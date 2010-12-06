Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.6 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Garnett looked young this past weekend, averaging 16.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1 block and 0.5 turnovers in two games this past weekend. He also shot 63 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line. Garnett is having a great fantasy season so far, though he and his other major Celtics teammates are good sell-high candidates down the line.

Lines for Discussion:

Manu Ginobili (12/3): 1-10 FG (10%), 13-13 FT (100%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 8/2/5 performance, though that weak line was mostly attributable to a blowout win. Ginobili’s shooting 27 percent in his last three games and is obviously cooling off after an insane start.

Carlos Boozer (12/4): 9-15 FG (60%), 7-10 FT (70%), 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; After being limited to around 21 minutes per game in his first two games back, Boozer played 30:21 in this one and had a solid line. He should be a solid start this week, as the Bulls have four games on hand.

Kevin Love (12/4): 8-15 FG (53%), 7-8 FT (88%), 5 threes, 28 Pts, 19 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; It was good to be named Kevin this past weekend. Love is leading the league in rebounds with 15.3 per game and is playing like a top 15 fantasy stud so far this season.

Vince Carter (12/4): 7-21 FG (33%), 6-8 FT (75%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Carter is off to a hot start in December, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists through three games. Much of this is attributable to a bout with the flu many of the Magic players are dealing with, so the recommendation to sell high is obvious.

Andrew Bogut (12/4): 13-20 FG (65%), 5-16 FT (31%), 31 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was a great return to the court for Bogut, who missed a handful of games because of a bum back. He thrived against the Magic, who was without Dwight Howard. Bogut will encounter more DNPs this season, so think about selling high after this one.

Beno Udrih (12/4): 6-11 FG (55%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 16 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Guess who has his starting gig back? Udrih played 39:18 in this game and notched a solid line. He should retain his starting job for the foreseeable future, though minutes are fickle in Sacramento this season.

Amar’e Stoudemire (12/5): 12-25 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 31 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Stoudemire blew up this weekend. While his rebounding hasn’t been amazing this season, it’s great to see him blocking 1.9 shots per game. He’s over his early troubles this season and is turning into the fantasy stud many expected on draft day.

O.J. Mayo (12/5): 1-4 FG (25%), 1 three, 3 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; It’s hard to recommend dropping a guy who will likely be immediately scooped up and stashed, but it’s getting close to that point. This is just sad.

Nene (12/5): 10-13 FG (77%), 7-8 FT (88%), 27 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his best game of the season. Nene didn’t exactly take advantage of being one of the very few viable, healthy big men on the Nuggets early on this season, but he remains a solid center who offers a good mix of stats.

Baron Davis (12/5): 4-12 FG (33%), 5-9 FT (56%), 1 three, 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Davis continues to come off the bench, and though his shooting from the floor and the line have been less than exciting, he’s putting up decent all-around numbers. So long as he’s healthy, he’s worth a start in most leagues.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Amir Johnson: his 22/16 line Sunday caps off the buzz surrounding him lately

Joel Przybilla: decent source of rebounds and blocks

Brad Miller: almost impossible to figure out when he’ll show up, but he’s worth a look

Josh McRoberts: putting up great numbers across the board lately

Jason Thompson: has a starting job for now, worth consideration

Shannon Brown: hit-or-miss on most nights, but his averages are solid

Jodie Meeks: he’s the starting SG in Philadelphia for now

Mario Chalmers: getting consistent minutes lately

Nate Robinson: whenever Rajon Rondo sits out, Robinson is worth a gamble

Jerryd Bayless: had a big game Sunday, worth a look

Injuries:

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): day-to-day

Rajon Rondo (knee/hamstring): day-to-day

Chris Kaman (ankle): aggravated his sprained ankle Sunday, check his status

Manu Ginobili (neck): sore neck, check his status for Wednesday

Chris Andersen (back): small fracture will keep him out for about two weeks

Michael Beasley (ankle): game-time decision tonight

Anthony Tolliver (knee): sprained right MCL probably knocks him out for a while

For Tonight:

Darko Milicic returns to the Garden tonight to take on the Knicks. See if he gets some vengeance.

If Dwight Howard returns, he’ll take on the Hawks, a team that he usually thrives against.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.