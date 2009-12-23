Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.23

Beast of the Night: Gerald Wallace stuffed the stat sheet last night, finishing with 29 Pts, 12 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 4 turnovers. He shot 56 percent (10-18) from the floor, 83 percent (5-6) from the line and hit 4 threes. He seems over his headache and remains a no-brainer starter in all leagues.

Noteworthy Lines:

Elton Brand â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 4-6 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third double-double of the month. Brand’s value has a low ceiling with Marreese Speights back but he got the upper hand last night.

Troy Murphy â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s having an awesome December but might be a good sell-high candidate with Danny Granger‘s return on the horizon.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ 2-5 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; This came in just 19 minutes and marks his second straight clunker. He’s in a slump but should be held onto or bought at a discount right now.

David Lee â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 2-2 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 21 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; He’s maintaining top-25 value so far this season but isn’t giving his owners the blocks typically expected from a big man. Still, his great all-around stats make this easy to forgive.

Anthony Randolph â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 2-2 FT, 10 PTs, 5 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He was in foul trouble and finished with under 20 minutes of work. There’s been some buzz about Randolph getting extra run with the Warriors but with the nearing returns of Andris Biedrins and Ronny Turiaf, it’s tough to imagine how that will become a reality.

Zach Randolph â€“ 14-21 FG (67%), 5-5 FT (100%), 33 Pts, 18 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s a big man who shoots well and is capable of putting up gaudy double-doubles like this, but like Lee, Z-Bo fails to block many shots. He’s having an incredible run this month and his owners can’t be blamed for believing this will continue into 2010.

Marc Gasol â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 2-4 FT (50%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; This was probably his best overall line this month. After ending November with a stinker and starting December off slowly, Gasol seems to have recovered most of his value.

Carl Landry â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 13-15 FT (87%), 27 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He played a season-high 37 minutes and the free-throw attempts were also the most this season. Who needs teeth?

Kobe Bryant â€“ 14-26 FG (54%), 12-14 FT (86%), 40 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; The broken finger, which will take about another month to heal, isn’t hampering his production much at all. Black Mamba’s playing nearly 38 minutes a game, which is surprising. He’ll likely have his minutes limited during the time when fantasy leagues go into playoff mode.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Earl Watson â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; This was his third consecutive start and he looks like a solid pickup for teams needing point guard help.

Brandon Rush â€“ 15 Pts, 4 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; His shot was on last night and though he’s back on the bench, Rush remains a good source of threes and blocks.

Juwan Howard â€“ 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He benefits from the fall of yet another cursed Blazers big man (see below). Howard’s a decent pickup until the Blazers sign or trade for someone to help with their situation.

Jose Juan Barea â€“ 22 Pts, 3 3ptm, 1 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s alternated games with 20+ points and games with single-digit points for the past five but is a decent pickup in deeper leagues.

Kyle Lowry â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Inconsistency still plagues him but he deserves a look in deep leagues.

Serge Ibaka â€“ 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; The Thunder’s big man is showing real promise lately.

Injuries:

Joel Przybilla (knee): ruptured right patella tendon, probably done for the season

Kevin Garnett (thigh): surprise DNP last night, should be back soon

Tyson Chandler (foot): left the game early last night, monitor his status

Jeff Foster (back): out until further notice

Jermaine O’Neal (hip, groin): monitor his status

Ryan Gomes (ankle): unlikely tonight

Allen Iverson (knee): targeting Dec. 28 return

Chauncey Billups (groin): questionable tonight

Yi Jianlian (knee, lip): should return tonight

Brandon Roy (shoulder): hurt it in last night’s game, should be OK

For Tonight:

Tracy McGrady returns to Orlando tonight, where he’ll be overshadowed by Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza. See how Jameer Nelson progresses.

Expect Tim Duncan to feast on the Blazers’ short-handed frontline.