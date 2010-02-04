Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.4

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade hit up the Celtics with 30 points, 5 boards, 13 dimes, 1 steal and 2 blocks. He hit 2 threes and shot 69 percent (11-16) from the field and 75 percent (6-8) from the line. Wade did have 6 turnovers, but they weren’t enough to weigh down this line.
Noteworthy Lines:
Marcus Camby â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 0-2 FT (0%), 6 Pts, 20 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; A pretty typical line from Camby, who is always a stud when healthy.
Andre Iguodala â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-7 FT (29%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Iggy’s been struggling since the middle of January and remains a candidate to be traded before the deadline. Keep an eye on where he ends up.
Nate Robinson â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This was a great line from Nate, who is still inconsistent but worth owning in most leagues.
Rajon Rondo â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 8-14 FT (57%), 2 3ptm, 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 14 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; The pair of threes tied a season-high, but his free-throw shooting was poor yet again. Still, this was a huge line from Rondo, who has notched three straight double-doubles.
Russell Westbrook â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 4-6 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Westbrook is on a nice streak right now and owners who want to deal him for another point guard who hits more threes and shoots a higher clip from the floor should sell high soon.
Monta Ellis â€“ 17-23 FG (74%), 8-13 FT 62%), 4 3ptm, 46 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 7 TO; The points were a career-high for Ellis, who is having himself a fine fantasy season. His minutes have come down a bit lately, so keep an eye on how that affects his production.
Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 8-9 FG (89%), 6-7 FT (86%), 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; AK-47 is on a serious roll right now and could be considered a solid sell-high candidate.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 7-9 FT (78%), 3 3ptm, 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; How is this kid a rookie? This was an especially encouraging line after he sat out a game with hip and ankle injuries.
Kobe Bryant â€“ 2-12 FG (17%), 0-2 FT (0%), 1 3ptm, 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl; Wow. This was his lowest scoring total when playing 30+ minutes in his career. Kobe hurt his ankle in the first half but played through it. His fantasy owners might actually hope that he sits out a few games to heal all of his aches.
Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was his third consecutive double-double with at least one block and though he’s turning the ball over a lot, Stoudemire looks like his old self again lately.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Eddie House â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He got extra run with Paul Pierce out, but remains a marginally useful player in deep leagues.
Marcus Thornton â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He shouldn’t be available in your league.
George Hill â€“ 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Tony Parker will return soon, but Hill is a nice fill-in until then.
DeJuan Blair â€“ 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He doesn’t rebound like a typical big man, but Blair could finish the season very strong.
Nazr Mohammed â€“ 23 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Gerald Wallace (hamstring): day-to-day
Erick Dampier (knee): day-to-day
Carmelo Anthony (ankle): now seems unlikely to return this week
Chris Paul (knee): will have surgery today, out at least a month
Beno Udrih (foot): day-to-day
Tony Parker (ankle): should return tonight
Caron Butler (knee): day-to-day
Jose Calderon (ankle): day-to-day
Jason Thompson (personal): will miss the next two games
Delonte West (finger): out tonight
Brandon Roy (hamstring): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Wade visits LeBron in Cleveland. See if Shaq can continue his hot streak.
Hey Doc,
I want to offload Calderon or Foye in conjunction with Dampier for one guy. Thoughts on who’s attainable?
Coop
yo doc.. so i give away my granger and eric gordon.. i get back aaron brooks n monta.. good deal?
@Coop: At this moment, you’re not going to get too much better than what you’re giving. Foye’s in a slump, Calderon’s hurt and so is Dampier. Don’t aim too high.
@CAN: Yeah, that’s pretty decent, though you might be selling low on Eric Gordon.
Duncan n marcus thornton for trevor ariza n joakim noah? Whose getting the better end?
why isn’t carlos boozer listed under injuries?
@kevin: Duncan/Thornton, especially since Noah could be sitting out a few games with plantar fasciitis.
@AllThatJazz/Amar: The injuries section is usually for updates from the night/day before. We’ve known about Boozer for a while now. He’s nearing a return, so he might be in the section tomorrow.
Doc I think I’m going to take your advice for my team.
So to make this final, I’m dropping Young for Hibbert, Felton for Nate (depending on how he does tonight)
Haslem and Blair are not worth a pickup are they?
Also, ESPN says CP3 is going to be out 4-6 weeks.
Does that mean his surgery was a success and now they’re just waiting for rehab, or what? Any news Doc?
@Duck: Those swaps sound good to me.
Haslem’s pretty steady, but isn’t worth much of a look unless Jermaine O’Neal goes down. Blair is probably going to be solid down the stretch, but is a bit inconsistent.
Yes, the surgery went as planned and rehab is in the cards for the near future. He should be back in time for fantasy playoffs.
Doc, I really need another SF on my team (Pierce is my only SF and he is constantly injured). What do you think about me trading Jamison for either Joe Johnson, Corey Maggette, or Stephen Jackson? Right now, Jamison has been slumping so I’m not sure if I would be able to pull off the Joe Johnson trade. But maybe I should i go for one of the other two? Thanks.
@Matt: As you mentioned, with Jamison in a slump, Maggette might be the only feasible option there. Jackson has been elite lately, and Johnson is always tough to get. Swapping him for Maggette isn’t too shabby.