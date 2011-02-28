Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.28 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Martin averaged 31.5 points, four three-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals and 0.5 blocks in two games over the weekend. That’s three straight games with 30+ points for Martin, who clearly will have no problem getting over Aaron Brooks‘ departure. K-Mart has only missed two games and is averaging top-20 numbers so far this season.
Lines for Discussion:
J.J. Hickson (2/25): 9-17 FG (53%), 6-10 FT (60%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 3 TO; Hickson followed this up with 22/16 along with two steals and a block on Sunday. He appears to have gotten the hang of this rebounding and blocking thing, as he’s averaging 11.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in February. It took him a while, but Hickson is finally starting to make good on all the promise fantasy owners saw on him before the season began.
Deron Williams (2/26): 3-12 FG (25%), 9-12 FT (75%), 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; In his first two games with the Nets, Williams is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.5 turnovers, along with 32 percent shooting from the field. Expect his offense to start clicking and his assists to normalize sooner than later.
Paul Millsap (2/26): 9-12 FG (75%), 5-8 FT (63%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Millsap racked up 23 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the previous game, which seems to hint that he’ll be just fine with D-Will out of Utah.
Chris Kaman (2/26): 8-12 FG (67%), 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Kaman’s last three games have been pretty solid. This is bad news for owners of DeAndre Jordan, who has been less than thrilling lately. If Kaman’s body can hold up, he’ll be a guy you’ll want to own down the stretch. Kudos if you were able to scoop him up recently.
Stephen Curry (2/27): 13-21 FG (62%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 33 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Curry has been underwhelming in February, especially in recent games, but this was a nice reminder of what he’s capable of. He’s still averaging top-10 numbers for the whole season and should be fine going forward.
Manu Ginobili (2/27): 10-22 FG (46%), 13-16 FT (81%), 2 threes, 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Ginobili averaged 30.5 points, 1.5 threes, six rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.5 steals and one block in his two weekend games. This is likely the last shot his owners have at selling high on him.
Brandon Roy (2/27): 3-9 FG (33%), 6 Pts, 1 Reb; Just two days after posting 18 points, two three-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, Roy lays this stinker. He shouldn’t be a starter in most leagues at the moment.
Kevin Love (2/27): 8-13 FG (62%), 18-23 FT (78%), 3 threes, 37 Pts, 23 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; That’s 46 consecutive double-doubles for Love, who has cemented himself as a top-five pick next season, barring any major changes to that Timberwolves roster.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Leandro Barbosa: still a bit rough around the edge, but worth a look if you need points and threes
Marcus Thornton: off to a solid start in Sac-Town, averaging 14.5 points, 1.5 threes, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in his first two games there
Gerald Henderson: starting now that Gerald Wallace is out of Charlotte, making him worth an add in many formats
Greg Monroe: if you need a big man, Monroe should be near the top of your list of considerations
Anthony Parker: solid all-around contributor who’s worth a pickup in many leagues
Wes Johnson: he fades in and out, but is worth a pickup in deeper leagues
James Harden: should be a steadier source of points and threes going forward
George Hill: he should get even more run with Gary Neal sidelined with a concussion
Chase Budinger: in his first start of the season, post-Shane Battier, he posted 27 points, three three-pointers, six rebounds and two assists; he should be owned in most leagues
Injuries:
Antawn Jamison (finger): he fractured his left pinky finger Sunday; monitor his status
Baron Davis (knee): day-to-day
Matt Barnes (knee): getting close, but unlikely Tuesday
Martell Webster (back): day-to-day
Tim Duncan (ankle): monitor his status
Tony Parker (calf): ditto
Andrea Bargnani (illness): check his status
Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day
Kendrick Perkins (knee): out another 2-3 weeks
Kelenna Azuibuike (knee): Knicks are now considering releasing him
Ersan Ilyasova (concussion): day-to-day
Jason Thompson (ankle): check his status
Mike Dunleavy (thumb): out 6-8 weeks
Andray Blatche (hip): day-to-day
Anthony Morrow (knee): monitor his status
Xavier Henry (knee): seeking a second opinion, could be out for the rest of the season
For Tonight:
Continue to monitor how minutes are split for the Nuggets, as they host the Hawks tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Droppables: Delfino & WesMatt.
Available on wire: Budinger, G-Henderson, M. Thornton, W. Johnson, Foye, Ibaka, Hansbrough, T. Murphy, Tmac, B. Gordon, and CJM.
Any switches to recommend from those options, Doc? Thanks!
FYI: Delfino is my backup F, and he, WesMatt and Gortat compete for my 1 flex spot (until E. Gordon comes back).
@Doc,
Morning!
Shane Battier just got dropped in my league… how would you compare him with George Hill??
hey doc,
who should benefit playing if jamison miss some time with his injury? thanks once again.
Hey Doc,
Will anyone on the Cavs see a boost if Jamison misses some time with his broken finger?
Thanks,
Zippy
@Conrad: I’d consider swapping Delfino and Matthews for Budinger and Henderson, maybe even Ibaka. However, Delfino should hold good short-term value so long as Ilyasova is out, and Matthews is still a solid guy to own. Budinger is probably the most appealing of those options, so try to pick him up.
@hakasan: I’d rather have Hill.
@oobhz: Christian Eyenga, Samardo Samuels and maybe Alonzo Gee. J.J. Hickson, too.
@Zippy: See above.
how about erden doc? i guess we’ll have to see right? :)
Hey Doc – My team is really good in blocks, which makes it hard for me to just dump Darko. But would you drop him for Budinger?
@oobhz: In a deep league, he could be worth monitoring, but yes, we’ll have to see about him.
@Antouan: Unless Darko’s your only source of blocks, that should actually make it a bit easier to drop him for Budinger. Overall, yes, that’s a must-make move, in my opinion.
Hey Doc,
roy hibbert was underwhelming this week despite playing big minutes and tyler hansbrough seems to be developing into a more efficient player on that team…how do you like hibberts production vs that of a guy like tyson chandler for the rest of the season?
Thanks!
yooo doc, i have a person offering me monta ellis for my pick of Josh Smith or al horford. what one should i trade or shud i trade them at all
al horford or al jefferson?
@Donnie: I suspect Chandler will be more consistent and will offer more rebounds, but Hibbert’s best nights will be better than Chandler’s, and he’ll maintain the edge in points and blocks. I’d probably rather have TC.
@hollywud15: The Smith/Ellis deal is more even. Don’t give up Horford for Ellis.
Hey doc,
i am being offered josh smith for rudy gay…do i pull the trigger?
Sorry doc,
One more question…al horford or al jefferson for the rest of the season?
Hey Doc,
If I only care about weeks 22-23 (Playoffs) Should I try to trade Blair for Gortat? Cousins? Blair has been underwhelming recently, do you think he’ll pick his game up?
@kesaber: I’d try to get Gortat. Blair will have his ups and downs.
Who are the best guys to target in a trade to help you with FG% and FT%?
Budinger or Henderson long run?
@Bradley: Horford.
@Enrique: If you mean you’d be getting Smith, go for it. His knee sprain won’t require an MRI, which is good news. Also, Horford.
@Shaq Attack: This question is too broad — are you willing to target anyone?
@Duck: Budinger.