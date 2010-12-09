Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.9

Beast of the Night: Andrea Bargnani torched the Knicks with 41 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 threes. He shot 67 percent (16-24) from the field, 78 percent (7-9) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. He continues to score well, but his rebounding and blocks are down from last season’s marks, as are his minutes, curiously enough. Bargnani remains a great big man to own, especially for small-balll teams.

Lines for Discussion:

Carlos Boozer: 2-6 FG (33%), 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He was benched for much of the second half and turned in a hugely disappointing line. Chalk this up to an off night.

Daniel Gibson: 4-16 FG (25%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He started last night and played 37:14. Antawn Jamison (21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 threes) also started. We’ll have to see if these moves are permanent before getting too excited, but it’s definitely a good sign for these guys.

Ray Allen: 9-14 FG (64%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; This was the first time Allen has scored 20+ points since he busted out 35 point back on Nov. 11, against Miami. Regardless, Allen is having himself a very solid season so far.

Amar’e Stoudemire: 15-27 FG (56%), 4-4 FT (100%), 34 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Stoudemire is on an absolute tear. He’s scored 31+ points in six straight games, and is rebounding and blocking the ball on a fairly consistent basis. After a slow start, STAT hasn’t disappointed one bit so far this season.

Kevin Durant: 11-23 FG (48%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Durant is heating up. He’s had a fairly quiet season so far and has struggled with his shooting from the floor, but he’s definitely trending upward and should be back near the top of fantasy rankings soon enough.

Andrew Bogut: 5-14 FG (36%), 7-10 FT (70%), 17 Pts, 11 Reb,1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; Bogut continues to roll, though his lines usually have one big flaw in them. So long as Drew Gooden is out, Bogut will see an extra boost in production.

David Lee: 7-10 FG (70%), 2-2 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 6 Ast, 6 TO; He hasn’t been the double-double monster we’re used to seeing, but he’s dished out at least four assists in each of his six games since returning from elbow surgery.

Hedo Turkoglu: 6-10 FG (60%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Signs of life from Turk? Don’t get too excited yet. This is certainly an encouraging sign, but we’ll have to see more of this kind of production before saying anything conclusively positive about the guy.

Beno Udrih: 6-9 FG (67%), 8-10 FT (80%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; This was a nice recovery from his 2/2/3 stinker the game before. Tyreke Evans (8/4/5) continues to look bad, and if he sits out some games, Udrih will see a bump up in value.

JaVale McGee: 5-9 FG (56%), 3-7 FT (43%), 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He came off the bench and played nearly 29 minutes last night and hasn’t put up a big line in a few games. The time to buy low is now.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Kyle Korver: 12 Pts, 1 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s having a decent streak and is worth a look if you need threes.

Manny Harris: 6 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With Gibson and Jamison starting, there’s not much firepower off the bench. Harris got 21:02 of run last night and should be monitored.

Ty Lawson: 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He’s had his moments this season, and he got extra burn last night because of Carmelo Anthony‘s absence, but Lawson is worth consideration in deeper leagues.

Reggie Williams: 31 Pts, 8 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; An injury opened up the door for Williams to blow up. Pick him up if you have room to spare.

Nikola Pekovic: 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; With Darko Milicic, Pekovic did a good job filling in the stat sheet. If Manna misses more time, Pekovic is definitely worth a look if you need a short-term fix.

Ersan Ilyasova: 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast; He got 39:34 of run off the bench and is worth a look until Carlos Delfino and Drew Gooden return.

Darrell Arthur: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.

Kirk Hinrich: 18 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 TO; He started last night in a strange lineup for the Wizards and remains worth stashing in most leagues.

Jason Thompson: 22 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to start and though that Kings lineup is about as solid as a celebrity relationship, Thompson’s worth owning in most leagues.

Eric Bledsoe: 11 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 TO; His starting gig is safe and Baron Davis doesn’t look close to being 100 percent.

Injuries:

Yao Ming (ankle): will not practice the rest of the week

Kelenna Azubuike (knee): coach Mike D’Antoni said it will take a while before Azubuike makes his return

Robin Lopez (knee): could return to practice next week

Samuel Dalembert (personal): missed last night’s game because he attended Phil Jasner‘s funeral

Andray Blatche (hip): day-to-day

Tyrus Thomas (quad): his injury isn’t serious, check his status

Tyson Chandler (illness): expected to return tonight

Carmelo Anthony (knee): day-to-day; will reportedly be traded if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Nuggets

Raja Bell (thigh): game-time decision for Friday

Andrei Kirilenko (quad): ditto

Carl Landry (knee): day-to-day

Stephen Curry (ankle): sprained his right ankle again, day-to-day

John Wall (foot): was a surprise DNP last night, day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Jodie Meeks can continue his solid play against the Celtics tonight.

Monitor any lineup changes for the Nets as they visit the white-hot Mavericks.

