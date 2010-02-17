Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.17

Beast of the Night: Martell Webster made it rain in L.A. last night, pouring in 28 points on 7 threes and adding 1 rebound, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 1 turnover against the Clippers. He shot 69 percent (9-13) from the floor and 100 percent (3-3) from the free throw line. Webster’s value is safer going forward thanks to the Blazers’ trade on Tuesday and he should be owned in most leagues.

Noteworthy Lines:
Jason Richardson â€“ 12-17 FG (71%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Richardson burst out of the gates after the All-Star break and he should be ready to turn things around.

Mike Conley â€“ 3-12 FG (25%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 10 Pts, 1 Reb, 11 Ast, 3 Stl; Believe it or not, this was a career-high in assists for Conley, and his first double-double since Oct. 30. While miracles shouldn’t be expected, this was an encouraging line from him.

Kevin Love â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He did this in 27 minutes of play, which is both good and bad â€“ bad, because his playing time continues to be limited to around 25 minutes per game. With Al Jefferson unlikely to be moved, Love might be a bit of a heartbreaker going forward.

Caron Butler â€“ 4-16 FG (25%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This seems about right. Butler will usually hit shots at a better clip than this, but being in Dallas limits his value a bit.

Tyrus Thomas â€“ 4-6 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Despite only playing 30 minutes, Thomas seems determined to showcase what he can do for his potential suitors out there. There’s a good chance he’s dealt before Thursday, so keep an eye on headlines with his name in them.

Paul Millsap â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 4-6 FT 67%), 20 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He played 33 minutes off the bench, thanks partly to Carlos Boozer‘s foul trouble, so this is mostly likely a false alarm. With Boozer virtually a lock to stick around in Utah, it might be a good idea to sell as high as you can on Millsap.

Eric Gordon â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Gordon has played pretty well in February so far and so long as he has his health, he should be a fine start for the rest of the way.

Andre Miller â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 4-6 FT (67%), 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; With Brandon Roy set to miss more time with his nagging hamstring injury, Miller’s value remains intact for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s continuing his hot streak just before the break, but it might be good to sell high on him before Monta Ellis returns.

Waiver Wire Appeal:
Tyson Chandler â€“ 2 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; His minutes are steadily rising, though his fragility is always a turnoff.

Jonas Jerebko â€“ 21 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Stl; It’s time to come to grips with the fact that the kid from Sweden can play.

James Harden â€“ 17 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 TO; His lines are rarely great, but he can help a lot of fantasy squads.

Jared Dudley â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He stands to gain some of value if Amar’e Stoudemire is dealt.

Robin Lopez â€“ 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 TO; Ditto.

David Andersen â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; While most likely a fluke, Andersen will be valuable if he continues to get 20+ minutes the rest of the way.

DeAndre Jordan â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; Jordan gains significant value with Marcus Camby out of town. Give him a long, hard look.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 15 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; With Roy out again, Rudy maintains his solid value.

Shannon Brown â€“ 27 Pts, 1 3ptm, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Kobe will be back soon, so don’t get too excited. But keep this in mind when Brown eventually notches a starting gig in the future.

Injuries:
Brandon Roy (hamstring): aggravated it again, talk of missing the rest of the regular season already heard

Jamal Crawford (shoulder): should return tonight

Erick Dampier (finger): out for a spell thanks to surgery

Willie Green (shoulder): day-to-day

For Tonight:
See how Josh Howard, Andray Blatche, Drew Gooden and Nick Young fare for the new-look Wizards.

