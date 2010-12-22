Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.22

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard finished his big night with 26 points, 23 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a tough loss to the Mavericks. He shot 58 percent (11-19) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. This was his third straight game with 20+ rebounds, and Howard is averaging 23.7 points, 21 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 blocks during that stretch.

Serge Ibaka: 3-9 FG (33%), 4-4 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Blk; The good news is that he remains a starter, thanks to Nenad Krstic‘s bum back. The bad news is that the surprising emergence of Nick Collison is limiting his value.

Beno Udrih: 11-18 FG (61%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 threes, 34 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; It’s good to play the Warriors. Udrih’s been a bit rocky since rejoining the starting lineup but remains a worthy starter in many leagues.

Carl Landry: 8-11 FG (73%), 6-7 FT (86%), 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk; This was only his third double-double of the season. Landry is an efficient player who’s worthy starter when he’s getting 30+ minutes. The problem is that he rarely does. He remains a good guy to have on benches.

Andrew Bynum: 3-4 FG (75%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; It’s good to see him play through the pain he’s having in his surgically repaired knee, but Bynum remains a very scary player to own. Don’t start him until he approaches 25 minutes per game, and even then, closely monitor his health.

Kris Humphries: 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s grabbed double-digit rebounds in seven of his 11 games in December and appears safe to keep on your rosters for now.

O.J. Mayo: 6-15 FG (40%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Stl; Mayo’s appearance in the starting lineup in the Grizzlies’ previous game was a fluke (thanks to Rudy Gay‘s one-game suspension). It sounds like Mayo will continue to be a sixth man in Memphis, but his improved play lately makes him more appealing than he was earlier this month.

J.J. Redick: 21 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He started last night and played 36:35. It’s unlikely that he sticks there but if he does, he’s obviously worth owning.

Nick Collison: 7 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl; He’s worth a pickup if you can spare a spot at the end of your roster.

Kurt Thomas: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk; So long as Taj Gibson is out, Thomas should have some value in deep leagues.

Vladimir Radmanovic: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He’s too inconsistent to be worth owning in all but the deepest of leagues.

Ersan Ilyasova: 17 Pts, 1 threes, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll be up and down, but on a roster ravaged with injuries, Ilyasova could be worth an add if you have dead weight to spare.

Earl Boykins: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; The tiny point guard should get enough minutes to be worth owning in deeper leagues while Brandon Jennings is out.

Sasha Vujacic: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 TO; If you need threes, he’s worth a look.

Travis Outlaw: 11 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night and should have a steady dose of minutes going forward â€“ unless another SF comes to town.

Kendrick Perkins (knee): took part in the most on-court activity Tuesday since his knee surgery, could return to the lineup as soon as late January

Nazr Mohammed (hamstring): day-to-day

Chauncey Billups (wrist): plans to return tonight

Rodney Stuckey (toe): probable tonight

Tracy McGrady (groin): ditto

Darren Collison (ankle): says he’s fine

Craig Smith (back): will miss at least two weeks because of a herniated disc

Vince Carter (knee): will not have surgery, but could take time off

Brandon Roy (knee): not joining the Blazers on their upcoming three-game road trip

Sonny Weems (back): didn’t practice Monday, should be monitored

Jose Calderon (foot): didn’t practice Monday, should be ready tonight

Amir Johnson (back): didn’t practice Monday, should be monitored

Andrea Bargnani (ankle): should be good to go tonight

Drew Gooden (foot): day-to-day

Anderson Varejao (hip, ribs): could miss tonight’s game

See how Ben Gordon fares in his return to the Pistons’ starting lineup, as his crew visits the Raptors.

