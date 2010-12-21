Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.21

Beast of the Night: Eric Gordon blasted the Timberwolves with 36 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 5 steals and 5 threes. He shot 61 percent (14-23) from the field, 60 percent (3-5) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. Gordon’s previous three games were a bit mild, but he’s still having a fantastic season, improving his numbers in every category except for three-pointers made and turnovers.
Lines for Discussion:
Daniel Gibson: 8-15 FG (53%), 6-6 FT (100%), 7 threes, 29 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been a fantasy gem so far this season, thanks to his three-point shooting and surprisingly productive all-around game. Gibson has started the past seven games for the Cavs and has played like a top 50 player during that stretch.
Kirk Hinrich: 7-14 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; So long as John Wall is out, Hinrich will be a starter in most leagues.
Hedo Turkoglu: 1-4 FG (25%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Turkoglu started and played 35:07 last night in his return to the Magic. He, Jason Richardson and Gilbert Arenas were all pedestrian last night, but it’s only a matter of time before they start producing usable fantasy numbers.
Trevor Ariza: 1-13 FG (8%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He hasn’t hit a three in five games and continues to struggles in every aspect. His name is still worth something, but Ariza’s production makes him worthy of a drop in leagues where there is better waiver-wire value.
Robin Lopez: 5-5 FG (100%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lopez is set to have his fantasy value capped by the arrival of Marcin Gortat later this week. All the promise he had before the season started has been flushed down the toilet.
Tim Duncan: 10-17 FG (59%), 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Duncan’s been great lately, and has notched double-digit rebounds and at least two blocks in each of his last five games. You know what this means: sell high.
LaMarcus Aldridge: 12-18 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 29 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; Aldridge has double-dipped in four straight games and clearly benefits from the banged-up frontcourt in Portland.
Monta Ellis: 15-20 FG (75%), 11-14 FT (79%), 3 threes, 44 Pts, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His heavy minutes last season were a concern, and he’s playing 40+ minutes per game again this season. Ellis has avoided DNPs so far, but given his track record of missing games, that will surely change.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
C.J. Miles: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; If you need points and threes, he deserves consideration.
Raja Bell: 19 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He certainly gets enough minutes to be productive on most nights, but remains worth a look only in deep leagues.
Nick Young: 21 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 TO; He should be owned in most leagues.
Marcus Thornton: 6 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; This isn’t a typical line from Thornton, but he continues to put up relevant fantasy stats and should be picked up in deeper leagues.
Mike Miller: 4 Reb; He played 3:52 in his return but will eventually have plenty of fantasy value for his owners. Pick him up if he’s still available.
Mario Chalmers: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He probably won’t start for your team, but if you’re in a deep league and in need of a point guard who gives you threes and steals, give Chalmers a look.
Jared Dudley: 27 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He got 42:18 of playing time because of Phoenix’s temporarily short roster, but will be relegated to the bench once Vince Carter joins the team. Dudley will be worth monitoring if Carter ever misses time with an injury.
Keyon Dooling: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; With Brandon Jennings out for about a month, Dooling is worth a look in most leagues, though his injury should be monitored.
Rudy Fernandez: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk; Whenever Brandon Roy sits, Fernandez will be worth adding in many leagues.
Martell Webster: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s proving to be anything but a fluke. Pick him up if you can spare room on your bench.
Injuries:
Darren Collison (ankle): keep an eye on him
Brandan Wright (back): aiming to return Saturday
Andrew Bynum (knee): after practice Monday, said he felt same soreness he did on Sunday, in addition to a “sharp pain”
Jamal Crawford (back): day-to-day
Gerald Wallace (ankle): likely out tonight
Taj Gibson (concussion): doubtful tonight
Corey Maggette (concussion): dealing with concussion symptoms, didn’t travel with the Bucks for their three-game road trip
Dante Cunningham (ankle): day-to-day
Joel Przybilla (ankle): could miss the next three games
Mehmet Okur (ankle): sprained his right ankle in pregame warmups last night
Keyon Dooling (leg): monitor his status
Willie Green (personal): return date uncertain
Malik Allen (leg); day-to-day
Amir Johnson (back): monitor his status
For Tonight:
See how the battle between Serge Ibaka and Nick Collison plays out tonight in Charlotte.
