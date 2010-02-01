Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.1 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Durant ended January with a bang, averaging 37.5 points, 7.5 boards, 3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 threes in his last two games of the month. He also shot a blistering 70 percent from the field and 94.1 percent from the line in those games. Durant’s on a scoring binge lately and hasn’t scored fewer than 25 points since Dec. 19.

Noteworthy Lines:

Allen Iverson (1/29) â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Slt, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Though he’s still quite inconsistent, A.I. unveiled some vintage stuff for the Lakers on Friday.

Joakim Noah (1/29) â€“ 5-11 FG (46%), 3-3 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; After a relatively poor showing last week, Noah has pieced together two straight double-doubles and seems ready to continue rolling right along as he has been.

J.R. Smith (1/29) â€“ 6-15 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 3ptm, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He followed this up with another 18-point game and could finally be turning the corner.

Paul Millsap (1/29) â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 10-11 FT (91%), 32 Pts, 14 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; His patient owners finally got what they wanted: a Carlos Boozer injury. He’s a must-start so long as Boozer is out.

Marc Gasol (1/30) â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 5-6 FT (83%), 25 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been up-and-down this month, but still deserves to start in most leagues.

Mike Miller (1/30) â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 7 3ptm, 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; This is what he’s capable of doing every game he plays. Miller might take another game or two to get his legs completely back, but he’s clearly showing his potential and should be owned in all leagues.

Andre Miller (1/30) â€“ 22-31 FG (71%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 52 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; After two straight clunkers, this career night was pretty much the last thing anyone expected him. With Brandon Roy still out, it seems like a prime time to sell high on Miller.

Kevin Martin (1/30) â€“ 11-25 FG (44%), 4-4 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 31 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This followed a 33-point performance the day before and owners who bought low on Martin should be congratulated.

Andrew Bynum (1/31) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 5-7 FT (71%), 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a nice bounce back from a poor showing on Friday and Bynum seems more comfortable playing alongside Pau Gasol.

Chris Bosh (1/31) â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 15 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a tear lately and the assists were a bonus. Bosh seems set to play out the remainder of the season in Toronto so trade concerns are put to rest for now.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Marcus Thornton â€“ still maintaining strong play in starting role, deserves to be owned in more leagues than he currently is

Andray Blatche â€“ playing better lately, deserves a look in deeper leagues

Rudy Fernandez â€“ up-and-down, but had a big game on Friday

Nicolas Batum â€“ two of his four games since returning from an injury have been solid

George Hill â€“ will be decent so long as Tony Parker is out

Darren Collison â€“ with CP3 out at least a month, Collison should pick up solid minutes

Nazr Mohammed â€“ two 10-rebound games this past weekend, Tyson Chandler still nowhere in sight

Injuries:

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): still day-to-day, but should return soon

Charlie Villanueva (back): day-to-day

Will Bynum (ankle): still out indefinitely

Chris Kaman (ankle): day-to-day

Devin Harris (wrist): will try to give it a go on Tuesday

Chris Paul (knee): arthroscopic surgery for cartilage tear will keep him out one to two months

Mickael Pietrus (ankle): out about a week

Jameer Nelson (knee): hyperextended his left surgically-repaired left knee, monitor his status

Tony Parker (ankle): day-to-day

Boozer (calf): could return by the end of the week, but still day-to-day

Al Harrington (knee): day-to-day

For Tonight:

The Gasol brothers meet in Memphis tonight in what should be an intriguing game between two strong teams.

See how Millsap continues in his newfound starting gig.

