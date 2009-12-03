Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.3

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd was a maestro once again, orchestrating a line to the tune of 16 points, 2 threes, 8 boards, 10 assists, 5 steals, 1 block and 4 turnovers. He shot 83 percent (5-6) from the floor and 100 percent (4-4) from the line. He could be finding his groove, but it’s unlikely that he’ll keep this kind of production up on a consistent basis. Regardless, Kidd remains one of the best fantasy point guards in the land.
Noteworthy Lines:
Brandon Jennings â€“ 7-21 FG (33%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s cooled off considerably in the last week and owners who sold high on him made a good decision. The rookie will probably heat up again soon enough so there should be plenty of opportunities to sell high on him again.
Wilson Chandler â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his highest point total so far this season. Though he doesn’t look like he’ll fulfill the sleeper status many tagged him with before the year, Chandler remains an adequate fantasy player.
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 8-10 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 TO; Gallo’s killing owners who benched him this week but it’s good to see that he’s bouncing back from a streak of mediocrity.
Mike Conley â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; He put this up with a bum shoulder, which is encouraging. Conley’s probably feeling pressured to keep his starting job, which could translate into better production going forward.
Russell Westbrook â€“ 1-11 FG (9%), 5-6 FT (83%), 7 Pts, 5 Reb, 15 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s a work in progress but is putting up very nice, though flawed, lines so far this season.
Rodney Stuckey â€“ 4-16 FG (25%), 9-11 FT (82%), 17 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; Stuckey’s seems to be figuring things out this season. His field goal percentage is a drag, but he’s putting up solid overall stats and should get better as the season wears on.
Derrick Rose â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 7-9 FT (78%), 19 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; Not the best line he’s had but Rose looked lively last night. His ankle seems to be much better now, as he’s getting more elevation when he jumps. He could be a good buy-low target.
John Salmons â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 22 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; This was his second consecutive strong offensive performance, which is a great sign. The window to buy low on him is closing quickly.
Chris Kaman â€“ 5-16 FG (31%), 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s slowed down considerably from the start of the season but he continues to start and play plenty of minutes. Kaman will probably see more difficulty getting as much playing time when Blake Griffin returns, so wary owners should probably sell high on him after his next monster streak.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Luke Ridnour â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; Young Money’s backup continues to put up nice lines every now and then and should be considered in most leagues.
Earl Boykins â€“ 13 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He’s putting up some decent lines off the bench and should be on the radars of owners in deep leagues.
Erick Dampier â€“ 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Dampier put this up in just 24 minutes and looks ready to contribute again.
Zydrunas Ilgauskas â€“ 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Last night was a special one for the longest-serving Cav, but he remains marginally valuable as a fantasy player. His stock rises whenever Shaq gets hurt.
Ryan Gomes â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his second straight game and while he will be inconsistent, Gomes deserves consideration in deeper leagues.
Damien Wilkins â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his second consecutive solid line as well. He deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Jeff Foster â€“ 6 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to ruin Roy Hibbert‘s value and deserves consideration.
Injuries:
Roger Mason (hamstring): probable tonight
Ronny Turiaf (knee): sprained the same one as before, steer clear
Chris Paul (ankle): about 10 more days away
Nenad Krstic (ankle): proving to be fragile, day-to-day
Eric Gordon (hamstring): day-to-day
Kevin Love (hand): could play Friday or Saturday if cleared by doctors
For Tonight:
Watch Tony Parker battle Rajon Rondo in San Antonio.
Dwyane Wade visits Denver, where he’s sure to have a nice shootout with Carmelo Anthony.
See if Monta Ellis can bounce back with another massive game against the Rockets.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Woulda liked to see D. Granger get a shout out with those 6 threes.
I picked up A.I thismorning while my League was sleeping. I’m not sure how productive he is going to be on his return to Philly or for the rest of the season, and that this is going to be more of a ‘Jersey sales’ deal than it is a legitimate chance for the answer to start producing any solid numbers. Fact of the matter is though Allen iverson has been HYPE.com/overkill over the last two days, and everyone seems to have forgotten about his mediocre play with Denver (who have shown they are and were a legit’ contender) and Memphis, which will no doubt continue over the season. Right now though, hes gettin love like the 30ppg 10apg beast that he USED to be.
Long question short Doc, Should i get shot while the price right, or hold on? And if you think a trade is the way to go, what calibre of player should i be shooting at.
I’m thinking of dropping Lou Williams for Ronnie Brewer .Any thoughts on that ?
^ what he said, but just dropping Lou Williams in general now that AI is back in town and will be dominating the ball for at LEAST 40min/night. Is it even worth keeping Lou Williams on my squad, doc?
I dropped George hill and picked up AI yesterday, I don’t know how some of the crappy teams in my league didn’t pick him up already but I just did a little quick look and he was a FA. Hell the h2h I am againt this week has derek fisher on his team!
@Sweet English: There is a lot of buzz around him lately, and while it’s easy to get carried away, 20/6.5 and 1.5 steals isn’t too much of a reach for Iverson. For a player you’re grabbing off the waiver wire, that ain’t bad.
I’d hold onto him and let him prove his value to you and the owners in your league.
hey doc,
so my bron and deng for his dwade, amare, and sheed…wht cha’ think?
i really dont want sheed so i may try and get cp3. like say bron and jennings for dwade,amare, and cp3…? advice?
@Youngwood: If you can’t afford to keep Williams at the end of your bench, this isn’t a bad swap.
@NTstateOFmind: There’s still a chance Williams could start alongside A.I. when he returns. Regardless, Williams will still have value, especially with threes and steals, when he comes back. If your team can afford to have him at the end of your bench, try to keep him if you can.
@Rangerjohn: Nice work.
@SWAT: The first one could work, though it’s a bit of a stretch. Your LBJ/Jennings for Wade/Stoudemire/CP3 is borderline ridiculous, unless the other owner is really impatient and absolutely cannot wait another week or so for Paul’s return. Even if he accepted, it’d be vetoed in a minute.
@ doc…a bit of a stretch for me? am i wrong in saying sheed is garbage?
and this dudes only other guard is stuckey…so yea im hopin he’s desperate
@SWAT: ‘Sheed is borderline garbage so far, but if Stoudemire rounds into usual form, he’ll be a lot better than Deng. (LBJ > Wade, but they’re nearly comparable.)
LBJ + Jennings is way too little for Wade, Stoudemire and CP3, but go ahead if you think you can do it. I’m not sure the other owners will be OK with it though.
way to shoot me down doc-lol. ur right tho i was reaching with tht deal.
@SWAT: If I’m not honest with you, who will be? You’ve got the right idea with selling high on Deng though. Let me know how things turn out.
@FD
Okay so I didn’t see your post until today, so I picked up QRich over Udrih, since he was playing today.
But now I’m asking, should I pick up Ridnour over Udrih?
I plan on dropping QRich after today unless he has monster lines anyways.
@Duck: Udrih is probably more reliable than Ridnour at this point, but he could lose some of his value when K-Mart comes back. In other words, I’d lean toward Udrih.
