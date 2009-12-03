Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.3

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd was a maestro once again, orchestrating a line to the tune of 16 points, 2 threes, 8 boards, 10 assists, 5 steals, 1 block and 4 turnovers. He shot 83 percent (5-6) from the floor and 100 percent (4-4) from the line. He could be finding his groove, but it’s unlikely that he’ll keep this kind of production up on a consistent basis. Regardless, Kidd remains one of the best fantasy point guards in the land.

Noteworthy Lines:

Brandon Jennings â€“ 7-21 FG (33%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s cooled off considerably in the last week and owners who sold high on him made a good decision. The rookie will probably heat up again soon enough so there should be plenty of opportunities to sell high on him again.

Wilson Chandler â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his highest point total so far this season. Though he doesn’t look like he’ll fulfill the sleeper status many tagged him with before the year, Chandler remains an adequate fantasy player.

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 8-10 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; Gallo’s killing owners who benched him this week but it’s good to see that he’s bouncing back from a streak of mediocrity.

Mike Conley â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He put this up with a bum shoulder, which is encouraging. Conley’s probably feeling pressured to keep his starting job, which could translate into better production going forward.

Russell Westbrook â€“ 1-11 FG (9%), 5-6 FT (83%), 7 Pts, 5 Reb, 15 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s a work in progress but is putting up very nice, though flawed, lines so far this season.

Rodney Stuckey â€“ 4-16 FG (25%), 9-11 FT (82%), 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; Stuckey’s seems to be figuring things out this season. His field goal percentage is a drag, but he’s putting up solid overall stats and should get better as the season wears on.

Derrick Rose â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 7-9 FT (78%), 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Not the best line he’s had but Rose looked lively last night. His ankle seems to be much better now, as he’s getting more elevation when he jumps. He could be a good buy-low target.

John Salmons â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was his second consecutive strong offensive performance, which is a great sign. The window to buy low on him is closing quickly.

Chris Kaman â€“ 5-16 FG (31%), 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s slowed down considerably from the start of the season but he continues to start and play plenty of minutes. Kaman will probably see more difficulty getting as much playing time when Blake Griffin returns, so wary owners should probably sell high on him after his next monster streak.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Luke Ridnour â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; Young Money’s backup continues to put up nice lines every now and then and should be considered in most leagues.

Earl Boykins â€“ 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He’s putting up some decent lines off the bench and should be on the radars of owners in deep leagues.

Erick Dampier â€“ 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Dampier put this up in just 24 minutes and looks ready to contribute again.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas â€“ 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Last night was a special one for the longest-serving Cav, but he remains marginally valuable as a fantasy player. His stock rises whenever Shaq gets hurt.

Ryan Gomes â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his second straight game and while he will be inconsistent, Gomes deserves consideration in deeper leagues.

Damien Wilkins â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his second consecutive solid line as well. He deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Jeff Foster â€“ 6 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to ruin Roy Hibbert‘s value and deserves consideration.

Injuries:

Roger Mason (hamstring): probable tonight

Ronny Turiaf (knee): sprained the same one as before, steer clear

Chris Paul (ankle): about 10 more days away

Nenad Krstic (ankle): proving to be fragile, day-to-day

Eric Gordon (hamstring): day-to-day

Kevin Love (hand): could play Friday or Saturday if cleared by doctors

For Tonight:

Watch Tony Parker battle Rajon Rondo in San Antonio.

Dwyane Wade visits Denver, where he’s sure to have a nice shootout with Carmelo Anthony.

See if Monta Ellis can bounce back with another massive game against the Rockets.

