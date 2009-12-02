Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.2

Beast of the Night: Ray Allen produced his finest line of the season so far, putting up 27 points, 5 threes, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 turnover. He shot 67 percent (6-9) from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line. He remains a solid buy-low candidate and it’s nice to see him finding his game amid a difficult family situation.
Noteworthy Lines:
Caron Butler â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Concerns about his ankle should be tabled for now, as Tough Juice is finally showing signs that ditching Mountain Dew might actually have its benefits.
Gilbert Arenas â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 5-5 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s more like it. He started off surprisingly strong but has tapered off lately. Arenas is still far from being consistent so his owners should keep their expectations in check, but this is a bittersweet reminder of who he used to be on a nightly basis.
Jose Calderon â€“ 9-12 FG (75%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast; After three stinkers, this line should be eliciting a lot of sighs from his frazzled owners. He’s still far from being out of the woods though.
Kendrick Perkins â€“ 9-10 FG (90%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He’s putting together a solid season so far and is giving his owners great value. Perkins is always good for boards and blocks, but the improved scoring is a nice bonus.
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 1-2 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 27 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; A beastly line from the Italian roller coaster, who is probably angering countless owners who benched him this week due to his lackluster performances last week. His starting job and minutes are very secure for the foreseeable future, which bodes well for his value down the stretch this season.
Larry Hughes â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; He’s maddeningly inconsistent but deserves some credit for keeping himself relevant for fantasy purposes. That said, sell high on him whenever you can.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He stole the show from Monta Ellis last night and continues to put up solid numbers with Stephen Jackson out of Oakland.
Greg Oden â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 5-8 FT (63%), 13 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 1 TO; Mr. Glass has been rock-solid lately. A tweaked ankle or something worse could be on the horizon, so it’s tough to blame owners who want to sell high on him.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Jared Jeffries â€“ 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk; He’s good for this kind of line once in a blue moon but deserves consideration in deep leagues.
Quentin Richardson â€“ 20 Pts, 4 3ptm, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; His back seems better and he deserves a look in most leagues.
Derek Fisher â€“ 7 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; The wily veteran deserves a bodybuilding award and consideration in deep leagues.
Injuries:
Andris Biedrins (back): better, but could still miss another three weeks
Luis Scola (eye): out tonight
Tracy McGrady (knee): he says he’s almost ready, team doesn’t seem so sure
Mike Conley (shoulder): MRI negative, day-to-day
Luke Ridnour (hamstring): traveling with team, monitor his status for tonight
Eric Gordon (hamstring): game-time decision tonight
LaMarcus Aldridge (knee): day-to-day, lingering injury from last month
Michael Redd (knee): not joining Bucks for two-game road trip
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute (foot): could rejoin team this week
Rudy Gay (personal): should return tonight
Chris Paul (ankle): shot around Tuesday, still a week or so from returning
Yi Jianlian (knee): worked out Tuesday, return timetable still unknown
Charlie Villanueva (nose): questionable tonight
Ben Gordon (ankle): questionable tonight
Anthony Randolph (ankle): could miss one to two weeks
For Tonight:
Carl Landry should start in place of Scola and put up a good line against the Clippers.
Gordon returns to Chicago. Hopefully it’ll be in a Pistons uniform and not a suit.
Marc Gasol takes on Al Jefferson in Minny tonight. Also, see if O.J. Mayo can keep up his offensive production, even with Gay expected back in the lineup.
The countdown to the Second Era of A.I. in Philadelphia begins tonight. Enjoy the fantasy relevance of Jrue Holiday and Willie Green while you can.
Okay Doc. AI is back in Philly, and he’s all over the waiver wire. Your advice?
Oh, and someone dumped Gallinari last week. So I nabbed him off waivers… 6 3’s later, I’m happy I got that steal. whooo!
@fallinup: Nice work on Gallo!
Yes, pick A.I. up now.
Doc,
I am looking at picking up Ilyasova, does it make sense with Redd and a Moute coming back. And if I do pick him up who should I drop Hickson or Anderson.
@mw: Redd’s return date is uncertain but he’ll continue to miss games throughout the season and a Moute isn’t too much of a threat just yet.
I’d swap out Hickson for Ilyasova in a heartbeat and ride him as long as you can.
Hi Doc.
I took Anthony Randolph in the 9th round and have not been happy so far. Now that he’s injured, should I drop him? I’m still hoping at the bottom of my heart that Nelson and the other coaches stop being such stupid dbags and start playing him over Moore and Radmanovic, but I don’t know if I should keep waiting it out. Some of the free agents that I would consider dropping him for are: Birdman, Andre Miller, Brewer, Harden, Dampier, and Jarret Jack.
What do you think?
Hi Doc,
This is my current roster below. Should I drop Randolph for Anthony Morrow to fill my SG spot since Williams went down, or depend on Ginobili? Also, should I hold onto both Gasol and Bynum or trade one of them? Thanks.
PG Baron Davis (LAC – PG)
SG –empty–
G Tony Parker (SA – PG)
SF Jeff Green (OKC – SF,PF)
PF Joakim Noah (Chi – PF,C)
F Jason Thompson (Sac – SF,PF)
F –empty–
C Andrew Bynum (LAL – C)
BN Anthony Randolph (GS – PF) INJ
BN Pau Gasol (LAL – PF,C)
BN Louis Williams (Phi – PG,SG) INJ
BN Manu Ginobili (SA – SG)
i’ve been in need of assists and steals so i picked up collison last week. should i drop him for a.i.?
thanks doc
@b: Yes, especially since A.I. looks to be the better long-term option.
@FD
Should I drop Randolph for QRich and pick Randolph back up once he gets back?
Or should I pick up Udrih over QRich?
Thanks/
doc, someone dropped michael redd in my league. is he worth a pickup? i already have brandon jennings on my team, but i have corey maggette, anthony morrow, and troy murphy as the worst players on my team. is michael redd worth a pickup over anything of them?
@Duck: Udrih > Richardson
@Matt: At this point, nope. Stick with what you’ve got. Redd looks like he’s going to be much more frustrating than rewarding this season.