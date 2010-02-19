Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.19

Beast of the Night: LeBron James had himself a historic line with 43 points, 1 three, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 3 turnovers, in a losing cause. He shot 46 percent (15-33) from the floor and 71 percent (12-17) from the free throw line. It was the first time someone has hit 40/10/15 since Pete Maravich in 1974. Nasty.

Noteworthy Lines:

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 13-28 FG (46%), 13-16 FT (81%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He won the shootout with LeBron and the week off may have helped him reset himself for a strong finish to the season.

J.R. Smith â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a decent streak right now and owners who lack threes might want to try buying low on him.

Ray Allen â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 0-1 FT (0%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Inconsistency has plagued him this season, but maybe this is a start of something good for Jesus Shuttlesworth.

Kevin Garnett â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 1-1 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Clearly, KG’s value has a very low ceiling, though he’s usually good for 14+ points, 7+ rebounds and a block on most nights. It’s sad to see how far a former fantasy beast has fallen. Still, there will continue to be owners who believe in Garnett’s ability to turn things around, so if you find one, try to get as much value as you can.

Lamar Odom â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his fifth straight game with double-digit rebounds, but Odom’s owners would do well to sell high on him before Kobe Bryant returns to the lineup.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Shannon Brown â€“ 8 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His days as a starter are numbered, but it may spark something in him for the rest of the way. Take a look in deep leagues.

Injuries:

Tyson Chandler (foot): didn’t practice Thursday, monitor his status

Nazr Mohammed (back): ditto

Chris Andersen (back): day-to-day

Corey Maggette (hamstring): will have an MRI, probably out for a while

Dwyane Wade (calf): expected to miss at least the next two games

Mario Chalmers (thumb): should return soon

Larry Hughes (finger): has a broken finger, will miss four weeks

Chris Bosh (ankle): out tonight

Tony Allen (ankle): probably out tonight

Sasha Vujacic (shoulder): day-to-day

Brandon Roy (hamstring): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Andrea Bargnani could have a big night in New Jersey with Bosh out.

Jerryd Bayless should have a nice line against Boston if Roy sits.

See which new faces show up in jerseys for their new teams tonight.

For Next Week:

5 games: MIL

4 games: ATL, CHI, DAL, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIN, NO, NY, OKC, PHO, POR, UTA, WAS

3 games: BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, MIA, NJ, ORL, PHI, SAC, SA, TOR

