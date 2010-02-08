Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.8 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James dropped some jaws with his 47 points, 6 threes, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals on Saturday. He had 5 turnovers, but shot 55 percent (17-31) from the field and 100 percent (7-7) from the free throw line. It’s tough not to take him for granted.
Noteworthy Lines:
Randy Foye (2/5) â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Though many owners dropped him last week, it’s obvious that Foye shouldn’t be given up on just yet.
Josh Smith (2/5) â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 4-7 FT (57%), 18 Pts, 14 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first triple-double of the season and the second of his career. Smith is playing consistently lately and is always good for solid all-around production.
Peja Stojakovic (2/5) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s notched double-digit points in seven consecutive games and has hit at least two threes in all but one of them. Peja’s owners don’t need a Super Bowl commercial to tell them that selling high would be a smart idea.
Chauncey Billups (2/5) â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 6-8 FT (75%), 9 3ptm, 39 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a monstrous line from Billups, who played through a sprained ankle and destroyed the Lakers on Friday. He missed Saturday’s contest because of the injury but remains a fantasy beast.
Nate Robinson (2/6) â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; So far, so good for the Nate-as-starting-point-guard experiment. Just don’t be surprised if something goes wrong down the line.
Jermaine O’Neal (2/6) â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 6-7 FT (86%), 24 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The “Blast from the Past” award for the weekend was hotly contested between Peja and O’Neal. This was maybe his best game of the season so far, but his value remains unchanged.
Andrei Kirilenko (2/6) â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Though he doesn’t look like Drago anymore, AK-47 has been breaking opponents for the last eight games. He should be fine to roll with the rest of the way.
Russell Westbrook (2/6) â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 8 Stl, 2 TO; The eight steals put him in range of a quadruple-double. Westbrook is now averaging 21.8 points, 7.3 boards, 9.3 assists and 3 steals in his last four games. However, he hasn’t hit a three since Dec. 29.
Vince Carter (2/7) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s three straight solid outings for Carter, who seems like he’s found his way again in the Magic’s rotation. Skeptical owners should sell high immediately.
Rajon Rondo (2/7) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 1-3 FT (33%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl; Rondo has been phenomenal in his past five games. If he can hit more threes and work on his free-throw shooting, he would be a top-tier fantasy point guard next season.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Brandon Rush â€“ besides Saturday’s clunker, Rush has been solid for two weeks
James Posey â€“ has been great in four of the five games with CP3 out
Brad Miller â€“ will have a decent week with Joakim Noah out
Ryan Gomes â€“ on another hot streak
T.J. Ford â€“ Saturday’s 20-point outburst should turn some heads
Luc Richard Mbah a Moute â€“ has two solid games this past weekend
Ty Lawson â€“ could benefit this week if Billups sits
Shannon Brown â€“ picking up some of the slack left by Kobe’s absence
Injuries:
Tyrus Thomas (suspension): will likely return Tuesday
Nene (foot): day-to-day
Vladimir Radmanovic (Achilles): out until after All-Star weekend
Trevor Ariza (hip): day-to-day
Kyle Lowry (ankle): out Tuesday
A.J. Price (concussion): could return Tuesday
Kobe Bryant (ankle): questionable tonight
Andrew Bynum (hip): check his status
Devin Harris (shoulder): day-to-day
Chris Douglas-Roberts (back): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Lamar Odom could have another solid game for a banged-up Lakers squad, as they host the Spurs.
cj watson or jarrett jack?
I needs steals and assists. seems like jacks overall game is better as far as stat stuffing but cj seems to get more assists and steals?
Peja had a block?
For this week…Diaw or BGordon in an avg-based league? They both have nice matchups and each had a terrible and a good game last week. Also, what are your thoughts on starting Melo this week in an averages league? Thanks!
LOL I really thought that pic said “We are all Gayfanatics” until I hit the jump and saw the full-size pic.
HA! That would’ve been more accurate.
Doc, I’m looking to sell high on VC…who are a few players I should target. I can probably stand to lose a little production in points, 3 pointers & FT%. Steals, boards & turnovers are my weak categories. 10 team league.
WHAT UP DR. JASON!!!! Hahah thanks for providing at-work entertainment for corporate stiffs like me…keep it up!
@mememememe: Jack is the way to go.
@Conrad: I’d roll the dice with BG. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nuggets gave ‘Melo this week off, with the All-Star break and all.
@mules: You could target dudes like Gallo, Dalembert, Bogut Jeff Green or Carl Landry.
@Roger: Haha! Thanks for the comment, sir.
What do you think the likelihood is that Billups sits the last two games before the break?
@DoubleA: I’d say 50-50.
Doc, what do you think of this trade:
I get Steph Curry and Turkoglu
I give up T Murhpy and Manu
@gvsumich: You get the best player in Curry, but you’re really taking a risk on Turkoglu. However, you trade away two players that are health/DNP risks down the stretch. If Hedo picks things up, this will work for you. At the moment though, you took a bit of a hit in this deal.
doc, what do you think about me trading Troy Murphy and Brand for Bargnani? I already have love and landry as my PF so I figured I’d get rid of one of them and open up a spot for free agent pick ups such as nate rob.
@Matt: Not a bad deal given your plan, but you could do better.