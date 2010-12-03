Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.3

Beast of the Night: LeBron James had himself a fine homecoming, finishing with 38 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and no turnovers. He shot 60 percent (15-25) from the field, 67 percent (6-9) from the free-throw line and hit three three-pointers in just 30 minutes of boo-filled action. Twenty-four of his points came in the third quarter. I guess it doesn’t matter if Akron hates him â€“ James is unapologetically enjoying “the greatness” in South Beach, though his fantasy owners probably wouldn’t use that word at this point in the season.

Lines for Discussion:

Dwyane Wade: 10-16 FG (63%), 4-8 FT (50%), 22 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; This solid line snuck in amidst the hubbub about James’ return to Cleveland. It was a nice bounce-back after his 16/2/2 line in a blowout victory over Detroit. Coach Erik Spoelstra deployed Wade and James on the court separately during much of the game, and that might be the temporary fix that fantasy owners should have no problem with.

Daniel Gibson: 6-14 FG (43%), 5-7 FT (71%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; Gibson was the only Cav that showed up last night. He’s been a bit rocky lately but this was one of his best games of the season.

Hedo Turkoglu: 4-9 FG (44%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; This was his second straight game coming off the bench, a move that doesn’t really impact Turkoglu’s minutes played or fantasy value. He remains just productive enough to consider starting each week, though his season has been a letdown.

Dorell Wright: 4-13 FG (31%), 2 threes, 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Wright continues to have his share of struggles from the field, but is having himself a very solid season so far.

Monta Ellis: 16-27 FG (59%), 3-7 FT (43%), 3 threes, 38 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; This was the second time in three games Ellis played 48 minutes. If his heavy minutes continue, it should be a slight concern for his body’s ability to hold up down the stretch.

David Lee: 10-17 FG (59%), 5-6 FT (83%), 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; He’s getting there. The window to buy low on him is closing, but it’s still open. Lee is averaging 4.7 assists in his three games back since returning from elbow surgery.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

James Jones: 18 Pts, 5 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Blk; He continues to pour in the threes and is averaging 2.2 threes made in just 24:18 per game.

Injuries:

Francisco Elson (ear): practiced Thursday, probable for tonight

Pau Gasol (hamstring): didn’t practice Thursday, game-time decision tonight

Marcus Camby (knee): practiced Thursday, should give it a go tonight

Andris Biedrins (illness): left last night’s game early

Samuel Dalembert (knee): questionable tonight

Joel Przybilla (flu, knee): probably ready to return tonight

Martell Webster (back): went through his first full-contact practice yesterday, will meet with doctors on Tuesday

Chris Kaman (ankle): wants to give it a shot tonight, check his status

For Tonight:

Wesley Matthews might have a good shootout with Wright as the Blazers visit the Warriors.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIN, NY, OKC, ORL, POR, TOR, UTA

3 games: BOS, CHA, DAL, GS, HOU, MEM, MIL, NJ, NO, PHI, PHO, SAC, SA, WAS

