Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.20 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Love was huge this weekend, averaging 31 points, 17 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 55 percent from the field and 81 percent from the line, and notched 43 points and 17 rebounds on Sunday. He’s double-doubled in every game since Nov. 22. Though Love continues to lack steals and blocks, he continues to play like a top 10 player.
Lines for Discussion:
LeBron James (12/17): 14-23 FG (61%), 1-3 FT (33%), 3 threes, 32 Pts, 11 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; This was his second triple-double of the season, and he followed this up with a 32/7/6 line on Saturday. James has found his groove in Miami but his turnovers and mediocre free-throw shooting continue to weigh down his value.
DeMarcus Cousins (12/17): 7-15 FG (47%), 5-8 FT (63%), 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Cousins continues to start and has done well with that role. He’s not a stud by any means, but is proving to be one of the very few reliable options in Sacramento.
Mo Williams (12/18): 9-21 FG (43%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 3 TO; He owned the Knicks on Saturday and got back-to-back double-doubles this past weekend. Williams is still frustratingly inconsistent.
Derrick Rose (12/18): 12-24 FG (50%), 7-9 FT (78%), 3 threes, 34 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Rose remains a solid fantasy asset, but he’s struggled from the field during December. With Noah out though, he and Carlos Boozer will take on heavy loads, which bodes well for their fantasy values.
O.J. Mayo (12/18): 11-19 FG (58%), 5 threes, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He started for the first time since mid-November and cashed in on the opportunity with one of his best lines of the season. He’s been playing well lately and is safe to put back into your starting lineups.
Jose Calderon (12/19): 8-14 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s playing through ankle and foot issues and seems to understand that his minutes were being threatened while he sat out four games. Calderon’s keeping Jerryd Bayless at bay and, so long as he’s healthy, will be the point guard to own in Toronto.
Roy Hibbert (12/19): 8-23 FG (35%), 1-1 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his only second double-double of December. Hibbert plays well when freed up to play 30+ minutes but is always hampered by coach Jim O’Brien‘s decisions.
Paul Pierce (12/19): 6-8 FG (75%), 6-6 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 12 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s averaging 11 assists in his last two games and is replacing Rajon Rondo as the playmaking cog in that Celtics offense.
Grant Hill (12/19): 9-17 FG (53%), 12-14 FT (86%), 30 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Hill’s value should remain steady despite the new arrivals in Phoenix this week, but his situation is worth monitoring.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Spencer Hawes: looking like a legit fantasy center lately and should be owned in most leagues
Linas Kleiza: he’s starting again and averaged 22/11 and 3.5 threes over the weekend
Nick Collison: he averaged 15.5/8 along with a steal and a block over the weekend
Mehmet Okur: he’s back and is worth monitoring
Marcus Thornton: two of his last three games have been solid and he’s worth stashing in deeper leagues
Martell Webster: he’s averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 threes on 55.9 percent shooting from the field in his four games back
Kosta Koufos: has notched double-digit rebounds in his last two games, and is worth adding so long as Darko Milicic is out
Rudy Fernandez: he benefits from the absences of Brandon Roy and Nicolas Batum and is worth adding for now
Brandon Bass: his minutes are much more secure now, and he should be owned in most leagues
Sasha Vujacic: he’s received around 28 minutes in each of his first two games with the Nets and is actually worth a look until Anthony Morrow gets healthy
Injuries:
Jamal Crawford (back): day-to-day
Leon Powe (finger): day-to-day
Chauncey Billups (wrist): should return Wednesday
Rodney Stuckey (toe): day-to-day
Richard Hamilton (illness): an upset stomach kept him out of Sunday’s game
Dan Gadzurich (groin): day-to-day
Quinton Ross (back): day-to-day
Jason Thompson (finger): out three games
George Hill (toe): expected to miss a couple more games
Sonny Weems (back): day-to-day
Josh McRoberts (abdomen): day-to-day
Corey Maggette (concussion): day-to-day, didn’t travel with the team for Monday’s game
Andrew Bynum (knee): despite “twinges” in his knee, expects to play Tuesday
Tracy McGrady (groin): day-to-day
Andrea Bargnani (knee): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Watch the new-look Magic and see what their starting lineup looks like as they visit the Hawks tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
doc
who do you think has more upside between robin lopez and marcin gortat in phoenix?
hey doc,
do you know what happened to ibaka yesterday? the box scores say he only played 11 mins but its not saying anything else
Who would you prefer to have: Bibby or Hinrich?
hey doc..
i like the variety of stats josh mcroberts gives me.. but is it worth dropping him for someone like brandon bass?
brandon bass is unproven to me.. soo im not sure.. he has the potential to rebound at a high rate.. and his FT% is high for a guy his size.. so thats a plus.. but i feel like mcroberts is the better all around player.. givin me different stats at any given night
wut do u think?
