Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.23

Beast of the Night: Gerald Wallace stuffed the stat sheet last night, finishing with 29 Pts, 12 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 4 turnovers. He shot 56 percent (10-18) from the floor, 83 percent (5-6) from the line and hit 4 threes. He seems over his headache and remains a no-brainer starter in all leagues.
Noteworthy Lines:
Elton Brand â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 4-6 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third double-double of the month. Brand’s value has a low ceiling with Marreese Speights back but he got the upper hand last night.
Troy Murphy â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s having an awesome December but might be a good sell-high candidate with Danny Granger‘s return on the horizon.
Mike Dunleavy â€“ 2-5 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; This came in just 19 minutes and marks his second straight clunker. He’s in a slump but should be held onto or bought at a discount right now.
David Lee â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 2-2 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 21 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He’s maintaining top-25 value so far this season but isn’t giving his owners the blocks typically expected from a big man. Still, his great all-around stats make this easy to forgive.
Anthony Randolph â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 2-2 FT, 10 PTs, 5 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He was in foul trouble and finished with under 20 minutes of work. There’s been some buzz about Randolph getting extra run with the Warriors but with the nearing returns of Andris Biedrins and Ronny Turiaf, it’s tough to imagine how that will become a reality.
Zach Randolph â€“ 14-21 FG (67%), 5-5 FT (100%), 33 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s a big man who shoots well and is capable of putting up gaudy double-doubles like this, but like Lee, Z-Bo fails to block many shots. He’s having an incredible run this month and his owners can’t be blamed for believing this will continue into 2010.
Marc Gasol â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 2-4 FT (50%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; This was probably his best overall line this month. After ending November with a stinker and starting December off slowly, Gasol seems to have recovered most of his value.
Carl Landry â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 13-15 FT (87%), 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He played a season-high 37 minutes and the free-throw attempts were also the most this season. Who needs teeth?
Kobe Bryant â€“ 14-26 FG (54%), 12-14 FT (86%), 40 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; The broken finger, which will take about another month to heal, isn’t hampering his production much at all. Black Mamba’s playing nearly 38 minutes a game, which is surprising. He’ll likely have his minutes limited during the time when fantasy leagues go into playoff mode.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Earl Watson â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; This was his third consecutive start and he looks like a solid pickup for teams needing point guard help.
Brandon Rush â€“ 15 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; His shot was on last night and though he’s back on the bench, Rush remains a good source of threes and blocks.
Juwan Howard â€“ 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He benefits from the fall of yet another cursed Blazers big man (see below). Howard’s a decent pickup until the Blazers sign or trade for someone to help with their situation.
Jose Juan Barea â€“ 22 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s alternated games with 20+ points and games with single-digit points for the past five but is a decent pickup in deeper leagues.
Kyle Lowry â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Inconsistency still plagues him but he deserves a look in deep leagues.
Serge Ibaka â€“ 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; The Thunder’s big man is showing real promise lately.
Injuries:
Joel Przybilla (knee): ruptured right patella tendon, probably done for the season
Kevin Garnett (thigh): surprise DNP last night, should be back soon
Tyson Chandler (foot): left the game early last night, monitor his status
Jeff Foster (back): out until further notice
Jermaine O’Neal (hip, groin): monitor his status
Ryan Gomes (ankle): unlikely tonight
Allen Iverson (knee): targeting Dec. 28 return
Chauncey Billups (groin): questionable tonight
Yi Jianlian (knee, lip): should return tonight
Brandon Roy (shoulder): hurt it in last night’s game, should be OK
For Tonight:
Tracy McGrady returns to Orlando tonight, where he’ll be overshadowed by Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza. See how Jameer Nelson progresses.
Expect Tim Duncan to feast on the Blazers’ short-handed frontline.
It’s a shame he plays for chalotte because Crash is a top 5 small forward in the league
Why does this post have an Eddie Murphy pic?
Hi Doc,
Saying a early Merry X’mas to you. Please take a look at my team and give your suggestion (12 team 9-cat H2H). Thank you.
Danny Granger (Ind – SG,SF,PF) INJ
Joe Johnson (Atl – PG,SG,SF)
Brook Lopez (NJ – PF,C)
Andris Biedrins (GS – C) INJ
David Lee (NY – PF,C)
O.J. Mayo (Mem – SG)
Jeff Green (OKC – SF,PF)
Kevin Love (Min – PF,C)
Trevor Ariza (Hou – SG,SF)
Chris Duhon (NY – PG)
Aaron Brooks (Hou – PG)
Roy Hibbert (Ind – C)
@WuMan: And an early Merry Christmas to you too.
Nice squad. It’s a shame that Granger and Biedrins are out. Otherwise, you’d have a great team.
