Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.1 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Durant ended January with a bang, averaging 37.5 points, 7.5 boards, 3 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 threes in his last two games of the month. He also shot a blistering 70 percent from the field and 94.1 percent from the line in those games. Durant’s on a scoring binge lately and hasn’t scored fewer than 25 points since Dec. 19.
Noteworthy Lines:
Allen Iverson (1/29) â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 23 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Slt, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Though he’s still quite inconsistent, A.I. unveiled some vintage stuff for the Lakers on Friday.
Joakim Noah (1/29) â€“ 5-11 FG (46%), 3-3 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; After a relatively poor showing last week, Noah has pieced together two straight double-doubles and seems ready to continue rolling right along as he has been.
J.R. Smith (1/29) â€“ 6-15 FG (40%), 1-2 FT (50%), 5 3ptm, 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He followed this up with another 18-point game and could finally be turning the corner.
Paul Millsap (1/29) â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 10-11 FT (91%), 32 Pts, 14 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; His patient owners finally got what they wanted: a Carlos Boozer injury. He’s a must-start so long as Boozer is out.
Marc Gasol (1/30) â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 5-6 FT (83%), 25 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been up-and-down this month, but still deserves to start in most leagues.
Mike Miller (1/30) â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 7 3ptm, 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; This is what he’s capable of doing every game he plays. Miller might take another game or two to get his legs completely back, but he’s clearly showing his potential and should be owned in all leagues.
Andre Miller (1/30) â€“ 22-31 FG (71%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 52 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; After two straight clunkers, this career night was pretty much the last thing anyone expected him. With Brandon Roy still out, it seems like a prime time to sell high on Miller.
Kevin Martin (1/30) â€“ 11-25 FG (44%), 4-4 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 31 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This followed a 33-point performance the day before and owners who bought low on Martin should be congratulated.
Andrew Bynum (1/31) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 5-7 FT (71%), 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a nice bounce back from a poor showing on Friday and Bynum seems more comfortable playing alongside Pau Gasol.
Chris Bosh (1/31) â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 15 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a tear lately and the assists were a bonus. Bosh seems set to play out the remainder of the season in Toronto so trade concerns are put to rest for now.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Marcus Thornton â€“ still maintaining strong play in starting role, deserves to be owned in more leagues than he currently is
Andray Blatche â€“ playing better lately, deserves a look in deeper leagues
Rudy Fernandez â€“ up-and-down, but had a big game on Friday
Nicolas Batum â€“ two of his four games since returning from an injury have been solid
George Hill â€“ will be decent so long as Tony Parker is out
Darren Collison â€“ with CP3 out at least a month, Collison should pick up solid minutes
Nazr Mohammed â€“ two 10-rebound games this past weekend, Tyson Chandler still nowhere in sight
Injuries:
Carmelo Anthony (ankle): still day-to-day, but should return soon
Charlie Villanueva (back): day-to-day
Will Bynum (ankle): still out indefinitely
Chris Kaman (ankle): day-to-day
Devin Harris (wrist): will try to give it a go on Tuesday
Chris Paul (knee): arthroscopic surgery for cartilage tear will keep him out one to two months
Mickael Pietrus (ankle): out about a week
Jameer Nelson (knee): hyperextended his left surgically-repaired left knee, monitor his status
Tony Parker (ankle): day-to-day
Boozer (calf): could return by the end of the week, but still day-to-day
Al Harrington (knee): day-to-day
For Tonight:
The Gasol brothers meet in Memphis tonight in what should be an intriguing game between two strong teams.
See how Millsap continues in his newfound starting gig.
How long is Boozer out?
If your the Lakers do you consider sitting Bynum tonight? The past two years have not been good for him against the grizzlies.
@Tbest…yeah it’s that time of the year for him…i think they will play him, but if something happens AGAIN vs. Memphis then he will probably never play against the Grizzlies after that. really hope he will not get injured this time
someone just dropped Mo Williams in my league…thats an immediate pickup for me, right? I’ve already submitted my drop of NateRob to pickup Mo…good idea, or cancel the transaction? thanks!
Conrad, Mo Will is a country mile better than Nate in fantasy and reality.
Doc,
I traded for Foye as I thought he might crank up 14/3/6 but he’s not really doing much. Any thoughts on suitable trades straight up?
Hey Doc should I drop A.I. for Darren Collison?
what do you think of these trades? corey maggette and jeff green for al jeff and cp3? oj mayo and amare for TD and stuckey? tony parker for vince carter?
