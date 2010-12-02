Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.2

Beast of the Night: Russell Westbrook finished with a gaudy 38 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and 5 turnovers in a triple-overtime victory over the Nets last night. He shot 44 percent (14-32) from the field and 71 percent (10-14) from the line, but those mediocre percentages and the lack of a three-pointer aren’t too hard to forgive, given his other stats. He took over in end for the Kevin Durant-less Thunder, scoring all 13 of the team’s points in the final overtime period. Westbrook remains weak in threes and turnovers, but has still played like a top five fantasy stud so far this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Zach Randolph: 6-16 FG (38%), 7-8 FT (88%), 19 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; He’s getting fewer shots and is consequently scoring less this season compared to last season, but Randolph continues to be a solid source of rebounds. He has also managed to cut down on his turnovers this season, but is averaging fewer steals and is shooting a lower percentage from the line.
Al Horford: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Horford continues to put up solid all-around lines. He’s shooting a blistering 60 percent from the field this season, 86 percent from the free-throw line, and has managed to dish out 3.2 assists while lowering his turnovers to just 1.2 per game.
Jeff Green: 12-21 FG (57%), 9-9 FT (100%), 4 threes, 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast; Green’s line was actually a lot more efficient than Westbrook’s was, and he definitely benefited from Durant’s absence. He’s really turned it on lately and is giving his owners great value given his draft position.
Brook Lopez: 7-23 FG (30%), 14-17 FT (82%), 28 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; It took him 52:45, but Lopez finally notched his first double-double of the season. He’s playing well lately and is slowly paying off for owners who bought low on him.
Wesley Matthews: 8-13 FG 62%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 23 Pts, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This wasn’t the most dynamic line, but it was a solid one nonetheless. Matthews is looking like an early contender for waiver-wire pickup of the year, but let’s see how long can keep up the hot shooting.
Brandon Roy: 5-10 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; The line was OK, but the important thing is that he played 37:06 in the second game of a back-to-back set. Keep an eye on how his knee responds. Roy is a worrisome fantasy player that owners should look to sell off soon, even if it’s for less in return.
Carlos Boozer: 2-5 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This wasn’t the resounding return his owners were probably hoping for, but at least he’s back. It’ll take him another game or two to get things going, so be patient.
J.R. Smith: 8-16 FG (50%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He played a season-high 32:13 and made a strong follow-up showing to his 30/8/2 game with six threes on Sunday. Coach George Karl has liked Smith’s focus lately, and this could be the start of Smith’s comeback this season.
Baron Davis: 2-6 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 7 Pts, 1 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He played 23:32 off the bench and turned in a decent line. Let’s see how his knee holds up. For now though, feel free to start Davis.
Blake Griffin: 14-21 FG (67%), 3-6 FT (50%), 31 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s six straight double-doubles for Griffin. The return of Chris Kaman could put some molasses in the rookie’s way, but his strengths remain obvious.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Jordan Farmar: 28 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; So long as Devin Harris is out, Farmar is worth starting.
Kris Humphries: 6 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He still has big-time fantasy value, though how long it’ll last is anyone’s guess.
Jerryd Bayless: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; He got extra run in a blowout victory but remains worth monitoring.
Ed Davis: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk; This was his first game with the Raptors since his knee surgery and he outplayed Amir Johnson in this one.
Marvin Williams: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; With Joe Johnson out for a while, Williams is definitely worth consideration.
Greg Monroe: 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The Pistons lineup is a mess, but Monroe is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Matt Barnes: 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s had his share of decent games lately and is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Chase Budinger: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s inconsistent but should be monitored.
Larry Sanders: 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 8 Blk; The rookie started at center last night for an ailing Bucks frontcourt and will have value so long as Andrew Bogut is out.
George Hill: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He’s turned into a productive sixth man for the Spurs and warrants ownership in many leagues.
Injuries:
Kevin Durant (knee): day-to-day, keep an eye on his status
Joe Johnson (elbow): had surgery on his right elbow, out 4-6 weeks
Aaron Brooks (ankle): targeting Dec. 10 for his return
Yao Ming (leg): targeting Tuesday for his return
Andrew Bogut (back): day-to-day
Devin Harris (knee): out for at least one more game
Grant Hill (foot): sprained his foot in practice Wednesday, day-to-day
Peja Stojakovic (knee): day-to-day
Rashard Lewis (knee): left last night’s game early and didn’t return, monitor his status
J.J. Redick (stomach virus): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Big stats will be had in Oakland as the Warriors host the Suns.
Also, I hear there’s something going on in Cleveland tonight.
