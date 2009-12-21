Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.21 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Zach Randolph was plain greedy this past weekend, averaging 29 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 0.5 steals, 2 blocks and 3.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 59 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free throw line. Randolph even hit a three Sunday in a 32/24 performance. He continues to surprise this season but should probably be sold high right now.

Noteworthy Lines:

Gilbert Arenas (12/18) â€“ 15-25 FG (60%), 11-16 FT (69%), 4 3ptm, 45 Pts, 3 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Blk, 5 TO; This came against his old Warriors squad, which provides some explanation for the explosion.

Caron Butler (12/18) â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-2 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Tough Juice is back to his productive self and should continue to put up better numbers into the new year.

Marreese Speights (12/19) â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 6-9 FT (67%), 28 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; This was his third game since returning from knee surgery and he played 35 minutes. Speights hasn’t blocked a shot yet since his comeback but he seems to have better value than Elton Brand at the moment.

Lou Williams (12/19) â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast; This was a full week before his optimistic prediction of a Dec. 26 return, which is very encouraging for his owners. What makes his timely comeback even better is the fact that Allen Iverson will be out at least a week with knee issues, which means Williams should be given the opportunity to produce right away.

Roy Hibbert (12/19) â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been a colossal disappointment this month but he played a season-high 35 minutes in this game, against the Spurs no less. Hibbert’s not out of the woods yet, but he could be close.

Brandon Jennings (12/19) â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Owners who sold high on him last month did very well. Jennings remains a start-worthy player in most leagues and continues to put up solid all-around numbers.

Trevor Ariza (12/19) â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 4-10 FT (40%), 5 3ptm, 31 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s had some tough times in December but this was a nice reminder of what he’s capable of on any given night.

Paul Pierce (12/20) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 7-7 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; December has been unkind to Pierce as well, but this was his finest game of the month and he looks likely to reward owners who bought low on him.

Andrew Bynum (12/20) â€“ 7-8 FG (88%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His owners probably breathed a collective sigh of relief after this one, which says a lot about how much his value has fallen. There’s a good chance Bynum turns things around a bit in the coming weeks.

Raymond Felton (12/20) â€“ 11-22 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This was his best game of the season and it came in 41 minutes against the Knicks. The key thing here is that S-Jack left the game early with back spasms and if he misses more time, Felton will be a necessary floor general for the Bobcats. He could be in for a good week.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Tony Allen â€“ playing well since returning, worthy of consideration in deeper leagues

James Harden â€“ plays well when given 25+ minutes, should be looked at in deeper leagues

Tim Thomas â€“ busted out Sunday thanks to Dirk‘s absence

Earl Watson â€“ started Saturday, monitor this situation

Serge Ibaka â€“ averaged 22+ minutes this weekend, good for boards, blocks

Amir Johnson â€“ had a solid weekend, relevant in deep leagues

Quentin Richardson â€“ hit 10 threes in two games this past weekend

Jonathan Bender â€“ nice comeback story, seems set to get some run in New York

Injuries:

Stephen Jackson (back): back spasms forced him to leave early last night, day-to-day

Gerald Wallace (headache): should be monitored but probably not serious

Tyrus Thomas (arm): full-contact practice checked off the list, close to return

Dirk Nowitzki (elbow): questionable Tuesday but should return Saturday at the latest

Carl Landry (teeth): should return this week

Chauncey Billups (groin): will return this week

Dwyane Wade (back): played through it Sunday but should be monitored

Yi Jianlian (knee, lip): should return Wednesday

Larry Hughes (groin): should return this week

Allen Iverson (knee): out this week

Leandro Barbosa (ankle): will return this week

For Tonight:

See if Carlos Boozer can repeat his dominating performance against the Magic earlier this month as the Jazz visit Orlando tonight.

Shaquille O’Neal visits Phoenix for the first time this season but the usual suspects should steal the show.

