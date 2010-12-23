Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.23

Beast of the Night: Chris Paul finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 14 assists and 2 steals last night in an easy victory over the Nets. He shot 75 percent (6-8) from the floor and had just one turnover. CP3 is putting up stats that make him the top dog in fantasy basketball so far this year and has somehow managed to do so in quiet fashion.
Lines for Discussion:
Joe Johnson: 9-17 FG (53%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast; This was his first “business as usual” game since he heroically returned early from his elbow surgery. Johnson is a good candidate to finish the season better than he started it.
Carlos Boozer: 11-18 FG (61%), 8-11 FT (73%), 30 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 TO; Boozer has worked himself back into fine form and should only get more consistent as he gels with Derrick Rose and asserts himself with Joakim Noah out of the lineup.
Rashard Lewis: 4-10 FG (40%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; For his owners who were hoping for Lewis to recover some of his value in D.C., this line was surely a hope-killer. He came off the bench and only played 22:29, but Lewis isn’t likely to bounce back anytime soon.
Kirk Hinrich: 6-14 FG (43%), 7-8 FT (88%), 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Spock’s been solid lately, mostly thanks to John Wall‘s ongoing string of DNPs. One thing to note is that Hinrich hasn’t hit a three-pointer in his last five games, each of which have been starts. He is a good sell-high candidate.
Wilson Chandler: 9-15 FG (60%), 3 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Those who thought he would slow down after his hot start were dead wrong. Chandler is here to stay.
Paul Millsap: 10-16 FG (63%), 3-4 FT (75%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was his first double-double since Nov. 17, which tells of how far Millsap has fallen off since his monstrous start to 2010-11. He remains a solid all-around fantasy player, but his ceiling appears limited.
J.R. Smith: 8-18 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 threes, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He started in place of Carmelo Anthony and put up one of his better liens of the season. Smith might get sucked into the trade vacuum surrounding Anthony, so that deserves some monitoring.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Josh Howard: 13 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Two of his three games back have been decent and he deserves a look if you have dead weight to swap.
Nick Young: 22 Pts, 3 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He really needs to be owned in more leagues than he is right now.
Richard Hamilton: 35 Pts, 6 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Do you think he was upset with being pushed to the bench? He played more minutes than Ben Gordon and put up a superior line. This could get messy, but Rip should be considered in all leagues.
Tracy McGrady: 17 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; A tip of the hat to T-Mac, but nothing else. Pick him up only if you love getting your heart broken.
Sasha Vujacic: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; The Machine has turned into a reliable fantasy option and should be given a look so long as Anthony Morrow is out.
Martell Webster: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 4 TO; He’s the real deal. Make room for him if you can.
Ty Lawson: 22 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; He put this up despite Chauncey Billups‘ start.
Kenyon Martin: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 St, 1 Blk; He returned and was put into the starting lineup right away. K-Mart deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Gary Neal: 22 Pts, 5 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s doing an admirable job of filling in for George Hill and has put together back-to-back 22-point games.
Shane Battier: 13 Pts, 3 threes, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was a beastly line from Battier, who remains a solid fantasy player in all categories besides field-goal percentage.
Injuries:
Rajon Rondo (ankle): isn’t likely to play on Christmas, but getting closer
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): was supposed to return last night but had a bout with the flu
Carmelo Anthony (personal): missed last night due to a death in the family, expected back after Christmas
Jason Maxiell (finger): dislocated a finger last night and is day-to-day
Brian Cook (ankle): out three more weeks
Chris Kaman (ankle): out of his walking boot, still out indefinitely
George Hill (toe): didn’t travel with the team to tonight’s game in Orlando
Amir Johnson (back): left last night’s game with back spasms, day-to-day
For Tonight:
Phoenix will unveil its new lineup against the Miami Heat tonight. Marcin Gortat is the guy to watch here.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Is it time to drop Nate in a weekly league with Rondo probably back for most of next week’s games? If so, who of these guys is worth the pickup: Bass, Webster, Rudy, Kenyon, GNeal, Harden, Battier, GDavis, JR, Barbosa, and Marvin?
If Cousins doesnet get his shit together and TT doesnt get PT from Silas, I’ll need to start Nate or one of the above waiver wire options for next week…Thanks, Doc!
