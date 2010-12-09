Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.9

Beast of the Night: Andrea Bargnani torched the Knicks with 41 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 threes. He shot 67 percent (16-24) from the field, 78 percent (7-9) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. He continues to score well, but his rebounding and blocks are down from last season’s marks, as are his minutes, curiously enough. Bargnani remains a great big man to own, especially for small-balll teams.
Lines for Discussion:
Carlos Boozer: 2-6 FG (33%), 4 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He was benched for much of the second half and turned in a hugely disappointing line. Chalk this up to an off night.
Daniel Gibson: 4-16 FG (25%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He started last night and played 37:14. Antawn Jamison (21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 threes) also started. We’ll have to see if these moves are permanent before getting too excited, but it’s definitely a good sign for these guys.
Ray Allen: 9-14 FG (64%), 7-8 FT (88%), 3 threes, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; This was the first time Allen has scored 20+ points since he busted out 35 point back on Nov. 11, against Miami. Regardless, Allen is having himself a very solid season so far.
Amar’e Stoudemire: 15-27 FG (56%), 4-4 FT (100%), 34 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Stoudemire is on an absolute tear. He’s scored 31+ points in six straight games, and is rebounding and blocking the ball on a fairly consistent basis. After a slow start, STAT hasn’t disappointed one bit so far this season.
Kevin Durant: 11-23 FG (48%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Durant is heating up. He’s had a fairly quiet season so far and has struggled with his shooting from the floor, but he’s definitely trending upward and should be back near the top of fantasy rankings soon enough.
Andrew Bogut: 5-14 FG (36%), 7-10 FT (70%), 17 Pts, 11 Reb,1 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; Bogut continues to roll, though his lines usually have one big flaw in them. So long as Drew Gooden is out, Bogut will see an extra boost in production.
David Lee: 7-10 FG (70%), 2-2 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 6 Ast, 6 TO; He hasn’t been the double-double monster we’re used to seeing, but he’s dished out at least four assists in each of his six games since returning from elbow surgery.
Hedo Turkoglu: 6-10 FG (60%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Signs of life from Turk? Don’t get too excited yet. This is certainly an encouraging sign, but we’ll have to see more of this kind of production before saying anything conclusively positive about the guy.
Beno Udrih: 6-9 FG (67%), 8-10 FT (80%), 3 threes, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; This was a nice recovery from his 2/2/3 stinker the game before. Tyreke Evans (8/4/5) continues to look bad, and if he sits out some games, Udrih will see a bump up in value.
JaVale McGee: 5-9 FG (56%), 3-7 FT (43%), 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He came off the bench and played nearly 29 minutes last night and hasn’t put up a big line in a few games. The time to buy low is now.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Kyle Korver: 12 Pts, 1 threes, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s having a decent streak and is worth a look if you need threes.
Manny Harris: 6 Pts, 2 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With Gibson and Jamison starting, there’s not much firepower off the bench. Harris got 21:02 of run last night and should be monitored.
Ty Lawson: 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; He’s had his moments this season, and he got extra burn last night because of Carmelo Anthony‘s absence, but Lawson is worth consideration in deeper leagues.
Reggie Williams: 31 Pts, 8 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; An injury opened up the door for Williams to blow up. Pick him up if you have room to spare.
Nikola Pekovic: 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; With Darko Milicic, Pekovic did a good job filling in the stat sheet. If Manna misses more time, Pekovic is definitely worth a look if you need a short-term fix.
Ersan Ilyasova: 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast; He got 39:34 of run off the bench and is worth a look until Carlos Delfino and Drew Gooden return.
Darrell Arthur: 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s worth a look in deeper leagues.
Kirk Hinrich: 18 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 TO; He started last night in a strange lineup for the Wizards and remains worth stashing in most leagues.
Jason Thompson: 22 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to start and though that Kings lineup is about as solid as a celebrity relationship, Thompson’s worth owning in most leagues.
Eric Bledsoe: 11 Pts, 1 three, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 TO; His starting gig is safe and Baron Davis doesn’t look close to being 100 percent.
Injuries:
Yao Ming (ankle): will not practice the rest of the week
Kelenna Azubuike (knee): coach Mike D’Antoni said it will take a while before Azubuike makes his return
Robin Lopez (knee): could return to practice next week
Samuel Dalembert (personal): missed last night’s game because he attended Phil Jasner‘s funeral
Andray Blatche (hip): day-to-day
Tyrus Thomas (quad): his injury isn’t serious, check his status
Tyson Chandler (illness): expected to return tonight
Carmelo Anthony (knee): day-to-day; will reportedly be traded if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Nuggets
Raja Bell (thigh): game-time decision for Friday
Andrei Kirilenko (quad): ditto
Carl Landry (knee): day-to-day
Stephen Curry (ankle): sprained his right ankle again, day-to-day
John Wall (foot): was a surprise DNP last night, day-to-day
For Tonight:
See if Jodie Meeks can continue his solid play against the Celtics tonight.
Monitor any lineup changes for the Nets as they visit the white-hot Mavericks.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Serge Ibaka had 10 pts 5 reb 8 blks 1 stl. I think him and dorell wright are this years sleepers.
@ WIZ-IBLOCKYA isnt really a sleeper. dude blew up last year in the playoff run and when jeff green was injured earlier during the year he put up decent points, boards, and always a few blocks. he should have been on ur radar-if not…ur bad homie.
i made two trades and both of which i think i won on. do you agree?
tayshaun prince for tyrus thomas (i have boris diaw already)
caron butler for andrew bynum
Yo Doc,
What do you think of Bosh and Brook Lopez?
