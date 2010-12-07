Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.7

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love didn’t notch another 31/31, but he still managed to put up a pretty decent line against the Knicks. He finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and made three three-pointers last night. Love shot 56 percent (10-18) from the field and 100 percent (10-10) from the line, and managed to avoid turning the ball over. His huge game against the Knicks back on Nov. 12 was the turning point of his season and Love’s owners have been enjoying quite a ride since then.

Lines for Discussion:

Jose Calderon: 8-12 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This wasn’t the perfect line, given the lack of assists, but Calderon has clearly benefited from regaining a starting role. He’s shooting 56 percent from the field in his eight starts so far this season and is averaging a healthy 12/3/8 per game, while hitting 1.3 threes and racking up 1.6 steals. During this stretch, Calderon has also averaged an impressive 1.8 turnovers per game.

Amir Johnson: 7-13 FG (54%), 1-3 FT (33%), 15 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Johnson will struggle with inconsistency, but he’s clearly going to be a solid big man for his fantasy owners going forward. The scheduled return of Reggie Evans in about two months does pose a threat to Johnson’s value, but not a huge one.

Roy Hibbert: 6-9 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Blk, 5 TO; This was the third time this season that Hibbert has dished out six assists in a game, and he’s averaging 3.2 assists per game so far this season. He’s cooled off from his fast start to the season but it shouldn’t be long until his next hot streak.

Josh Smith: 9-17 FG (53%), 1 three, 19 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after a mediocre start to December. The tiny window to buy low on him has closed for now.

Dwyane Wade: 9-20 FG (45%), 7-10 FT (70%), 25 Pts, 14 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; The 14 rebounds were a career-high for Wade, who is completely over his woes from the middle of November. Dips are to be expected from the three big players on the Heat, but Wade remains a fantasy stud.

Carlos Boozer: 13-21 FG (62%), 3-4 FT (75%), 29 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Boozer hasn’t taken long to return to form. Congratulations to owners who were patient with him and started him this week. It’s worth monitoring how Joakim Noah and Luol Deng are affected by Boozer’s return in the next few games.

Tyreke Evans: 5-19 FG (26%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; At least he did a little bit of everything. Evans is banged up right now and those early reports of his “minor” case of plantar fasciitis should’ve been a clear warning sign for owners that decided to draft him. Sell high after he puts up another decent string of games â€“ and hope that that actually happens.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Leandro Barbosa: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; He’s inconsistent, but worth a look in many leagues.

Josh McRoberts: 12 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His long-term viability is uncertain, but McRoberts is a must-own right now.

Brandon Rush: 26 Pts, 6 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He continues to share time with Mike Dunleavy, but Rush is still worth consideration in most leagues.

Brandon Bass: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s been solid lately but is probably only worth a look in slightly deeper leagues.

Larry Sanders: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’ll be worth considering so long as Drew Gooden sits out.

Omri Casspi: 21 Pts, 2 threes, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; It’s most likely a fluke, but Casspi is worth a look in deeper leagues.

Ryan Gomes: 17 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth a look in deep leagues.

C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a roller coaster but Miles is worth a look. However, Mehmet Okur‘s nearing return will limit his production.

Injuries:

Aaron Brooks (ankle): targeting Thursday for his return

Yao Ming (ankle): out tonight

Shane Battier (stomach virus): questionable tonight

Darren Collison (leg): check his status

Brian Cook (suspension): two-game suspension for his flagrant foul on Sunday

Andrew Bynum (knee): will return sometime during the Lakers’ upcoming six-game road trip

Darko Milicic (quad): day-to-day

Martell Webster (back): could return as early as Wednesday

Anthony Tolliver (knee): out 6-8 weeks

Bill Walker (knee): day-to-day

Andre Miller (suspension): out tonight

Rajon Rondo (hamstring): game-time decision for Wednesday

Shaquille O’Neal (knee): ditto

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): two weeks away from practicing

Baron Davis (hamstring): left Monday’s game early after feeling pain in his hamstring; monitor his status

Marvin Williams (knee): left last night’s game early but returned; check his status

For Tonight:

Patrick Mills will get a start in place of the suspended Andre Miller for the Blazers and is worth a gamble if you’re in need of a plug-in option at point guard tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.