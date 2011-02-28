Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.28 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Kevin Martin averaged 31.5 points, four three-pointers, 5.5 rebounds, three assists, three steals and 0.5 blocks in two games over the weekend. That’s three straight games with 30+ points for Martin, who clearly will have no problem getting over Aaron Brooks‘ departure. K-Mart has only missed two games and is averaging top-20 numbers so far this season.

Lines for Discussion:

J.J. Hickson (2/25): 9-17 FG (53%), 6-10 FT (60%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 3 TO; Hickson followed this up with 22/16 along with two steals and a block on Sunday. He appears to have gotten the hang of this rebounding and blocking thing, as he’s averaging 11.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in February. It took him a while, but Hickson is finally starting to make good on all the promise fantasy owners saw on him before the season began.

Deron Williams (2/26): 3-12 FG (25%), 9-12 FT (75%), 15 Pts, 5 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; In his first two games with the Nets, Williams is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.5 turnovers, along with 32 percent shooting from the field. Expect his offense to start clicking and his assists to normalize sooner than later.

Paul Millsap (2/26): 9-12 FG (75%), 5-8 FT (63%), 23 Pts, 11 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Millsap racked up 23 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the previous game, which seems to hint that he’ll be just fine with D-Will out of Utah.

Chris Kaman (2/26): 8-12 FG (67%), 16 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Kaman’s last three games have been pretty solid. This is bad news for owners of DeAndre Jordan, who has been less than thrilling lately. If Kaman’s body can hold up, he’ll be a guy you’ll want to own down the stretch. Kudos if you were able to scoop him up recently.

Stephen Curry (2/27): 13-21 FG (62%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 threes, 33 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Curry has been underwhelming in February, especially in recent games, but this was a nice reminder of what he’s capable of. He’s still averaging top-10 numbers for the whole season and should be fine going forward.

Manu Ginobili (2/27): 10-22 FG (46%), 13-16 FT (81%), 2 threes, 35 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Ginobili averaged 30.5 points, 1.5 threes, six rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.5 steals and one block in his two weekend games. This is likely the last shot his owners have at selling high on him.

Brandon Roy (2/27): 3-9 FG (33%), 6 Pts, 1 Reb; Just two days after posting 18 points, two three-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, Roy lays this stinker. He shouldn’t be a starter in most leagues at the moment.

Kevin Love (2/27): 8-13 FG (62%), 18-23 FT (78%), 3 threes, 37 Pts, 23 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; That’s 46 consecutive double-doubles for Love, who has cemented himself as a top-five pick next season, barring any major changes to that Timberwolves roster.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Leandro Barbosa: still a bit rough around the edge, but worth a look if you need points and threes

Marcus Thornton: off to a solid start in Sac-Town, averaging 14.5 points, 1.5 threes, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in his first two games there

Gerald Henderson: starting now that Gerald Wallace is out of Charlotte, making him worth an add in many formats

Greg Monroe: if you need a big man, Monroe should be near the top of your list of considerations

Anthony Parker: solid all-around contributor who’s worth a pickup in many leagues

Wes Johnson: he fades in and out, but is worth a pickup in deeper leagues

James Harden: should be a steadier source of points and threes going forward

George Hill: he should get even more run with Gary Neal sidelined with a concussion

Chase Budinger: in his first start of the season, post-Shane Battier, he posted 27 points, three three-pointers, six rebounds and two assists; he should be owned in most leagues

Injuries:

Antawn Jamison (finger): he fractured his left pinky finger Sunday; monitor his status

Baron Davis (knee): day-to-day

Matt Barnes (knee): getting close, but unlikely Tuesday

Martell Webster (back): day-to-day

Tim Duncan (ankle): monitor his status

Tony Parker (calf): ditto

Andrea Bargnani (illness): check his status

Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day

Kendrick Perkins (knee): out another 2-3 weeks

Kelenna Azuibuike (knee): Knicks are now considering releasing him

Ersan Ilyasova (concussion): day-to-day

Jason Thompson (ankle): check his status

Mike Dunleavy (thumb): out 6-8 weeks

Andray Blatche (hip): day-to-day

Anthony Morrow (knee): monitor his status

Xavier Henry (knee): seeking a second opinion, could be out for the rest of the season

For Tonight:

Continue to monitor how minutes are split for the Nuggets, as they host the Hawks tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.