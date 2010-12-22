Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.22

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard finished his big night with 26 points, 23 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks in a tough loss to the Mavericks. He shot 58 percent (11-19) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. This was his third straight game with 20+ rebounds, and Howard is averaging 23.7 points, 21 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 blocks during that stretch.
Lines for Discussion:
Serge Ibaka: 3-9 FG (33%), 4-4 FT (100%), 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Blk; The good news is that he remains a starter, thanks to Nenad Krstic‘s bum back. The bad news is that the surprising emergence of Nick Collison is limiting his value.
Beno Udrih: 11-18 FG (61%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 threes, 34 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; It’s good to play the Warriors. Udrih’s been a bit rocky since rejoining the starting lineup but remains a worthy starter in many leagues.
Carl Landry: 8-11 FG (73%), 6-7 FT (86%), 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk; This was only his third double-double of the season. Landry is an efficient player who’s worthy starter when he’s getting 30+ minutes. The problem is that he rarely does. He remains a good guy to have on benches.
Andrew Bynum: 3-4 FG (75%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; It’s good to see him play through the pain he’s having in his surgically repaired knee, but Bynum remains a very scary player to own. Don’t start him until he approaches 25 minutes per game, and even then, closely monitor his health.
Kris Humphries: 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s grabbed double-digit rebounds in seven of his 11 games in December and appears safe to keep on your rosters for now.
O.J. Mayo: 6-15 FG (40%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Stl; Mayo’s appearance in the starting lineup in the Grizzlies’ previous game was a fluke (thanks to Rudy Gay‘s one-game suspension). It sounds like Mayo will continue to be a sixth man in Memphis, but his improved play lately makes him more appealing than he was earlier this month.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
J.J. Redick: 21 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He started last night and played 36:35. It’s unlikely that he sticks there but if he does, he’s obviously worth owning.
Nick Collison: 7 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl; He’s worth a pickup if you can spare a spot at the end of your roster.
Kurt Thomas: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk; So long as Taj Gibson is out, Thomas should have some value in deep leagues.
Vladimir Radmanovic: 15 Pts, 3 threes, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He’s too inconsistent to be worth owning in all but the deepest of leagues.
Ersan Ilyasova: 17 Pts, 1 threes, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’ll be up and down, but on a roster ravaged with injuries, Ilyasova could be worth an add if you have dead weight to spare.
Earl Boykins: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; The tiny point guard should get enough minutes to be worth owning in deeper leagues while Brandon Jennings is out.
Sasha Vujacic: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 2 TO; If you need threes, he’s worth a look.
Travis Outlaw: 11 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night and should have a steady dose of minutes going forward â€“ unless another SF comes to town.
Injuries:
Kendrick Perkins (knee): took part in the most on-court activity Tuesday since his knee surgery, could return to the lineup as soon as late January
Nazr Mohammed (hamstring): day-to-day
Chauncey Billups (wrist): plans to return tonight
Rodney Stuckey (toe): probable tonight
Tracy McGrady (groin): ditto
Darren Collison (ankle): says he’s fine
Craig Smith (back): will miss at least two weeks because of a herniated disc
Vince Carter (knee): will not have surgery, but could take time off
Brandon Roy (knee): not joining the Blazers on their upcoming three-game road trip
Sonny Weems (back): didn’t practice Monday, should be monitored
Jose Calderon (foot): didn’t practice Monday, should be ready tonight
Amir Johnson (back): didn’t practice Monday, should be monitored
Andrea Bargnani (ankle): should be good to go tonight
Drew Gooden (foot): day-to-day
Anderson Varejao (hip, ribs): could miss tonight’s game
For Tonight:
See how Ben Gordon fares in his return to the Pistons’ starting lineup, as his crew visits the Raptors.
I have Reggie Williams right now, but with the pending return of Steph Curry I am thinking about dropping him for Rudy Fernandez. They are both playing Saturday, and even if Reggie starts again, who will put up better numbers? I’m thinking Rudy cause of the D that GS plays. Thoughts?
it’s frustrating to own brandon roy right now.. what would you do doc if you owned him and nobody is accepting my trade offers with him? would you drop him? although i’m still first in the standing.
Currently have Rodney S. (Detroit) is Aaron B (Houston)an upgrade? he is currently available for pickup
Doc
Question. who should i bench tonight?
Kyle Lowry, Daniel Gibson, Baron Davis, Arron Affalo?
i’m thinking Lowry since AB is back and his minutes aren’t sure, but he’s still playing great.
baron Davis has been improving each game and might not start or play steady mins.
Boobie and Affalo are sure starters and at least 30mins a night
Melo is apparently out tonight with a death in the family
Hey doc, how long is george hill out??
@Doc,
got a question for you regarding line-up stragegies today… in a daily lineup league, would you bench ok players (let’s say, ranked 40 and below) against tough defensive teams like the lakers/boston/mavs/heat (if your guy is pf/sf/sg) or would you play them though?? for example, i got elton eligible for play against boston tonight, and i think the chances of him performing well against kg is slim… but then again, i’d think he want a bounce back game from the night before?
what’s your take??
thanks
hey doc,
does brandon roy still have any worth? i feel like hes hurting me more than helpin me. tried to trade him at the beginning of the season.. but then the injury news came out.. and nobody wants to take a chance on him.
Should I trade J-Rich for Jason Terry? Pretty much used J-Rich for points and 3’s but now being on Orlando his value is going to plunge…
@Finchel: Rudy’s the safer bet, so go for it.
@oohbz: If you’re first, there’s no real harm in sitting on him. Just do your darndest to trade him away as soon as he returns and puts up a decent line — even if it means getting back value that falls far below where you probably drafted him. If there’s a really hot, long-term waiver-wire gem though, it wouldn’t be a crime to make the swap.
@Khalvin: Long-term, yes.
@_CGB: Davis. With Melo out, Afflalo could be nice. Brooks still has a ways to go before getting his starting gig back, so ride Lowry for now.
@rudderband man: There’s no clear timeline right now. Next week is probably the best-case scenario.
@hakasan: Tough question, because there are so many moving parts. I’m assuming there are maximum games for each position here. In general, I’d try to draw a line between your solid “bench” guys, and the guys you always want to start. There will be those gray-area guys, like Brand, but if I had to make a general recommendation, I’d say to take into account their recent trending, their last game(s) against that opponent and the opponent itself (the last two are similar, but not the same). Brand, for instance, has been pretty solid this month and had a nice line against Boston back on Dec. 9 (13/14 and three blocks). Then again, that was in Philly, and this is in Boston. I’d take the gamble and start him. In general though, yeah, taking into account tough defensive teams is a smart thing to do, but there’s more to take into account, as you know.
@jace: He still has some value, but will only be trade-worthy when he returns and puts up a decent line or two. I was able to unload him a couple weeks ago, so it’s still possible. Just don’t expect much in return.
@Shot In Ya Face: I’d hold steady. Terry will be impacted a bit by Roddy Beaubois’ eventual return, and J-Rich still needs some time to get acclimated to the Magic.
Kleiza is looking more and more appealing in my H2H points league.
My weakest links are Stuckey/AK47/The Captain/Jeff Green.
Are any worth dropping for Kleiza long term? It doesn’t seem like Kleiza will have any competition for his minutes.
Ty Lawson and Beno Udrih are also FA along with Kleiza.
I can give up AK/Stuckey/SJax/Green.
@Duck: The Raptors are banged up right now, so Kleiza’s value might be slightly overstated. I’d so to hold steady. All those guys are worth owning long-term. If you want, try dealing away two of them for one better player and one droppable player to open up a spot on your team so you can pick one of those guys up.