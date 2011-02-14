Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.14 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 36.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks in two games over the weekend. He shot 62 percent from the field, 84 percent from the line and averaged 2.5 turnovers. Aldridge has been on a tear lately and is posting top-five averages in the last month. His owners have to hope that things don’t change too much once Marcus Camby returns later this week.
Brook Lopez (2/11): 14-27 FG (52%), 3-6 FT (50%), 31 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was Lopez’s first double-double since Dec. 1, which speaks volumes about how big of a disappointment he’s been this season. He grabbed just four rebounds in his next game, which dashed any naive hopes of a turnaround.
J.J. Hickson (2/11): 12-19 FG (63%), 3-3 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 4 Blk, 7 TO; Unlike Lopez, Hickson appears to have figured out the craft of rebounding after seeming clueless about it earlier this season. He’s averaging a season-high 11.1 rebounds per game through seven games in February, along with season-highs of 19.9 points and 51.8 percent shooting from the field.
Mo Williams (2/11): 7-18 FG (39%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s finally back â€“ again. Williams had a bit of a letdown in his next game, which he finished with 10 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and seven turnovers, but his owners are just happy to have him back. That backcourt is crowded for the Cavs, and it’ll be tough to rely heavily on Williams so long as Ramon Sessions and Daniel Gibson are healthy. The good news for now is that one of those two guys got hurt yesterday.
Gerald Wallace (2/12): 6-15 FG (40%), 4 threes, 16 Pts, 13 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Wallace has finally pulled all the pieces together lately. He’s averaging 17.9 points, 11 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals, one block and 1.1 threes per game in February.
D.J. Augustin (2/12): 1-6 FG (17%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Augustin, on the other hand, had struggled mightily this month. He’s averaging season-low marks in field-goal percentage, points, threes made, rebounds, assists and steals. Bench him until he can turn things around.
DeJuan Blair (2/12): 6-11 FG (55%), 1-2 FT (50%), 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Blair has been a beast lately, averaging 13.9 points, 11 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks through seven games this month. He should continue to post strong numbers down the stretch as Tim Duncan gets more rest.
Rajon Rondo (2/13): 5-10 FG (50%), 1-5 FT (20%), 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 TO; Rondo was shooting 80+ percent from the free-throw line in February before this game, but we knew that was too good to be true. He’s playing a season-high 39:36 per game so far this month and is posting strong numbers, as usual.
Wesley Matthews (2/13): 7-11 FG (64%), 8-8 FT (100%), 4 threes, 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Brandon Roy set to return later this week, Matthews’ days of heavy minutes and big-time production could be over. Try to sell high if you can. Otherwise, hold onto him and just hope that Roy’s knees give way again later in the season.
David Lee (2/13): 11-22 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 23 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; These lines used to be the norm from Lee, but not this season. He continues to have his share of struggles, but is usually a productive big man who dishes out 3+ assists per game.
George Hill: started and had a big game on Saturday, which is a preview of things to come as the banged-up Manu Ginobili gets more rest down the stretch
Sasha Vujacic: continues to be a decent source of points and threes
Rudy Fernandez: he’ll have to fight more for minutes once Brandon Roy returns later this week, but Fernandez remains a decent, albeit streaky, asset
Nikola Pekovic: so long as Darko Milicic is out, Pekovic should be playable in deeper leagues
Mike Miller: getting consistent run, good for threes and rebounding well, too
Timofey Mozgov: should be monitored so long as he’s starting
C.J. Miles: started Friday night and will be worth owning in most leagues so long as he does
Shaun Livingston: he’s taking advantage of Augustin’s struggles and should be worth a pickup if you need a point guard
Samuel Dalembert: he’s had relatively big games lately, but his start Sunday happened because DeMarcus Cousins was suspended for a game; Dalembert remains a good stash in most leagues
Ed Davis: grabbed 27 rebounds in his two games this past weekend and is worth a look if you need rebounds and blocks
Amar’e Stoudemire (toe): hopes to play Wednesday
Luther Head (knee): day-to-day
Corey Maggette (back): monitor his status
Martell Webster (back): monitor his status
Marcus Camby (knee): getting closer to returning
Andrei Kirilenko (ankle): monitor his status
Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day
Al Thornton (finger): day-to-day
Shaquille O’Neal (Achilles): out until the All-Star break, maybe beyond
Raja Bell (calf): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (knees): expected to return Wednesday
Paul Pierce (foot): will have an MRI today; monitor his status
Joakim Noah (thumb): will return Feb. 23
Daniel Gibson (quadriceps): left Sunday’s game early; check his status
James Harden (back): monitor his status
DeMarcus Cousins needs to pull his head out. I’m probably benching him this week in avg based league unless I hear he’s definitely starting.
