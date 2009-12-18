Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.18

Beast of the Night: Steve Nash put up 16 points, 2 threes, 5 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals and 2 turnovers last night in a losing effort in Portland. He shot 64 percent (7-11) from the field but didn’t shoot any free throws. Nash continues to thrive in the Suns’ return to their run-and-gun style of play, as his points, threes, assists and shooting percentages are all up from last season.
Noteworthy Lines:
Luol Deng â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 13 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; This was Deng’s first double-double since Nov. 30. He’s having a great year but the nearing return of Tyrus Thomas is a cloud in his fantasy future.
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 6-17 FG (35%), 0-1 FT (0%), 6 3ptm, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He worked his step-back shot from beyond the arc all night and kept the Knicks afloat in the second half. Believe it or not, the 15 shots he took from three was only his second-highest number of three-point attempts this season. Gallo remains valuable for his treys but has become madly inconsistent lately.
John Salmons â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; After a ghastly performance on Tuesday, Salmons put up his best line since early November. His starting job and minutes are secure, but consistency seems to be avoiding him like the plague right now.
Rashard Lewis â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; All of his numbers (including his turnovers) are down this season and Lewis seems to enjoy alternating good and bad games. He’s a good buy-low candidate right now.
Michael Beasley â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 6-8 FT (75%), 22 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a very night follow-up to his strong line on Tuesday. Beasley has exceeded expectations for the most part this season.
Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 9-11 FT (82%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was his first line with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 1+ blocks of the season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Taj Gibson â€“ 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He’s been a steady producer all season but his minutes could take a hit in once Thomas returns.
J.J. Redick â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; He’s benefited from various injuries to the starting lineup but is only a decent source of threes in deep leagues.
Dorell Wright â€“ 11 Pts, 1 3ptm, 8 Reb, 1 Stl; That’s three straight games of double-digit scoring and at least one three for Wright, who is quietly putting up usable fantasy stats.
Jerryd Bayless â€“ 29 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; This was a career night for the talented guard stuck in the miry glut that is the Blazers’ backcourt. He could be getting 25+ minutes going forward and stands to cut considerably into the “production” of Andre Miller and Steve Blake.
Injuries:
Tyrus Thomas (arm): non-contact practice Thursday, should return before 2010
Chauncey Billups (groin): questionable tonight
Richard Hamilton (hamstring): could return tonight
Larry Hughes (groin): will miss at least one more game
Jameer Nelson (knee): will practice this weekend, could return next week
Lou Williams (jaw): practiced Thursday, return is near
Allen Iverson (knee, shoulder): arthritis in both areas, out tonight
Jason Richardson (hand): sat out last night, could return this weekend
Greg Oden (knee): says he hopes to return this season, but ignore him for now
For Tonight:
Expect Jrue Holiday to get plenty of minutes with Iverson out, though his production will be hindered by the Celtics’ defense. Rajon Rondo should easily win that matchup.
Michael Redd stepped up to meet the challenge posed by Kobe earlier this week. Tonight he has the chance to do the same against LeBron James.
Gilbert Arenas returns to Oakland tonight, where he should have a nice battle with Monta Ellis.
For Next Week:
4 games: CLE, HOU, IND, LAC, PHO, SA
3 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NY, OKC, ORL, POR, SAC, UTA, WAS
2 games: CHA, MEM, NJ, NO, PHI, TOR
Love the remark about Oden… “Greg ODEN (knee): says he hopes to return this season, but ignore him for now”
any news on blake griffin and his fantasy value?
@sweetv0mit: He’s still slated to return in the middle of January, but there’s a chance that could be pushed back a bit for caution’s sake.
If the Clippers move Marcus Camby before Griffin returns, the rookie should have some decent fantasy value. Expect his minutes to be limited for his first few weeks back though. His fantasy owners will have to be patient but if he can stay healthy and if Camby’s moved, he should be worth owning in most leagues.
How about speights? Is he going to have any fantasy value or is he a dud like some of the guys?
Doc, what do you think of a trade sending my Arenas and T.Chandler for his Billups and Speights?
@Singharaj: He’ll have value.
Doc, I have Diaw and Chalmers on my team and I really can not stand them anymore, they are dead weight. They are too good to drop and they suck too much for others to trade for them. What should I do with them? Realistically, what can I get for them, If I package them together in a deal?
Thanks!
@Jay: Frustrating situation, for sure. You probably shouldn’t deal them until they put together some decent lines. If you package them together, shoot for a two-for-two deal and take one solid player and one bad player with the potential to turn things around later this season.
I’d say that getting a player in the top 60-75 isn’t that absurd for those two, especially if you trade them after some good showings. This would mean someone like Beasley, Dunleavy, Villanueva, Dalembert or Gallinari, for example.
Follow up to your response, what do you think of the following deal,
Diaw and Chalmers for Jeff Green and C.J. Watson?
Thanks
@Jay: Probably a bit of a reach unless Watson starts tanking and Diaw/Chalmers start producing consistently.