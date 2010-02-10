Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.10

Beast of the Night: Carlos Boozer seemed pretty upset about being snubbed for Brandon Roy‘s vacant All-Star reserve spot. He beasted Chris Kaman (who took the All-Star honor) and the Clippers with 34 points, 14 boards, 4 dimes and 4 steals. He shot 77 percent (13-17 ) from the field, 89 percent (8-9) from the free throw line and had 2 turnovers. Boozer has bounced back very well after a scary calf injury, but remains prone to injuries.

Noteworthy Lines:

Mike Miller â€“ 8-10 FG (80%), 3 3ptm, 19 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk; He’s been a bit inconsistent but it’s clear why he was worthy of so much buzz after the whole Gilbert Arenas incident.

Caron Butler â€“ 10-23 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; That’s two straight solid performances, three if you don’t count his DNP last week. Butler could be finding his groove, but his value is at risk if he’s traded to the wrong team.

Courtney Lee â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was his best game in about a month. Lee usually gets plenty of minutes but usually doesn’t do as much as his owners would like with them. Still, February’s been a good month for him so far and with Devin Harris continually out of the lineup, Lee could have a solid second half.

Luol Deng â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 5-7 FT (71%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third straight game with 20+ points and 7+ rebounds. Deng’s managed to remain mostly unaffected by the return of Tyrus Thomas but his lack of threes limits his value.

Thaddeus Young â€“ 6-10 FG (60%), 3-3 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He could be on another hot streak, as Young has now is now averaging 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 steals in his last three games. However, with Allen Iverson likely to return soon, Young might be a good sell-high candidate.

Wilson Chandler â€“ 15-23 FG (65%), 5-6 FT (83%), 35 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a very solid game for Chandler, though he hasn’t hit a three in four straight games. He’s failed to be the source of threes that many owners expected him to be on draft day.

Jamal Crawford â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-7 FT (71%), 5 3ptm, 28 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Most of us knew that Crawford would be the Jay Leno to Mike Bibby‘s Conan, but not many expected Crawford to be this good.

Andrew Bogut â€“ 8-21 FG (38%), 1-2 FT (50%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; The Aussie has been surprisingly durable this season and is putting up great numbers across the board, even managing to more than double his blocks per game.

Kevin Durant â€“ 12-25 FG (48%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 33 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; That’s Durantula’s 25th straight game with at least 25 points. He’s been a top-three fantasy stud so far this season and has somehow managed to exceed sky-high expectations as he’s improved on every major fantasy category except for turnovers.

Andre Miller â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Miller has been mostly solid with Roy out, but his owners might want to dangle him at a high price before the All-Star break is up.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Tyson Chandler â€“ 5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 TO; He played 10 minutes in his return and should ramp up his production by sometime in early March if all goes well.

Yi Jianlian â€“ 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He’s been dropped by many owners but remains a decent option in deeper leagues.

Donte Greene â€“ 24 Pts, 4 3ptm, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s on a hot streak right now and deserves a look in most leagues.

Chris Duhon â€“ 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s back in the starting lineup and should be stashed in most leagues.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 14 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Stl; You could do a lot worse than Haslem, who’s usually pretty steady.

Jason Maxiell â€“ 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been playing well enough lately to be considered in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Monta Ellis (knee): it’s just a mild sprain, so he should be back soon

Corey Maggette (finger): out tonight, could miss time after the break

Lamar Odom (foot): had MRI/CAT scan Tuesday, check his status

Kobe Bryant (ankle): game-time decision

Andrew Bynum (hip): out until after the All-Star break

Paul Pierce (foot): questionable tonight

Kenyon Martin (knee): day-to-day

Shawn Marion (back); day-to-day

For Tonight:

Pau Gasol, Shannon Brown and Ron Artest will carry much of the offensive load for the Lakers if Kobe, Bynum and Odom can’t go.

Baron Davis returns to Oakland and could have a fine game against the Warriors.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

