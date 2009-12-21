Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.21 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Zach Randolph was plain greedy this past weekend, averaging 29 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.5 steals, 2 blocks and 3.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 59 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line. Randolph even hit a three Sunday in a 32/24 performance. He continues to surprise this season but should probably be sold high right now.
Noteworthy Lines:
Gilbert Arenas (12/18) â€“ 15-25 FG (60%), 11-16 FT (69%), 4 3ptm, 45 Pts, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 TO; This came against his old Warriors squad, which provides some explanation for the explosion.
Caron Butler (12/18) â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-2 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Tough Juice is back to his productive self and should continue to put up better numbers into the new year.
Marreese Speights (12/19) â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 6-9 FT (67%), 28 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; This was his third game since returning from knee surgery and he played 35 minutes. Speights hasn’t blocked a shot yet since his comeback but he seems to have better value than Elton Brand at the moment.
Lou Williams (12/19) â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast; This was a full week before his optimistic prediction of a Dec. 26 return, which is very encouraging for his owners. What makes his timely comeback even better is the fact that Allen Iverson will be out at least a week with knee issues, which means Williams should be given the opportunity to produce right away.
Roy Hibbert (12/19) â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been a colossal disappointment this month but he played a season-high 35 minutes in this game, against the Spurs no less. Hibbert’s not out of the woods yet, but he could be close.
Brandon Jennings (12/19) â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Owners who sold high on him last month did very well. Jennings remains a start-worthy player in most leagues and continues to put up solid all-around numbers.
Trevor Ariza (12/19) â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 4-10 FT (40%), 5 3ptm, 31 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s had some tough times in December but this was a nice reminder of what he’s capable of on any given night.
Paul Pierce (12/20) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 7-7 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; December has been unkind to Pierce as well, but this was his finest game of the month and he looks likely to reward owners who bought low on him.
Andrew Bynum (12/20) â€“ 7-8 FG (88%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His owners probably breathed a collective sigh of relief after this one, which says a lot about how much his value has fallen. There’s a good chance Bynum turns things around a bit in the coming weeks.
Raymond Felton (12/20) â€“ 11-22 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This was his best game of the season and it came in 41 minutes against the Knicks. The key thing here is that S-Jack left the game early with back spasms and if he misses more time, Felton will be a necessary floor general for the Bobcats. He could be in for a good week.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Tony Allen â€“ playing well since returning, worthy of consideration in deeper leagues
James Harden â€“ plays well when given 25+ minutes, should be looked at in deeper leagues
Tim Thomas â€“ busted out Sunday thanks to Dirk‘s absence
Earl Watson â€“ started Saturday, monitor this situation
Serge Ibaka â€“ averaged 22+ minutes this weekend, good for boards, blocks
Amir Johnson â€“ had a solid weekend, relevant in deep leagues
Quentin Richardson â€“ hit 10 threes in two games this past weekend
Jonathan Bender â€“ nice comeback story, seems set to get some run in New York
Injuries:
Stephen Jackson (back): back spasms forced him to leave early last night, day-to-day
Gerald Wallace (headache): should be monitored but probably not serious
Tyrus Thomas (arm): full-contact practice checked off the list, close to return
Dirk Nowitzki (elbow): questionable Tuesday but should return Saturday at the latest
Carl Landry (teeth): should return this week
Chauncey Billups (groin): will return this week
Dwyane Wade (back): played through it Sunday but should be monitored
Yi Jianlian (knee, lip): should return Wednesday
Larry Hughes (groin): should return this week
Allen Iverson (knee): out this week
Leandro Barbosa (ankle): will return this week
For Tonight:
See if Carlos Boozer can repeat his dominating performance against the Magic earlier this month as the Jazz visit Orlando tonight.
Shaquille O’Neal visits Phoenix for the first time this season but the usual suspects should steal the show.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hi Doc – I’ve got Mario Chalmers on my team but things aren’t looking to goof for him. Which of these players do you think would be better? Or should I ride the storm?…
Delonte West
Birdman
Leandro Barbosa
Richard Jefferson
Thanks again
@Antouan: Barbosa or Andersen deserve strong consideration there.
Doc,
who’s the better option…AI or Barbosa?
hey doc, whos got more value this far into the season based on what you’ve seen so far
Courtney Lee
or
Corey Brewer
…both play same position, so i guess which has better upside 2months from now?
@mules: Long-term, probably A.I. For the next few weeks, Barbosa.
@NTstateOFmind: Lee has the better upside, but monitor how Yi Jianlian’s return affects him, if at all.
Doc, so should I drop Brand or Carl Landry for Speights?
@DoubleA: Short-term, maybe. Landry > Brand, but it’s tough to just drop Brand.
If you’re itching to make the swap, Brand’s the one to go.
…even without teeth? It is tough to let go of a middle round pick like that… I grabbed Deng of the waiver wire earlier this season when somebody lost their patience with him a little too quickly.
quentin richardson goes 7-7 from deep…heat lose. brandon roy goes 5-5 from deep to beat heat. paul pierce goes 6-6 from deep to stomp timberpups and….jonathan bender goes 3-3 from deep to beat bobkittens? crazy night.
One more question:
Marion or Jameer Nelson? Who do you like better for a head to head league?
what about calderon? whats his value right now?
Hey Doc,
Should I accept this trade?
Carlos Boozer and Russell Westbrook for Allen Iverson And Gerald Wallace?
MY teams are:
Billups
Pierce
Deng
Nowitzki
Gallinari
M. Gasol
Love
McGrady
E. Gordon
R. Lewis
Iverson
G. Wallace
@DoubleA: Landry’s a fighter and won’t let a couple of replacement teeth get in the way. Danny Granger had a similar situation (though not as severe) last year. Good job on Deng, but Tyrus Thomas’ nearing return is worrisome for his value.
@Antouan: Nelson.
@stinky: He’s been a big disappointment so far and his hip injury isn’t helping. A comeback in January seems likely and his value doesn’t have a high ceiling, especially with Jarrett Jack filling in admirably for him.
@wtfantasy: I’m digging that deal for you. Take it!
This is a real nice post i also bookmarked your site and look for more updates. thanks.
Based on the NewsWire, it says the A. Randolph is going to be going through a lot of beneficial changes now. Does that mean I should pick him up for Duhon/Gallinari? If so, which one?
Thanks.
@Duck: Not sure about that just yet. With Biedrins and Turiaf returning, there are fewer minutes to go around in that frontcourt.
boozer
for westbrook and horford
yes or no?
Doc, someone just dropped Jameer Nelson. Is he worth a pickup for me? if so, who should i drop? Here is my roster for this week:
PG Raymond Felton, Cha PG
SG Kobe Bryant, LAL SG
SF Paul Pierce, Bos SF, SG
PF Kevin Love, Min PF
C Troy Murphy, Ind PF, C
G Deron Williams, Uta PG
G Brandon Jennings, Mil PG
F Antawn Jamison, Was PF DTD
UTIL Brook Lopez, NJ C
UTIL Elton Brand, Phi PF
Bench Rashard Lewis, Orl SF, PF
Bench Marc Gasol, Mem C
Bench Rodney Stuckey, Det PG
IR Blake Griffin*
whoops, i meant roster for next week, not that it matters…
@ballin: Only if you don’t take on too much depth.
@Matt: Nelson’s probably worthy of a pickup, but it’s tough to recommend dropping any of those players, except for maybe Griffin, who’s on your IR. Brand is probably your most droppable player, but he has decent trade value. Tough call there.