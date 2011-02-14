Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.14 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 36.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks in two games over the weekend. He shot 62 percent from the field, 84 percent from the line and averaged 2.5 turnovers. Aldridge has been on a tear lately and is posting top-five averages in the last month. His owners have to hope that things don’t change too much once Marcus Camby returns later this week.

Lines for Discussion:

Brook Lopez (2/11): 14-27 FG (52%), 3-6 FT (50%), 31 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was Lopez’s first double-double since Dec. 1, which speaks volumes about how big of a disappointment he’s been this season. He grabbed just four rebounds in his next game, which dashed any naive hopes of a turnaround.

J.J. Hickson (2/11): 12-19 FG (63%), 3-3 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 7 TO; Unlike Lopez, Hickson appears to have figured out the craft of rebounding after seeming clueless about it earlier this season. He’s averaging a season-high 11.1 rebounds per game through seven games in February, along with season-highs of 19.9 points and 51.8 percent shooting from the field.

Mo Williams (2/11): 7-18 FG (39%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s finally back â€“ again. Williams had a bit of a letdown in his next game, which he finished with 10 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and seven turnovers, but his owners are just happy to have him back. That backcourt is crowded for the Cavs, and it’ll be tough to rely heavily on Williams so long as Ramon Sessions and Daniel Gibson are healthy. The good news for now is that one of those two guys got hurt yesterday.

Gerald Wallace (2/12): 6-15 FG (40%), 4 threes, 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Wallace has finally pulled all the pieces together lately. He’s averaging 17.9 points, 11 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, one block and 1.1 threes per game in February.

D.J. Augustin (2/12): 1-6 FG (17%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Augustin, on the other hand, had struggled mightily this month. He’s averaging season-low marks in field-goal percentage, points, threes made, rebounds, assists and steals. Bench him until he can turn things around.

DeJuan Blair (2/12): 6-11 FG (55%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Blair has been a beast lately, averaging 13.9 points, 11 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks through seven games this month. He should continue to post strong numbers down the stretch as Tim Duncan gets more rest.

Rajon Rondo (2/13): 5-10 FG (50%), 1-5 FT (20%), 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 TO; Rondo was shooting 80+ percent from the free-throw line in February before this game, but we knew that was too good to be true. He’s playing a season-high 39:36 per game so far this month and is posting strong numbers, as usual.

Wesley Matthews (2/13): 7-11 FG (64%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 threes, 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Brandon Roy set to return later this week, Matthews’ days of heavy minutes and big-time production could be over. Try to sell high if you can. Otherwise, hold onto him and just hope that Roy’s knees give way again later in the season.

David Lee (2/13): 11-22 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 23 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; These lines used to be the norm from Lee, but not this season. He continues to have his share of struggles, but is usually a productive big man who dishes out 3+ assists per game.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

George Hill: started and had a big game on Saturday, which is a preview of things to come as the banged-up Manu Ginobili gets more rest down the stretch

Sasha Vujacic: continues to be a decent source of points and threes

Rudy Fernandez: he’ll have to fight more for minutes once Brandon Roy returns later this week, but Fernandez remains a decent, albeit streaky, asset

Nikola Pekovic: so long as Darko Milicic is out, Pekovic should be playable in deeper leagues

Mike Miller: getting consistent run, good for threes and rebounding well, too

Timofey Mozgov: should be monitored so long as he’s starting

C.J. Miles: started Friday night and will be worth owning in most leagues so long as he does

Shaun Livingston: he’s taking advantage of Augustin’s struggles and should be worth a pickup if you need a point guard

Samuel Dalembert: he’s had relatively big games lately, but his start Sunday happened because DeMarcus Cousins was suspended for a game; Dalembert remains a good stash in most leagues

Ed Davis: grabbed 27 rebounds in his two games this past weekend and is worth a look if you need rebounds and blocks

Injuries:

Amar’e Stoudemire (toe): hopes to play Wednesday

Luther Head (knee): day-to-day

Corey Maggette (back): monitor his status

Martell Webster (back): monitor his status

Marcus Camby (knee): getting closer to returning

Andrei Kirilenko (ankle): monitor his status

Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day

Al Thornton (finger): day-to-day

Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): out until the All-Star break, maybe beyond

Raja Bell (calf): day-to-day

Brandon Roy (knees): expected to return Wednesday

Paul Pierce (foot): will have an MRI today; monitor his status

Joakim Noah (thumb): will return Feb. 23

Daniel Gibson (quadriceps): left Sunday’s game early; check his status

James Harden (back): monitor his status

For Tonight:

Monitor how many minutes Ginobili plays tonight as the Spurs visit the Nets.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.