I’m thinking of trading Bosh for Brook Lopez.
Doc,
didnt go through with the Pau+Gallinari for LBJ+Ibaka trade. a little worried about Ibaka’s inconsistent minutes. but since youve been sayin to sell broy, i have a broy+pau for dwade+noah trade. which one is better? thanks for the wisdom!
Yo Doc, I was offered Ibaka for McGee. Good Deal?
@nola…
i think both trades are washes for now….
if prince can stay healthy, he has all the playing time he wants on that team where as thomas is fighting to stay on the court…
if bynum can maintain any sort of health, his upsides are way better than butler. not only is butler sharing time with the matrix, he’s now battling tyson chandler for shots on the offensive end…
solid, you took out the ‘worth considering in deep leagues’ line out. this piece made it more easy to read. thank you
what to do with oj mayo? i hesitate to drop him only to see him get back mins/opportunities at a later time. or is it truly time to let him go? i’m in a 14 team league, so while there’s stuff out there on the waiver, there’s not alot of it that you can truly bank on … makes me think i should just hang on to mayo a little longer and hope for the best. help!
@shourjo,
do you think you can parlay your mayo for someone in an equally bad situation but with a better upside? he is at least playing right now where as joe johnson is pretty much out until late january…
H2H points league (no cats): Which side is better? ‘Reke/Odom/George Hill OR Z-Bo/Ray Allen/Afflalo? Thanks, Doc!
@nola: I like the Prince and Bynum sides of those deals.
@slickyrickyross: That looks pretty even to me. If you want blocks, go for it.
@tigerstyLe: Roy/Pau for Wade/Noah is solid for you. Go for that one.
@JT: Though both will be up-and-down, I still like McGee’s upside and potential for minutes more.
@jaysons: I try to be a man of the people. I’m glad it helped, though I can’t promise it won’t pop up again in the future. Thanks for the feedback.
@shourjo: In a 14-team league, you can probably afford to stash him. If you’re really struggling and need that roster spot though, give Mayo until the end of the month to show you something.
@Conrad: Z-Bo/Ray Allen/Afflalo
thanks for the feedback, y’all – it’s appreciated.
@hakasan – unfortunately, i also have joe johnson :/ but what you say makes sense, i just don’t know that anyone in my league is looking to deal.
@fantasy doc – that sounds like sound advice, i probably will stash him and see what i can do unless somebody really starts to sparkle on the waiver.
DOC
what do you think of me sending Gerald Wallace for David Lee, Landry Fields and Jose Calderon?
Think I can pull that one off? You think its a good trade?
Or
Gerald Wallace/Kyle Lowry and for David Lee and Michael Beasley?
@shourjo,
really depends on where you are in your league… we’re only 1/4 into the season, so i think both mid/bottom leaguers are willing to deal… just have to look for folks needing points and getting boosting another category…
but as we head to the middle of the season, bottom leaguers may be so out of it that they stop checking so better pull moves to get their all stars now
@Doc,
Now that Curry is out indefinitely, is R.Williams a must sign?
Doc,
im in a Roto league – does that make a difference for the Roy/Pau for Wade/Noah trade?? i always follow your advice, but hesitating on this one. i looked at the stats again, and it doesnt look like i gain anything. my FT% will drop like crazy and TOs will go up too. should i go through with the trade soley due to the risk of BRoy?
Doc, drop AK47 for Thompson?
Milicic, Lowry, Davis and Udrih are free as well.
Hey Doc,
I’m in a 14 team H2H league, i am trying to punt assists but am weak in 3s, stls and blks.
Would you drop spencer hawes for jodie meeks?
Cheers
other players i could drop are:
jason thompson
Glen Davis
lou williams
oj mayo
Sup Doc?
I have 2 questions. Who to drop Tayshaun or Jamison?
Who to add? I can add two of these pg’s: Darren Collison, Lowry or Boobie?
Hey Doc, What do you think of this trade?
Hibbert/Beasley/Ariza/Biedrins for Duncan/Terry/Batum/Varejao.
I desperately need to improve FT%, 3s, steals, and reduce TOs. Also my only SG is Ariza so getting terry + batum helps. I know a lot of people are worried about duncan sitting out back2back games but they’ve also been playing bad teams past 3 weeks or so. I’m also about Biedrins b/c of the return of amundson and now Udoh coming back tomorrow. Varejao has no competition at Center position.
What do you think? I will miss beasley’s 22 points but terry potential buy low as owners are worried about roddy?
@_CGB: No and no. Wallace’s value is way too low right now.
@hakasan: If you don’t have to drop someone really useful, yeah. Curry avoided a bullet though, and should be back sooner than later.
@tigerstyLe: That changes things a bit, but you’re not going to do much better than that, I’d think. That said, it wouldn’t be a crime if you turned that deal down in favor of more efficient players. Just know that the window to sell high on Gasol is very close to closing (maybe on Tuesday, when Bynum might return) and that Roy is a ticking time bomb that won’t get you much value. If you’re comfortably in the lead and don’t need extra depth, feel free to pass. But I’m not sure you’re going to get this much value in return elsewhere.
@Duck: I’d lean toward keeping AK. If you’re in need of blocks though, Darko is your guy. I like Beno more than Thompson long-term.
@Bricklayer: Yes on Hawes for Meeks.
@The Mamba King: I’d drop Prince and pick up Gibson. It’s not a move you must make though.
@Jimmy: Though you’re giving up the most appealing guy in Hibbert, you’re getting a slight upgrade with this deal. You seem to know the risks/rewards here, so that’s good. Also, Batum will be a lot more reliable should Roy rack up some DNPs (which is likely). Go for it.