The only vulnerability I see is your PG spot. It’s nice that Duhon is coming on lately, but both he and Brooks are prone to inconsistency. I’d look to trade either Duhon or Brooks and one of your bench players for a more reliable PG.
It’s been a while since I got team feedback, so I guess I’ll ask now.
How should I improve my team doc?
PG Deron Williams, Uta
SG Vince Carter, Orl
SF Michael Beasley, Mia
PF Dirk Nowitzki, Dal
C Brook Lopez, NJ
G Monta Ellis, GS
F David West, Nor
SG/SF Jason Richardson, Pho
G/F Ray Allen, Bos
PF/C Marcus Camby, LAC
F/C Tim Duncan, SA
UTIL Thaddeus Young, Phi
Bench Shawn Marion, Dal
Bench Danilo Gallinari, NY
Bench Chris Duhon, NY PG
IR Yao Ming*, Hou
Yao’s just there for laughs and giggles.
An early Merry Christmas to you.
Unless you’re Jewish. In that case, Merry Christmahanakwanzika!
Hey doc gotta couple of trade offers in different leagues, wanted to see what you think?
My TJ Ford and Camby for his Jason Thompson and Maggette.
The other is in my keepers league, my Al Jefferson (Keeper) for his Arenas (Keeper) and B Haywood (decent throw in).
My other keepers if it helps are D Howard, D Wade, J Rich, Billups, Granger. Thx for the help….
Hey Doc,
What order would you rank these players:
earl watson
Martell webster
q-rich
Thanks for all your help, have a great xmas and new years,
Cheeers,
@Duck: An early Merry Christmas to you as well.
Nice squad. You seem like you’re in a shallower league, which makes it difficult to make too many trades, save for waiver wire swaps.
The only thing I can think of is to consider trading Ray Allen and Tim Duncan in the future. Both are sure to get some rest (DNPs even) down the stretch, which isn’t good for fantasy playoffs. I’d also think about packaging a couple of your forwards to bulk up your SF spot, which could benefit from a more reliable player.
@hb in az: I’m not ecstatic about the first one. Camby’s worth more than that. But it’s not the worst deal and it could help to dump Ford now that he’s coming off the bench.
The second one is quite intriguing. I’d probably lean toward taking it, though as you know, Jefferson will have more years of productivity than Arenas.
@BrickLayer: Happy holidays to you, too!
Watson, Richardson, Webster
@FD
I have a 9 person league.
Got some good trades in.
Had a major mistake at the beginning of the season though.
Who should I aim for with RAllen and Tim Duncan? Any specifics people?
2 for 2 or 1 for 1?
hey doc,
I guess the person didn’t like my rashard and eric gordon for drose and jeff green offer; however, he asked if he wanted to trade D.rose and j.green for r.lewis and l.deng. Should I accept this trade?
My teams are:
billups
R.lewis
E.Gordon
M.Gasol
G.wallace
P.Pierce
Iverson
love
T-Mac
Nowitzki
Gallinari
oh and Doc,
somebody also offered me Marc Gasol and Gallinari for Devin Harris and Jermaine o’neal
@Duck: Go for what stats you want in return. Try for a two-for-two and aim at players of equal value.
@BROY: I like the first offer – it’s pretty fair. The second one, no, mostly because of O’Neal and his fragility.
hi doc,
im currently on a 10 team H2H league and leading in FGM, FG%, FTM, and PTS. but my ass being kicked in TO, FT% and assist. My Line up is:
Beno
Tryeke
Kevin Martin
Ben Gordon
Dunelevy
Deng
Speight
Gay
Kaman
Iguodala
Brooks
D. Howard
R. Jefferson
Bosh
Jarad Dudley (a spot used it as an add-drop player for more games advantage during the week)
1) What’s the value of Ben Gordon ? he’s listed as day-day but missed almost 3 weeks of games already. Should I have him trade low? as Hamiltion is coming back anyway so he might not be as productive even he’s back.
2) I m currently have quite a few offers for Tyreke.
My options are Gallinairo, Marc Gasol, or Peja. Any of them worth the trade?
Thanks for the advice n merry christmas
@generalmotor: I’d forget about turnovers. Focusing on that is usually a worthless cause, especially since it’s such a fickle category. It seems like you’d want to target a point guard to help you in FT% and assists.
1) I wouldn’t trade him now, since he’ll only get you 50 cents on the dollar. Wait until he comes back and put together a few decent lines. Yes, he has some competition at the SG spot, but Gordon doesn’t take long to get hot.
2) It is wise to sell high on Evans, but of those guys only Gasol is worth the trade. However, given your need for a solid point guard (especially since Udrih will also be knocked down a bit once K-Mart returns), I’d reject all of those offers and look for a solid PG.
Merry Christmas to you too!