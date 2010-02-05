Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.5

Beast of the Night: LeBron James led the Cavs to victory with 36 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers and a three. He shot 56 percent (9-16) from the field and 81 percent (17-21) from the line. Is anyone else yawning?
Noteworthy Lines:
Michael Beasley â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a great line from Beasley, who hasn’t had this strong of a showing in about two weeks. He’s surpassed many expectations after a tumultuous offseason and could be a very desirable pick in next season’s drafts.
Tim Duncan â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 15 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been nothing short of studly this season but remains a sell-high candidate with DNPs and limited minutes expected in the last part of the season.
Manu Ginobili â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s in a nice groove right now but also could be a solid sell-high candidate.
Martell Webster â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; After three relatively quiet games, Webster has strung together two consecutive games with 20+ points and 3+ threes. With Nicolas Batum back and Travis Outlaw set to return in a couple weeks, it seems very smart to sell high on Webster.
LaMarcus Aldridge â€“ 12-22 FG (55%), 4-7 FT (57%), 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He usually doesn’t rebound this well, but is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 boards and 4 assists in his last two games. Brandon Roy‘s return will probably be a slight damper on his numbers, but feel secure to roll with Aldridge the rest of the way.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
J.J. Hickson â€“ 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; This was his second straight solid line and though he’s inconsistent, he deserves a look in deep leagues.
DeJuan Blair â€“ 11 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s been very solid lately and could get plenty of run when fantasy playoffs come around.
Rudy Fernandez â€“ 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; We know the ladies love Rudy, but his fantasy owners are loving him lately, too.
Injuries:
Paul Pierce (foot): unlikely tonight
Joakim Noah (foot): will be shut down until the All-Star Break
Taj Gibson (foot): questionable tonight
Dirk Nowitzki (thumb): should play through it
Carmelo Anthony (ankle): not expected back tonight
Kyle Lowry (knee): probably out tonight
Kobe Bryant (ankle): monitor his status
Mickael Pietrus (ankle): seems set to return tonight
Jameer Nelson (knee): ditto
Samuel Dalembert (back): monitor his status
Allen Iverson (personal): questionable tonight
Carlos Boozer (calf): could return Saturday
Jerryd Bayless (knee, thigh): could be out Saturday
Brandon Roy (hamstring): could return Saturday
For Tonight:
Tyrus Thomas should have plenty of minutes to play with as the short-handed Bulls host the Heat.
If Kobe doesn’t go tonight, expect Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum and Ron Artest to pick up the slack, with Shannon Brown standing to gain value as well.
For Next Week (All-Star Weekend):
3 games: ORL
2 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GS, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, NO, PHI, POR, SAC, SA, UTA
1 game: BOS, HOU, IND, MEM, NY, OKC, PHO, TOR, WAS
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Should I trade duncan for marc gasol n jr smith?
@kevin: You could probably do a bit better.
Hey doc,
Mo Williams got dropped in my league and is currently on waivers until tomorrow. I was wondering if you had any idea when he is expected to return (is it still mid to end of feb.). Also is it worth picking him up due to the fact that i am only caring two point guards? the two players id consider dropping for him are paul millsap (i also have boozer)or mike miller. Which one would u swap for Mo.