@Doc,
interesting mention of kleiza and bass… do you think they are worth an add on my current line up? and who would you switch out?
kidd/mo will/d gibson/mayo
jrich/horford/brand/dirk/turk
frye/bogut/
josh howard/
Doc, I want to add Brandon Bass but who should I drop? D. Wright, George Hill, Baron Davis, Turk?
Thanks
@oobhz: Gortat.
@where high ankle sprains happen: Nick Collison happened. No injuries or anything to note.
@Antouan: Hinrich.
@jace: McRoberts is definitely the better all-around player, but Bass’ minutes/role is more secure. Bass has the potential to be the second coming of Carl Landry.
@hakasan: I’d swap out Howard for either of those guys, depending on the stats you want.
@nbaman: Tough call. Staying put isn’t a crime, but if you had to choose one, it’d be Davis or Turk, though both would serve you better as trade bait.
Thanks Doc,
who would you say has the better chance of being consistent? Bass or Kleiza?
@hakasan: Consistency-wise, I’d go Bass. Remember that one of Kleiza’s strong games last week was when Bargnani was out.
hey doc any news on Taj Gibson …he got a concussion right so when will he be back on the court?
Yo Doc,
Happy holidays!
I just made an enormous trade of my S. Jax, Bosh, Parker, and Batum for Ibaka, Calderon, Deng and B. Lopez.
What do you think?
Doc, what do you think of this trade for a 9 cat H2H league:
Gallinari, Scola, Robin Lopez for Al Jefferson, BRoy, and Shannon Brown.
Hey Doc,
Who is there better pick up? Brandon Bass or Linas Kleiza? I was thinking Bass since he will likely see more minutes?
Also, do you think Keyon Dooling is worth picking up since Jennings went down? If so, would he be worth playing ahead of someone like Arron Affalo?
Thanks,
Zippy
oops.. just noticed you suggested bass over kleiza for someone else.
thanks again
doc who to star Frye or Turk?
Doc,
Lineup questions in the weekly roto 8 cat league (FT made over FT%):
Don’t know exactly what I need this week, just plain production:
Right now I have active M Gasol for 2, Al Horf for 3, Beasley for 3, Love for 3, Millsap for 2, Felton for 2, Gibson for 3, Harden for 3, Lawson for 3, Wade for 3.
Sub in, for anyone: Bynum for 2, Humphries for 2, Villanueva for 2, Crawford for the possibility of 2…. Anything you see?
@Slickyrickyross: Happy holidays to you, too. If that’s Tony Parker, I’d be a bit worried for you. However, if Ibaka can recover his footing, and if Calderon and Deng can stay healthy, it’s a fine deal.
@Zippy: Yeah, Bass is more reliable, but Kleiza is more versatile when given minutes. It depends on how much risk you’re willing to take on, really. I’d keep Afflalo.
@cdiz: Frye.
@Nick: I’d keep it the way you have it.
Hey Doc,
what do you think of this trade for a 9 cat H2H league:
Gallinari, Scola, Robin Lopez for Al Jefferson, BRoy, and Shannon Brown.
hey Doc,
i’m desperate for a PF/C as i have Noah+TMurphy. thank God i picked up Hawes. what do you think of my Gallinari+Stuckey for David Lee trade? i know i’m giving up a lot, but if David Lee comes back to form i think it would be an even trade. thanks!
@Frank: I don’t want the Roy side.
@tigerstyLe: Yeah, if he gets back to 100 percent, that should pan out for you. If you can spare the depth, it’s worth a gamble, especially if you can replace that lost spot with a solid waiver-wire option.