Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.6 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Garnett looked young this past weekend, averaging 16.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1 block and 0.5 turnovers in two games this past weekend. He also shot 63 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line. Garnett is having a great fantasy season so far, though he and his other major Celtics teammates are good sell-high candidates down the line.
Lines for Discussion:
Manu Ginobili (12/3): 1-10 FG (10%), 13-13 FT (100%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 8/2/5 performance, though that weak line was mostly attributable to a blowout win. Ginobili’s shooting 27 percent in his last three games and is obviously cooling off after an insane start.
Carlos Boozer (12/4): 9-15 FG (60%), 7-10 FT (70%), 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; After being limited to around 21 minutes per game in his first two games back, Boozer played 30:21 in this one and had a solid line. He should be a solid start this week, as the Bulls have four games on hand.
Kevin Love (12/4): 8-15 FG (53%), 7-8 FT (88%), 5 threes, 28 Pts, 19 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; It was good to be named Kevin this past weekend. Love is leading the league in rebounds with 15.3 per game and is playing like a top 15 fantasy stud so far this season.
Vince Carter (12/4): 7-21 FG (33%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Carter is off to a hot start in December, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists through three games. Much of this is attributable to a bout with the flu many of the Magic players are dealing with, so the recommendation to sell high is obvious.
Andrew Bogut (12/4): 13-20 FG (65%), 5-16 FT (31%), 31 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was a great return to the court for Bogut, who missed a handful of games because of a bum back. He thrived against the Magic, who was without Dwight Howard. Bogut will encounter more DNPs this season, so think about selling high after this one.
Beno Udrih (12/4): 6-11 FG (55%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Guess who has his starting gig back? Udrih played 39:18 in this game and notched a solid line. He should retain his starting job for the foreseeable future, though minutes are fickle in Sacramento this season.
Amar’e Stoudemire (12/5): 12-25 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 31 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Stoudemire blew up this weekend. While his rebounding hasn’t been amazing this season, it’s great to see him blocking 1.9 shots per game. He’s over his early troubles this season and is turning into the fantasy stud many expected on draft day.
O.J. Mayo (12/5): 1-4 FG (25%), 1 three, 3 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; It’s hard to recommend dropping a guy who will likely be immediately scooped up and stashed, but it’s getting close to that point. This is just sad.
Nene (12/5): 10-13 FG (77%), 7-8 FT (88%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his best game of the season. Nene didn’t exactly take advantage of being one of the very few viable, healthy big men on the Nuggets early on this season, but he remains a solid center who offers a good mix of stats.
Baron Davis (12/5): 4-12 FG (33%), 5-9 FT (56%), 1 three, 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Davis continues to come off the bench, and though his shooting from the floor and the line have been less than exciting, he’s putting up decent all-around numbers. So long as he’s healthy, he’s worth a start in most leagues.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Amir Johnson: his 22/16 line Sunday caps off the buzz surrounding him lately
Joel Przybilla: decent source of rebounds and blocks
Brad Miller: almost impossible to figure out when he’ll show up, but he’s worth a look
Josh McRoberts: putting up great numbers across the board lately
Jason Thompson: has a starting job for now, worth consideration
Shannon Brown: hit-or-miss on most nights, but his averages are solid
Jodie Meeks: he’s the starting SG in Philadelphia for now
Mario Chalmers: getting consistent minutes lately
Nate Robinson: whenever Rajon Rondo sits out, Robinson is worth a gamble
Jerryd Bayless: had a big game Sunday, worth a look
Injuries:
Shaquille O’Neal (calf): day-to-day
Rajon Rondo (knee/hamstring): day-to-day
Chris Kaman (ankle): aggravated his sprained ankle Sunday, check his status
Manu Ginobili (neck): sore neck, check his status for Wednesday
Chris Andersen (back): small fracture will keep him out for about two weeks
Michael Beasley (ankle): game-time decision tonight
Anthony Tolliver (knee): sprained right MCL probably knocks him out for a while
For Tonight:
Darko Milicic returns to the Garden tonight to take on the Knicks. See if he gets some vengeance.
If Dwight Howard returns, he’ll take on the Hawks, a team that he usually thrives against.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Anthony friggin Randolph, cut or keep????? who to trade for? i need help in FG, FT, STL and BLK.
Just offered D-Cuz and George Hill for S-Jack and B-Haywood…good idea? My only fear is my starting C (Bargnani) getting hurt, but *knock on wood* he doesn’t seem very wreckless of a player as he just kinda hangs out on the perimeter and scores bunches. Thoughts?
Also, which 1 of these 4 to start this week (in my avg-based scoring, no cats, league): DJ-A, Dorell, Javale, or L-Fields?
PS: Beas is a safe bet in an avg-based league, right?
Doc,
What’s up with Al Harrington? Is it a case of not enough balls and mins to go around on a talented Denver team? Is he worth the hold just in case Melo’s traded?
Oh good advice on holding Amir Johnson and not swapping him for Booby Gibson.
Thanks
@jzsmoove: Cut. He’s not going to get you anything in a trade.
@Conrad: I’d go with Fields or Augustin. And yeah, Beasley should be fine for you.
