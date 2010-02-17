Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.17

Beast of the Night: Martell Webster made it rain in L.A. last night, pouring in 28 points on 7 threes and adding 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 turnover against the Clippers. He shot 69 percent (9-13) from the floor and 100 percent (3-3) from the free throw line. Webster’s value is safer going forward thanks to the Blazers’ trade on Tuesday and he should be owned in most leagues.
Noteworthy Lines:
Jason Richardson â€“ 12-17 FG (71%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Richardson burst out of the gates after the All-Star break and he should be ready to turn things around.
Mike Conley â€“ 3-12 FG (25%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 11 Ast, 3 Stl; Believe it or not, this was a career-high in assists for Conley, and his first double-double since Oct. 30. While miracles shouldn’t be expected, this was an encouraging line from him.
Kevin Love â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He did this in 27 minutes of play, which is both good and bad â€“ bad, because his playing time continues to be limited to around 25 minutes per game. With Al Jefferson unlikely to be moved, Love might be a bit of a heartbreaker going forward.
Caron Butler â€“ 4-16 FG (25%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This seems about right. Butler will usually hit shots at a better clip than this, but being in Dallas limits his value a bit.
Tyrus Thomas â€“ 4-6 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Despite only playing 30 minutes, Thomas seems determined to showcase what he can do for his potential suitors out there. There’s a good chance he’s dealt before Thursday, so keep an eye on headlines with his name in them.
Paul Millsap â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 4-6 FT 67%), 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He played 33 minutes off the bench, thanks partly to Carlos Boozer‘s foul trouble, so this is mostly likely a false alarm. With Boozer virtually a lock to stick around in Utah, it might be a good idea to sell as high as you can on Millsap.
Eric Gordon â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Gordon has played pretty well in February so far and so long as he has his health, he should be a fine start for the rest of the way.
Andre Miller â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 4-6 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; With Brandon Roy set to miss more time with his nagging hamstring injury, Miller’s value remains intact for the foreseeable future.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s continuing his hot streak just before the break, but it might be good to sell high on him before Monta Ellis returns.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Tyson Chandler â€“ 2 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; His minutes are steadily rising, though his fragility is always a turnoff.
Jonas Jerebko â€“ 21 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Stl; It’s time to come to grips with the fact that the kid from Sweden can play.
James Harden â€“ 17 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; His lines are rarely great, but he can help a lot of fantasy squads.
Jared Dudley â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He stands to gain some of value if Amar’e Stoudemire is dealt.
Robin Lopez â€“ 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 TO; Ditto.
David Andersen â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; While most likely a fluke, Andersen will be valuable if he continues to get 20+ minutes the rest of the way.
DeAndre Jordan â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Jordan gains significant value with Marcus Camby out of town. Give him a long, hard look.
Rudy Fernandez â€“ 15 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; With Roy out again, Rudy maintains his solid value.
Shannon Brown â€“ 27 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Kobe will be back soon, so don’t get too excited. But keep this in mind when Brown eventually notches a starting gig in the future.
Injuries:
Brandon Roy (hamstring): aggravated it again, talk of missing the rest of the regular season already heard
Jamal Crawford (shoulder): should return tonight
Erick Dampier (finger): out for a spell thanks to surgery
Willie Green (shoulder): day-to-day
For Tonight:
See how Josh Howard, Andray Blatche, Drew Gooden and Nick Young fare for the new-look Wizards.
Doc, I need to unload the folling: Monta, Foye, Damp and AI. I’ll package them together so what do you think that little lot is worth? I was thinking of a top 30 talent and someone hovering around the top 150.
Celdicks barely got out of Sac w/that win!
What do you guys think? I’m in a standard espn 12 team keeper league. I am dominating in 3 pointers and assists. Should I trade Chris Paul and Jason Richardson for Danny Granger and Gerald Wallace?? Thanks.
@Coop: I think that’s about right. You’re probably going to have to take at least three players in return, but if you can squeeze a top-25 or 30 guy, you should do well.
Hi doc ! I own B Roy I have a deal in place one on one for Brook Lopez ,do I pull the trigger ??
@rockets: You can do better.
@Youngwood: Yes.
yo doc! i’m dead last in my keeper league. what do you think of boozer for b.roy?
@the lurker: Trading for Roy is unwise at this point, but if you’re getting Boozer, go for it.
Doc, drop Speights for Javale McGee?
Drop Alston for DeAnDre Jordan?
Thanks Doc.
Hey Doc,
I offered Eric Gordon and Brook Lopez for Brendan Haywood and Monta, I was wondering if I got the better end of the deal for the rest of the season? I actually do need a consistent 2 for my team.
@madbijou: Yes and yes.
@Singharaj: I’d rather have Gordon/Lopez, so I think you lost out a bit there. Haywood will have a hard time being consistent once Dampier returns to the lineup, and Monta’s knee injury is still a bit worrisome.
Alright, Thanks Doc! I just hope in the long run it turns into a steal of a trade.
hey doc, you think I should drop Kirk Hinrich or Andris Biendris for Martell Webster. I have Hinrich primarily for asts and Biendris for boards.
Thanks,
Zippy
@Zippy: Tough call – I’d be more willing to part ways with Biedrins than Hinrich. If you’d benefit from his threes, swap Biedrins for Webster.
Doc,
I have been enjoying the Collison ride. I recently snagged Conley off the waiver wire and made the swap of Calderon for JR Smith that you recommended. I am afraid of Howard’s injury history, but intrigued by the potential that he will be the number one in DC if/when they trade the last member of the Big Three. What do you recommend?
Oops I meant to say: I have five pt. guards (collison, curry, conley, mo will and westbrook), should I take the Chris Paul owner’s offer of Josh Howard for Collison as a high risk/high reward deal?
@AJ: Tempting, but for the concerns you mentioned, it might be wise to hold off and see how Howard performs in D.C. first. You can do better than that with Collison right now.
Hey Doc,
I am thinking of picking up casspi. what are your thoughts on him? Do you think his starting spot is secure?
I would have to drop one of the following players:
barnes
delonte
duhon
I really need pts and fts.
Thanks again for all your help
@BrickLayer: It seems secure for now, but with Kevin Martin seemingly set to stay in Sactown, Casspi’s value is anything but consistent.
I would swap out Barnes and maybe Duhon for him.
I could also pick up cj watson. Thoughts?
Hey Doc,
Biedrins has been extremely frustrating. Should I continue to hold on to him or should I drop Biedrins for Andray Blatche or Robin Lopez?
-thanks
@BrickLayer: Watson was nice tonight, but with Monta Ellis on the horizon and Nellie at the helm, he’s still very unreliable.
@DBZ: Definitely drop him for Blatche.