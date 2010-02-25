Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.25

Beast of the Night: Carlos Boozer bruised the Bobcats with 33 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. He shot 81 percent (13-16) from the field, 78 percent (7-9) from the free throw line and had 4 turnovers. He’s on quite a hot streak right now and is doing a good job of boosting his stock for next season.
Noteworthy Lines:
Al Jefferson â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Coach Kurt Rambis seems to enjoy destroying the value of his starters by seriously limiting their minutes. Jefferson has been hovering around 28 minutes per game for most of the past several weeks and has scored exactly 10 points in four straight games now. He’s still a decent source of blocks, but his value down the stretch is in jeopardy right now.
Mike Miller â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 TO; He’s in a great position to put up big numbers in Washington, but Miller seems determined to stay in the background. Think about moving, or even dropping him if he keeps this up into the weekend.
Andrew Bogut â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 26 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; All this in a shade under 30 minutes of work. Bogut is having a vicious week so far and still has three games left to play.
Jameer Nelson â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 3 3ptm, 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s finally showing consistency and though his numbers aren’t huge, his owners have to be pleased with his progress. Still, selling high on him, especially in leagues that have playoffs (Orlando has a dismal schedule in the last weeks of the season), might be a good idea.
Dwight Howard â€“ 11-11 FG (100%), 8-12 FT (67%), 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s 19 consecutive double-doubles.
Aaron Brooks â€“ 9-22 FG (41%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 5 TO; A flawed, but solid line from Brooks, who’s showing that he can still put up fine numbers even with Kevin Martin in the lineup.
Manu Ginobili â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That one block on Kevin Durant was downright mean, and so was his overall line. Ginobili is proving to be the most consistent fantasy option on the Spurs right now and they’ll clearly need him down the stretch to solidify their playoff position. He’s at risk for a couple DNPs during fantasy playoffs, so bear that in mind.
Brendan Haywood â€“ 4-6 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 1 TO; Haywood is one of the more underrated fantasy players out there, but he’s managed to boost his value even more in Dallas. If you need boards and blocks from someone who won’t cost you your top-tier players, Haywood’s your man.
Steve Nash â€“ 8-9 FG (89%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 13 Ast, 2 TO; That one night off seems to have done some good for Nash, who put up this line in 29 minutes. Keep an eye on his health going forward.
Chris Kaman â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 5-7 FT (71%), 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s four straight double-doubles, his longest streak of the season. The Kaveman’s clearly benefiting from being the only rebound-monger in the cave â€“ or key, for the Clippers.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
James Singleton â€“ 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Blk; If you need rebounds and blocks on the cheap, Singleton is making it tough to ignore him.
Taj Gibson â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a rookie with a small name, but don’t let that overshadow his production.
T.J. Ford â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; A bit inconsistent but still a decent option in deeper leagues.
Marcus Thornton â€“ 25 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in most leagues by now.
Chase Budinger â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent option so long as Trevor Ariza is out.
Thabo Sefolosha â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He always starts but almost never produces lines like this.
George Hill â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s shown that he can still play pretty well alongside Tony Parker.
Kyle Korver â€“ 18 Pts, 5 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; If you need threes, give him a look.
Drew Gooden â€“ 20 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; He started last night for the Clippers, and if he continues to do so, Gooden will be a solid fantasy play.
Injuries:
Caron Butler (reaction): had a reaction to medication, monitor his status
Mike Dunleavy (food poisoning): check his status
Leon Powe (knee): could finally play a few minutes tonight
Paul Pierce (flu, thumb): unlikely tonight
For Tonight:
With Pierce likely out, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo should have nice lines against the Celtics.
Chauncey Billups has abused the Warriors in two games this season, so expect a solid game from him tonight.
doc should i trade corey magette and brendan haywood for amare? im sceptacle about it cuz haywood blocks and boards better than STAT does…
should i drop morrow for rasual butler?
@k to the mart: That’s a mixed bag, for sure. Unloading Maggette is awesome, but Haywood, like you said, is putting up better center stats than Amar’e. I think you’re giving up too much for Stoudemire.
drose: 23pts 8 dimes and 9 reb 1st 1blk 10/19 shooting and 3/4 from the line?!?!?!?!?!
wheres the love dime?!?! for real????
Yo Doc,
I Got Al Jefferson and he’s hurting my squad. Who should I target for him. I also got Mike Miller on my team, do you think it would be a good move if I dropped him for Marcus Thornton?
My Squad
D Will, B Davis, D Collison, S Rodriquez
Kev Martin, E Gordon, Mike Miller
M Okur, J Noah, E Okaefor, A Blatche, Al Jefferson
Every Waiver guy you have mentioned is available in my league, is there anyone I should target in particular
Doc I need help, what to do with joakim noah? should I let him go?
@filip: That seems decent.
