Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.3

Beast of the Night: LeBron James had himself a fine homecoming, finishing with 38 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and no turnovers. He shot 60 percent (15-25) from the field, 67 percent (6-9) from the free-throw line and hit three three-pointers in just 30 minutes of boo-filled action. Twenty-four of his points came in the third quarter. I guess it doesn’t matter if Akron hates him â€“ James is unapologetically enjoying “the greatness” in South Beach, though his fantasy owners probably wouldn’t use that word at this point in the season.
Lines for Discussion:
Dwyane Wade: 10-16 FG (63%), 4-8 FT (50%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; This solid line snuck in amidst the hubbub about James’ return to Cleveland. It was a nice bounce-back after his 16/2/2 line in a blowout victory over Detroit. Coach Erik Spoelstra deployed Wade and James on the court separately during much of the game, and that might be the temporary fix that fantasy owners should have no problem with.
Daniel Gibson: 6-14 FG (43%), 5-7 FT (71%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; Gibson was the only Cav that showed up last night. He’s been a bit rocky lately but this was one of his best games of the season.
Hedo Turkoglu: 4-9 FG (44%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; This was his second straight game coming off the bench, a move that doesn’t really impact Turkoglu’s minutes played or fantasy value. He remains just productive enough to consider starting each week, though his season has been a letdown.
Dorell Wright: 4-13 FG (31%), 2 threes, 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Wright continues to have his share of struggles from the field, but is having himself a very solid season so far.
Monta Ellis: 16-27 FG (59%), 3-7 FT (43%), 3 threes, 38 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was the second time in three games Ellis played 48 minutes. If his heavy minutes continue, it should be a slight concern for his body’s ability to hold up down the stretch.
David Lee: 10-17 FG (59%), 5-6 FT (83%), 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He’s getting there. The window to buy low on him is closing, but it’s still open. Lee is averaging 4.7 assists in his three games back since returning from elbow surgery.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
James Jones: 18 Pts, 5 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Blk; He continues to pour in the threes and is averaging 2.2 threes made in just 24:18 per game.
Injuries:
Francisco Elson (ear): practiced Thursday, probable for tonight
Pau Gasol (hamstring): didn’t practice Thursday, game-time decision tonight
Marcus Camby (knee): practiced Thursday, should give it a go tonight
Andris Biedrins (illness): left last night’s game early
Samuel Dalembert (knee): questionable tonight
Joel Przybilla (flu, knee): probably ready to return tonight
Martell Webster (back): went through his first full-contact practice yesterday, will meet with doctors on Tuesday
Chris Kaman (ankle): wants to give it a shot tonight, check his status
For Tonight:
Wesley Matthews might have a good shootout with Wright as the Blazers visit the Warriors.
For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIN, NY, OKC, ORL, POR, TOR, UTA
3 games: BOS, CHA, DAL, GS, HOU, MEM, MIL, NJ, NO, PHI, PHO, SAC, SA, WAS
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Good day Doc !
I’m in a 12 teams , head to head league . here’s my roster
Derrick Rose
Kevin Martin
Trevor Ariza
Michael Beasley
Wilson Chandler
Andrea Bargnani
Pau Gasol
Al Jefferson
Tyson Chandler
Jason Thompson
Shawn Marion
Luke Ridnour
I’ve been offered
Dwayne Wade + Antawn Jamison for Al Jefferson and Wilson Chandler . Would you make the move ? I feel i could use and extra guard forward
Also do u think Jason Thompson was a nice pick up ? He started his last 2 games in sac town and usually produces when given minutes .I like Thaddeus Young and Glen Davis that are on my leagues waivers .and i’m not sure if i should drop Thompson or Ridnour .
Thanks a lot for ur advices !
8 man league head 2 head, here’s my team
-Steve Nash
-Jason Terry
-Darren Collison
-Andre Iguodala
-Dirk Nowitzki
-Dorell Wright
-Brook Lopez
-Kevin Love
-Devin Harris
-Channing Frye
-Jameer Nelson
-D.J. Augustin
-Caron Butler
Next week witch 3 should I bench, rite now I’m thinking Wright, D.J., & Butler, what do you think Doc? Thanks
Doc…here’s an easy one.
