Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.15

Beast of the Night: Charlie Villanueva finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block last night in a surprising blowout victory over the Hawks. He chipped in three three-pointers and shot 59 percent (10-17) from the floor. Villanueva hasn’t started a single game this year, but he’s improved many of his stats from last season’s marks. Still, he remains far from an everyday fantasy stud and lines like this shouldn’t be expected from him that often.
Lines for Discussion:
Amir Johnson: 5-9 FG (56%), 2-4 FT (50%), 12 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s proven to be too inconsistent to start in most leagues but the potential to be a fantasy force is certainly there. His owners will have to be patient with him.
Andrew Bynum: 1-5 FG (20%), 5-8 FT (63%), 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Bynum finally made his season debut last night and played 17:29 off the bench. He’ll be worked back into the lineup carefully, so his owners should wait until he gets going before inserting him back into their starting lineups.
Ben Gordon: 1-8 FG (17%), 2 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Gordon showed some tempting promise in the beginning of the season but has since sputtered into irrelevancy. He remains worth stashing but won’t emerge from the mire he’s stuck in until a trade happens for the Pistons.
DeMarcus Cousins: 8-15 FG (53%), 1-2 FT (50%), 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; Cousins has been fairly consistent so far this month, but he hasn’t been putting up monster lines. Still, the fact that he’s starting is a good sign.
Carmelo Anthony: 14-21 FG (67%), 7-11 FT (64%), 35 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 TO; That’s back-to-back double-doubles for Anthony, whose chances of being dealt before the trade deadline appear to get better and better with each hour that passes. He’ll remain an elite fantasy player wherever he goes, but the possibility of a trade and, consequently, subtle shifts in his production are something his owners should certainly consider.
Darko Milicic: 12-19 FG (63%), 1-1 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s cooled off fro his hot streak late in November, but Manna remains worth having on benches, especially for his blocking prowess.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Nick Young: 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; If you need points, feel free to stick him on your team. Just know that his overall fantasy appeal is limited.
Spencer Hawes: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk; Hawes is having a solid month so far and should be picked up if you need help at center.
Derrick Favors: 10 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The possibility of a trade to Denver looms. Favors remains somewhat appealing in deeper leagues.
Jerryd Bayless: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s playing himself into a timeshare once Jose Calderon returns to the Raptors lineup. Stick him on your bench if you can spare the room.
Jason Thompson: 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 TO; Trusting him is difficult, but he’s a short-term fix if you need big-man stats.
Chase Budinger: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; His minimal fantasy appeal will be dented once Terrence Williams joins the Rockets.
J.J. Redick: 29 Pts, 6 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Since the middle of November, Redick’s averages have been fairly solid. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.
Brandon Bass: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 TO; That’s three straight starts for Bass, who should be monitored so long as he remains in the Magic’s starting five.
Ty Lawson: 16 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth owning whenever Chauncey Billups is out.
Martell Webster: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; His delayed season debut was solid. Feel free to pick him up, but keep expectations in check.
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (calf): questionable tonight
Gerald Wallace (ankle): hurt his left ankle last night, check his status
Chauncey Billups (wrist): likely out Thursday, but could return Saturday
Chris Andersen (back): probably out until next week
Danny Granger (ankle): will return tonight
Anthony Morrow (hamstring): heard a pop last night, day-to-day
Nenad Krstic (back): out tonight
Mickael Pietrus (knee): day-to-day
Quentin Richardson (elbow): day-to-day
Robin Lopez (knee): will play tonight and will probably start
Yi Jianlian (knee): sprained his right knee early last night, set to have MRI today
Ben Wallace (ankle): left last night’s game early, monitor his status
For Tonight:
See how Lopez’s return affects Channing Frye as the Suns host the Timberwolves.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
doc,
McRoberts or Hawes?
@ Doc – I need steals and rebounds. Robin Lopez is available, but so are DeJuan Blair and Josh McRoberts.
I don’t know what kind of steal numbers Lopez puts up, but he probably would get the most boards, right?
Blair has the most steals out of all of them, but his minutes are so low that it’s hard for me to trust that he’ll continue to put them up.
McRoberts seems to be the best player overall out of the 3, but…he’s Josh McRoberts, dig?
