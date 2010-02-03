Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.3

Beast of the Night: Kevin Durant continued his hot streak with 33 points, 11 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 2 turnovers. He hit a three and shot 50 percent (9-18) from the field and 100 percent (14-14) from the line. Virtually all of his numbers are up this season and he’s managed to hoist up his field goal percentage after a miserable start. Some thought using a No. 4 draft pick on him was bullish, but it’s turning out to be about right.

Noteworthy Lines:

Andrea Bargnani â€“ 14-21 FG (67%), 2-6 FT (33%), 4 3ptm, 34 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been a bit rocky lately and though he doesn’t rebound like a typical center, his nice mix of threes and blocks is where his value lies.

Chris Bosh â€“ 13-22 FG (59%), 9-12 FT (75%), 35 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; Bosh is on a tear similar to the one he started the season with and has proven doubters wrong so far.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 4-4 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; With Jeff Foster likely to have season-ending back surgery, Hibbert’s minutes are now limited by his fouls.

Shaquille O’Neal â€“ 6-10 FG (60%), 1-4 FT (25%), 13 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Shaq is on a nice little streak right now and is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.3 blocks in his last three games. He’s still liable to rack up a few unannounced DNPs, but with Mo Williams out, he seems safe to roll with for now.

Vince Carter â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 1-3 FT (33%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 10 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Finally, a good line from Carter, who was in the midst of a three-game stinkfest. With Jameer Nelson and Mickael Pietrus banged up, Carter could see a bump up in value in the coming days.

Richard Hamilton â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 TO; Though it’s partly due to injuries, you’ve got to hand it to Rip for being able to produce relatively strong numbers despite being in a crowded backcourt. It’s still wise to explore selling high on him.

Devin Harris â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 10-11 FT (91%), 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Maybe sitting out four games with a wrist injury was what he needed to reset. Don’t go crazy over this line, since Harris is probably in for more inconsistency down the line.

Eric Gordon â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 7-10 FT (70%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He finally broke the 20-point barrier for the first time since Jan. 16. Gordon could be finding his way back into another groove and the window to buy low on him is quickly closing.

Al Horford â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; I guess being selected as an All-Star hasn’t done much to motivate Horford, who’s been downright pedestrian lately. He’s a great buy-low target.

Russell Westbrook â€“ 5-16 FG (31%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 9 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been on a nice streak lately and despite his shooting and turnover struggles, remains a solid fantasy point guard. Too many owners jumped on his bandwagon a bit prematurely this past preseason, but he could maneuver his way into fantasy stardom next season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Earl Watson â€“ 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s been quiet lately, but continues to start.

Marco Belinelli â€“ 21 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started in place of Hedo Turkoglu, but remains appealing only in deeper leagues.

Luke Ridnour â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; After two rough games, Ridnour’s back to being the mildly productive fantasy player he has been this season.

Jason Williams â€“ 11 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl; If Nelson misses more time, it could be time to scoop White Chocolate up again.

Coby Karl â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; You’ve got to hand it to coach Don Nelson for making just about any player relevant. Give Karl a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Paul Pierce (foot): it’s sprained, not broken, so he’s day-to-day

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): should return tonight

Corey Maggette (hip): day-to-day

Keyon Dooling (hip): day-to-day

Chris Paul (knee): update expected today

Allen Iverson (personal): game-time decision tonight

Travis Outlaw (foot): could return before the end of the month

Jose Calderon (ankle): monitor his status

Ronnie Brewer (back): game-time decision tonight

Carlos Boozer (calf): hoping to return Saturday

Tyreke Evans (ankle, hip): probable tonight

For Tonight:

Lou Williams could have a big night against the Bulls if A.I. can’t go.

See if Randy Foye can turn things around against the Knicks.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.