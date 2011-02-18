Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.18

Beast of the Night: Derrick Rose finished with 42 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a block. He shot 64 percent (18-28) from the field, 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line and had one turnover. This was a nice way to head into the All-Star break for Rose, who has made a lot of noise in fantasy circles this season. Expect more of the same post-All-Star weekend.
Lines for Discussion
Manu Ginobili: 6-18 FG (33%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; We’ll all remember how big Batman was in the first three-plus months of the 2010-11 season, but it’s obvious that February has given us a glimpse of what’s to come for Ginobili â€“ more rest and smaller numbers.
Dirk Nowitzki: 13-18 FG (72%), 6-6 FT (100%), 3 threes, 35 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Diggler’s numbers have been a bit underwhelming in January and February, but his owners should fully expect him to turn things around starting next week.
Steve Nash: 6-10 FG (60%), 3-3 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; That’s six straight double-doubles for Nash, who is having a resilient season so far. Despite his early struggles and lowered expectations from fantasy owners, He’s pretty much maintained his value from 2009-10.
Waiver-Wire Watch
Roddy Beaubois: 9 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He started last night but only played 19:25 due to foul trouble. Beaubois is one of the more intriguing players to watch after the break. Add him if you have room to spare.
Robin Lopez: 13 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Lopez remains too unreliable to start in most leagues, but this was a nice way to head into the break. Monitor him, but don’t go running to drop anyone of value for him just yet.
Injuries
Delonte West (wrist): expected to return next Tuesday
Joakim Noah (thumb): he’s on track to return Feb. 23
Acie Law (wrist): expected to return after the break
Louis Amundson (back): ditto
Emeka Okafor (hip): expected to return to the starting lineup after the break
Francisco Garcia (calf): according to coach Paul Westphal, Garcia’s not “anywhere near ready”
Rashard Lewis (knee): expects to return to practice Monday
Paul George (groin): day-to-day
Trevor Ariza (ankle): monitor his status
For Tonight
Enjoy All-Star weekend. My meaningless picks: the Sophomores, Ray Allen (Three-Point Contest), DeMar DeRozan (Slam Dunk), and the East (All-Star Game).
For Next Week
4 games: ATL, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, OKC, SAC, TOR, WAS
3 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GS, MIL, NO, NY, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SA, UTA
2 games: NJ
How does Westbrook and TD for Dwill and JSmoove sound? I got offered that and I’m a huge Westbrook guy so I’m torn
I’m about to get Tim Duncan for Brandon Jennings. Huge steal, right?
@Stunnaboy2k11: D-Will/Smith side wins.
@dagwaller: Yep, TD > BJ, even with the extra rest for TD.
hey doc what do you think about my beasley and humphries for noah?
Doc;
What you know about Eric Gordon????
^ pleeeease tell me he’s coming back soon..
also, yahoo had something today about tyreke seeing a foot specialist this week and potentially being shut down for a short amount of time. any truth??
@Z: I dig it.
@juanronin: He’s going to be re-evaluated on Monday, so Gordon could return as early as Tuesday.
@jryu: Regarding Evans, yes, complete truth to it. One reporter guesses that Evans could be shut down for a while. Keep an eye on the situation, but it doesn’t look good.