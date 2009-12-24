Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.24

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard put up 13 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 3 turnovers in 33 minutes of a blowout victory over the Rockets last night. He shot 71 percent (5-7) from the floor and 75 percent (3-4) from the free throw line. His scoring, rebounding and blocks are down this year, and his turnovers are higher compared to last season, but you know what you’re getting with Howard.
Noteworthy Lines:
Trevor Ariza â€“ 1-10 FG (10%), 4-4 FT (100%), 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; December has not been kind to Ariza, who is now 3-21 (14%) from the field in his last two games. He seems like a solid buy-low candidate.
Jameer Nelson â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; A decent line in his second game back from knee surgery. He’ll probably have a clunker or two before the year’s over but he seems safe to start going forward.
Anthony Randolph â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 8 Blk, 1 TO; He started at center last night and did well with his 36 minutes of playing time. Randolph is still far from consistency and probably won’t start every game, but this is a good sign.
Stephen Curry â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; The rookie has had some great lines this month and seems to have a solid grip on his starting gig. Be aware that he’s playing heavy minutes lately and the rookie wall might not be far ahead.
Michael Redd â€“ 8-21 FG (38%), 15-15 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; A very fine night for Redd, who seems like he’s ready to contribute on a nightly basis now. Sell high if you’re still worried about his health.
Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 13-16 FT (81%), 35 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; The points were a season-high and this was a big-time double-double from Stoudemire, but he hasn’t blocked a shot in three games. This is the story of his season.
J.R. Smith â€“ 15-25 FG (60%), 1-6 FT (17%), 10 3ptm, 41 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast; Come on, you had to see this kind of game coming. Congratulations if you bought low on him recently.
LeBron James â€“ 14-30 FG (47%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 34 Pts, 16 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 TO; This was his second triple-double of the season. Enough said.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Yi Jianlian â€“ 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 8 Reb, 2 TO; What rust? He’s definitely worth a pickup if you have dead weight at the end of your bench.
Quentin Richardson â€“ 11 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; His fragile health and inconsistency make him a tease, but he’s usually good for some threes and boards.
Joel Anthony â€“ 8 Pts, 9 Reb, 5 Blk, 3 TO; He’s not good for much more than blocks and rebounds, but with Jermaine O’Neal likely out for a spell, Anthony could help teams with a weak frontcourt.
Udonis Haslem â€“ 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 TO; He also benefits from O’Neal’s injury.
Jarrett Jack â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 7 Ast; He’s filling in quite nicely for Jose Calderon, who isn’t expected back for a few more games.
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s getting decent minutes and is capable of putting up versatile stats.
Jerryd Bayless â€“ 31 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; With Brandon Roy possibly out for a few more games, Bayless should be a decent start in most leagues.
Juwan Howard â€“ 12 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; While not good for much more than points and boards, Howard doesn’t have much competition for his starting center job at the moment.
Injuries:
Paul Millsap (concussion): he also needed 10 stitches for his mouth, check his status
Paul Pierce (knee): out for two weeks
Tyson Chandler (foot): out for at least a week
Andrew Bynum (illness): was sick recently and has an upper respiratory illness
Jermaine O’Neal (groin): hurt it early in last night’s game
Brandon Roy (shoulder): will have MRI today
Gilbert Arenas (thigh): probably not serious, monitor his status
Kobe Bryant (knee): landed awkwardly on it Tuesday, should be OK
Rafer Alston (back): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Happy Christmas Eve â€“ no NBA action tonight.
For Next Week:
4 games â€“ CHA, CLE, IND, LAL, MIN, NY, OKC, PHI, SAC, SA
3 games â€“ ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, MEM, MIA, MIL, NJ, NO, ORL, PHO, POR, TOR, UTA, WAS
2 games â€“ DET, LAC
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
wht up guy?
ques-is it worth dropping millsap or okur for bayless? okur has been playing like dumpster feces lately but at any given moment i feel like he can go off? is it worth droppin him?
