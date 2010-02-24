Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.24

Beast of the Night: Kobe Bryant wasted no time reasserting himself as a fantasy stud, finishing with 32 points, 3 threes, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 2 turnovers and 1 game-winner against the Grizzlies. Congratulations if you were able to somehow buy low on him.
Noteworthy Lines:
Mo Williams â€“ 2-9 FG (22%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 6 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Not a bad overall line, but Williams is clearly struggling with his offense since returning from a shoulder injury. Try your best to get him for 80 cents on the dollar.
David Lee â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 2-4 FT (50%), 28 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Wanna know who won’t be affected by T-Mac‘s arrival? This guy. The Knicks have a poor fantasy playoff schedule, so if you’re securely at the top of your league and want to bulk your team up for a championship run, feel free to test the trade waters.
Ray Allen â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third game in a row going 9-14 from the field. Allen is clearly on a roll, which is helped by Paul Pierce‘s absence. Sell high if you’re skeptical, but he seems set to finish the season off strong.
Rajon Rondo â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 16 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; That’s four straight double-doubles for Rondo, and he’s averaging 3.3 steals over that stretch. He also benefits from Pierce’s injury.
Devin Harris â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 10-11 FT (91%), 28 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s playing well lately, though it’s only a matter of time before his next injury.
Zach Randolph â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 6 TO; Besides the turnovers, this was a great game for Z-Bo. This was his highest single-game steals and blocks total this season.
Grant Hill â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 5 TO; This was his best game in a while, but his value remains only faintly appealing in most leagues.
Tayshaun Prince â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Prince is finally playing up to his potential and this might’ve been his best game of the season.
Lou Williams â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 5-5 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; With Allen Iverson set to finish the season away from the Sixers, Williams could finish just as strong as he started.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Marcus Thornton â€“ 37 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He seems healthy and should be owned in most leagues.
Delonte West â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’s getting enough minutes to produce off the bench and could be worth your time in deeper leagues.
Darko Milicic â€“ 4 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s back. Only give him a look in deep leagues if you’re hurting for blocks.
Dorell Wright â€“ 26 Pts, 6 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; His run might end once Dwyane Wade returns in the near future, but this was a great line.
Sergio Rodriguez â€“ 18 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He should be owned in all leagues.
Courtney Lee â€“ 28 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast; It’s probably too early to get too excited about this, but Lee usually plays enough minutes to be relevant.
Goran Dragic â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 6 TO; So long as Steve Nash is out, Dragic should be in most lineups.
C.J. Watson â€“ 20 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; There are many reasons to doubt him, but his recent streak is impossible to ignore.
Injuries:
Marcus Camby (ankle): probably out tonight
Trevor Ariza (hip): out for at least three games
Danny Granger (personal): uncertain return date
Leandro Barbosa (wrist): traveling with the team, but about a week away from practicing
Chris Bosh (ankle): game-time decision
Andrei Kirilenko (back): uncertain status tonight
Deron Williams (quad): ditto
Steve Nash (abdomen, back): could return tonight
Josh Howard (knee): done for the season
For Tonight:
Expect Mike Miller and Nick Young to fill in nicely for Josh Howard.
See how Kevin Martin and Aaron Brooks co-exist in the Rockets’ starting backcourt tonight.
Hey Doc Dropping Frye. Better pickup Diaw or Jamer Nelson
sup doc,
i have david lee and looking at their schedule it doesnt look bad for the last two weeks. im on yahoo fantasy and the last two weeks that there are in the playoffs are in March…maybe im not looking at it right.
i think my playoffs start March 15th, am i looking at it wrong?
if so you think i should trade for zach randolph? stats seem exactly the same.
I’ve got a tandem of Bynum & Camby going at center in roto. Would Blatche be an upgrade over Camby at this point? I’m not worried about points, just want the boards, blocks & fg%.
Doc better from now on Eric Gordon or O.J. Mayo?
Hey doc, I’ve got gallinari and Jennings in a 10 man league. I’ve been trying to trade them for almost anything but no one will bite. There are some good FAs in my league too. Let go of either of them? At this point playoff scheludes are most important to me cuz Im in first by a mile.
