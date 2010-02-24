Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.24

Beast of the Night: Kobe Bryant wasted no time reasserting himself as a fantasy stud, finishing with 32 points, 3 threes, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers and 1 game-winner against the Grizzlies. Congratulations if you were able to somehow buy low on him.

Noteworthy Lines:

Mo Williams â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Not a bad overall line, but Williams is clearly struggling with his offense since returning from a shoulder injury. Try your best to get him for 80 cents on the dollar.

David Lee â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-4 FT (50%), 28 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Wanna know who won’t be affected by T-Mac‘s arrival? This guy. The Knicks have a poor fantasy playoff schedule, so if you’re securely at the top of your league and want to bulk your team up for a championship run, feel free to test the trade waters.

Ray Allen â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third game in a row going 9-14 from the field. Allen is clearly on a roll, which is helped by Paul Pierce‘s absence. Sell high if you’re skeptical, but he seems set to finish the season off strong.

Rajon Rondo â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 16 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; That’s four straight double-doubles for Rondo, and he’s averaging 3.3 steals over that stretch. He also benefits from Pierce’s injury.

Devin Harris â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 10-11 FT (91%), 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s playing well lately, though it’s only a matter of time before his next injury.

Zach Randolph â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 6 TO; Besides the turnovers, this was a great game for Z-Bo. This was his highest single-game steals and blocks total this season.

Grant Hill â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; This was his best game in a while, but his value remains only faintly appealing in most leagues.

Tayshaun Prince â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Prince is finally playing up to his potential and this might’ve been his best game of the season.

Lou Williams â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; With Allen Iverson set to finish the season away from the Sixers, Williams could finish just as strong as he started.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Marcus Thornton â€“ 37 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He seems healthy and should be owned in most leagues.

Delonte West â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting enough minutes to produce off the bench and could be worth your time in deeper leagues.

Darko Milicic â€“ 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s back. Only give him a look in deep leagues if you’re hurting for blocks.

Dorell Wright â€“ 26 Pts, 6 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His run might end once Dwyane Wade returns in the near future, but this was a great line.

Sergio Rodriguez â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He should be owned in all leagues.

Courtney Lee â€“ 28 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast; It’s probably too early to get too excited about this, but Lee usually plays enough minutes to be relevant.

Goran Dragic â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 6 TO; So long as Steve Nash is out, Dragic should be in most lineups.

C.J. Watson â€“ 20 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; There are many reasons to doubt him, but his recent streak is impossible to ignore.

Injuries:

Marcus Camby (ankle): probably out tonight

Trevor Ariza (hip): out for at least three games

Danny Granger (personal): uncertain return date

Leandro Barbosa (wrist): traveling with the team, but about a week away from practicing

Chris Bosh (ankle): game-time decision

Andrei Kirilenko (back): uncertain status tonight

Deron Williams (quad): ditto

Steve Nash (abdomen, back): could return tonight

Josh Howard (knee): done for the season

For Tonight:

Expect Mike Miller and Nick Young to fill in nicely for Josh Howard.

See how Kevin Martin and Aaron Brooks co-exist in the Rockets’ starting backcourt tonight.

