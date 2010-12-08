Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.8

Beast of the Night: Pau Gasol showed that his hamstring is just fine, as he finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 5 blocks and 2 turnovers last night against the Wizards. He shot 39 percent (7-18) from the field and 88 percent (7-8) from the free-throw line. Gasol will take a slight hit when Andrew Bynum returns, but he’ll still be a top-tier fantasy stud.
Lines for Discussion:
Chauncey Billups: 5-13 FG (39%), 11-12 FT (92%), 4 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was one of the few strong lines Billups has put up so far this season. He remains a player to start but he won’t be this good on most nights.
Stephen Jackson: 8-22 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 23 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; After a lackluster end to November, Jackson is off to a solid start in December. His scoring, rebounding and steals are down, but he’s hitting 2.6 threes per game, one more per game than he hit last season. Jackson is also shooting 91 percent from the free-throw line.
Jamal Crawford: 11-17 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; You’d think Crawford would be able to thrive while Joe Johnson recovers from elbow surgery. His season has been underwhelming, but maybe he can get back on track while Johnson is out.
Thaddeus Young: 11-12 FG (92%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl; Young is on a two-game hot streak right now and has been solid since the middle of November. He gives you solid shooting percentages, points and rebounds, but not much else. He’ll cool off eventually, but he’s been mostly solid for his owners lately.
Dorell Wright: 7-16 FG (44%), 3 threes, 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s three straight double-double with at least one three and one block. Wright has been great so far in 2010-11, and will continue to be a solid starter so long as he stays healthy. His owners shouldn’t feel the need to sell high on him. Wright is the real deal this season.
John Wall: 7-14 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The rookie continues to impress this season. His owners should at least consider selling high on him sooner than later, but they can’t be blamed for wanting to stick with the kid.
Gilbert Arenas: 8-17 FG (47%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 7 TO; He returned to the starting lineup last night, but we’ll have to see if that’s a permanent move or not. His season so far has felt like a plane taking off â€“ owners who were holding their breath and clutching their armrests in the beginning of the season should feel a bit more at ease now. Arenas appears to have been worth the gamble.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Spencer Hawes: 10 Pts, 1 three, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; He’s been somewhat solid in December so far, but isn’t worth a look until he can do something like this more often.
Jodie Meeks: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; If you need threes, Meeks is your guy.
Kyle Lowry: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 12 Ast, 6 Stl, 6 TO; Kudos if you picked him up, but his time is nearing its end, as Aaron Brooks gets ready to return.
Ian Mahinmi: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He got 21 minutes of run thanks to Tyson Chandler‘s DNP, but isn’t worth a look unless you’re in a deep league.
Nick Young: 30 Pts, 6 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; If you need points and threes, Young certainly qualifies as someone you should try to make room for at the end of your roster.
Injuries:
Rajon Rondo (hamstring): didn’t practice yesterday, questionable tonight; may get spot DNPs throughout the season
Glen Davis (illness): questionable tonight
Tyrus Thomas (quad): left last night’s game early, check his status
Tyson Chandler (illness): day-to-day
Chris Andersen (back): fractured vertebra will keep him out 10-14 days
Rodney Carney (foot): sprained foot makes him day-to-day
Aaron Brooks (foot): targeting Thursday for his return
Chris Kaman (ankle): MRI showed a deep bone bruise, day-to-day
Baron Davis (hamstring): game-time decision tonight
Andrew Bynum (knee): hoping to return on Dec. 14
Mike Miller (thumb): LeBron James says Miller’s a week or two from his return
Darko Milicic (quad): in pain, day-to-day
Jameer Nelson (illness): cleared to return
Joel Przybilla (personal): grandmother-in-law’s death will keep him out a game or two
Andray Blatche (hip): day-to-day
Josh Howard (knee): might be ready by Dec. 20
Charlie Villanueva (personal): should be back for tonight’s game
For Tonight:
If Milicic can’t go or is limited, Nikola Pekovic could be someone to monitor tonight as the Timberwolves host the Thunder.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Paul Gasol played the Wizards… who had virtually no big men except for stick man McGee and “waste of space” Yi.
