Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.2

Beast of the Night: Ray Allen produced his finest line of the season so far, putting up 27 points, 5 threes, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 turnover. He shot 67 percent (6-9) from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line. He remains a solid buy-low candidate and it’s nice to see him finding his game amid a difficult family situation.

Noteworthy Lines:

Caron Butler â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Concerns about his ankle should be tabled for now, as Tough Juice is finally showing signs that ditching Mountain Dew might actually have its benefits.

Gilbert Arenas â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s more like it. He started off surprisingly strong but has tapered off lately. Arenas is still far from being consistent so his owners should keep their expectations in check, but this is a bittersweet reminder of who he used to be on a nightly basis.

Jose Calderon â€“ 9-12 FG (75%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; After three stinkers, this line should be eliciting a lot of sighs from his frazzled owners. He’s still far from being out of the woods though.

Kendrick Perkins â€“ 9-10 FG (90%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s putting together a solid season so far and is giving his owners great value. Perkins is always good for boards and blocks, but the improved scoring is a nice bonus.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 1-2 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; A beastly line from the Italian roller coaster, who is probably angering countless owners who benched him this week due to his lackluster performances last week. His starting job and minutes are very secure for the foreseeable future, which bodes well for his value down the stretch this season.

Larry Hughes â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; He’s maddeningly inconsistent but deserves some credit for keeping himself relevant for fantasy purposes. That said, sell high on him whenever you can.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He stole the show from Monta Ellis last night and continues to put up solid numbers with Stephen Jackson out of Oakland.

Greg Oden â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 5-8 FT (63%), 13 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 1 TO; Mr. Glass has been rock-solid lately. A tweaked ankle or something worse could be on the horizon, so it’s tough to blame owners who want to sell high on him.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Jared Jeffries â€“ 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk; He’s good for this kind of line once in a blue moon but deserves consideration in deep leagues.

Quentin Richardson â€“ 20 Pts, 4 3ptm, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; His back seems better and he deserves a look in most leagues.

Derek Fisher â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The wily veteran deserves a bodybuilding award and consideration in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Andris Biedrins (back): better, but could still miss another three weeks

Luis Scola (eye): out tonight

Tracy McGrady (knee): he says he’s almost ready, team doesn’t seem so sure

Mike Conley (shoulder): MRI negative, day-to-day

Luke Ridnour (hamstring): traveling with team, monitor his status for tonight

Eric Gordon (hamstring): game-time decision tonight

LaMarcus Aldridge (knee): day-to-day, lingering injury from last month

Michael Redd (knee): not joining Bucks for two-game road trip

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (foot): could rejoin team this week

Rudy Gay (personal): should return tonight

Chris Paul (ankle): shot around Tuesday, still a week or so from returning

Yi Jianlian (knee): worked out Tuesday, return timetable still unknown

Charlie Villanueva (nose): questionable tonight

Ben Gordon (ankle): questionable tonight

Anthony Randolph (ankle): could miss one to two weeks

For Tonight:

Carl Landry should start in place of Scola and put up a good line against the Clippers.

Gordon returns to Chicago. Hopefully it’ll be in a Pistons uniform and not a suit.

Marc Gasol takes on Al Jefferson in Minny tonight. Also, see if O.J. Mayo can keep up his offensive production, even with Gay expected back in the lineup.

The countdown to the Second Era of A.I. in Philadelphia begins tonight. Enjoy the fantasy relevance of Jrue Holiday and Willie Green while you can.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.