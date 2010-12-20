Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.20 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Love was huge this weekend, averaging 31 points, 17 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 55 percent from the field and 81 percent from the line, and notched 43 points and 17 rebounds on Sunday. He’s double-doubled in every game since Nov. 22. Though Love continues to lack steals and blocks, he continues to play like a top 10 player.

Lines for Discussion:

LeBron James (12/17): 14-23 FG (61%), 1-3 FT (33%), 3 threes, 32 Pts, 11 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; This was his second triple-double of the season, and he followed this up with a 32/7/6 line on Saturday. James has found his groove in Miami but his turnovers and mediocre free-throw shooting continue to weigh down his value.

DeMarcus Cousins (12/17): 7-15 FG (47%), 5-8 FT (63%), 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Cousins continues to start and has done well with that role. He’s not a stud by any means, but is proving to be one of the very few reliable options in Sacramento.

Mo Williams (12/18): 9-21 FG (43%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 3 TO; He owned the Knicks on Saturday and got back-to-back double-doubles this past weekend. Williams is still frustratingly inconsistent.

Derrick Rose (12/18): 12-24 FG (50%), 7-9 FT (78%), 3 threes, 34 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Rose remains a solid fantasy asset, but he’s struggled from the field during December. With Noah out though, he and Carlos Boozer will take on heavy loads, which bodes well for their fantasy values.

O.J. Mayo (12/18): 11-19 FG (58%), 5 threes, 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He started for the first time since mid-November and cashed in on the opportunity with one of his best lines of the season. He’s been playing well lately and is safe to put back into your starting lineups.

Jose Calderon (12/19): 8-14 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s playing through ankle and foot issues and seems to understand that his minutes were being threatened while he sat out four games. Calderon’s keeping Jerryd Bayless at bay and, so long as he’s healthy, will be the point guard to own in Toronto.

Roy Hibbert (12/19): 8-23 FG (35%), 1-1 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his only second double-double of December. Hibbert plays well when freed up to play 30+ minutes but is always hampered by coach Jim O’Brien‘s decisions.

Paul Pierce (12/19): 6-8 FG (75%), 6-6 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 12 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s averaging 11 assists in his last two games and is replacing Rajon Rondo as the playmaking cog in that Celtics offense.

Grant Hill (12/19): 9-17 FG (53%), 12-14 FT (86%), 30 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Hill’s value should remain steady despite the new arrivals in Phoenix this week, but his situation is worth monitoring.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Spencer Hawes: looking like a legit fantasy center lately and should be owned in most leagues

Linas Kleiza: he’s starting again and averaged 22/11 and 3.5 threes over the weekend

Nick Collison: he averaged 15.5/8 along with a steal and a block over the weekend

Mehmet Okur: he’s back and is worth monitoring

Marcus Thornton: two of his last three games have been solid and he’s worth stashing in deeper leagues

Martell Webster: he’s averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 threes on 55.9 percent shooting from the field in his four games back

Kosta Koufos: has notched double-digit rebounds in his last two games, and is worth adding so long as Darko Milicic is out

Rudy Fernandez: he benefits from the absences of Brandon Roy and Nicolas Batum and is worth adding for now

Brandon Bass: his minutes are much more secure now, and he should be owned in most leagues

Sasha Vujacic: he’s received around 28 minutes in each of his first two games with the Nets and is actually worth a look until Anthony Morrow gets healthy

Injuries:

Jamal Crawford (back): day-to-day

Leon Powe (finger): day-to-day

Chauncey Billups (wrist): should return Wednesday

Rodney Stuckey (toe): day-to-day

Richard Hamilton (illness): an upset stomach kept him out of Sunday’s game

Dan Gadzurich (groin): day-to-day

Quinton Ross (back): day-to-day

Jason Thompson (finger): out three games

George Hill (toe): expected to miss a couple more games

Sonny Weems (back): day-to-day

Josh McRoberts (abdomen): day-to-day

Corey Maggette (concussion): day-to-day, didn’t travel with the team for Monday’s game

Andrew Bynum (knee): despite “twinges” in his knee, expects to play Tuesday

Tracy McGrady (groin): day-to-day

Andrea Bargnani (knee): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Watch the new-look Magic and see what their starting lineup looks like as they visit the Hawks tonight.

