Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.18

Beast of the Night: Derrick Rose finished with 42 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a block. He shot 64 percent (18-28) from the field, 100 percent (6-6) from the free-throw line and had one turnover. This was a nice way to head into the All-Star break for Rose, who has made a lot of noise in fantasy circles this season. Expect more of the same post-All-Star weekend.

Lines for Discussion

Manu Ginobili: 6-18 FG (33%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 16 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; We’ll all remember how big Batman was in the first three-plus months of the 2010-11 season, but it’s obvious that February has given us a glimpse of what’s to come for Ginobili â€“ more rest and smaller numbers.

Dirk Nowitzki: 13-18 FG (72%), 6-6 FT (100%), 3 threes, 35 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Diggler’s numbers have been a bit underwhelming in January and February, but his owners should fully expect him to turn things around starting next week.

Steve Nash: 6-10 FG (60%), 3-3 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; That’s six straight double-doubles for Nash, who is having a resilient season so far. Despite his early struggles and lowered expectations from fantasy owners, He’s pretty much maintained his value from 2009-10.

Waiver-Wire Watch

Roddy Beaubois: 9 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He started last night but only played 19:25 due to foul trouble. Beaubois is one of the more intriguing players to watch after the break. Add him if you have room to spare.

Robin Lopez: 13 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Lopez remains too unreliable to start in most leagues, but this was a nice way to head into the break. Monitor him, but don’t go running to drop anyone of value for him just yet.

Injuries

Delonte West (wrist): expected to return next Tuesday

Joakim Noah (thumb): he’s on track to return Feb. 23

Acie Law (wrist): expected to return after the break

Louis Amundson (back): ditto

Emeka Okafor (hip): expected to return to the starting lineup after the break

Francisco Garcia (calf): according to coach Paul Westphal, Garcia’s not “anywhere near ready”

Rashard Lewis (knee): expects to return to practice Monday

Paul George (groin): day-to-day

Trevor Ariza (ankle): monitor his status

For Tonight

Enjoy All-Star weekend. My meaningless picks: the Sophomores, Ray Allen (Three-Point Contest), DeMar DeRozan (Slam Dunk), and the East (All-Star Game).

For Next Week

4 games: ATL, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, OKC, SAC, TOR, WAS

3 games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GS, MIL, NO, NY, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SA, UTA

2 games: NJ