@Average Jose
it’s PAU, not Paul…and don’t hate, he’s been putting in work against any and all teams this season, and is a top 5 fantasy stud so far.
Hey Doc since Andrew Bynum is about to come back, would u drop DeMarcus Cousins for him? I’m scared that he’ll rest around the playoff times and Cousin’s mega upside!
What do you think of this trade:
I Get: Deron Williams, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Love
I give: Kevin Durant, Manu Ginobili, and Brook Lopez
Thanks!
Hi doc !
Ive been offered Gilbert and David Lee for Pau Gasol .would you make the move ?
Bynum coming back will impact Gasol’s numbers ,should i sell high on him while i can ?
Long time reader, first time poster…any thoughts on this trade?
Getting: Javale McGee and Raymond Felton
Giving: Darren Collison and David Lee
Thanks!
@Black Doug: I think your safe with Bynum, seeing how Phil wants to rest Kobe, Pau, and Odom. Also he needs to get into playoff shape so expect alot of minutes
@GVSUMich: Great trade if you can pull it off.
@Youngwood: Yea its seems like a pretty good deal. Both Lee and Gilbert are injury prone, but have alot of upside.
@Black Doug: Besides his health, Bynum will be more reliable than Cousins (once he gets enough minutes), so I’d make the swap.
@GVSUMich: I like it.
@Youngwood: That’s a decent deal, but not one you have to make. If you want to sell high on Gasol, feel free to do so. I don’t think he’ll drop off that much though.
Doc, I bought low on Troy Murphy. I figure he’s too talented to rot away on NJ’s bench. I figured I would stash him until he’s in the line up or traded. What do you think? Any word on his situation?
Hey doc, i drafted troy murphy in a h2h league, ive been doing alright but with joe johnson now out for 4-6 im concerned and considering dropping murph cause avery johnson is showing him no love
@RonnieFields @Marcus: Troy Murphy has ZERO fantasy value.
i didnt want to do this, but i finally had enough with murphy. dropped him today.
Jason Kidd is killing my team with his FG%.
What do you think about this trade:
I get: Holiday and Dunleavy
I give: Kidd and Jeff Green
Thanks
hi Doc,
given amir johnson’s tendency to get in foul trouble, would you put him in your scoring line up bench him against amare tonight? i’m on pace with game counts in a roto league right now, and wondering if i should save him against favorable matchups?
Hi Doc,
Im in a 8 cats 12 team league and in need of rebounds,and pts. and my lineup is:
Lebron
Wall
Marc Gasol
Matthews
Lewis
B.Lopez
C.Villanueva
Hedo
Jones
Conley
Gibson
Someone wants to trade me Blake Griffin for Marc Gasol And Mike Conley, and im dropping Gibson. is that a good Trade.Thank You for you’re Advice
I mean im getting Rid of Gibson for Rush…What is your opinion?
@Doc,
sorry to throw two at you in one day… i just realized that amir j did quite well the last game against the knicks, so i’m gonna take a gamble here…
also just received a trade for my camby with his bogut… bogut seems like a huge upgrade in every category compared to camby… is there a reason why i should not take the trade??
@Kick It: Thanks for reading, and thanks for commenting. I like the deal for you. Collison’s chances at overcoming this early rut aren’t exactly rosy, though Lee should trend upward. McGee should continue to develop, especially if Andray Blatche misses a lot of time. Felton could take a slight dip if the Knicks find a suitable backup PG, but he’ll remain a stud.
@RonnieFields: I hope you bought really, really low. He is too talented to rot away, but this is Avery Johnson we’re talking about here. His immediate future looks bleak. Coach Johnson has hinted that Favors could get a start soon, but there’s no word on Murphy, who got a DNP-CD last night. Stash if you want, but be prepared to have your patience tested.
@Marcus: If there’s a solid waiver-wire asset, go for it.
@brian: I suspect you’re one of many.
@Rob: You lose a bit on that deal.
