Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.15

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams continued his strong play and finished with 38 points, 3 boards, 13 assists, 2 steals and 1 turnover. He hit 2 threes, shot 55 percent (11-20) from the field and 78 percent (14-18) from the line. He’s averaging 30.3 points, 1.7 threes, 5 rebounds, 13 assists, 1.7 steals and 2 turnovers in his past three games.

Noteworthy Lines:

Chris Paul â€“ 9-22 FG (41%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 16 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 TO; He’s a man on a mission and has double-dipped in each of his five games since returning from an ankle injury.

Chris Kaman â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 1-6 FT (17%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was his best game in a while. Though Kaman’s slowed down since his fast start, he remains a pleasant surprise given his late draft position in most leagues.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He played 33 minutes in this one, despite a reported 28-minute limit. His averages so far put him in the top 50 and his health is the only thing standing in the way of sustaining that.

Dwight Howard â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 13-22 FT (59%), 21 Pts, 23 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 3 TO; This kind of line was expected after he had just one field goal attempt in his previous game. Most of his numbers are down this year and he’s showing fantasy owners why he’s such a risky way to use a high draft pick.

Thaddeus Young â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was a monster game for Young, though it came in a blowout factory over the Warriors. He’s going to be inconsistent going forward but remains usable in most leagues.

Allen Iverson â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; Not the most dynamic line, but it was his second straight 20-point game, which is especially encouraging given his recent knee and shin ailments.

Jonny Flynn â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 3ptm, 28 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The points were a career-best for the rookie. He won’t be consistent anytime soon but he remains worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.

Chris Andersen â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 9-10 FT (90%), 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Stl, 3 Blk; You can hear the birdcalls now. This was a studly line from Andersen, who benefited from the starting frontcourt’s foul trouble.

Caron Butler â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 5 TO; Congratulations if you bought low on Tough Juice, or if you were patient enough to wait out his sluggish start to the season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

J.J. Redick â€“ 13 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast; He’s a decent source for threes in deeper leagues but is only worth a start if there’s another injury to the starting backcourt.

Jrue Holiday â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; The rookie is a nice short-term solution for teams desperate for help at the point guard spot.

Hasheem Thabeet â€“ 2 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 Blk; This followed a 5-block game for the rookie with a name that almost rhymes. He’s good for blocks and little else.

Injuries:

Joe Smith (thumb): out tonight

Marvin Williams (flu): monitor his status tonight

Will Bynum (ankle): practiced Monday, questionable tonight

Ben Gordon (ankle): should play tonight

Tayshaun Prince (back): unlikely tonight

Quentin Richardson (hamstring): no timetable for return

Jameer Nelson (knee): could return to practice this weekend

Jason Richardson (hand): questionable tonight

Jose Calderon (hip): out for at least their next two games

DeJuan Blair (shoulder): monitor his status

Mike Miller (calf): close to returning

For Tonight:

The Spurs visit the Suns in what should be a very competitive game. Goran Dragic and Jared Dudley could have nice lines if J-Rich sits out.

See how Kobe Bryant adjusts his game, if at all, as he plays with a broken index finger on his shooting hand in what should be an easy victory over the Bulls in Chicago.

Watch for who steps up in Trevor Ariza‘s absence as the Rockets host the Pistons. Also, see how Richard Hamilton and Ben Gordon affect each other.