@SWAT: Well, it depends on how long Millsap is out. If he’s out for a bit, Okur will see a bump in minutes and production. Bayless is only a big-time player while Roy is out, and so far his shoulder injury doesn’t seem that bad.
Wait until we hear more about Roy’s shoulder before making any moves. Millsap is more droppable than Okur though.
appreciate the info doc! happy holidays!
@SWAT: Same to you!
Would you drop Diaw or Iverson for Barbosa?
I’m way ahead in scoring and needs FG%, FT%, Asts, 3s and Blks.
Was thinking of switching AI for Barbosa as kind of feel he’s due to blow up and AI can be a bit of a FG% killer even if things do work out in Philly.
Thanks and have a great holiday!
@Joe: Diaw’s tough to defend at this point, though he’ll probably turn it around to some degree in January. Feel free to swap him out for Barbosa.
A.I. isn’t going to improve his FG% much, but he’s got a higher ceiling than Diaw at this point.
Happy holidays to you too!
Happy Holidays doc,
right now my team is:
Danny Granger
Brandon Roy
Amare
Caron Butler
Ray Felton
LaMarcus Aldridge
Al Horford
Rodney Stuckey
Eric Gordon
Jason Thompson
Ben Wallace
Steph Curry
Michael Beasley
Mareese Speights
Jamal Crawford
who do you think i should drop in favor of some FA such as Anthony Randolph, Gallinari, Sheed, Varejao, Milsap, Jammer, Ben Gordon, Hibbert, Okur, Haslem, tyson chandeler, Jerebko, casspi, yi, courtney lee, and corey brewer?
sorry for the long comment,
thanks in advance doc
@FD
So I took your advice and I’m trying to trade Duncan and Allen for a good SF and someone decent in a 2-for-2.
Al Thornton
David Lee
Al Jefferson
Joe Johnson
Caron Butler
Jeff Green
Andre Iguodala
Danny Granger
Those are some people on this guys’ team I’m trying to trade with. I was gonna try get Iguodala in the trade, but I wasn’t sure which one of his decent players there were.
Mo Williams,
Stephen Curry,
Wilson Chandler,
Chauncey Billups,
Richard Jefferson,
Jameer Nelson,
Allen Iverson*,
Marreese Speights,
How should I package my trade offers?
Any ideas?
should i drop tmac for yi? i dont like yi’s inconsistency, but thats better than tmac being consistently useless right? when will tmac get traded ??
Happy Holiday doc!
Should i finally give up on andre miller and drop him for either of the following players:
maggette, bibby, flynn, t. young, diaw, duhon, conley, hughes, chris anderson, t-mac or shaq
Or should i just hold onto him and hope that he picks up his game or gets traded?
@RonnaBonBon: Ben Wallace for Randolph sounds like a decent swap. It’s tough to recommend swapping out your other players though.
Happy holidays to you, too!
@Duck: Iguodala and Billups would be a steal, and it might be possible given Billups’ injury right now. But if that doesn’t happen, Williams or Nelson would be fine replacements.
@quincy: Yes, make that swap now. No concrete word about T-Mac being moved right now, so don’t hold your breath.
@the hibachi: Happy holidays to you as well!
Duhon, Young and Maggette could be worth the swap, in that order. And yes, it might be time to give up on Miller.
merry christmas doc
one question,
i had oden who got injured, then i picked up pryzbilla who also got injured.
who should i get, joel anthony or juwan howard?
thanks man
@ML: Merry Christmas!
Anthony will get you more blocks, which is helpful. Howard will score more and probably have better FT%. Keep an eye on O’Neal’s health and on the Blazers’ efforts to sign or trade for a big man.
Hey Doc, Merry Xmas.
I don’t really Like offering two for one trade but is it a good idea to trade Eric Gordon and Allen Iverson for Kevin Martin?
Thanks for all the help
@BROY: Not bad, but it’d be better if you tried to take another decent bench player in that deal too.