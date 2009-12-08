Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.8

Beast of the Night: Chauncey Billups rained on someone’s parade in Philly last night, putting up 31 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal and 2 turnovers. He hit 4 threes, shot 53 percent (8-15) from the floor and 100 percent (11-11) from the free throw line. Billups clearly wasn’t fazed by the frenzy last night and is on a nice streak. He remains one of the best fantasy point guards out there.

Noteworthy Lines:

Allen Iverson â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; A surprisingly solid all-around showing for A.I. in his much-anticipated return to Philadelphia. He logged 38 minutes despite admitting that he’s not in shape just yet. Though he was team-friendly last night, expect Iverson to take more shots and score more points as the month wears on.

Andre Iguodala â€“ 11-21 FG (52%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; The announcers were observing how A.I.’s presence opened things up for Iguodala, who stole the show from Iverson last night. This was especially encouraging given the reports of his bum ankle before the game. His value is still threatened by Iverson, but things look good so far.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 8 Pts, 15 Reb, 6 Blk, 1 TO; Some may chalk this up to the overall boost Iverson injected into the Sixers last night, but Dalembert has been showing some signs of life lately.

Thaddeus Young â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl; This was a great line from Young, who some figured would be the big loser with the Sixers’ new lineup. He won’t get 21 shots on many nights and probably remains a good sell-high candidate.

Larry Hughes â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s the NBA’s answer to Lindsay Lohan â€“ you know he’s on the brink, but he just won’t go away. Nate Robinson’s ongoing role as a benchwarmer is helping Hughes’ is value.

Danilo Gallinaro â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Gallo might be coming off the bench for a while longer but still has solid value in most leagues. His three-point shooting is well-known, but his combination of steals, blocks and low turnovers is underappreciated.

Stephen Curry â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Stl, 5 TO; This was probably his best game of the season. The rookie is finally getting enough minutes to produce, but Nellie‘s nearing return is a looming threat for him and almost every other Warrior.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Ty Lawson â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The promising rookie continues to show flashes of fantasy relevance but should only be considered in deep leagues.

Jerryd Bayless â€“ 14 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 ASt, 1 Stl, 1 TO; That makes two consecutive double-digit scoring games. He outplayed Andre Miller last night despite playing nine fewer minutes than he did.

James Harden â€“ 26 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl; He could be on the verge of another streak akin to the one he had in the second half of November.

Matt Bonner â€“ 28 Pts, 4 3ptm, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He resurfaces from time to time but still only deserves consideration for teams in deeper leagues hurting for threes.

C.J. Miles â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With a thin Jazz bench for the near future, Miles could make for a nice addition in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Tony Allen (ankle): cleared to play tonight

Marquis Daniels (wrist, thumb): out tonight

Danny Granger (heel): MRI results today, looks to be out for a while

Jermaine O’Neal (personal): will rejoin team sometime this week

Andrea Bargnani (ankle): game-time decision tonight

Chris Bosh (cold): looks likely to play tonight, but monitor his status

Blake Griffin (knee): expected back in mid-January

Daequan Cook (pink eye): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Expect a good game in Dallas, where the Mavs host the Suns. The usual suspects should have solid lines and Shawn Marion could put some extra hot sauce on his game tonight.

Brandon Jennings gets his first taste of some Boston Celtics defense tonight, in Boston no less. He should struggle and learn a few lessons at the hands of Rajon Rondo.

