Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.8 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: LeBron James dropped some jaws with his 47 points, 6 threes, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals on Saturday. He had 5 turnovers, but shot 55 percent (17-31) from the field and 100 percent (7-7) from the free throw line. It’s tough not to take him for granted.

Noteworthy Lines:

Randy Foye (2/5) â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 9-10 FT (90%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Though many owners dropped him last week, it’s obvious that Foye shouldn’t be given up on just yet.

Josh Smith (2/5) â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 4-7 FT (57%), 18 Pts, 14 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first triple-double of the season and the second of his career. Smith is playing consistently lately and is always good for solid all-around production.

Peja Stojakovic (2/5) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 23 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s notched double-digit points in seven consecutive games and has hit at least two threes in all but one of them. Peja’s owners don’t need a Super Bowl commercial to tell them that selling high would be a smart idea.

Chauncey Billups (2/5) â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 6-8 FT (75%), 9 3ptm, 39 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a monstrous line from Billups, who played through a sprained ankle and destroyed the Lakers on Friday. He missed Saturday’s contest because of the injury but remains a fantasy beast.

Nate Robinson (2/6) â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; So far, so good for the Nate-as-starting-point-guard experiment. Just don’t be surprised if something goes wrong down the line.

Jermaine O’Neal (2/6) â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 6-7 FT (86%), 24 Pts, 16 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; The “Blast from the Past” award for the weekend was hotly contested between Peja and O’Neal. This was maybe his best game of the season so far, but his value remains unchanged.

Andrei Kirilenko (2/6) â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Though he doesn’t look like Drago anymore, AK-47 has been breaking opponents for the last eight games. He should be fine to roll with the rest of the way.

Russell Westbrook (2/6) â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 10 Ast, 8 Stl, 2 TO; The eight steals put him in range of a quadruple-double. Westbrook is now averaging 21.8 points, 7.3 boards, 9.3 assists and 3 steals in his last four games. However, he hasn’t hit a three since Dec. 29.

Vince Carter (2/7) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s three straight solid outings for Carter, who seems like he’s found his way again in the Magic’s rotation. Skeptical owners should sell high immediately.

Rajon Rondo (2/7) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 1-3 FT (33%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 8 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl; Rondo has been phenomenal in his past five games. If he can hit more threes and work on his free-throw shooting, he would be a top-tier fantasy point guard next season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Brandon Rush â€“ besides Saturday’s clunker, Rush has been solid for two weeks

James Posey â€“ has been great in four of the five games with CP3 out

Brad Miller â€“ will have a decent week with Joakim Noah out

Ryan Gomes â€“ on another hot streak

T.J. Ford â€“ Saturday’s 20-point outburst should turn some heads

Luc Richard Mbah a Moute â€“ has two solid games this past weekend

Ty Lawson â€“ could benefit this week if Billups sits

Shannon Brown â€“ picking up some of the slack left by Kobe’s absence

Injuries:

Tyrus Thomas (suspension): will likely return Tuesday

Nene (foot): day-to-day

Vladimir Radmanovic (Achilles): out until after All-Star weekend

Trevor Ariza (hip): day-to-day

Kyle Lowry (ankle): out Tuesday

A.J. Price (concussion): could return Tuesday

Kobe Bryant (ankle): questionable tonight

Andrew Bynum (hip): check his status

Devin Harris (shoulder): day-to-day

Chris Douglas-Roberts (back): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Lamar Odom could have another solid game for a banged-up Lakers squad, as they host the Spurs.