The Magic’s new lineup gets another shot at gelling tonight as they host the Heat-killing Mavericks.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
I’m about damn fed up with TT and these gentleman have sparked my interest: GDavis, CJM, Martell, CV31, and JDudley (VC to miss a month possibly?). The problem is, I (hopefully) won’t need to start TT or anyone I pick up because Nate and Cousins are my options at flex right now (my 4 forwards are healthy), so I guess I’m looking for staying power and potential in a backup forward. TT seems to have that, but even last night with GWall out, dumbass Larry Brown only played him 20 min. Care to make sense out of all this limbo hell I’m in, Doc? Thx as always!
Yoo doc wuts goin on??
I got terrence williams on both my squads after he got traded hopin tht hell eventually be a beast for tht team…any updates on his progress and is it even worth holdin onto him at this point? he got so much potential esp havin adelman as his coach over avery but im not sure how much patience I should have with him..thnx as always
@Doc,
how would you rank Fernandez/Miller/Dudley? Or would you save the spot and stash brandon jennings? Is VC hurt at this point?
also, would you sit jrich and turk until they start producing some numbers? or would you put them in the lineup right away??
at the risk of limiting frye’s minutes/shots, i’m hoping vc and gortat in phoenix means more open looks for frye… his line last night was just horrific :(
thanks doc… merry xmas in advance!
I told you Hinrich would benefit the most from the trade. Even when wall returns, Hinrich would play the 2. Hinrich > Young
@Conrad: Thomas has always been a fantasy tease, whether because of his play or his coaches’ decisions. Dudley is intriguing because of Carter’s potential knee surgery, and Webster has been surprisingly solid out of the gates. Either of those two are solid options, along with CV. It wouldn’t be terrible to stash TT, but those waiver-wire options are suitable replacements right now.
@hakasan: Miller, Dudley, Fernandez, though Dudley takes the top spot if VC has surgery. I’d try to stash BJ if possible, but those three are appealing swaps. Sit on Rich and Turk until they produce. Frye will be fine, and yeah, he could benefit a bit if Gortat commands the center spot well. Thanks, and Merry Christmas to you, too.
@top_gun: One game without John Wall isn’t a lot to go on. We’ll see what happens when Wall returns.
Sup Doc?
Surprisingly, Brandon Jennings has been dropped in our league and im thinking of taking a chance on him and stash him until he’s healthy.The problem is I dont have anyone to drop anymore.This is my Current lineup:
KLove
Kobe
Devin Harris
Al Jefferson
Mike Conley
Jose Calderon
Mike Beasley
Boobie Gibson
Marc Gasol
Spencer Hawes of pain
Aaron Brooks
Lamar Odom
Who do you think i should drop for BJennings? or should i stay put with my current lineup?
Thanks for the help as always
@The Mamba King: Tough call, as you noted. If anyone, it’d be Hawes, but he’s too hot to drop just yet. I’d stay put.
I love eric gordon, he’s a beast on my fantasy team, but can’t Dime get a better pic than this one? It’s a little unhetero….just saying…
not that there is anything wrong with that.
Thanks, will stash jennings for now…
let’s say vc does have surgery… who do i swap out for dudley (or in case mike miller is available) on my team, or should i stay put?
kidd/mo will/gibson/jennings/mayo
jrich/turk/horford/dirk/brand
frye/bogut
Thanks for the input doc!
I was also thinking of dropping Lamar..but it hurts because im a huge Lamar Odom fan,and he has been producing out of his mind lately. But dont you think that Bjennings will be more productive than lamar going forward? I especially love jennings’ 1.3 steals and almost 2 3’s per game along with 5 assists,Whats your opinion on that?
