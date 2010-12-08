Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.8

Beast of the Night: Pau Gasol showed that his hamstring is just fine, as he finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 5 blocks and 2 turnovers last night against the Wizards. He shot 39 percent (7-18) from the field and 88 percent (7-8) from the free-throw line. Gasol will take a slight hit when Andrew Bynum returns, but he’ll still be a top-tier fantasy stud.

Lines for Discussion:

Chauncey Billups: 5-13 FG (39%), 11-12 FT (92%), 4 threes, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was one of the few strong lines Billups has put up so far this season. He remains a player to start but he won’t be this good on most nights.

Stephen Jackson: 8-22 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 23 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; After a lackluster end to November, Jackson is off to a solid start in December. His scoring, rebounding and steals are down, but he’s hitting 2.6 threes per game, one more per game than he hit last season. Jackson is also shooting 91 percent from the free-throw line.

Jamal Crawford: 11-17 FG (65%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; You’d think Crawford would be able to thrive while Joe Johnson recovers from elbow surgery. His season has been underwhelming, but maybe he can get back on track while Johnson is out.

Thaddeus Young: 11-12 FG (92%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 26 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl; Young is on a two-game hot streak right now and has been solid since the middle of November. He gives you solid shooting percentages, points and rebounds, but not much else. He’ll cool off eventually, but he’s been mostly solid for his owners lately.

Dorell Wright: 7-16 FG (44%), 3 threes, 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s three straight double-double with at least one three and one block. Wright has been great so far in 2010-11, and will continue to be a solid starter so long as he stays healthy. His owners shouldn’t feel the need to sell high on him. Wright is the real deal this season.

John Wall: 7-14 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 threes, 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The rookie continues to impress this season. His owners should at least consider selling high on him sooner than later, but they can’t be blamed for wanting to stick with the kid.

Gilbert Arenas: 8-17 FG (47%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 7 TO; He returned to the starting lineup last night, but we’ll have to see if that’s a permanent move or not. His season so far has felt like a plane taking off â€“ owners who were holding their breath and clutching their armrests in the beginning of the season should feel a bit more at ease now. Arenas appears to have been worth the gamble.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Spencer Hawes: 10 Pts, 1 three, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; He’s been somewhat solid in December so far, but isn’t worth a look until he can do something like this more often.

Jodie Meeks: 16 Pts, 4 threes, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 TO; If you need threes, Meeks is your guy.

Kyle Lowry: 22 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 12 Ast, 6 Stl, 6 TO; Kudos if you picked him up, but his time is nearing its end, as Aaron Brooks gets ready to return.

Ian Mahinmi: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He got 21 minutes of run thanks to Tyson Chandler‘s DNP, but isn’t worth a look unless you’re in a deep league.

Nick Young: 30 Pts, 6 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; If you need points and threes, Young certainly qualifies as someone you should try to make room for at the end of your roster.

Injuries:

Rajon Rondo (hamstring): didn’t practice yesterday, questionable tonight; may get spot DNPs throughout the season

Glen Davis (illness): questionable tonight

Tyrus Thomas (quad): left last night’s game early, check his status

Tyson Chandler (illness): day-to-day

Chris Andersen (back): fractured vertebra will keep him out 10-14 days

Rodney Carney (foot): sprained foot makes him day-to-day

Aaron Brooks (foot): targeting Thursday for his return

Chris Kaman (ankle): MRI showed a deep bone bruise, day-to-day

Baron Davis (hamstring): game-time decision tonight

Andrew Bynum (knee): hoping to return on Dec. 14

Mike Miller (thumb): LeBron James says Miller’s a week or two from his return

Darko Milicic (quad): in pain, day-to-day

Jameer Nelson (illness): cleared to return

Joel Przybilla (personal): grandmother-in-law’s death will keep him out a game or two

Andray Blatche (hip): day-to-day

Josh Howard (knee): might be ready by Dec. 20

Charlie Villanueva (personal): should be back for tonight’s game

For Tonight:

If Milicic can’t go or is limited, Nikola Pekovic could be someone to monitor tonight as the Timberwolves host the Thunder.

