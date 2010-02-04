Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.4

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade hit up the Celtics with 30 points, 5 boards, 13 dimes, 1 steal and 2 blocks. He hit 2 threes and shot 69 percent (11-16) from the field and 75 percent (6-8) from the line. Wade did have 6 turnovers, but they weren’t enough to weigh down this line.

Noteworthy Lines:

Marcus Camby â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 0-2 FT (0%), 6 Pts, 20 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; A pretty typical line from Camby, who is always a stud when healthy.

Andre Iguodala â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-7 FT (29%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Iggy’s been struggling since the middle of January and remains a candidate to be traded before the deadline. Keep an eye on where he ends up.

Nate Robinson â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This was a great line from Nate, who is still inconsistent but worth owning in most leagues.

Rajon Rondo â€“ 6-13 FG (46%), 8-14 FT (57%), 2 3ptm, 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 14 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; The pair of threes tied a season-high, but his free-throw shooting was poor yet again. Still, this was a huge line from Rondo, who has notched three straight double-doubles.

Russell Westbrook â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 4-6 FT (67%), 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Westbrook is on a nice streak right now and owners who want to deal him for another point guard who hits more threes and shoots a higher clip from the floor should sell high soon.

Monta Ellis â€“ 17-23 FG (74%), 8-13 FT 62%), 4 3ptm, 46 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 7 TO; The points were a career-high for Ellis, who is having himself a fine fantasy season. His minutes have come down a bit lately, so keep an eye on how that affects his production.

Andrei Kirilenko â€“ 8-9 FG (89%), 6-7 FT (86%), 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; AK-47 is on a serious roll right now and could be considered a solid sell-high candidate.

Tyreke Evans â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 7-9 FT (78%), 3 3ptm, 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; How is this kid a rookie? This was an especially encouraging line after he sat out a game with hip and ankle injuries.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 2-12 FG (17%), 0-2 FT (0%), 1 3ptm, 5 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl; Wow. This was his lowest scoring total when playing 30+ minutes in his career. Kobe hurt his ankle in the first half but played through it. His fantasy owners might actually hope that he sits out a few games to heal all of his aches.

Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-4 FT (100%), 20 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was his third consecutive double-double with at least one block and though he’s turning the ball over a lot, Stoudemire looks like his old self again lately.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Eddie House â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He got extra run with Paul Pierce out, but remains a marginally useful player in deep leagues.

Marcus Thornton â€“ 22 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He shouldn’t be available in your league.

George Hill â€“ 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Tony Parker will return soon, but Hill is a nice fill-in until then.

DeJuan Blair â€“ 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He doesn’t rebound like a typical big man, but Blair could finish the season very strong.

Nazr Mohammed â€“ 23 Pts, 17 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Gerald Wallace (hamstring): day-to-day

Erick Dampier (knee): day-to-day

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): now seems unlikely to return this week

Chris Paul (knee): will have surgery today, out at least a month

Beno Udrih (foot): day-to-day

Tony Parker (ankle): should return tonight

Caron Butler (knee): day-to-day

Jose Calderon (ankle): day-to-day

Jason Thompson (personal): will miss the next two games

Delonte West (finger): out tonight

Brandon Roy (hamstring): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Wade visits LeBron in Cleveland. See if Shaq can continue his hot streak.