@hakasan: Turk is the guy to swap if you want to make a change.
@The Mamba King: Tough call. Odom has good trade value, so it’s tough to tell anyone to drop him. Bynum still seems far from being able to get 20+ minutes, so Odom’s value should continue to be strong for the foreseeable future. Jennings’ FG% weighs his value down, and he might need some time to get his legs/conditioning back when he returns.
I just got offered Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh for Pau Gasol and Kyle Lowry (my savior pickup)…My immediate reaction was to accept however, I’m a little scared Lowry may somehow come away with the starting job after all this (even with brooks coming back)…Lets pretend I’m about even in all Cats. What do you think about this offer…I’m probably going to accept…
Also I am also curious about Terrance Williams like the guy above? Do you think he will have significant value on the rockets?
@Doc,
do you think kidd+jrich is too much to offer to try to pry cp3 or dwill?
right now trying to package mayo and turk for anywhere from a joe johnson/brandon roy to a josh smith… or do you think i should save the effort and bundle kidd/turk, mayo/jrich? if so, who should i aim for?
@thetruth: Hold him if you can, but don’t let strong waiver-wire options pass you by. He’ll need time before really cracking the rotation, and even then, his value isn’t all that reliable.
@Fizzoli: You’re right about leaning toward accepting. Brooks just needs time to get his health back. Once he does, Lowry’s value takes a dive. T-Will will need time before giving back any real value. His appeal is limited.
@hakasan: That’s not too much at all. In fact, it’d be a steal for you. If you’re dealing away Turk or J-Rich now, you’re selling very low, so don’t expect too much unless you’re dealing with an owner who’s very bullish on either guy. Avoid Roy.
Hi Doc,
Quick question. Would you give up Marc Gasol for Baron Davis and Vince Carter? I’m trying to aim for small stats instead of big, but Gasol is valuable in the sense that he does everything as a big man. But Baron and Vince are iffy with their health. What do you recommend? Thanks always!
GSP
@GSP: Nope.
Hey Doc,
I’m getting super fed up with Stephen Jackson and am looking to sell him since his stat averages still look good although hes put up a string of unbelievably mediocre games. He has no motivation and looks like he’d rather be on the bench and the trade talks do not help. How do you feel about trading him?
My Stephen Jackson and Andre Miller
for
His Raymond Felton and Daniel Gibson
or
His Raymond Felton and Nick Young
P.s. aaron brooks is still a FA in my league
Thanks.
as i typed that aaron brooks was picked up… nevermind
Hey Doc,
Who would be the better play for tomorrow night?
BEN GORDON @ Tor
ARRON AFFALO @ San
I was leaning towards Gordon since he’s cracked the starting lineup + he’s playing a weaker Tor defense. What do you think?
Thanks,
Zippy
Hey Doc,
Is Mike Bibby worth keeping in a 12 team standard 9cat h2h leagues?
He is shooting 48 FG% this year and is averaging 2.1 3s and 4.1 assists.
I’m doing pretty well in FG%, rebounds, blocks and decent in steals, assists, FT%. My weakness right now is 3s b/c both curry/billups have been out.
I dont have alot of moves left so I’m trying to find a player that I could keep for at least 2-3 weeks or possibly longer.
Other notable free agents: Battier, Dunleavy, T.Murphy, Carl Landry, J.Noah, Dudley, Ilyasova.
My Team
PG Westbrook
SG Terry
G Curry
SF Iguodala
PF KG
F Duncan
C Horford
C Varejao
Util Frye
Util Billups
Bn Beno Udrih
Bn Taj Gibson
Bn Mike Bibby
@Pugz: Both deals look good to me, though I might prefer the Gibson one.
@Zippy: I agree — go Gordon.
@Jason: Bibby’s been a surprise this season, though his FT% is dreadful. Your team looks fine just the way it is.