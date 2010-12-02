Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.2

Beast of the Night: Russell Westbrook finished with a gaudy 38 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals and 5 turnovers in a triple-overtime victory over the Nets last night. He shot 44 percent (14-32) from the field and 71 percent (10-14) from the line, but those mediocre percentages and the lack of a three-pointer aren’t too hard to forgive, given his other stats. He took over in end for the Kevin Durant-less Thunder, scoring all 13 of the team’s points in the final overtime period. Westbrook remains weak in threes and turnovers, but has still played like a top five fantasy stud so far this season.

Lines for Discussion:

Zach Randolph: 6-16 FG (38%), 7-8 FT (88%), 19 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; He’s getting fewer shots and is consequently scoring less this season compared to last season, but Randolph continues to be a solid source of rebounds. He has also managed to cut down on his turnovers this season, but is averaging fewer steals and is shooting a lower percentage from the line.

Al Horford: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Horford continues to put up solid all-around lines. He’s shooting a blistering 60 percent from the field this season, 86 percent from the free-throw line, and has managed to dish out 3.2 assists while lowering his turnovers to just 1.2 per game.

Jeff Green: 12-21 FG (57%), 9-9 FT (100%), 4 threes, 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast; Green’s line was actually a lot more efficient than Westbrook’s was, and he definitely benefited from Durant’s absence. He’s really turned it on lately and is giving his owners great value given his draft position.

Brook Lopez: 7-23 FG (30%), 14-17 FT (82%), 28 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; It took him 52:45, but Lopez finally notched his first double-double of the season. He’s playing well lately and is slowly paying off for owners who bought low on him.

Wesley Matthews: 8-13 FG 62%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 23 Pts, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This wasn’t the most dynamic line, but it was a solid one nonetheless. Matthews is looking like an early contender for waiver-wire pickup of the year, but let’s see how long can keep up the hot shooting.

Brandon Roy: 5-10 FG (50%), 8-9 FT (89%), 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; The line was OK, but the important thing is that he played 37:06 in the second game of a back-to-back set. Keep an eye on how his knee responds. Roy is a worrisome fantasy player that owners should look to sell off soon, even if it’s for less in return.

Carlos Boozer: 2-5 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This wasn’t the resounding return his owners were probably hoping for, but at least he’s back. It’ll take him another game or two to get things going, so be patient.

J.R. Smith: 8-16 FG (50%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He played a season-high 32:13 and made a strong follow-up showing to his 30/8/2 game with six threes on Sunday. Coach George Karl has liked Smith’s focus lately, and this could be the start of Smith’s comeback this season.

Baron Davis: 2-6 FG (33%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 7 Pts, 1 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He played 23:32 off the bench and turned in a decent line. Let’s see how his knee holds up. For now though, feel free to start Davis.

Blake Griffin: 14-21 FG (67%), 3-6 FT (50%), 31 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s six straight double-doubles for Griffin. The return of Chris Kaman could put some molasses in the rookie’s way, but his strengths remain obvious.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Jordan Farmar: 28 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; So long as Devin Harris is out, Farmar is worth starting.

Kris Humphries: 6 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He still has big-time fantasy value, though how long it’ll last is anyone’s guess.

Jerryd Bayless: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; He got extra run in a blowout victory but remains worth monitoring.

Ed Davis: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk; This was his first game with the Raptors since his knee surgery and he outplayed Amir Johnson in this one.

Marvin Williams: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; With Joe Johnson out for a while, Williams is definitely worth consideration.

Greg Monroe: 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The Pistons lineup is a mess, but Monroe is worth a look in deeper leagues.

Matt Barnes: 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s had his share of decent games lately and is worth a look in deeper leagues.

Chase Budinger: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk; He’s inconsistent but should be monitored.

Larry Sanders: 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 8 Blk; The rookie started at center last night for an ailing Bucks frontcourt and will have value so long as Andrew Bogut is out.

George Hill: 17 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; He’s turned into a productive sixth man for the Spurs and warrants ownership in many leagues.

Injuries:

Kevin Durant (knee): day-to-day, keep an eye on his status

Joe Johnson (elbow): had surgery on his right elbow, out 4-6 weeks

Aaron Brooks (ankle): targeting Dec. 10 for his return

Yao Ming (leg): targeting Tuesday for his return

Andrew Bogut (back): day-to-day

Devin Harris (knee): out for at least one more game

Grant Hill (foot): sprained his foot in practice Wednesday, day-to-day

Peja Stojakovic (knee): day-to-day

Rashard Lewis (knee): left last night’s game early and didn’t return, monitor his status

J.J. Redick (stomach virus): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Big stats will be had in Oakland as the Warriors host the Suns.

Also, I hear there’s something going on in Cleveland tonight.

