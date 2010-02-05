Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.5

Beast of the Night: LeBron James led the Cavs to victory with 36 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers and a three. He shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field and 81 percent (17-21) from the line. Is anyone else yawning?

Noteworthy Lines:

Michael Beasley â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a great line from Beasley, who hasn’t had this strong of a showing in about two weeks. He’s surpassed many expectations after a tumultuous offseason and could be a very desirable pick in next season’s drafts.

Tim Duncan â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 15 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been nothing short of studly this season but remains a sell-high candidate with DNPs and limited minutes expected in the last part of the season.

Manu Ginobili â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s in a nice groove right now but also could be a solid sell-high candidate.

Martell Webster â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; After three relatively quiet games, Webster has strung together two consecutive games with 20+ points and 3+ threes. With Nicolas Batum back and Travis Outlaw set to return in a couple weeks, it seems very smart to sell high on Webster.

LaMarcus Aldridge â€“ 12-22 FG (55%), 4-7 FT (57%), 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He usually doesn’t rebound this well, but is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 boards and 4 assists in his last two games. Brandon Roy‘s return will probably be a slight damper on his numbers, but feel secure to roll with Aldridge the rest of the way.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

J.J. Hickson â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; This was his second straight solid line and though he’s inconsistent, he deserves a look in deep leagues.

DeJuan Blair â€“ 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s been very solid lately and could get plenty of run when fantasy playoffs come around.

Rudy Fernandez â€“ 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; We know the ladies love Rudy, but his fantasy owners are loving him lately, too.

Injuries:

Paul Pierce (foot): unlikely tonight

Joakim Noah (foot): will be shut down until the All-Star Break

Taj Gibson (foot): questionable tonight

Dirk Nowitzki (thumb): should play through it

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): not expected back tonight

Kyle Lowry (knee): probably out tonight

Kobe Bryant (ankle): monitor his status

Mickael Pietrus (ankle): seems set to return tonight

Jameer Nelson (knee): ditto

Samuel Dalembert (back): monitor his status

Allen Iverson (personal): questionable tonight

Carlos Boozer (calf): could return Saturday

Jerryd Bayless (knee, thigh): could be out Saturday

Brandon Roy (hamstring): could return Saturday

For Tonight:

Tyrus Thomas should have plenty of minutes to play with as the short-handed Bulls host the Heat.

If Kobe doesn’t go tonight, expect Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum and Ron Artest to pick up the slack, with Shannon Brown standing to gain value as well.

For Next Week (All-Star Weekend):

3 games: ORL

2 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, NO, PHI, POR, SAC, SA, UTA

1 game: BOS, HOU, IND, MEM, NY, OKC, PHO, TOR, WAS

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

