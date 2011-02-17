Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.17

Beast of the Night: Kyle Lowry lit up the Sixers with 36 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and six three-pointers in a losing effort. He shot 83 percent (15-18) from the field, missed his only free-throw attempt and had just one turnover. Lowry continues to hold down his starting gig, staving off Aaron Brooks and his weak attempts at getting his starting gig back. There’s little reason to think Lowry will lose the starting gig anytime soon, and he’s turning out to be one of the bigger waiver-wire steals of the season.
Lines for Discussion
Ryan Anderson: 4-8 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Anderson returned to his bench role for the first time since the start of the month, and it may have helped him to overcome his recent struggles. He’ll remain a solid source of points, threes and some rebounds down the stretch.
Andrea Bargnani: 15-26 FG (58%), 3-4 FT (75%), 38 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 TO; Bargnani hasn’t blocked a shot since Jan. 31. He also hasn’t hit double-digit rebounds since Dec. 3 — his only time breaking into that territory this season. Clearly, his value is frustratingly limited.
Pau Gasol: 8-15 FG (53%), 14-14 FT (100%), 30 Pts, 20 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Gasol was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers’ loss to the Cavs. The bearded Spaniard continues to be a valuable fantasy asset.
Ramon Sessions: 9-16 FG (56%), 13-14 FT (93%), 1 three, 32 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Ramon was in session. Now that that’s out of my system, I can state the obvious and say that this was a pretty slick line from the resilient guard. With yet another injury to Mo Williams, Sessions should continue to hold solid value for the foreseeable future.
Paul Pierce: 10-18 FG (56%), 10-13 FT (77%), 1 three, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was a big bounce-back game for Pierce after his 0-for-10 stinker against the Heat on Sunday. The All-Star break should give him some much-needed rest for his ailing foot, so look for him to finish the season strong. Limited minutes in the latter portion of the schedule is still very much in play, however.
Wilson Chandler: 9-15 FG (60%), 2 threes, 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Chandler is rising from the ashes lately but his fantasy value for the rest of the season won’t be fully known until after the trade deadline passes.
Roy Hibbert: 12-23 FG (52%), 5-5 FT (100%), 29 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Hibbert continues to prove that coach Jim O’Brien was the one holding him back earlier this season. On nights when foul trouble isn’t an issue, Hibbert should continue to put up nice lines for his owners.
Andre Iguodala: 3-15 FG (20%), 6-6 FT (100%), 1 three, 13 Pts, 12 Reb, 10 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 TO; Iggy’s turned into something of a juiced-up Jason Kidd. He’s shooting poorly from the field and isn’t hitting many threes, but Iguodala is producing good numbers in all the other categories. Kudos to his owners who were patient enough to wait on him or savvy enough to buy low on him earlier this season.
Chris Kaman: 2-4 FG (50%), 4 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Not too bad considering he played 9:31. Kaman’s return is good news for his owners, though they shouldn’t expect much unless he’s traded. This could mean bad news for DeAndre Jordan, however.
Trevor Ariza: 6-14 FG (43%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 threes, 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; This was a great line from Ariza, though he remains a shaky player to rely on. See if he can be a consistent fantasy option after the All-Star break, but don’t count on it.
Waiver-Wire Watch
Brandon Bass: 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; You know what to expect from Bass — some points, a healthy dose of rebounds, solid shooting percentages and a block every now and then.
Erick Dampier: 8 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Blk; If you’re really desperate for an inconsistent center in a deep league, Dampier is worth a quick look.
Josh McRoberts: 15 Pts, 1 three, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; McRoberts is sneaky effective and should be picked up in deeper leagues.
Tracy McGrady: 15 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb, 4 Ast; T-Mac continues to be surprisingly durable and productive.
Wayne Ellington: 18 Pts, 5 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; His value will be squashed once Michael Beasley returns to the lineup, but he’s been making some noise this month.
Martell Webster: 11 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; He started for the first time this season and played 39:33. If he continues to start for the Timberwolves, Webster will be worth monitoring in many leagues.
Roddy Beaubois: 13 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Not bad for his first game back. Beaubois is obviously an intriguing player in fantasy leagues and is worth stashing if you can spare a spot for him.
J.J. Barea: 11 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Barea continues to put up usable fantasy lines. Use him as a short-term asset if need be.
Peja Stojakovic: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; If you need some points and threes, Stojakovic is worth a look.
C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; Miles started again, thanks to another set of DNPs for some of his teammates. He’s an interesting player to keep an eye on after the break and is worth owning in deeper leagues.
