Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.18

Beast of the Night: Dwight Howard had himself his best game of the season, putting up 33 points, 17 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 blocks and just 1 turnover. He also shot 69 percent (11-16) from the floor and 85 percent (11-13) from the free throw line. This game was something else, but it’s not the start of a trend.

Noteworthy Lines:

Jose Calderon â€“ 4-10 FG (40%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 TO; He played 35 minutes off the bench, the most since he returned to the Raptors’ lineup. He could be closer to taking back his starting job.

Mike Conley â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; Maybe trade rumors are motivating him right now, but Conley is on a hot streak right now, handing out 19 assists and no turnovers in his last two. Sell high on him if you can.

Richard Hamilton â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 9-9 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 36 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He’s still holding off Ben Gordon from taking his minutes and remains the better option of the two for the foreseeable future.

Tim Duncan â€“ 4-23 FG (17%), 8 Pts, 26 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This is a strange line from Duncan, but a nice one. The rebounds were his second highest of the season, after his 27-rebound game on Jan. 27. His owners should continue to explore trading him before next late March.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 6 Blk, 2 TO; Hibbert’s starting job is secure, but he’s still not getting more than around 31 minutes a night. Still, it’s clear that he’s a viable fantasy center in most leagues.

Paul Millsap â€“ 11-13 FG (85%), 2-3 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; He must’ve had something during the All-Star break. Millsap is playing around 33 minutes and putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.5 blocks since the long weekend.

Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 12-23 FG (52%), 6-8 FT (75%), 30 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; If this was his last game for the Suns, it might’ve been one of his better ones of the season.

Jason Kidd â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 7 Stl, 1 TO; This was all kinds of crazy. Kidd still hasn’t notched a triple-double so far this season, but his owners shouldn’t be complaining. Maybe the rejuvenated Mavs roster will help Kidd’s stats a bit.

Stephen Curry â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 15 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; With Monta Ellis probably returning next week, Curry’s crazy streak might be taking a slight dip soon.

Anthony Morrow â€“ 9-20 FG (45%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s four strong games in a row, and if you needed convincing that he’s not faking it, it might be time to concede.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Andray Blatche â€“ 33 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; With Drew Gooden and Antawn Jamison out of town, Blatche is the man in the Wizards’ depleted frontcourt. Make sure he’s not available in your league.

JaVale McGee â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 3 TO; He should start the rest of the way, and could be a walking double-double with a couple blocks each night.

C.J. Watson â€“ 40 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Nasty, but probably more of fluke given Ellis nearing return and Nellie‘s mad minute distributions.

Steve Blake â€“ 3 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 TO; He could have some quick value if Baron Davis sits out more games.

Injuries:

Mo Williams (shoulder): practiced Wednesday, but isn’t going to return tonight

Leon Powe (knee): could make his debut for the Cavs tonight

Erick Dampier (finger): out three to five weeks after surgery

Monta Ellis (knee): could miss another week

Baron Davis (back): day-to-day

Kobe Bryant (ankle): doubtful tonight

Dwyane Wade (calf): heard a pop, will miss some time

Brandon Roy (hamstring): not as serious as first thought, could return Friday

Corey Maggette (hamstring): day-to-day

For Tonight:

LeBron plays his first game since the break and should have a good one, but Chauncey Billups should put up a strong fight for the Nuggets.

See if Shannon Brown can squeeze out another huge game in Kobe’s absence, as the Lakers host the Celtics.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.