DOc what do you think: drop R.Lewis and grab L.Kleiza?
@Doc,
continuing my dilemma from yesterday… would you start hurk and jrich against san antonio? jrich seems out of sorts right now, and i’m inclined to stash him until after the new years while turk (while shooting horribly) turned in a serviceble line for me with those 8 assists the other night, but the TOs are horrific…
what about dudley and frye against miami?
i’ve been packaging turk and mayo together for a top 50 player lately… currently offering 2 for 1s for players like duncan/pierce/josh smith… especially interested in players averaging 1blk/1stl+… with that said, is there value in offering this combo for noah? in this max game league i’m 0 to +3 on all positions right now so i can take on a few buy and holds… who do you think i can reasonably buy with this combo right now?
by the way, who do you think has the better upside in the orl deal? turk or jrich?
@Conrad: Yeah, it’s nearing that time. Battier, JR, Webster and Rudy are good options.
@juanronin: I’d go for it.
@hakasan: I’d go with Turk, but it’s a coin flip. I’d go Dudley, since VC is set to sit it out. Noah is OK for that combo, but the wait is just too long — he’ll also be worked back carefully so he’s ready for the playoffs, which isn’t too cool for fantasy owners. Maybe someone like Fields, Camby or AK might be doable. Hedo was better upside, J-Rich is more reliable.
Yo doc what do you think I should do with Gilbert arenas, trade him or stay put?
@Nizzy: Stay put. If you want to trade him, now’s not the time anyway.
If I drop Rashard Lewis, who should I pick up?
S. Battier, JR Smith, L. Kleiza, M. Miller, W. Johnson, M Webster or R. Williams.
Thanks
One more Doc,
John Salmons/Kenyon Martin are available.
I can give up AK/Stuckey/SJax/Green.
Best long term?
Thanks for all of the help.
If you had to pick 3 to have on your team for the long-haul, who would you have: Hinrich,B Gordon,Lawson, Mike Miller, KenyonMartin, Flynn, Webster, Taj Gibson, Hawes
Thx doc
DOC, one more question: i’ve been offered Billups and Villanueva for my Zach Randolph. would you take this trade? i love randolph, but this trade is so tempting. thank you
Drop Taj Gibson for Sasha, marcus thornton, barbosa, ronnie brewer, or hamilton?
I’m thinking best ones are sasha/hamilton but hamilton is prone for those 4-5 point nights while dunleavy never has any big games..always staying around 10-13 points.
brewer is solid FG% and steals but mostly steals so idk if i could afford 6 point 4 rebound guy..then thornton and barbosa get inconsistent minutes.
My Team: Westbrook, Terry, Curry, Iguodala, KG, Duncan, Horford, Frye, Varejao, Billups, Battier, Nick Young, TAJ GIBSON
– I could use little more help w/ 3s, points, steals, assists, and FT%. My league only has 2-3 teams that are really strong in blocks
sorry dunleavy is not available.
another question: Trade Udrih for Nick Young?
I could use more points 3s and explosive scoring
Lineup dilemma, Doc.
10 team roto, 8 categories (FT made not FT%). I can pick up a lot of slack in assists, but blocks are very close and I also need to keep FG% in mind (not the most pressing category).
Anyway, with Wall and J Craw back today, I think I’ll start them for 4 games. These are the 12 I’m weighing.
John Wall 4
Al Horford 4
Dwayne Wade 3
Marc Gasol 4
Paul Millsap 4
Kevin Love 3
Raymond Felton 3
Jamal Crawford 4
Boobie Gibson 4
Shaq 4
James Harden 4
Michael Beasley 3
Basketball monster says the first 8 are no brainers. The last 4, at Boobie and beyond, though, are within .03 points of value (very, very close). They say Beasley and O’Neal have the easiest matchups. Are Harden and Beasley the answer?
Appreciate the help man.
Which two do a bench today Doc?
I benched Jeff Green/SJax because of their poor play but I might be wrong.
SJax @ Detroit
JGreen @ Dallas
AK47 @ Portland
Stuckey @ Charlotte
DOC WHERE U BEEN!
Hey all — sorry for the delayed responses. I was away for the holidays but will be getting back on the horse tomorrow.