Should I start Jameer or Jrue @ point tonight?
I have one utility spot open and I’m wondering who will play better tonight, Marc Gasol vs Houston or Jrue Holiday @ ATL goin at Mike Bibby? My heads telling me Jrue what do you think?
Yo Doc, who to start, Emeka Okafor or Carlos Boozer?
@Youngwood: If you’re OK with losing a lot of blocks, sure. I’d rather have Jefferson/Chandler at this point though. No one not named Evans is reliable in Sactown. Ridnour will lose value when Flynn returns next week.
@Mike: I’d lean toward benching Butler, Terry and Harris/Wright.
@DVS Jackson: I’d go with Holiday.
@Pugz: It depends on the stats you’re looking for. Overall, I’d lean toward Gasol, but Holiday’s a fine option, too. It’s close to a coin flip in my estimation.
@slickyrickyross: Okafor. Boozer still needs a few games to get enough minutes to get into a groove.
Doc,
FA’s are the following:
Lewis
Bibby
Hedo
Mayo
Villanueva
Gooden
Battier
Marvin Williams
Any of these guys an upgrade over Caron Butler?
Who should I start:
Frye or Chandler
Darko or Chandler
DJ Augustin or Boom Diz
I need assists, steals and blocks.
@ManilaFTW: Mayo would be the closet to an upgrade, but I wouldn’t mind keeping butler it he a fantasy stud when he gets it goin
@cdiz: Chandler, Darko, and Augustin
@ManilaFTW: Not really, though Battier has been solid lately.
@cdiz: Frye, Darko, Augustin.
hiya Doc,
got a trade offer for my dirk/horford with d.howard/granger… i’m thinking about turning it down because i don’t see the modest pt gain to compensate for the giant step back in ft%… (i lead my roto in rb/blk/fg already, horrible in pt/3s/ast) although granger buckets is capable of getting 4-8 3s any given night… what’s your take?
do you think i have a shot landing nelson/jjohnson or conley/jjohnson with capt kirk/camby or capt kirk/okafor? i’m willing to take my chances with joe johnson, especially if i can get a 6+ ast pg to boot… how should i proceed??
lastly… i sent in a offer for t.murphy with shannon brown… do you think this has any fair chance of going through?? as of now murphy is pretty much worthless but if any big gets injured in nj or if they trade him, i see tons of upsides?
my current roster in 12 team roto is:
kidd / kirk hindrich / d.gibson / s.brown
dirk/horford/richardson/delfino
camby/frye/brand/okafor
thanks Doc! have a great weekend!!
I need FG%, Rebs and 3s in a 12 team roto league.
Would you cut Afflalo or Ibaka for Yao Ming, J.R. Smith, Ben Gordon, Grant Hill, Marvin Williams, Ersan Ilyasova
or Shane Battier?
hey Doc,
Who would you rather have on your team, Prince or Affalo?
Thanks,
Zippy
hey doc,
Wesley Matthews is playing Washington Wizards tonight, not golden state warriors. I think you may have read WAS as warriors. Just wanted to let you know!
btw speaking of matthews, what should I do with him? I picked him up using my daily pickup bench spot but I like having the option to pick up player for one game when I need certain category. Should I try to package tyreke and wesley for a player? I’m not sure what to do with tyreke..he could be buy low or he could sit out couple of games..help me!
@hakasan: Yeah, I’d stay put. You can shore up your weaknesses in other ways that don’t hurt you as much. Doubtful on the Hinrich deals. He’s just not that appealing right now, and Camby is at a low point. I think the Brown deal is fair.
@G.O.A.T: I might cut Ibaka for Smith. Afflalo is solid for roto purposes, so I’d try to keep him. Battier has been nice lately though.
@Zippy: Afflalo, by a hair.
@Jimmy: Sorry about the confusion, and thanks for the correction. Evans is a decent guy to deal, especially after last night’s game. Matthews won’t be as steady as he has been (before his last game), so he’s a good guy to sell high on.