DJ Augustin is out tonight. OJ Mayo set to return on Tuesday.
doc:
What do you think about Josh Howard?
Yo Doc, Who would you pick up Josh Howard,George Hill, or Daniel Gibson?
Sup doc?
What to do with DJ Augustins’ situation? I just picked up Kyle Lowry ,who was just sitting there in the waivers list, to compensate for DJAs point guard stats.Lowry then blew up the next day, now I’m thinking about dropping DJ for a big man like Dejuan Blair or chuck hayes because I’m lacking in blocks and steals. Is this a good idea to drop DJ and retain Lowry? And who among Blair and Hayes should I be picking up if I need big man stats down this last stretch?
Thanks doc!
One more thing doc. Who would you rather have for this last 5 weeks, Salmons, Ariza (dropped), Delfino, Battier, George hill, aflalo or Fields?
Thanks again
@doc
tyreke and gerald wallace for wade/kobe and odom
@juanronin: He’s fine to own right now, but I still don’t trust his knee. Look at him as a short-term fix.
@RealOne: Hill or Gibson.
@The Mamba King: In the long run, once Augustin returns from this hand injury, I expect him to be a better asset than Lowry. But Lowry is the better bet in the near-term. Blair and Hayes are great pickups. I’d give the edge to Hayes, but either is a good guy to roll with down the stretch. I’m fine with swapping out Augustin for either of those guys, given your needs, but I’d try my best to drop another guy instead. I’d rather have Hill or Afflalo.
Hey Doc Happy Valentines Day ;)
I thinking of dropping Gibson for Mayo. Good move?
Doc, how long is Manu out for?
@calilove04: It’s more even with Kobe, but with Wade, I’d rather have Wade/Odom.
@Jeff: Happy V-day, yourself. I’d rather have Gibson, when healthy of course.
@Hollllaaaa: Manu’s not out — he just got extra rest in that last game. He’ll be starting again tonight.
Doc, Zach for josh smith….
@hollywud15: Gotta go with Smith.
With Rashard Lewis out for the rest of the season, who the better pick up Al thorton or Josh Howard?
hey doc,
Should I trade Brook Lopez for SJax?
Stephen Curry/Boris Diaw or Joe Johnson/Demarcus Cousins?
I own curry side but I’m frustrated w/ diaw and Cousins could be a big upgrade over him (plus maybe a good buy low candidate while he’s in trouble again?)
Brook Lopez or Stephen Jackson? Who would you rather have in standard h2h leagues?
@doc
blatche for crawford
Hey Doc,
I’m in first place and will definitely make playoffs. I’m just trying to get my team as prepared as possible for playoffs. Should I offer wither boobie or Ty Lawson for Augustin? If he doesn’t bite on either should I offer a two for one trade and pic up a decent FA? There are a few good FA’s I’d be okay with, I just want to know to what extent will Augustin bounce back? His owner is pretty frustrated with him.
@Hollllaaaa: *If* he ends up missing the rest of the season, I’d pick up Thornton once he returns.
@sjax: If you need those type of stats, sure. I’d rather have Lopez, by a hair.
@jj: I’d rather have Curry/Diaw.
@chanchan14: I’d rather have Blatche.
@kesaber: If you can pull off dealing one of those guys for D.J., go for it. A two-for-one is decent, too, depending on who’s available.
Where does George Hill stand near the end of the fantasy season? Better/worse than Beno?
Also, thoughts on Josh Howard?
@Duck: Tough call. Based purely on the fact that Udrih will play more minutes than Hill on most nights, I’ll go with Beno. Howard’s OK to own, so long as you see him as a short-term solution. I don’t trust that knee.