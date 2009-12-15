Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.15

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams continued his strong play and finished with 38 points, 3 boards, 13 assists, 2 steals and 1 turnover. He hit 2 threes, shot 55 percent (11-20) from the field and 78 percent (14-18) from the line. He’s averaging 30.3 points, 1.7 threes, 5 rebounds, 13 assists, 1.7 steals and 2 turnovers in his past three games.
Noteworthy Lines:
Chris Paul â€“ 9-22 FG (41%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 16 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 TO; He’s a man on a mission and has double-dipped in each of his five games since returning from an ankle injury.
Chris Kaman â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 1-6 FT (17%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was his best game in a while. Though Kaman’s slowed down since his fast start, he remains a pleasant surprise given his late draft position in most leagues.
Mike Dunleavy â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He played 33 minutes in this one, despite a reported 28-minute limit. His averages so far put him in the top 50 and his health is the only thing standing in the way of sustaining that.
Dwight Howard â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 13-22 FT (59%), 21 Pts, 23 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 3 TO; This kind of line was expected after he had just one field goal attempt in his previous game. Most of his numbers are down this year and he’s showing fantasy owners why he’s such a risky way to use a high draft pick.
Thaddeus Young â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 14 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was a monster game for Young, though it came in a blowout factory over the Warriors. He’s going to be inconsistent going forward but remains usable in most leagues.
Allen Iverson â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; Not the most dynamic line, but it was his second straight 20-point game, which is especially encouraging given his recent knee and shin ailments.
Jonny Flynn â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 3ptm, 28 Pts, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The points were a career-best for the rookie. He won’t be consistent anytime soon but he remains worthy of a roster spot in most leagues.
Chris Andersen â€“ 3-5 FG (60%), 9-10 FT (90%), 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Stl, 3 Blk; You can hear the birdcalls now. This was a studly line from Andersen, who benefited from the starting frontcourt’s foul trouble.
Caron Butler â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 5 TO; Congratulations if you bought low on Tough Juice, or if you were patient enough to wait out his sluggish start to the season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
J.J. Redick â€“ 13 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast; He’s a decent source for threes in deeper leagues but is only worth a start if there’s another injury to the starting backcourt.
Jrue Holiday â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; The rookie is a nice short-term solution for teams desperate for help at the point guard spot.
Hasheem Thabeet â€“ 2 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 Blk; This followed a 5-block game for the rookie with a name that almost rhymes. He’s good for blocks and little else.
Injuries:
Joe Smith (thumb): out tonight
Marvin Williams (flu): monitor his status tonight
Will Bynum (ankle): practiced Monday, questionable tonight
Ben Gordon (ankle): should play tonight
Tayshaun Prince (back): unlikely tonight
Quentin Richardson (hamstring): no timetable for return
Jameer Nelson (knee): could return to practice this weekend
Jason Richardson (hand): questionable tonight
Jose Calderon (hip): out for at least their next two games
DeJuan Blair (shoulder): monitor his status
Mike Miller (calf): close to returning
For Tonight:
The Spurs visit the Suns in what should be a very competitive game. Goran Dragic and Jared Dudley could have nice lines if J-Rich sits out.
See how Kobe Bryant adjusts his game, if at all, as he plays with a broken index finger on his shooting hand in what should be an easy victory over the Bulls in Chicago.
Watch for who steps up in Trevor Ariza‘s absence as the Rockets host the Pistons. Also, see how Richard Hamilton and Ben Gordon affect each other.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
ive been pretty harsh on Al Jefferson, but the guy is picking it up!
Question…I have a few games where all but 2 players are playing…which of the following would you not play?
i am assuming AK47 due to his poor performance/injury or Ilyasova.
Aaron Brooks
Stephen Curry
Tony Parker
Luol Deng
Andrei Kirilenko
Al Horford
Al Jefferson
David Lee
Brook Lopez
Josh Smith
Deron Williams
Ersan Ilyasova
Andrew Bogut
Just got offered a trade
I would get jose caulderon and beasley
for paul millsap and andris biedrins
my team right now is
cj watson
courtney lee
gearld wallace
boris diaw
ronnie brewer
lebron james
ilgauskas
przybilla
millsap
carlos delfino
ray allen
antwan jamison
mike bibby
barbosa
biedrins
my team sucks and wondered if this would help in the long run
thanks
@memememememe: Yes, AK, Ilyasova (though he’s sustaining his value) and maybe even Parker for now.
I don’t know how many ppl saw this Brewer dunk on fish, but it is def. worth another look.
[www.youtube.com]
@fabric magician: That deal seems good for you, especially if you wanted to shake things up a bit. Hopefully Barbosa’s return sparks your team a bit.
doc, i was recently offered a trade to get carl landry and was wondering what you think of him. do you think he can keep up his numbers, or get better/worse?
@timeout: He’s the real deal.
Should I drop Jason Thompson and pick up either:
1) Haywood
2) Dalembert
3) Birdman
Who do you think has the best long term value?
@Atom: Haywood and Dalembert have the best long-term value, with Dalembert having a slight edge right now given his strong play recently.
Thompson isn’t bad either, but he’ll be more inconsistent than both Haywood and Dalembert.
Dalembert is probably worth the swap right now.
Thanks, I was thinking the same thing
Hey Doc,
Would you drop jason williams and pick up jrue holiday?
hey doc, long time reader first time poster. what do you think of my team in a 16 team keeper league? Only seven keepers and i have a tough choice ahead of me. Who should i keep?
Russell-westbrook (K)
Kevin-Durant (K)
David-Lee (K)
Kevin-love (K)
Kevin-martin(K)
Amare-stoudemire (K)
Thad-young
Yi-jianlin
Mike-dunleavy
will-bynum
Mike-Bibby
Beno-udrih
Andres-nocioni
Should i keep Dunleavy or Young? Pretty good team for 16 teams, no? (except for blocks i’m all set.
Doc,
Should I drop Will Bynum now Hamilton is back?
@BrickLayer: Until Lou Williams returns, yeah, that seems like a bolder-yet-probably-more-rewarding move.
@LomesGew: Very nice squad indeed.
You’re right to consider Dunleavy and Young as your seventh keeper. When healthy, I’d go with Dunleavy. If you can stomach the health risk, go with him. But it’s completely understandable if you don’t want to deal with that worry from a keeper player, so if there’s even a hint of disdain toward the annual hand-wringing, feel free to tag Young with a “K.”
@Milkboy: If there’s a decent player sitting on waivers, yes.