Notable FAs:
Sergio rodriguez
George hill
robin lopez
rasual butler
courtney lee
@Doc: didn’t you write like a week ago that you hoped that was the last time you’d have to mention Darko Milicic in your postings??? :) looks like youve changed your mind!
would you drop M.thonrton, jr, stuckey or for lou williams? which one?
Hey Doc,
Someone just offered me Mo Williams and Al Jefferson for Bargnani and Jeff Green. Should I accept the offer? I’m currently 1st in my league and this is my team.
pgs: Hinrich, Brandon Roy,
sg/sfs: Iggy, durant, mcgrady, mike miller
pf: gay, green, ak-47, j-smooth
Cs: Blatche, love, bargnani
-Thanks
Hey Doc,
I need your advice in my league I own Kirk Hinrich, but Sergio Rodriguez is still available. Do you think dropping Hinrich for Rodriguez would be a good move?
yo doc! morrow for richardson?
@Julius: I’d go with Diaw.
@mememememe: It depends on when your commissioner chose playoffs to start, but the Knicks traditional fantasy playoff schedule doesn’t look all that great. Randolph is a slight step down from Lee, but they’re relatively even.
@DoubleA: Blatche vs. Camby is interesting. Camby, when healthy, is better for boards and blocks, but Blatche seems more reliable at this point. I’d take Blatche the rest of the way overall.
@Mike: Mayo is nicer.
@Joe: Gallo for Sergio sounds good.
@Flip: You are correct – I did hope that was the last time, but the Timberwolves are killing that dream.
@decisions: I’d consider dropping Stuckey for him.
@GLN: You’re taking two guys who are in ruts, but if they turn things around (which I expect them to), you should win out.
@Rieko: Tough call – they’re about even I’d say, with Hinrich more of a known quantity and an underrated fantasy contributor. I’d try my best to hold onto him and drop someone else for Sergio if possible.
@the lurker: I’d give the slight edge to J-Rich, though both have risks to their value – Barbosa’s nearing return for Richardson, Nellie for Morrow.
Doc – how does Tyreke’s 28 pts, 13 asts, 3 rbds, 2 stls and 2 tos not get mentioned in your noteworthy lines? That’s WAY better than Mo’s sad line, and at least as good as Rondo’s, Devin’s, and probably better than Tayshaun’s. Inexplicable, sir…
@Sacto_J: Noteworthy isn’t synonymous with “good.” We all know Evans is a stud and has the reins in Sac-town now, so his line, though great, wasn’t urgently worth mentioning.
Thanks a bunch doc
:D
So Doc, based on what you said from previous posts, I should be looking to drop:
Felton/and (possibly) Gallinari. And I’m hating Camby right now. haha.
Should I drop either for Watson/Prince/House/S.Rod/RButler?
I am waiting to pick up Rod if you can’t think of anything better.
Also, any interest in Drew Gooden?
I get – Rudy Gay, Devin Harris, and Antawn Jamison.
I give – Tony Parker, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, and Michael Beasley
Yes/No?
Actually, scratch that.
He said Gay/Jamison for TPark/Gallinari/Beasley.
8-cat roto: Need help in FG% and Stls…Who’s the better option going forward: Morrow or CJ Watson? Also, I have Casspi & Gallo; Do I drop one of them for Taj Gibson? Thanks as always!
doc,
should i drop Jennings or Murphy for any of these guys in FA:
Brendan Haywood, Tayshaun Prince, Taj Gibson, Al Thornton
thanks
@Duck: Felton and Gallo for Prince and Rodriguez sounds great. Camby has too much trade value to drop. Gooden seems set to be decent for the rest of the way, but not as good as he was last night.
@Duck: Interesting trade. I’d lean toward yes, but only if you can fill up that open spot with a solid player.
@Duck: I don’t like the second offer as much.
@Conrad: Watson, by a bit. I’d consider dropping either for Gibson, who’s been a beast lately.
@Matt: I wouldn’t drop Murphy. Jennings for either Haywood, Prince or Gibson sounds good.
Thank you Doc for everything.
He doesn’t like the first trade but he said he’d do TPark/Beasley for Gay/Harris.
Is this vetoable? Should I do it?
I would throw in Gallo since I was going to drop him anyway.
Should I go for Gay/Jamison or Gay/Harris?
My team is well rounded so I’m just curious who is better long run?