Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.7

Beast of the Night: Kevin Love didn’t notch another 31/31, but he still managed to put up a pretty decent line against the Knicks. He finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and made three three-pointers last night. Love shot 56 percent (10-18) from the field and 100 percent (10-10) from the line, and managed to avoid turning the ball over. His huge game against the Knicks back on Nov. 12 was the turning point of his season and Love’s owners have been enjoying quite a ride since then.
Lines for Discussion:
Jose Calderon: 8-12 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This wasn’t the perfect line, given the lack of assists, but Calderon has clearly benefited from regaining a starting role. He’s shooting 56 percent from the field in his eight starts so far this season and is averaging a healthy 12/3/8 per game, while hitting 1.3 threes and racking up 1.6 steals. During this stretch, Calderon has also averaged an impressive 1.8 turnovers per game.
Amir Johnson: 7-13 FG (54%), 1-3 FT (33%), 15 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Johnson will struggle with inconsistency, but he’s clearly going to be a solid big man for his fantasy owners going forward. The scheduled return of Reggie Evans in about two months does pose a threat to Johnson’s value, but not a huge one.
Roy Hibbert: 6-9 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Blk, 5 TO; This was the third time this season that Hibbert has dished out six assists in a game, and he’s averaging 3.2 assists per game so far this season. He’s cooled off from his fast start to the season but it shouldn’t be long until his next hot streak.
Josh Smith: 9-17 FG (53%), 1 three, 19 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after a mediocre start to December. The tiny window to buy low on him has closed for now.
Dwyane Wade: 9-20 FG (45%), 7-10 FT (70%), 25 Pts, 14 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; The 14 rebounds were a career-high for Wade, who is completely over his woes from the middle of November. Dips are to be expected from the three big players on the Heat, but Wade remains a fantasy stud.
Carlos Boozer: 13-21 FG (62%), 3-4 FT (75%), 29 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Boozer hasn’t taken long to return to form. Congratulations to owners who were patient with him and started him this week. It’s worth monitoring how Joakim Noah and Luol Deng are affected by Boozer’s return in the next few games.
Tyreke Evans: 5-19 FG (26%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; At least he did a little bit of everything. Evans is banged up right now and those early reports of his “minor” case of plantar fasciitis should’ve been a clear warning sign for owners that decided to draft him. Sell high after he puts up another decent string of games â€“ and hope that that actually happens.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Leandro Barbosa: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 TO; He’s inconsistent, but worth a look in many leagues.
Josh McRoberts: 12 Pts, 1 three, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His long-term viability is uncertain, but McRoberts is a must-own right now.
Brandon Rush: 26 Pts, 6 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He continues to share time with Mike Dunleavy, but Rush is still worth consideration in most leagues.
Brandon Bass: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s been solid lately but is probably only worth a look in slightly deeper leagues.
Larry Sanders: 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’ll be worth considering so long as Drew Gooden sits out.
Omri Casspi: 21 Pts, 2 threes, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; It’s most likely a fluke, but Casspi is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Ryan Gomes: 17 Pts, 1 three, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth a look in deep leagues.
C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a roller coaster but Miles is worth a look. However, Mehmet Okur‘s nearing return will limit his production.
Injuries:
Aaron Brooks (ankle): targeting Thursday for his return
Yao Ming (ankle): out tonight
Shane Battier (stomach virus): questionable tonight
Darren Collison (leg): check his status
Brian Cook (suspension): two-game suspension for his flagrant foul on Sunday
Andrew Bynum (knee): will return sometime during the Lakers’ upcoming six-game road trip
Darko Milicic (quad): day-to-day
Martell Webster (back): could return as early as Wednesday
Anthony Tolliver (knee): out 6-8 weeks
Bill Walker (knee): day-to-day
Andre Miller (suspension): out tonight
Rajon Rondo (hamstring): game-time decision for Wednesday
Shaquille O’Neal (knee): ditto
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): two weeks away from practicing
Baron Davis (hamstring): left Monday’s game early after feeling pain in his hamstring; monitor his status
Marvin Williams (knee): left last night’s game early but returned; check his status
For Tonight:
Patrick Mills will get a start in place of the suspended Andre Miller for the Blazers and is worth a gamble if you’re in need of a plug-in option at point guard tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Hey Doc,
Would you think getting back Durantula for Ginobili + Brok Lopez is a good deal? I have no idea how Brook will perform, and Gino can’t sustain this level all season, right? Am I crazy not to consider this, or am I giving up too much?
Always value your opinion, GSP
What’s up doc!
Working on some trades now.. Who would u rather have?
JKidd or Holiday?
AK47 or DCousin?
Thanks in advance!
doc
got offered jennings + ariza for my steve nash..
i know i’d be losing assists and fg% but aside from that, what do you think?
Gsp
Your are giving too much imo
Hi Doc,
Im in a weekly (10 to play) head-to-head roto ranking 7-cat league (pts,rebs,asts,stls,blks,tos,3pts). I traded Al Jefferson and Dorrell Wright for Dwight Howard and Mike Dunleavy. Was this a good deal?
And also, in this type of league, is it advisable to go small ball? Im heavy in the guards side targeting the pts, asts, stls and 3pts cats.
Thanks!
