Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.21

Beast of the Night: Eric Gordon blasted the Timberwolves with 36 points, 1 rebound, 6 assists, 5 steals and 5 threes. He shot 61 percent (14-23) from the field, 60 percent (3-5) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. Gordon’s previous three games were a bit mild, but he’s still having a fantastic season, improving his numbers in every category except for three-pointers made and turnovers.

Lines for Discussion:

Daniel Gibson: 8-15 FG (53%), 6-6 FT (100%), 7 threes, 29 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been a fantasy gem so far this season, thanks to his three-point shooting and surprisingly productive all-around game. Gibson has started the past seven games for the Cavs and has played like a top 50 player during that stretch.

Kirk Hinrich: 7-14 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; So long as John Wall is out, Hinrich will be a starter in most leagues.

Hedo Turkoglu: 1-4 FG (25%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 three, 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Turkoglu started and played 35:07 last night in his return to the Magic. He, Jason Richardson and Gilbert Arenas were all pedestrian last night, but it’s only a matter of time before they start producing usable fantasy numbers.

Trevor Ariza: 1-13 FG (8%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He hasn’t hit a three in five games and continues to struggles in every aspect. His name is still worth something, but Ariza’s production makes him worthy of a drop in leagues where there is better waiver-wire value.

Robin Lopez: 5-5 FG (100%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lopez is set to have his fantasy value capped by the arrival of Marcin Gortat later this week. All the promise he had before the season started has been flushed down the toilet.

Tim Duncan: 10-17 FG (59%), 20 Pts, 15 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Duncan’s been great lately, and has notched double-digit rebounds and at least two blocks in each of his last five games. You know what this means: sell high.

LaMarcus Aldridge: 12-18 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 29 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; Aldridge has double-dipped in four straight games and clearly benefits from the banged-up frontcourt in Portland.

Monta Ellis: 15-20 FG (75%), 11-14 FT (79%), 3 threes, 44 Pts, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; His heavy minutes last season were a concern, and he’s playing 40+ minutes per game again this season. Ellis has avoided DNPs so far, but given his track record of missing games, that will surely change.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

C.J. Miles: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; If you need points and threes, he deserves consideration.

Raja Bell: 19 Pts, 5 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He certainly gets enough minutes to be productive on most nights, but remains worth a look only in deep leagues.

Nick Young: 21 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 TO; He should be owned in most leagues.

Marcus Thornton: 6 Pts, 1 three, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; This isn’t a typical line from Thornton, but he continues to put up relevant fantasy stats and should be picked up in deeper leagues.

Mike Miller: 4 Reb; He played 3:52 in his return but will eventually have plenty of fantasy value for his owners. Pick him up if he’s still available.

Mario Chalmers: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He probably won’t start for your team, but if you’re in a deep league and in need of a point guard who gives you threes and steals, give Chalmers a look.

Jared Dudley: 27 Pts, 3 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He got 42:18 of playing time because of Phoenix’s temporarily short roster, but will be relegated to the bench once Vince Carter joins the team. Dudley will be worth monitoring if Carter ever misses time with an injury.

Keyon Dooling: 12 Pts, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; With Brandon Jennings out for about a month, Dooling is worth a look in most leagues, though his injury should be monitored.

Rudy Fernandez: 17 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk; Whenever Brandon Roy sits, Fernandez will be worth adding in many leagues.

Martell Webster: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s proving to be anything but a fluke. Pick him up if you can spare room on your bench.

Injuries:

Darren Collison (ankle): keep an eye on him

Brandan Wright (back): aiming to return Saturday

Andrew Bynum (knee): after practice Monday, said he felt same soreness he did on Sunday, in addition to a “sharp pain”

Jamal Crawford (back): day-to-day

Gerald Wallace (ankle): likely out tonight

Taj Gibson (concussion): doubtful tonight

Corey Maggette (concussion): dealing with concussion symptoms, didn’t travel with the Bucks for their three-game road trip

Dante Cunningham (ankle): day-to-day

Joel Przybilla (ankle): could miss the next three games

Mehmet Okur (ankle): sprained his right ankle in pregame warmups last night

Keyon Dooling (leg): monitor his status

Willie Green (personal): return date uncertain

Malik Allen (leg); day-to-day

Amir Johnson (back): monitor his status

For Tonight:

See how the battle between Serge Ibaka and Nick Collison plays out tonight in Charlotte.

The Magic’s new lineup gets another shot at gelling tonight as they host the Heat-killing Mavericks.

