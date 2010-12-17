Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.17

Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan posted 28 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 4 blocks last night against the Nuggets. He shot 67 percent (12-18) from the field and 67 percent (4-6) from the charity stripe. This was Duncan’s third straight game with double-digit rebounds, and he’s averaging 4.3 blocks during that stretch. Though his fantasy value remains limited by his tightly controlled minutes, Duncan remains a strong asset when healthy and given 30+ minutes.

Lines for Discussion

JaVale McGee: 1-5 FG (20%), 2 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; McGee was plagued by foul trouble and finished with yet another clunker. Besides a strong run in the latter half of November, the young center has been disappointing for his fantasy owners so far this season. He should turn things around in 2011, but inconsistency should be expected.

Devin Harris: 7-25 FG (28%), 14-17 FT (82%), 1 three, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; It wasn’t the most efficient game, but this was a good line for Harris, who has looked decent since returning from his minor knee injury. He remains something of a frustrating starter in most leagues.

Kevin Garnett: 8-10 FG (80%), 1-1 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; KG continues to post strong lines and is averaging a double-double so far this season. Though he’ll eventually be a sell-high candidate, his owners should feel free to enjoy and savor the ride for now.

Tony Parker: 9-19 FG (47%), 6-8 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; As expected, TP has cooled off from his white-hot start to the season. He remains a decent fantasy option, but his lack of threes really limits his appeal.

Waiver-Wire Watch

Nick Young: 22 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to light it up off the bench and is good for points and threes.

Kirk Hinrich: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; With John Wall apparently set to deal with pain throughout the season, Hinrich should continue to get enough minutes to be relevant in most leagues.

Trevor Booker: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth a look so long as Andray Blatche is out.

Kris Humphries: 12 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; After a shaky start to the month, Humphries has strung together four straight games with double-digit rebounds. Somehow, he remains worth owning in most leagues.

Travis Outlaw: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s set to get steadier minutes going forward and is worth stashing if you can spare a spot and have low expectations.

Marvin Williams: 26 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He should be doing this more often with Joe Johnson out, but he hasn’t. This is a fluke more than anything, but Williams is worth monitoring.

Jeff Teague: 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Don’t overreact, but keep an eye on Teague.

Nate Robinson: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; So long as Rajon Rondo is out, Robinson should be owned.

Ty Lawson: 15 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 TO; So long as Chauncey Billups is out, Lawson should be owned.

Injuries

Jamal Crawford (back): day-to-day

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): should return Saturday

Rajon Rondo (ankle): out “a couple weeks”

Gerald Wallace (ankle): doubtful tonight

Joakim Noah (thumb): out 8-10 weeks

Antawn Jamison (back): check his status

Kenyon Martin (knee): took part in one-on-one drills this week

Ben Wallace (ankle): questionable tonight

Andris Biedrins (ankle): day-to-day, injury isn’t serious

Aaron Brooks (ankle): hopes to be cleared for sometime next week

Yao Ming (ankle): stress fracture ends his season, and maybe his career

Nenad Krstic (back): sat out Thursday’s practice, day-to-day

Andrea Bargnani (knee): no timetable for his return

Raja Bell (groin): hopes to return tonight

Mehmet Okur (Achilles): could return during the Jazz’s four-game road trip, which starts tonight

Von Wafer (back): day-to-day

Tiago Splitter (hip): day-to-day

For Tonight

See how Robin Lopez fares in his second game back as the Suns visit the Mavericks.

Amar’e Stoudemire should continue rolling against the visiting Heat.

For Next Week

4 games: CHI, ORL, SA

3 games: ATL, CLE, DEN, GS, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NO, OKC, PHI, PHO, WAS

2 games: BOS, CHA, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, NJ, NY, POR, SAC, UTA

1 game: TOR

