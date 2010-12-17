Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.17

Beast of the Night: Tim Duncan posted 28 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 4 blocks last night against the Nuggets. He shot 67 percent (12-18) from the field and 67 percent (4-6) from the charity stripe. This was Duncan’s third straight game with double-digit rebounds, and he’s averaging 4.3 blocks during that stretch. Though his fantasy value remains limited by his tightly controlled minutes, Duncan remains a strong asset when healthy and given 30+ minutes.
Lines for Discussion
JaVale McGee: 1-5 FG (20%), 2 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; McGee was plagued by foul trouble and finished with yet another clunker. Besides a strong run in the latter half of November, the young center has been disappointing for his fantasy owners so far this season. He should turn things around in 2011, but inconsistency should be expected.
Devin Harris: 7-25 FG (28%), 14-17 FT (82%), 1 three, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; It wasn’t the most efficient game, but this was a good line for Harris, who has looked decent since returning from his minor knee injury. He remains something of a frustrating starter in most leagues.
Kevin Garnett: 8-10 FG (80%), 1-1 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; KG continues to post strong lines and is averaging a double-double so far this season. Though he’ll eventually be a sell-high candidate, his owners should feel free to enjoy and savor the ride for now.
Tony Parker: 9-19 FG (47%), 6-8 FT (75%), 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; As expected, TP has cooled off from his white-hot start to the season. He remains a decent fantasy option, but his lack of threes really limits his appeal.
Waiver-Wire Watch
Nick Young: 22 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He continues to light it up off the bench and is good for points and threes.
Kirk Hinrich: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; With John Wall apparently set to deal with pain throughout the season, Hinrich should continue to get enough minutes to be relevant in most leagues.
Trevor Booker: 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s worth a look so long as Andray Blatche is out.
Kris Humphries: 12 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; After a shaky start to the month, Humphries has strung together four straight games with double-digit rebounds. Somehow, he remains worth owning in most leagues.
Travis Outlaw: 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s set to get steadier minutes going forward and is worth stashing if you can spare a spot and have low expectations.
Marvin Williams: 26 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He should be doing this more often with Joe Johnson out, but he hasn’t. This is a fluke more than anything, but Williams is worth monitoring.
Jeff Teague: 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; Don’t overreact, but keep an eye on Teague.
Nate Robinson: 14 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; So long as Rajon Rondo is out, Robinson should be owned.
Ty Lawson: 15 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 TO; So long as Chauncey Billups is out, Lawson should be owned.
Injuries
Jamal Crawford (back): day-to-day
Shaquille O’Neal (calf): should return Saturday
Rajon Rondo (ankle): out “a couple weeks”
Gerald Wallace (ankle): doubtful tonight
Joakim Noah (thumb): out 8-10 weeks
Antawn Jamison (back): check his status
Kenyon Martin (knee): took part in one-on-one drills this week
Ben Wallace (ankle): questionable tonight
Andris Biedrins (ankle): day-to-day, injury isn’t serious
Aaron Brooks (ankle): hopes to be cleared for sometime next week
Yao Ming (ankle): stress fracture ends his season, and maybe his career
Nenad Krstic (back): sat out Thursday’s practice, day-to-day
Andrea Bargnani (knee): no timetable for his return
Raja Bell (groin): hopes to return tonight
Mehmet Okur (Achilles): could return during the Jazz’s four-game road trip, which starts tonight
Von Wafer (back): day-to-day
Tiago Splitter (hip): day-to-day
For Tonight
See how Robin Lopez fares in his second game back as the Suns visit the Mavericks.
Amar’e Stoudemire should continue rolling against the visiting Heat.
For Next Week
4 games: CHI, ORL, SA
3 games: ATL, CLE, DEN, GS, LAC, MIA, MIL, MIN, NO, OKC, PHI, PHO, WAS
2 games: BOS, CHA, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, NJ, NY, POR, SAC, UTA
1 game: TOR
@Doc,
who would you have at this point? Nate Rob, Ty Law or Capt. Kirk? I’m thinking Lawson would be the most consistent, Robinson has the most potential for a huge game, and Hindrich is somewhere in the middle??
What if you throw Nick Young in the mix?
doc what should i do with tim duncan? hes so frustrating! it seems like every time i bench him for playing poorly he goes off that week! what kind of player should i target for a trade? i would most likely want another big in return…
Yo Doc,
What do you think of Luol Deng now that Noah is going to be out for a while?
what’s up doc..
who would you drop for Okur? Reggie Williams, Hawes, Derozan, Cousins or Hedo?
thanks again doc.
@hakasan: You’ve got it right. Young is fine too, but he’s a one-trick pony. I’d rather have Lawson.
@k to the mart: He is hard to own. Al Jefferson, Nene, Bogut and Horford should be targets.
@Slickyrickyross: His value definitely gets a nice bump.
@oobhz: Hedo.
whats up doc?
someone just offered me a trade.
my roy and gallinari for his wright and lamarcus.
should i take this trade? thanks
@bullzeye: I’d jump on that. Roy is set to be a huge headache the rest of the way, and Wright has been just as good, if not better than Gallo.
Heyy doc whats goin on,
got offered this trade trynta see wut u think:
my: jamal crawford, aaron brooks, david lee
for his: pau, ibaka, and gilbert