@aj: He’s struggling with his shot, plain and simple. The emergence of J.R. Smith doesn’t help either. He’s still worth owning. Johnson looked great yesterday, didn’t he?
hey doc,
i think i finally landed a 2nd pg for my squad, at the expense of giving up okafor, i’ll be getting mo will in return…
should i drop shannon brown/ kirk hindrich to pick up anderson varejao or amir johnson (to fill the void left by okafor?)
my roster now looks like
kidd/mo will/s.brown/gibson/kirk
j.rich/dirk/horford/delfino
camby/brand/frye
still trying to buy low on joe johnson/troy murphy… what pieces on my team would be good baits? i’m thinking if delfino strings together a couple of good games… or just throwing the plethora of s.brown/gibson/kirk around until someone bites?
thanks!!
What do you think I should do with T Murphy? DO you think his numbers and playing time is going to improve or is it time to drop him?
Also is it time to pick up Johnny Flynn?
Thanks Doc.
hey doc,
who would you rather play tomorrow night?
Tayshaun Prince @ Houston, or Aaron Affalo @ Charlotte.
Thanks,
Zippy
Magic need to realize that their offense would flow better thru Vince as an all around SG rather than Jameer a shoot first PG. They want Vince to be their go to guy or wut have u, but have him in a system to sit on the damn 3pt line all day, shit doesnt make sense. Hope Vince continues on this stretch, I think he really needs it with all those trade rumors
WHO DAT, Flynn should not be available, go get him if you still can.
@hakasan: I’d consider either of those swaps, though Hinrich for Johnson is the most appealing to me. It’ll be tough for you to buy either of those guys low in a one-for-one (unless you want to do a Williams for JJ deal), so a package is the best way to go. Throwing those guys together probably won’t do it though.
@WHO DAT: He’ll be productive sooner than later — just don’t expect a miracle. Flynn is worth a pickup only if you’re really desperate for a PG. The bad news is that he’s going to be stuck in a timeshare with Luke Ridnour.
@Zippy: I’d lean toward Prince.
hey doc,
chris kaman is getting so frustrating.
Whenever he comes back from an injury, he gets another injury or his injury comes back! Should i just drop him? Or wait it out?
@pandalover: He’s worth stashing, but if you’re in a thin league or a daily-update league, it’s understandable if you want to drop him. Just know that he’ll be scooped up very quickly.
wats up doc?
i just swapped dorell wright, kaman (injured AGAIN) and mo williams for Tayshaun,Battier and Udrih. What do you think about that exchange? i was in need of pts. stls and assists
Thanks for the input
and also…Udrih or Bayless? thanks again
@The Mamba King: I don’t see anything wrong with those swaps, though I would’ve preferred to have kept Wright and Williams. I’d go with Udrih.
i gave up on wright because of the selfish play of curry and ellis and also the horrendous FG%, He was 29% last week (a disaster)…and mo will is a turn over machine. What do u think?
@The Mamba King: Understandable.
Thx, Doc.
Drop Taj Gibson for any of these guys? GDavis, Farmar, Ilyasova, Villanueva, Warrick, TDouglas, or McRoberts? Don’t need a starter right away (have Amir and Hinrich starting above Taj right now)…
Thanks!
hey Doc
What do u think of this trade?
Tyreke Evans/Kevin Love/AK47 for Blake Griffin/Jason Kidd/McGee
Thanks!
i was offered Dwight Howard + Lewis for Marc Gasol + Boozer. Im in a H2H league, and I got Rondo and few other crappy ft% guys on the team, should i make this trade?
Doc – Would you get Mo Will over George Hill right now? or Mo Will over Salmons?
Mamba King released Mo Will and Kaman, I’m thinkng of picking up one or both of them, but I’m not sure for who in my team.
Expendables from my end are: Salmons, George Hill.
Hey Doc,
Your thoughts on Shawne Williams? He put up 13pts 3threes, 14pts 4threes in his last 2 games in 20mins a game. and is as of right now, he has 13pts 3threes against the wolves. Also averaging about a block and a stl per game in his last 3.
I picked him up and dropped birdman, cause his injury is a scary to me..
Thoughts? you think he’s gonna get consistent playing time? (I know thats an extremely difficult question considering D’Antoni) but seems to me, he’s happy with starting both chandler and stoudemire at 4 and 5.
Dude, Doc,
Very worried about Millsap. Didn’t pull the plug on a Millsap-for-Holiday deal for this week and am already regretting it. Why his steady drop in production over the last couple of weeks? Should I be worried?
@Conrad: McRoberts is your man.
@How: I like it for the Griffin/Kidd/McGee side, so long as it’s a head-to-head league and big-man stats are the goal. Evans’ health is worrisome.
@neoy: You can do better.
@ManilaFTW: Tough call. I dig Hill, so I’d keep him on your roster. Salmons for Mo isn’t too shabby, but it’s not a move you must make.
@??: He’ll be a decent short-term fix, but I’m not too high on his long-term prospects this season. He’s worth stashing if you’re in a deep league.
@Nick: He had a bout with the flu in late November, but it just seems like he’s in a minor slump. Don’t get too worked up yet.