@rruach6: I’m not sure right now is the time to trade away Jefferson, since you’ll get very little in return. Unless you’re really impatient with him and need to unload him, I’d stick with him and see if he can log more minutes, then try to trade him.
Thornton is definitely a better option than Miller at this point.
Other than Noah, who you might want to drop, your squad seems solid. Gibson, Gooden and Singleton might be good swaps for Noah, unless you want to wait on him.
@juanronin: His plantar fasciitis probably won’t go away anytime soon, so if you need immediate help, yes, you can feel free to swap him out for a better option.
My avg-based (fantasy pts, not roto) team is an abyss right now…with my DWade, Camby & Maggette hurt, I need to find some waiver wire magic to make a last push into the playoffs. These are my drop-worthy players (which I am forced to start with my injuries):
BGordon
W Chandler
Gallinari
Diaw
Hibbert (starting C with Camby out)
These are the “top” waiver wire players:
Rasual
TJ Ford
KPerkins
EHouse
Korver
B-Rush
Battier
JRue
Udonis
NateRob
F Garcia
So, any of these guys worth a swap-out to help my injury-laden team? Or do I just live on a prayer to get to glory?
ps: Yeah, I know the waiver guys are slim pickins; a couple guys in my league are on top of things pretty well.
@Conrad: Butler, Perkins, House, Rush and Garcia are all intriguing, but Gallo’s the only guy I can really recommend dropping right now. If possible, try packaging two or three of those players in a trade where you upgrade your roster step-by-step.
Singleton backed up a healthy Elton Brand in LA, and then a healthy Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas..Needless to say, he didnt get that many minutes.
However in 27 career games where he played just 18 minutes or more, he has 19 games of 8 or more points and 20 games of 6 or more rebounds. His per-36 averages are 10.5/10/1/1/1.
Despite the lack of name recognition, his work on the court shows he can be a valuable player in the league. . Its a shame that people are writing Singleton off without looking closer at his numbers or his situations so far in his career.
Thx Doc…I’ll keep an eye on those 5 guys and on the status of my injured players and hopefully find something to work out (I agree on dropping Gallo). Unfortunately, my league had a trade deadline (last week) so thats a no-go on that front…just gonna have to tough it out, i suppose. Thanks for the thoughts!
Hey Doc,
I am trying to make a run both for the playoffs and beyond, i am currently in 7th place in a 12 team league and think i could sneak into the playoffs i could do some damage.
My team is:
Guards – Conley, B Roy, Marcus Thornton
Forwards – Durant, Aldridge, Tmac
Centers – Dwight, Marc Gasol
Util – Aaron Brooks, Hinrich
Bench – Perk, Robin lopez, Serg Rodri
I pretty much always loose TO, FT%, Assists and 3s (i only recently got thornton and aaron brooks).
Do you think its too dangerous to try and punt 3 categories? If you think its ok who should i go for, i am looking to trade away, b roy (not many games and injury concerns), Perkins, Robin Lopez, Tmac. Who do you think i should target?
Cheers,
Hey Doc,
Marcus Thornton, Kirk Hinrich, Sergio Rodriguez, Drew Gooden, Kendrick Perkins and Rasual Butler are all on the WW. I could use help in FT%, Assists, and Steals. I want to drop Jason Thompson and maybe Martell Webster
My roster is:
Derrick Rose
Monta Ellis
Louis Williams
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Jeff Green
Martell Webster
Lamar Odom
Jason Thompson
Luis Scola
Kevin Love
Andrew Bynum
Dwight Howard
Any suggestions?
@BrickLayer: It is a bit dangerous to punt threes completely, unless you’re sure that you can lock up another category. Also, your team seems OK with threes. You’re right in wanting to trade Roy and those other dudes. If you package them, aim high and try to target the other team’s #1 or #2 option.
@Lady Luck: Swapping out Thompson or Webster for Thornton, Hinrich or Rodriguez seems smart to me.
This seem to have been overlooked, so I will repost.
Thank you Doc for everything.
He doesn’t like the first trade but he said he’d do TPark/Beasley for Gay/Harris.
Is this vetoable? Should I do it?
I would throw in Gallo since I was going to drop him anyway.
Should I go for Gay/Jamison or Gay/Harris?
My team is well rounded so I’m just curious who is better long run?
Jason Thompson is out two weeks with 2 fractures in his low back. ONLY 2 weeks? That doesn’t seem right, big guy, low back probs, I see them sitting him out much longer. SUCKS. I have him, and Turiaf is free to pick up. Hmmmmmm.
@Duck: It’s a fair trade. I’d rather have Harris than Jamison. Parker has a nice playoff schedule, but other than that, this seems fine for you.
@Noah’s good foot: Yeah, two weeks seems optimistic. Turiaf might be nice. If Taj Gibson’s still available in your league, pick him up.