Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.2

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams returned from a personal leave of absence and put up 18 points, 7 rebounds, 15 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers and hit a three. He shot 47 percent (7-15) from the field and 100 percent (3-3) from the free throw line. January was a forgettable month for Williams, who should get things rolling again in February.

Noteworthy Lines:

Caron Butler â€“ 6-15 FG (40%), 8-8 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 6 TO; This was his best game in about two weeks. Butler remains a trade candidate, but wherever he ends up, his owners have to hope that he picks up the pace sooner than later.

Randy Foye â€“ 0-3 FG (0%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 Pts, 4 Ast, 2 TO; After showing big-time promise after having the starting job fall into his lap, Foye has struggled mightily in the past two weeks. He should turn things around soon, but until then he is a solid buy-low candidate and should be on most benches.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 16-28 FG (57%), 8-13 FT (62%), 4 3ptm, 44 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; He passed Jerry West as the Lakers’ all-time leading scorer. His free-throw shooting has been mediocre in recent games, which is probably the result of his ailing body.

Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 10-20 FG (50%), 5-8 FT (63%), 25 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; This was his second consecutive double-double after eight straight games without one. Stoudemire could be dealt to another squad soon, but it doesn’t seem like he’ll land on a team that would harm his fantasy value.

Spencer Hawes â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Unfortunately, these games have been too rare for Hawes this season. He seems to have earned his starting gig back for now, but remains too inconsistent to start in most fantasy leagues. Sell high on him if you can.

Darren Collison â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 16 Pts, 4 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; In his two games as a starter since CP3 went down with his knee injury, Collison is averaging 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 16 assists. Expect some inconsistency down the line, but it’s clear that his fantasy value has skyrocketed, and deservedly so.

Kenyon Martin â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 4-8 FT (50%), 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He’s turned the clock back a few seasons during the last several weeks and has rewarded his owners handsomely. However, with ‘Melo returning soon and with another injury almost a near certainty, it might be time to finally sell high on K-Mart.

Paul Millsap â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 5-6 FT (83%), 25 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 3 TO; He’s a kid playing in a candy store without the manager in it. But his binging could be over sooner than later, as Carlos Boozer seems likely to return in the near future. Sell high on Millsap as soon as possible.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Tony Allen â€“ 10 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That’s his second straight solid outing and Allen should be considered in deeper leagues.

Carlos Delfino â€“ 16 Pts, 10 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; He’s still not owned in the majority of leagues, which is downright foolish. Make sure he’s not sitting on your waiver wire.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 12 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 TO; He’s fairly steady and should be considered in deeper leagues.

Marcus Thornton â€“ 25 Pts, 5 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s been solid for a while now, and the absence of CP3 only helps things.

Omri Casspi â€“ 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; He pieces together some solid games every so often, but will see another decline once Tyreke Evans returns.

Nicolas Batum â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s versatile and has performed admirably since returning from an injury.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 11 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; He could take a hit once Brandon Roy returns, but for now, Rudy is playing some good ball.

Injuries:

Charlie Villanueva (back): eyeing a return tonight

Jeff Foster (back): looks likely to have season-ending surgery soon

Chris Kaman (ankle): questionable tonight

Jermaine O’Neal (back): day-to-day

Devin Harris (wrist): game-time decision

Hedo Turkoglu (eye): unlikely tonight

For Tonight:

Kevin Durant continues his scoring run against the Hawks.

Expect some big stats from the guards as the Warriors visit the Rockets.

