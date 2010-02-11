Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.11

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry was bananas last night, as he destroyed the Clippers with 36 points, 7 threes, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and 3 steals. He shot 50 percent (11-22) from the floor, 88 percent (7-8) from the line and had 6 turnovers. Curry clearly benefited from Monta Ellis‘ absence, but has been a fantasy whiz even with Ellis in the lineup.
Noteworthy Lines:
Lou Williams â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; This was the type of line we were used to seeing from Williams at the start of the season. The only way he’ll find consistency again is if a trade opens up the Sixers roster for him, or if he gets dealt to a team that will give him a starting job.
Rodney Stuckey â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 9-9 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Stuckey has managed to maintain decent value despite the returns of Rip Hamilton and Ben Gordon, who are both struggling lately.
Darren Collison â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 10 TO; This wasn’t the kind of double-double owners would like to see from him, but it’s tough to complain about the rookie’s big-time numbers in CP3‘s absence. It might be a good idea to explore the market to see what you can lure with his inflated value right now.
Rasheed Wallace â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 0-1 FT (0%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Wallace has been pretty disappointing this season, but could find himself with more minutes in the later stages of the season as the Celtics’ starters get some rest.
Stephen Jackson â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 5-9 FT (56%), 4 3ptm, 33 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Captain Jack has been a beast since joining the Bobcats and is having himself a fine February so far, averaging 26.8 points, 2.6 threes, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 steals on 53 percent shooting from the field and 81 percent from the line. Shiver me timbers!
Boris Diaw â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Diaw has been mildly productive during his last three games. He’s frustrating to own and tough to trade, but still deserves to be owned in most leagues.
Tyrus Thomas â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played nearly 36 minutes, the most since Jan. 20. The trade deadline will determine whether or not Thomas’ value continues to suffocate in Chicago, or if it will thrive elsewhere.
Pau Gasol â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 19 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 6 TO; In the three games Kobe has missed this past week, Gasol has averaged 18.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1 steal and 3.7 blocks. For Gasol’s fantasy owners, it kind of makes you wonder what life would be like without…eh, let’s not go there.
Lamar Odom â€“ 7-9 FG (78%), 11-12 FT (92%), 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Sell high! This has Lindsay Lohan‘s career after “Mean Girls” written all over it.
Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; AK-47 has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assist, 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocks since Jan. 20. He’s on a serious roll right now and it’s especially encouraging to see that he can be productive even in a healthy Jazz frontcourt.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Beno Udrih â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He still has some tricks in his sleeve and should be considered in deeper leagues.
D.J. Augustin â€“ 12 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He started last night in place of an injured Raymond Felton and is probably being showed off to other teams that might be interested.
Nazr Mohammed â€“ 21 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Tyson Chandler might have a hard time reclaiming his starting gig.
Steve Blake â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Brandon Roy set to return after the break, Blake’s days are numbered.
Al Thornton â€“ 18 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Thornton’s been dreadful since the month began and is too inconsistent for most owners’ tastes.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 26 Pts, 3 3ptm, 10 Reb, 6 ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; “How Anthony Got His Groove Back” doesn’t seem quite right, but Morrow seems to have found his game again.
Anthony Tolliver â€“ 29 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; If you’ve ignored him till now, it might be time to start giving him some attention.
Injuries:
Derrick Rose (hip): took a hard fall courtesy of Dwight Howard last night, check MRI results
Kenyon Martin (knee): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Tony Parker and Chauncey Billups should have a nice duel in Denver.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Stephen Jackson should be re-nicknamed “Burn”. That way him and G.Wallace can be “Crash and Burn”.
Who wins Doc?
Team A gets Ray Allen & Vince Carter
Team B gets Jason Richardson & Eric Gordon
Its funny to me that people didn’t think Steph could hang in the League.. Now he’s bustin cats for triple doubles.. Mind you it is only the Clips…
@NYDaredevil: I like it.
Curry should be on Team USA…dude is better than expected and he would kill the international game
Doc, what are your feelings on Wade right now? I’m thinking of trading for him (something like Monta and Dampier/AI) in an attempt to buy low in case help comes at the deadline, but I fear injuries.
Cheers,
Coop
Nazr Mohammed or Anthony Tolliver?
is this a fair/good deal
devin harris for rodney stuckey?
Don’t blame the Bulls for Thomas’ inconsistencies. His attitude and work ethic have a lot to do with it.
@Julius: Very tough call. I’d lean toward Team B’s deal, but if Ray Allen gets dealt to a friendly team, Team A gets the edge.
@Coop: If you can get him at that price, you’ve gotta do it. Wade’s still a stud, so buy low on him if you can. Besides, it’s not like the dudes you’re dealing are prime examples of health either.
@killa cam: Both have limited value – I’d go with Tolliver, but all bets are off once Anthony Randolph returns and Biedrins finds his groove.
@beastin: That’s fair. I like Harris’ upside more in that deal, as Stuckey probably only has worse days ahead of him as Gordon recovers his value.
@Spliff 2 My Lou: Totally agreed, but if TT gets traded to a team that doesn’t care as much about that stuff and let’s him play in spite of it all, then yes, it’s the Bulls’ “fault.”
Is that the face Curry made when he found out he had fallen to GSW?
Hey Doc,
My team is sinking fast, mostly because some of my old waiver pickups are playing terrible ball right now.
Who should i drop out of the following players:
Webster
Barnes
Duhon
Delonte West
Players available:
Casspi
George Hill
tj ford
donte green
I need help in assists, pts and ft%
Thanks mate
@BrickLayer: Swap out Webster or Barnes for Hill or Ford. It’s tough, but your other three dudes should recover some value eventually. Casspi and Greene could be intriguing if the Kings deal Kevin Martin, so keep an eye on that.
Which team is getting the better deal?:
Team in the lead in rebounds, fighting for assists, could use points and threes, ahead in FT: Getting Aaron Brooks, Dwayne Wade
Team behind in rebounds, fighting for assists, ahead in points and threes, fighting for FT: Getting Chris Bosh, Baron Davis
@Nick: Tough call, but I’d give the edge to the first team.
Hey Doc,
Calderon and Dampier for Iggy. Thoughts?
Hey Doc,
What’s your opinion on Jameer Nelson? He’s got no where to go but up, but do you think he WILL improve?
@Coop: The Iggy side wins, by a lot.
@Kevin.H: He might have room to go down, if his knee acts up in the second half. I don’t think he’ll improve much at all.