Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.19

Beast of the Night: LeBron James had himself a historic line with 43 points, 1 three, 13 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals, 4 blocks and 3 turnovers, in a losing cause. He shot 46 percent (15-33) from the floor and 71 percent (12-17) from the free throw line. It was the first time someone has hit 40/10/15 since Pete Maravich in 1974. Nasty.
Noteworthy Lines:
Carmelo Anthony â€“ 13-28 FG (46%), 13-16 FT (81%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He won the shootout with LeBron and the week off may have helped him reset himself for a strong finish to the season.
J.R. Smith â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a decent streak right now and owners who lack threes might want to try buying low on him.
Ray Allen â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 0-1 FT (0%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Inconsistency has plagued him this season, but maybe this is a start of something good for Jesus Shuttlesworth.
Kevin Garnett â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 1-1 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Clearly, KG’s value has a very low ceiling, though he’s usually good for 14+ points, 7+ rebounds and a block on most nights. It’s sad to see how far a former fantasy beast has fallen. Still, there will continue to be owners who believe in Garnett’s ability to turn things around, so if you find one, try to get as much value as you can.
Lamar Odom â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 13 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his fifth straight game with double-digit rebounds, but Odom’s owners would do well to sell high on him before Kobe Bryant returns to the lineup.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Shannon Brown â€“ 8 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His days as a starter are numbered, but it may spark something in him for the rest of the way. Take a look in deep leagues.
Injuries:
Tyson Chandler (foot): didn’t practice Thursday, monitor his status
Nazr Mohammed (back): ditto
Chris Andersen (back): day-to-day
Corey Maggette (hamstring): will have an MRI, probably out for a while
Dwyane Wade (calf): expected to miss at least the next two games
Mario Chalmers (thumb): should return soon
Larry Hughes (finger): has a broken finger, will miss four weeks
Chris Bosh (ankle): out tonight
Tony Allen (ankle): probably out tonight
Sasha Vujacic (shoulder): day-to-day
Brandon Roy (hamstring): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Andrea Bargnani could have a big night in New Jersey with Bosh out.
Jerryd Bayless should have a nice line against Boston if Roy sits.
See which new faces show up in jerseys for their new teams tonight.
For Next Week:
5 games: MIL
4 games: ATL, CHI, DAL, DET, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIN, NO, NY, OKC, PHO, POR, UTA, WAS
3 games: BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, MIA, NJ, ORL, PHI, SAC, SA, TOR
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Bron’s line last night was unholy. Crazy that they still lost a good game.
Hey Doc,
Should I accept a trade in which I give Rondo for Kaman, knowing that I also have Nelson, Conley and Rodriguez and my only 2 centers are Horford and DeAndre Jordan (added in place of Juwan Howard 2 days ago)(I’m in a 20 team H2H).
PS: happy I got LeBron on my roster yesterday :p
@Joeyy: That’s pretty fair, given your needs. I’d try to package two of your other point guards (who are far less reliable) and upgrade your C spot that way.
last nite just showed that Lebron will not win a chip this year or probably ever. Shaq played as good as he could, as did Lebron and they couldnt win a against a good team with a player who can equal Lebron or com close to it. Melo and Lebron cancel themselves out, then what ?? Cleveland just cant do it
Do you think CJ Miles is worth a look now that he’s got Brewer’s starting gig? Is he worth more than say, Rudy Fernandez?
Doc, I’m trying to get a do-it-all type for Lewis and filler. Think Tyreke is a decent shout?
@Three Stacks: Wesley Matthews might actually get that job, but yeah, Miles is worth a look, too. But Rudy is appealing too. I’d give Rudy more of a look than Miles for now.
@Coop: Definitely, though the filler you mention will have to be decent to nab him.
Give me an estimated line for Tmac & for NateRob in their new situations…and also what are your thoughts on Francisco Garcia in Sacto?
Also, with Ty in Charlotte now, is Diaw closer to being a droppable player? If so, Ty, Casspi, & D.Greene are available in my league…
Thanks as always!
ps: who benefits from Dwade being out for a couple weeks (other than Beasley & O’Neal of course)?
pps: sry for like 5 questions in 1 comment, lol.
hey doc,
i’m wondering if i need to grab casspi before its too late. i’m thinking of dropping grant hill for him. here’s my roster as it is currently:
westbrook
iguodala
rondo
wilson chandler
thaddeus young
david lee
kendrick perkins
kevin love
roy hibbert
dwight
lebron
george hill
needless to say, the guys in my public league didnt know how to draft and i came out robbin ppl like biggie’s “gimme the loot”. what do you think? i’m not sure also if i should grab nate robinson for george hill either.
thanks for the thoughts and keep up the good work…
you guys really should change the subject to: Daily Lebronosis
Is it worth it to trade Joakim Noah OR Jason Thompson for Carl Landry?
@Conrad: As I noted in the post about the deals, here are feasible numbers for both T-Mac and Nate:
T-Mac: 16 points, 1.5 threes, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal
Nate: 11 points, 2 threes, 2 rebounds and 3 assists
If you want steals and blocks, give Thomas or Greene serious looks. Casspi’s good for threes.
Look for Rafer Alston and Udonis Haslem to step up a bit.
@David Brandon: Casspi > Grant Hill
I’d hold off on Nate for now.
@sweetv0mit: That does have a nice ring to it…
@Beth G: Nope. I’d rather have Noah or Thompson. Landry might struggle to get minutes in that loaded PF spot in Sac-town.
cool, thanks my man! i already pulled the trigger
Thx Doc! For the Diaw question, I’m in a h2h league, not roto, so with pts (1pt) reb (1pt) ast (2pts) blk/stl (1pt) and TOs (-1pt), who do you think of Diaw, Ty, Casspi, & Greene is most valuable? Thx again…
@Conrad: I’d rank them, approximately, as: Casspi, Thomas, Greene, Diaw
Thanks Doc. I think Landry will get minutes. He’s the second best player on the team. There are a lot of PF’s but Westphal might move some things around. We’ll see!
@Beth G: I agree about him being deserving of minutes, but with the youth movement they have going on there, it’ll be tough. I hope it works out for you.
Thanks Doc! Appreciate it.