@Mike: No word yet, though he hasn’t ruled out returning later this week if that’s any sign. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be out for much longer.
@Conrad: Very good idea.
@Coop: Yeah, Foye has come back to earth lately, but he’ll find his way again eventually. If you’re looking to deal him now, don’t expect that much in return. Try targeting the likes of Raymond Felton, Jose Calderon or Kirk Hinrich.
@nola: The first one is lopsided in the Jefferson/Paul direction, of course. The second one is more decent, but the Mayo/Amar’e side wins by a sizable margin. TD is the better side of the last one.
Hey Doc,
I’ve got Jameer Nelson and Anderson Varajeo. Darren Collison and Mike Miller are available. Should I drop any of my guys and pick up the 2 that I mentioned?
Thanks!
In a vacuum, Thornton or Collison for the rest of the season? Thanks.
@Antouan: I’d swap out Varejao for Miller, and if you don’t mind Collison’s short-term value, Nelson for him might be a good idea. Nelson doesn’t seem likely to be healthy anytime soon, but it’s hard to recommend dropping him just yet.
@nckdmss: Thornton for the long-term this season, Collison for the next month or so until CP3 returns. If I had to recommend just one right now though, I’d say to roll with Collison, then worry about replacing him later.
@NYDaredevil: That seems like a smart move to me.
mo williams is on wavier for my league, im dropping Tony parker for him, if i get mo williams, should i drop ron artest for Tony parker?
Im thinking about proposing monta ellis for CP3. Im comfortably in first place but the league is creeping up on me so I am looking for a way to improve my team in the home stretch. Think its worth it?
Doc,
Hope you get this within the half hour.
I just made a deal trading Z. Randolph, Haywood, Jefferson, and Salmons for Durant, Jeff Green, Varejao, and Hansburough (dropped in FA for Nazr Mohammed and Drew Gooden)
I think I got the better end with Durant, and while I need points, I’m afraid of running behind in blocks.
I have Okafor, Bosh, Durant,Okur and Aldridge as my shotblockers up in the lineup, and I’m struggling to figure out which of these to start:
Nazr (3)
Wallace (3)
Scola (3) could use his sudden steals, but afraid of falling behind in blocks
Gooden (3)
Varejao (3)
Who to start?
P.S. Very comfortable in rebounds. Less so in points. Need steals and blocks.
And finally, is Andrei Kirilenko gonna keep this up? Worth trading Luis Scola for?
hey doc,
I’m a little confused, do you think I should trade my billups pierce and odom for his durant roy and brooks?
and also should I get rid of B.Davis for J.crawford?
Hey, I am in a keeper league, 4 keepers
I have an outside shot at winning but losing Paul hurts…
would you deal him for Billups and Steph Curry?
is that a good enough value
can curry be a keeper?
CP3 is out.
I was 2nd in league.
Now I’m probably going to go to 6th. :(
Thornton/Collison got picked up already.
Is there anyone I should pick up to make up for CP3?
Affalo or Foye?
Foye’s been doing bad lately.
Think he’ll regain value?
Ignore the questions about my lineup, if you will (already resolved):
Would you rather trade Luis Scola for Rip Hamilton or for Manu Ginobili? I need assists and steals and points, but am comfortably in first place in rebounds.
If neither of those are worth it, who should I target for either Scola or Aldridge:
Curry, Ginobili, Hamilton, Andre Miller, Flynn, C. Brewer are the G’s on the other team.
Thanks!
@mememememe: Yes.
@Joe: Very risky move, but if CP3 returns closer to one month than two, and if you have the depth to keep your PG spot strong, this should pay off. Just be aware of the slim chance that Paul might miss the rest of the regular NBA season.
@Nick: I assume you mean Richard Jefferson. I think you definitely gave up a bit more, but you got KD, which requires that you give up a lot.
I’d rather trade Scola for Manu at this point. If you can give up big-man stats for guard stats, target Curry of those players.
Hey Doc,
They just sent me a recent trade;
his durant, brook, j.smith, roy for my pierce,billups,odom,j-rich
should I accpet this?
@BRoy: I like the first deal for you, but I don’t like trading Davis for Crawford.
@Dougan: Definitely. That seems like a very solid move for you.
@Duck: Foye should find his way again soon. Afflalo is a bit risky, since ‘Melo’s bound to return very soon. Sorry for your loss.
@BRoy: Yes, I like that deal for you.