@hakasan: He did fine against the Knicks on Sunday, and I think the favorable pace of the game outweighs his foul risks. Feel free to start him.
@Heat.6.3.1: That’s a bit much for Griffin, especially since it doesn’t look like you’re punting FT%. I’d rather have Gasol than Griffin in most cases. Gibson is more reliable than Rush, especially with word that Gibson could replace Parker in the starting lineup. I’d keep him.
@hakasan: No problem. Yeah, roll with Johnson. Bogut’s health risk (especially his continually sore arm) is the only reason why, but Camby isn’t exactly the portrait of health either. I’d take it, though you will lose on FT% and steals.
thanks…
i hope my gamble of trading complimentary starters for featured players (okafor for mo will, camby for bogut) will play out to my favor… i think the net outcome will be a bit higher scoring/ast but also higher t/o… hopefully my gamble on amir and mcrobbie will pay off as well :)
now for delfino to get back and string some games together… and try to pry off joe johnson!! haha
Hi Doc; i got offered Lebron and Bogut for Wall and Lee in a keeper league. Should I say yes to this ? Is it a no-brainer ?
Thanks !
McRoberts or Battier?
Hey doc would trading bogut for andrew bynum be a good trade for me? I already have pau and I would like to pair him up with bynum.
P.s. I’m currently in 1st place in my h2h league and I haven’t lost a week yet. Not to sound too cocky but I don’t really need bogut. I have never started bogut before and I probably never will. I don’t trust him at all…
to be fair, i may have pau on my fantasy team but if you actually watch the game his hammie is still not 100% imo. just because he put up a fat stat line (no complaints of course) doesn’t mean he’s back. i mean..it was the wizards frontline he did face last night after all.
hey Doc,
I’m thinking of trading Amare for Horford + Steph Jackson. I know Amare’s been on a tear lately, but I was hoping for a 2 for 1 to fill a weak spot on my roster. what do you think?
Thanks,
Zippy
@Jooks: It’s a tough one. I’d lean toward staying put though.
@Boom Boom: Battier for the rest of the way.
@k to the mart: Bogut’s ceiling is certainly higher than Bynum’s, but if you’re not using Bogut, it sounds like a fair shake. I’d rather have Bogut though.
@drew: True, but he played 42:32 last night.
@Zippy: I usually don’t like two-for-one deals for the side that gets two, but if you’re really hurting for depth, that deal seems fine value-wise.
Gaah, Wall’s petty injuries are killing me. He’s 41 dollars in a keeper league with a 260 dollar cap. You think I could snag D Williams for him? Give me any possible pros you think I could use to try to sell it, if you could..
Thanks man.
I was offered with a Rondo and Caron Butler for Westbrook Trade, what do you think about that?
I’m thinking of counteroffering, im not sure if he’ll bite Rondo+caron for Westbrook+DorellWright.
Or Westbrook+RichardJefferson.
What do you think Doc?
Thanks
Hey Doc,
MY Amare and Leandro for HIS Noah and Artest. I might sound crazy for trading Amare right now, but im severely punting my points and assists. I need help with my FG%, 3s, stls, and blks.
What do you think??
Also, ur thoughts on barbosa for the rest of the season?
?? – Not an expert but might wanna share my thoughts as I own Amare in my league now. I know he shot terribly today, but he’s been shooting pretty good the past few games, right?
and I think you can sell Amare higher than Noah.
Artest is a fantasy nightmare at the moment. I dropped him a couple of weeks back and never looked back
@Nick: That’s a pretty solid price on Wall in a keeper league. D-Will is a stretch. If you were to try it, you’d have to wait until Wall is healthy again, and harp on his youth, studly averages, and possibility of an Arenas deal.
@ManilaFTW: I’d keep Westbrook and stay put, especially with word that Rondo might get “strategic” DNPs.
@??: I agree with @ManilaFTW — no on that deal. Barbosa will be a marginally productive player the rest of the way, but his wrist is a concern. I wouldn’t be surprised if he racked up DNPs or even shut things down early this season.