@Doc,
Do you think Williams will be the biggest beneficiary of the iso Joe injury? what about guys like bibby? don’t want to miss out on another waiver op like i missed on calderon and farmar….
thanks!
H2H points (not cats) avg-based league: which side of this trade is best? Z-Bo/R-Allen OR Tyreke/Dorell? What about Z-Bo/A-Miller OR Tyreke/Odom?
Also, Toney Douglas worth a drop for any of these guys: Farmar, George Hill, G-Davis, E-Davis, Marvin, CJM, or Maggette? I have Matthews at my flex right now, so I can afford to “stash” Toney or one of these available FAs.
Is it time to get rid of Bledsoe? And what about Hickson, he is really frustrating.
Bledsoe or Farmar?
T Murphy or E Davis?
Thanks Doc.
@hakasan: All the guys will benefit a little. It seems like Williams and even Evans have the biggest room to grow though.
@Conrad: I like Z-Bo/R-Allen and Z-Bo/A-Miller, but those are pretty even. I’m digging George Hill.
@nbaman: It’s time to consider swapping out Bledsoe, but he’s not a must-drop. Hickson, on the other hand, is nearly unbearable at this point. Feel free to drop him if there’s an appealing alternative out there, but stashing isn’t a bad idea.
@Jt: Farmar by a hair, and Murphy.
Thanks, Doc. I own Reke, Dorell, and Odom, so I’m glad to hear you like the other sides of the trades.
Tell me this…He also has Scola and Blatche and I also have Beasley and Ty Thomas. Is there a better combo (with Reke) that I can propose that could entice him and ultimately come out greater for me in the long-run? Thanks again!
Yo Doc,
Now that T Murphy is getting some pt is it time to buy low??
hey doc,
Joe johnson is injured and i am looking to buy low on him. my roster in a supercompetitive 10-man league is: kidd,holiday,j rich,g wallace,murphy,nowitzki, z randolph,boozer,humphries,d lee,fields,george hill,gallinari,iguodala,bynum.
i am leaning toward offering gallinari and george hill for JJ. what do you think will be a good buy-low (preferably 2for1) irresistible trade to offer?
Deron Williams had 22 points, 3 rebounds and 16 assists WITH ZERO TURNOVERS.
@JT
Murphy is getting about 10-15 minutes of play with the Nets behind Lopez and Humphries. Ed Davis on the other hand will get playing time in a young team that’s looking to develop its younger players. Followed him since his USC days and he’s also a great shot blocker. You should only go with Murphy if your desperate for threes.
Just my opinion.
@Conrad: Evans/Thomas might be a tad more appealing than Evans/Wright, but at first glance, I like either combo for Randolph/Allen the best.
@slickyrickyross: Sure, only if you truly buy very, very low though.
@brian: Gallo and Hill is a lot to give up, especially with Hill turning it up lately and likely to shoulder a heavier load as the season progresses. It’d be great if you could get him for Bynum and someone — Hill, Hump? Then again, you’re in a shallow league, so giving up what seems like a lot might be the best way out, so Gallo/Hill isn’t the worst thing that could happen, so long as there’s a solid waiver-wire guy to pick up.
hickson for farmer or George hill?
@Doc,
by really really low, how low would you go for Murphy? I’m very tempted to trade for Murphy with either Okafor or Camby… I’ll be losing blocks, but should be ok with rebounds, adding points and threes?
Hey Doc,
I was in fantasy hell last night.. I was up against Jeff Green and Jordan Farmar in my H2h league, I was strongly wishing for the game to end on the 1st OT.
Anyway, given Toronto’s obvious lack of frontcourt efficiency and their already poor record, I think Ed Davis is gonna get a lot of burn as their starting PF this season. My advice is for owners in 14-16 team leagues to grab him.
I’m looking to sell high on Brook Lopez in my H2h leagues, cause i hate big men who cant rebound, who do you think i can get for him? im targetting blocks stls and rebounds. and would be ok giving up points.
Sidenote: Camby tweaked his knee last nyt, any idea on his status?
Hey doc
Wesley mathews and Jose calderon are in my free agency. My two worst players are marcus camby and tyrus Thomas. Both worth dropping for those two?
@nbaman: Hill.
@hakasan: That’s too much at this point.
@??: Millsap, M. Gasol, Nene or David West would be good targets. Camby says he’s good to go, but his minutes might be limited.
@Jonez: Probably, yeah, but only if you can afford to lose the blocks/steals/rebounds.
HEY DOC
i was wondering since jonny flynn is coming back should i drop nic batum or brandon rush for him?
@Colton: He’ll probably return to the Timberwolves early next week. I’d consider swapping out either for him if you’re desperate for a PG, but he won’t be an improvement.