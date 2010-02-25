Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.25

Beast of the Night: Carlos Boozer bruised the Bobcats with 33 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. He shot 81 percent (13-16) from the field, 78 percent (7-9) from the free throw line and had 4 turnovers. He’s on quite a hot streak right now and is doing a good job of boosting his stock for next season.

Noteworthy Lines:

Al Jefferson â€“ 5-9 FG (56%), 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Coach Kurt Rambis seems to enjoy destroying the value of his starters by seriously limiting their minutes. Jefferson has been hovering around 28 minutes per game for most of the past several weeks and has scored exactly 10 points in four straight games now. He’s still a decent source of blocks, but his value down the stretch is in jeopardy right now.

Mike Miller â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 TO; He’s in a great position to put up big numbers in Washington, but Miller seems determined to stay in the background. Think about moving, or even dropping him if he keeps this up into the weekend.

Andrew Bogut â€“ 13-20 FG (65%), 26 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; All this in a shade under 30 minutes of work. Bogut is having a vicious week so far and still has three games left to play.

Jameer Nelson â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 3 3ptm, 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s finally showing consistency and though his numbers aren’t huge, his owners have to be pleased with his progress. Still, selling high on him, especially in leagues that have playoffs (Orlando has a dismal schedule in the last weeks of the season), might be a good idea.

Dwight Howard â€“ 11-11 FG (100%), 8-12 FT (67%), 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s 19 consecutive double-doubles.

Aaron Brooks â€“ 9-22 FG (41%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 5 TO; A flawed, but solid line from Brooks, who’s showing that he can still put up fine numbers even with Kevin Martin in the lineup.

Manu Ginobili â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; That one block on Kevin Durant was downright mean, and so was his overall line. Ginobili is proving to be the most consistent fantasy option on the Spurs right now and they’ll clearly need him down the stretch to solidify their playoff position. He’s at risk for a couple DNPs during fantasy playoffs, so bear that in mind.

Brendan Haywood â€“ 4-6 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 1 TO; Haywood is one of the more underrated fantasy players out there, but he’s managed to boost his value even more in Dallas. If you need boards and blocks from someone who won’t cost you your top-tier players, Haywood’s your man.

Steve Nash â€“ 8-9 FG (89%), 2-3 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 13 Ast, 2 TO; That one night off seems to have done some good for Nash, who put up this line in 29 minutes. Keep an eye on his health going forward.

Chris Kaman â€“ 8-18 FG (44%), 5-7 FT (71%), 21 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; That’s four straight double-doubles, his longest streak of the season. The Kaveman’s clearly benefiting from being the only rebound-monger in the cave â€“ or key, for the Clippers.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

James Singleton â€“ 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Blk; If you need rebounds and blocks on the cheap, Singleton is making it tough to ignore him.

Taj Gibson â€“ 14 Pts, 11 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a rookie with a small name, but don’t let that overshadow his production.

T.J. Ford â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; A bit inconsistent but still a decent option in deeper leagues.

Marcus Thornton â€“ 25 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in most leagues by now.

Chase Budinger â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s a decent option so long as Trevor Ariza is out.

Thabo Sefolosha â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He always starts but almost never produces lines like this.

George Hill â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s shown that he can still play pretty well alongside Tony Parker.

Kyle Korver â€“ 18 Pts, 5 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; If you need threes, give him a look.

Drew Gooden â€“ 20 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; He started last night for the Clippers, and if he continues to do so, Gooden will be a solid fantasy play.

Injuries:

Caron Butler (reaction): had a reaction to medication, monitor his status

Mike Dunleavy (food poisoning): check his status

Leon Powe (knee): could finally play a few minutes tonight

Paul Pierce (flu, thumb): unlikely tonight

For Tonight:

With Pierce likely out, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo should have nice lines against the Celtics.

Chauncey Billups has abused the Warriors in two games this season, so expect a solid game from him tonight.

