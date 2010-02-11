Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.11

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry was bananas last night, as he destroyed the Clippers with 36 points, 7 threes, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and 3 steals. He shot 50 percent (11-22) from the floor, 88 percent (7-8) from the line and had 6 turnovers. Curry clearly benefited from Monta Ellis‘ absence, but has been a fantasy whiz even with Ellis in the lineup.

Noteworthy Lines:

Lou Williams â€“ 9-13 FG (69%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 26 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; This was the type of line we were used to seeing from Williams at the start of the season. The only way he’ll find consistency again is if a trade opens up the Sixers roster for him, or if he gets dealt to a team that will give him a starting job.

Rodney Stuckey â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 9-9 FT (100%), 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; Stuckey has managed to maintain decent value despite the returns of Rip Hamilton and Ben Gordon, who are both struggling lately.

Darren Collison â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 Stl, 10 TO; This wasn’t the kind of double-double owners would like to see from him, but it’s tough to complain about the rookie’s big-time numbers in CP3‘s absence. It might be a good idea to explore the market to see what you can lure with his inflated value right now.

Rasheed Wallace â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 0-1 FT (0%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Wallace has been pretty disappointing this season, but could find himself with more minutes in the later stages of the season as the Celtics’ starters get some rest.

Stephen Jackson â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 5-9 FT (56%), 4 3ptm, 33 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Captain Jack has been a beast since joining the Bobcats and is having himself a fine February so far, averaging 26.8 points, 2.6 threes, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2 steals on 53 percent shooting from the field and 81 percent from the line. Shiver me timbers!

Boris Diaw â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; Diaw has been mildly productive during his last three games. He’s frustrating to own and tough to trade, but still deserves to be owned in most leagues.

Tyrus Thomas â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 2-3 FT (67%), 16 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He played nearly 36 minutes, the most since Jan. 20. The trade deadline will determine whether or not Thomas’ value continues to suffocate in Chicago, or if it will thrive elsewhere.

Pau Gasol â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 19 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 6 TO; In the three games Kobe has missed this past week, Gasol has averaged 18.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1 steal and 3.7 blocks. For Gasol’s fantasy owners, it kind of makes you wonder what life would be like without…eh, let’s not go there.

Lamar Odom â€“ 7-9 FG (78%), 11-12 FT (92%), 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Sell high! This has Lindsay Lohan‘s career after “Mean Girls” written all over it.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; AK-47 has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assist, 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocks since Jan. 20. He’s on a serious roll right now and it’s especially encouraging to see that he can be productive even in a healthy Jazz frontcourt.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Beno Udrih â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He still has some tricks in his sleeve and should be considered in deeper leagues.

D.J. Augustin â€“ 12 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He started last night in place of an injured Raymond Felton and is probably being showed off to other teams that might be interested.

Nazr Mohammed â€“ 21 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Tyson Chandler might have a hard time reclaiming his starting gig.

Steve Blake â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Brandon Roy set to return after the break, Blake’s days are numbered.

Al Thornton â€“ 18 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; Thornton’s been dreadful since the month began and is too inconsistent for most owners’ tastes.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 26 Pts, 3 3ptm, 10 Reb, 6 ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; “How Anthony Got His Groove Back” doesn’t seem quite right, but Morrow seems to have found his game again.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 29 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; If you’ve ignored him till now, it might be time to start giving him some attention.

Injuries:

Derrick Rose (hip): took a hard fall courtesy of Dwight Howard last night, check MRI results

Kenyon Martin (knee): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Tony Parker and Chauncey Billups should have a nice duel in Denver.