Injuries
Mo Williams (ankle): monitor his status
Courtney Lee (pneumonia): day-to-day
Jeff Foster (ankle): day-to-day
Rudy Gay (shoulder): a partially separated shoulder will sideline him for at least four weeks
Mike Miller (head): he doesn’t have a concussion but was still held out of last night’s game; monitor his status
Ersan Ilyasova (eye): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (knees): expects to return after the All-Star break
Marcus Camby (knee): he should return after the break
Andrei Kirilenko (ankle): day-to-day
Al Thornton (finger): re-injured his dislocated right middle finger; day-to-day
Nick Young (knee): day-to-day
Rashard Lewis (knee): day-to-day
Jonny Flynn (fatigue): he’ll be shut down for at least a week
Spencer Hawes (ankle): day-to-day
Tyreke Evans (foot): plantar fasciitis is plaguing him again; check his status
For Tonight
Beaubois gets another game in before the break as the Mavs visit the Suns.
Okay Doc…the early news is that Rudy Gay isn’t going to be evaluated until 12 games are left in the season.
he’s been a top performer in both of my leagues, so i’d hate to 86 him on a whim but its not looking good.
would you hold him?
Hi Doc,
9Cat H2H, but need to fight for play-off position. Which two of the three? Brandon Roy, Roddy Beaubois, or Tony Allen? Thanks.
Since Gay will be out for the next 4 weeks, who should be picked up from the Grizzlies ?
With Maggette back and limiting Delfino’s value, should I drop him for J-Ho, S-Young, McRoberts, CJM, Battier, Kenyon, R-Will, Monroe, R-Anderson, Bass, or Hansbrough? I’ll need Delfino or one of these guys as my backup F behind Booze, BGriff, Dorell, and Beasley in my H2H points league. What ya think, Doc?
Since Gay will be out for a month, who should be picked up from the Grizziles?
Hi Doc,
Would you consider trading Ty Lawson for Brandon Bass? I have depth at PG and need another big body. Do you think Bass will do just as well as he did in the first half? Thanks as always,
GSP
@DVS Jackson: It depends on a few things — your teams’ rankings, how shallow/deep the leagues are, etc. — but I’d try my best to stash him at the end of your bench if possible.
@WuMan: Beaubois and Allen.
@top_gun: Sam Young and Tony Allen, maybe even Darrell Arthur if you’re in a deeper league.
@Conrad: I like Young, Howard, Anderson and McRoberts for a swap.
@GSP: Given your needs, go for it. Bass is more of a sure thing, but Lawson could see a nice boost in value if the Nuggets deal Billups and don’t get a starting PG in return.
@Doc,
at what point should i just give up on anyone CAV not named jamison?? looking like a genius for sitting mo and boobie last night…
with t.young, harden, kirk, geo hill, charlie v, tony allen, and marvin williams on the wires right now… do you think i should make a move with my current roster??
kidd/mowill/boobie/rondo
dirk/turk/jrich/brand/
horford/frye/andris/ibaka
@hakasan: Yep, good call last night. The trade deadline could settle things a bit for that squad, but I’d consider swapping out Gibson for Allen or Hill. Mo is worth stashing until the trade deadline passes. Also, Biedrins is droppable. Maybe he and Gibson can be swapped out for Hill and Allen.
beaubois or augustin? its a keeper league as well
hey doc.
I have the choice between B jennings and lowry what one should I take?
The only stats i really need to improve on is fg% and 3pm.
actually i can choose 2 of the 3 following players: turk, b jennings and lowry. needing fg% and 3pm. could also improve in steals and pts but they are not too important. I think Hedo’s game isn’t going to get much better but Jennings should start getting back to normal soon right?
Hey doc, is chris kaman worth dropping jj hickson or nick young for? and what do you think is gonna happen to wesley matthews with Brandon Roy coming back??
@Boom Boom: Augustin.
@scalabrine 4 mvp: Lowry and Hedo — Jennings kills your FG% more than Hedo does (an impressive feat), and since it sounds like FG% is more important than steals, I’d give the edge to Hedo.
@magicclippers: No on dropping either of those guys for Kaman. Matthews will still be decent, since Roy will likely have a cap on his minutes. But Matthews’ minutes will be subued.
Sup doc?
Which side wins? Kobe and Love for Westbrook and Aldridge
Thanks
Next week do I start B Lopez (2 games) or Gortat (3 games)? Lopez has picked it up lately, so I’m not 2 sure, need the rebounds
@The Mamba King: That’s a good deal for both sides. I might give the edge to LA/Westbrook, but it’s not lopsided at all.
@Mike: I’d still go with Gortat.