PS I also have Baron Davis and Mo Williams, neither of which I really like on my team, and Joe Johnson, who’s been injured obviously. I’m in first somehow, but I’m thinking that to shore up my ST/REB categories, I can sell one, two, or three of them for a defensive big. Johnson has just been a colossal letdown this year so I’m hoping I can pitch him off to someone that hasn’t been paying attention to that.
What are your thoughts?
Sup Doc?
Again i have a few questions.
I am getting really disappointed with Okafor recently.The reason i got him was for his blocks,but he has been really inconsistent the past couple of weeks in that cat.Is it unthinkable to waive him for a player like Charlie V or Spencer Hawes who has other stats like 3’s and also blocks shots? and doesnt suck at the FT line like Okafor? Or should i be patient with him and wait for the consistent blocks to come? What are your thoughts? And also,What do you think about picking up either Rip,Bibby, James Harden, Dunleavy, Charlie V or Hawes for Boobie? or should i stay put with him based on these choices?
Thanks as always for your fantasy knowledge
@Doc,
is it time to jump on the tmac/jj redick/oj mayo bandwagon yet?
is blake/brown really gonna get 5 mins each if the machine is traded… has he even played in the past few games? i would be very curious to see how minutes are spread once bynum is back in the starting lineup and lo is pushed to the bench… hopefully lakers will start resting kobe more the second half of the season to keep him fresh for the playoffs…
great post as always… keep up the awesome work!
With another Nets trade looming, is it worth it to pickup Troy Murphy in a 14 team league?
If so would you drop Bass or Gooden for him?
Thanks Doc!
Hey Doc,
Do you think Wall will play tomorrow? And if so, should I play him over Ty Lawson?
Thanks,
Zippy
Hi Doc, Great job, many people like us appreciate you every morning.
Johnny Flynn or Ridnour from this point on? Or it will be a time share and both not worth owning?
Thanks.
@oobhz: McRoberts.
@dagwaller: If Lopez is healthy and breaks out of the slump he was in before the injury, he might get the most boards of the bunch, but I’d give the edge to Blair for boards and steals. McRoberts is a decent option, too. McRob is the guy for now. JJ’s trade value won’t be decent until he returns to the court. I’d definitely try to unload Davis soon.
@The Mamba King: If you look at his recent string of stinkers, you’ll see that it’s mostly due to either foul trouble or blowout losses. Hawes is intriguing right now and swapping out Okafor for him is a decent way to go. I’d stick with Boobie.
@hakasan: Thanks for the kind words. Mayo is worth stashing, and Redick is appealing if you need to shore up the end of your roster with his strengths. Ignore T-Mac. Blake/Brown won’t get five minutes more each — they’ll split Vujacic’s five minutes per game between them, which is pretty insignificant given that Vujacic has only appeared in 11 games this season. Brown could get more appealing if Kobe gets rest.
@Slickyrickyross: Maybe Bass. It’s worth a shot.
@Zippy: Wall doesn’t sound likely. Go with Lawson.
@WuMan: Thank you for the kind words. I’m glad to be of some kind of help. It’ll be a timeshare, but both will be worth a spot on benches in most leagues. It’ll be frustrating for both of them more than anything else.
would u drop ben gordon for webster, charlie v, turner or memo? i was going to stash gordon or memo possibly.
Doc I badly need good high % shooters on my squad for fg and ft. Someone’s offering me their Nash/Z-Bo for my JRich and DHow. Should I bite?
Channing Frye 21 points 9 rebounds 7 threes 2 blocks 1 steal in Robin Lo’s return. Robin w/ solid 12 points 8 rebounds 1 steal. It looks like they will help each other since having Robin down low will get frye more open looks.
can u rank these waivers? all of these guys are on waiver right now..will be cleared tomorrow or friday. I have one bench spot that I use for spot starts but I’m trying to save some moves.
Taj Gibson/J.Farmer/J.Bayless/Lawson..can u rank these guys?
I have no.9 waiver so I prob won’t be able to get gibson or even lawson
@where high ankle sprains happen: Gordon and Okur are around the same level of stashability. Webster and CV are decent swap options, but it’s not a crime if you held onto Gordon. Just pray for a trade to open up that Pistons’ squad.
@Jason: That would be ideal, but we’ll see. Gibson is the guy to top that list, in light of Noah’s surgery. Farmar, Bayless and Lawson follow. You had them in the right order. But if Billups has surgery (keep a close eye on that), Lawson is bumped up to No. 1 or 2.
@Machinarmar: That seems fair to me.