Hi Doc !What do u think of the recent play of Shawne Williams ? Is he worth considering ?
Doc,
when you say John McRoberts is a must add, who would you drop between shannon brown and daniel gibson?
@GSP I would only take the deal if there was some one on the waiver wire who was productive. Otherwise I would stick with manu and lopez.
@Jinro J Kidd and AK 47
@jryu I would stick with nash
@jay It was a fair trade.
@youngwood Nope.He is going to get less playing time than precious
@hakasan I would drop shannon brown at the moment
@GSP: While I agree that Manu will slow down, I also agree with @Fantasy Wiz and @Ian. Unless you’re in a 10-team league or a shallower one, this is probably a lot to give up. But given that this is probably along the lines of what you’ll need to give to get KD, given his draft position, if you think you can make up for the loss of depth in a big way, or if you just have way too much depth, it wouldn’t be the worst deal in the world.
@Jinro: Kidd (though Beaubois’ return will dent his value just a bit) and AK.
@jryu: Unless you’re absolutely dying for depth in a deep league, I’d stick with Nash.
@jay: Decent deal, but I have a feeling Dunleavy will disappoint you soon enough. Going small is fine, especially since you don’t have to worry about FG%.
@Youngwood: He’s worth considering, but don’t drop a sure thing for him.
@hakasan: Brown.
hey Doc….two quick ones for you.
1. In my 1st league, I got tired of watching Salmons production (or lack thereof) all season…and figured since he’s in a timeshare, I might as well pick up another timeshare with a bigger upside in Brandon Rush. I pulled the trigger…I just want to know if you think I’ll regret the decision.
2. My 2nd league roster is:
Jason Kidd
Jose Calderon
Jason Terry
Dorell Right
Joe Johnson
Luol Deng
Rashard Lewis
Antawn Jamison
Dirk Nowitzki
Anderson Varejao
Wilson Chandler
Kevin Love
Channing Frye
I’m looking at Channing Frye as the odd man out. Sam Dalembert and JJ Hickson are available…either one worth dropping Frye?
Thanks, Doc
DVS
Yo Doc, the wiz needs ur help
this is a hard one Flynn or T will? Who should i pick up?
stop sitting on the fence. every other line is ‘worth considering in deeper leagues’
go ahead and say it.
stop sitting on the fence. every other line is ‘worth considering in deeper leagues’
go ahead and say it.
Doc!
im tryin to make some moves. i was sent LBJ+Ibaka for my Pau+Gallo. u think this would be a good move? im tryin to send out trades also – Pau+Belinelli or Warrick for Scola+Crash. whatcha think? thanks!
fantasy wiz – go with flynn
theyre giving him the reigns to the pg spot and will get 25-30 minutes a night. i got him in a 16 man league, if he averages 13 and 5 ill be happy.
t will is one of the most inefficient players in the league, and his minutes will be spotty at best.
H2H points (not cats) league: Trying to trade my ‘Reke and Odom for his (KD or Pau) and (Beno or OJ or T-Will). Any of those combos he might pick not worth the exchange? Thanks as always!
Hey doc, what do you think of this trade :
I got offered Love and Melo for My Dirk and Pierce.
Should I go for it ?
Thanks a lot !
What are your thoughts on Jordan Farmar ?
@DVS Jackson: 1) Your assessment is pretty much right. I don’t think you’ll regret it too much. 2) Stick with Frye.
@Fantasy Wiz: I’d give the edge to Flynn, though Williams has the higher upside.
@jaysons: My tepid language is deliberate. If I say someone’s worth consideration (and not an automatic add) in deeper/deep (not shallow/all) leagues, it means he’s not really appealing. I’m trying to cover all bases here by taking into account owners in deeper and shallower leagues. But your input is appreciated and I’ll try to be clearer in the future.
@tigerstyLe: The James/Ibaka for Gasol/Gallo deal seems fair enough — there are certainly category advantages there. Dealing Gasol and change away for Scola/Crash would send you back in the direction of James/Ibaka, category-wise, but based solely on value, it’s fine.
@Conrad: I’d try to avoid a deal involving T-Will, and would only take Mayo if he came with KD.
@Jooks: I’d stay put.
@top_gun: His value is once again limited with Harris back. He’ll only have value in deeper leagues, but is always good Harris insurance.
Hey Doc,
OJ Mayo is available in my league, should I pick him up and drop Thad Young?
Also, McRoberts or Troy Murphy?
@Kobe: I’d take that gamble, unless you’re starting/relying on Young. There’s not much to lose by dropping him. McRoberts.
what do you think about a scola for lil gasol trade? go or no go?
Doc, H2H Points,
Aldridge (45) and Deng (41) for Pau Gasol (67) and I’d pick up George Hill (27).
Do I win?
McRoberts or Battier
Trade A.Brooks/A.Jamison for P.Millsap? I would be picking up Terrence Williams. I already have 4 other pgs in Curry, Nash, Westbrook, and Beno..so Brooks is expandable. Would you do this trade?
@Kobe: Young is making a strong case to not be dropped. Feel free to stash him.
@where high ankle sprains happen: I like Lil’ Gasol more than Scola.
@Duck: Yeah, I dig that.
@Jason: That deal is fine, though Brooks alone will probably be more valuable than Millsap once he gets his conditioning back.