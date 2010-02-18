Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.18

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard had himself his best game of the season, putting up 33 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 blocks and just 1 turnover. He also shot 69 percent (11-16) from the floor and 85 percent (11-13) from the free throw line. This game was something else, but it’s not the start of a trend.
Noteworthy Lines:
Jose Calderon â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 TO; He played 35 minutes off the bench, the most since he returned to the Raptors’ lineup. He could be closer to taking back his starting job.
Mike Conley â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Maybe trade rumors are motivating him right now, but Conley is on a hot streak right now, handing out 19 assists and no turnovers in his last two. Sell high on him if you can.
Richard Hamilton â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 9-9 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 36 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He’s still holding off Ben Gordon from taking his minutes and remains the better option of the two for the foreseeable future.
Tim Duncan â€“ 4-23 FG (17%), 8 Pts, 26 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This is a strange line from Duncan, but a nice one. The rebounds were his second highest of the season, after his 27-rebound game on Jan. 27. His owners should continue to explore trading him before next late March.
Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 2 TO; Hibbert’s starting job is secure, but he’s still not getting more than around 31 minutes a night. Still, it’s clear that he’s a viable fantasy center in most leagues.
Paul Millsap â€“ 11-13 FG (85%), 2-3 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He must’ve had something during the All-Star break. Millsap is playing around 33 minutes and putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks since the long weekend.
Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 12-23 FG (52%), 6-8 FT (75%), 30 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; If this was his last game for the Suns, it might’ve been one of his better ones of the season.
Jason Kidd â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 7 Stl, 1 TO; This was all kinds of crazy. Kidd still hasn’t notched a triple-double so far this season, but his owners shouldn’t be complaining. Maybe the rejuvenated Mavs roster will help Kidd’s stats a bit.
Stephen Curry â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 15 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; With Monta Ellis probably returning next week, Curry’s crazy streak might be taking a slight dip soon.
Anthony Morrow â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s four strong games in a row, and if you needed convincing that he’s not faking it, it might be time to concede.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Andray Blatche â€“ 33 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Drew Gooden and Antawn Jamison out of town, Blatche is the man in the Wizards’ depleted frontcourt. Make sure he’s not available in your league.
JaVale McGee â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 3 TO; He should start the rest of the way, and could be a walking double-double with a couple blocks each night.
C.J. Watson â€“ 40 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Nasty, but probably more of fluke given Ellis nearing return and Nellie‘s mad minute distributions.
Steve Blake â€“ 3 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 TO; He could have some quick value if Baron Davis sits out more games.
Injuries:
Mo Williams (shoulder): practiced Wednesday, but isn’t going to return tonight
Leon Powe (knee): could make his debut for the Cavs tonight
Erick Dampier (finger): out three to five weeks after surgery
Monta Ellis (knee): could miss another week
Baron Davis (back): day-to-day
Kobe Bryant (ankle): doubtful tonight
Dwyane Wade (calf): heard a pop, will miss some time
Brandon Roy (hamstring): not as serious as first thought, could return Friday
Corey Maggette (hamstring): day-to-day
For Tonight:
LeBron plays his first game since the break and should have a good one, but Chauncey Billups should put up a strong fight for the Nuggets.
See if Shannon Brown can squeeze out another huge game in Kobe’s absence, as the Lakers host the Celtics.
Hey Doc,
I just swung a trade, tell me what you think…
I gave up
Carmello Anthony
Joe Johnson
Josh Smith
I got
Kevin Durant
Rajon Rondo
Gerald Wallace
Also, which is the better pick up for a backup center DeAndre Jordan or JaVale McGee? Thanks for the input!
Hey Doc drop Frye for Webster
Should i drop Jason Thompson for Javale Mcgee ?will Carl Landry affect his production ?thx Doc .
@kdog78: Nice deal for you. I think you got the better end of that transaction.
McGee might be steadier.
@Mike: Yes, unless STAT gets dealt – then Frye could see some redemption.
@Youngwood: Yeah, Landry will create a logjam at PF for Sacramento, but you’re trading a known quantity for crazy potential. I’d lean toward making the swap, but it is risky.
Hey Doc with the Salmons and Thornton/Josh Howard trades, should I drop Delfino or Mike Miller for Anthony Morrow?
Francisco Garcia is also out there, but probably want to see him do something first.
Hey Doc, Who do you see having more value for the rest of the season, Salmons or Blatche?
Doc, someone offered me LeBron James. Obviously he’s asking for a lot back and is not offering too much of anything else. He’s in second, I’m in fourth, and he said (get this) “Let’s make a splash”.
Grant Hill
Ben Wallace
LeBron James
for
Dwight Howard
OJ Mayo
Jason Kidd
It’s not a percentage league, so Dwight’s FT% and Kidd’s FG% don’t bother me at all. Wallace isn’t rated all that low, but my only fear is that I won’t be able to leapfrog anyone as currently situated. I’m thinking come back at him with a counteroffer.
Doc, another question… Should i drop Lou Williams and pick up Salmons?
@Joe: Swap out Delfino for Morrow.
@JCARR: Blatche. Lou for Salmons seems solid to me.
@dagwaller: You’re right – counteroffer with something sweeter for you. He’s asking for a lot, rightfully so, but you can do better.
Hey Doc
So with Kevin Martin leaving Sac, and T-Mac possibly being shipped to NY still, should I try and pick up Donte Greene and drop Lou Williams? Will Greene get the starting spot in Sac, if T-Mac is shipped to NY?
@De Jesus: Unless a trade happens in Philly to free Lou up, that seems like a solid swap.
Hey Doc,
Who has more value Donte Greene or Garcia now that the trade is done. And does Jeffries do anything threaten their minutes? (still havent dropped Lou)