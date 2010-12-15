Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.15

Beast of the Night: Charlie Villanueva finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block last night in a surprising blowout victory over the Hawks. He chipped in three three-pointers and shot 59 percent (10-17) from the floor. Villanueva hasn’t started a single game this year, but he’s improved many of his stats from last season’s marks. Still, he remains far from an everyday fantasy stud and lines like this shouldn’t be expected from him that often.

Lines for Discussion:

Amir Johnson: 5-9 FG (56%), 2-4 FT (50%), 12 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s proven to be too inconsistent to start in most leagues but the potential to be a fantasy force is certainly there. His owners will have to be patient with him.

Andrew Bynum: 1-5 FG (20%), 5-8 FT (63%), 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Bynum finally made his season debut last night and played 17:29 off the bench. He’ll be worked back into the lineup carefully, so his owners should wait until he gets going before inserting him back into their starting lineups.

Ben Gordon: 1-8 FG (17%), 2 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Gordon showed some tempting promise in the beginning of the season but has since sputtered into irrelevancy. He remains worth stashing but won’t emerge from the mire he’s stuck in until a trade happens for the Pistons.

DeMarcus Cousins: 8-15 FG (53%), 1-2 FT (50%), 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk; Cousins has been fairly consistent so far this month, but he hasn’t been putting up monster lines. Still, the fact that he’s starting is a good sign.

Carmelo Anthony: 14-21 FG (67%), 7-11 FT (64%), 35 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 TO; That’s back-to-back double-doubles for Anthony, whose chances of being dealt before the trade deadline appear to get better and better with each hour that passes. He’ll remain an elite fantasy player wherever he goes, but the possibility of a trade and, consequently, subtle shifts in his production are something his owners should certainly consider.

Darko Milicic: 12-19 FG (63%), 1-1 FT (100%), 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s cooled off fro his hot streak late in November, but Manna remains worth having on benches, especially for his blocking prowess.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Nick Young: 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; If you need points, feel free to stick him on your team. Just know that his overall fantasy appeal is limited.

Spencer Hawes: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk; Hawes is having a solid month so far and should be picked up if you need help at center.

Derrick Favors: 10 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The possibility of a trade to Denver looms. Favors remains somewhat appealing in deeper leagues.

Jerryd Bayless: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s playing himself into a timeshare once Jose Calderon returns to the Raptors lineup. Stick him on your bench if you can spare the room.

Jason Thompson: 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 TO; Trusting him is difficult, but he’s a short-term fix if you need big-man stats.

Chase Budinger: 18 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; His minimal fantasy appeal will be dented once Terrence Williams joins the Rockets.

J.J. Redick: 29 Pts, 6 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Since the middle of November, Redick’s averages have been fairly solid. He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Brandon Bass: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 TO; That’s three straight starts for Bass, who should be monitored so long as he remains in the Magic’s starting five.

Ty Lawson: 16 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth owning whenever Chauncey Billups is out.

Martell Webster: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; His delayed season debut was solid. Feel free to pick him up, but keep expectations in check.

Injuries:

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): questionable tonight

Gerald Wallace (ankle): hurt his left ankle last night, check his status

Chauncey Billups (wrist): likely out Thursday, but could return Saturday

Chris Andersen (back): probably out until next week

Danny Granger (ankle): will return tonight

Anthony Morrow (hamstring): heard a pop last night, day-to-day

Nenad Krstic (back): out tonight

Mickael Pietrus (knee): day-to-day

Quentin Richardson (elbow): day-to-day

Robin Lopez (knee): will play tonight and will probably start

Yi Jianlian (knee): sprained his right knee early last night, set to have MRI today

Ben Wallace (ankle): left last night’s game early, monitor his status

For Tonight:

See how Lopez’s return affects Channing Frye as the Suns host the Timberwolves.

