Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.8

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony torched the Rockets with 50 points, 11 rebounds, a steal, three blocks and two three-pointers. He shot 67 percent (16-24) from the field, 89 percent (16-18) from the free-throw line and had four turnovers in the loss. Anthony continues to be swarmed by drama but remains a solid fantasy player, despite the horrid assists-to-turnovers ratio so far this month (0.8 assists, 3.5 turnovers per game).
Lines for Discussion:
Ray Allen: 9-17 FG (53%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Allen has notched 21+ points in four of his last five games and continues to steamroll through the season with top-25 averages. It’s about time for his owners to at least consider selling high on him in the near future, but it’s not a crime to hold onto him for the rest of the season.
Gerald Wallace: 6-16 FG (38%), 6-8 FT (75%), 1 three, 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Slowly but surely, Wallace is turning his ship around. This marked his third straight game with a double-double and he’s averaging a healthy 16.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, one steal and one three-pointer made so far this month.
Kevin Martin: 12-26 FG (46%), 9-12 FT (75%), 4 threes, 37 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; K-Mart just keeps on producing. He’s off to a strong start to February, averaging 30 points, 3.5 rebounds, four assists, two steals, 3.3 threes and 91 percent from the free-throw line one 11.3 attempts per game.
DeMarcus Cousins: 8-16 FG (50%), 9-10 FT (90%), 25 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; This was a strong bounce-back game for Cousins after his 7/10 stinker on Friday. He’ll be a bit rocky going forward but has played himself into starter status in many leagues.
LaMarcus Aldridge: 15-23 FG (65%), 12-14 FT (86%), 42 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk; This was Aldridge’s second 40-point game of the month. There’s not much else to say about this top-20 stud.
Andris Biedrins: 2 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl; Congratulations if you were able to sell high on him earlier this month. His owners should always be on the lookout to sell high on Biedrins when he pieces together a couple strong lines.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Kendrick Perkins: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Blk, 1 TO; If you’re looking for a big man, Perkins should be a strong consideration for his rebounds and blocks.
Gerald Henderson: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s not the most consistent player in town, but Henderson is worth a look in deeper leagues.
Shaun Livingston: 18 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; That’s two straight games with 21+ minutes for Livingston. If he continues to get this kind of run, he’s definitely worth a pickup in deeper leagues.
Nikola Pekovic: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; An injury to Manna opens things up for Pekovich, who should be considered in deeper leagues.
Sam Young: 22 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s a decent source of points, steals and a smattering of other stats, and should be picked up in deeper leagues and monitored in others.
Peja Stojakovic: 8 Pts, 1 three, 5 Reb; He should be a decent speculative stash if you need points and threes.
Ty Lawson: 19 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 TO; Chauncey Billups is hurt, which means Lawson is an automatic add in most leagues.
Samuel Dalembert: 9 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He was pushed back to the bench but still played 22:48 last night. Dalembert should be considered if you need rebounds and blocks.
Rudy Fernandez: 18 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Fernandez is a fine player to pickup in many leagues at the moment.
Injuries:
Brandon Roy (knee): set to return this week
Chauncey Billups (knee): monitor his status
Nene (illness): day-to-day
Rodney Stuckey (shoulder): game-time decision tonight
Chris Wilcox (groin): ditto
Richard Hamilton (groin): ditto
Jason Maxiell (back): ditto
Brandon Rush (ankle): hopes to return tonight
Darko Milicic (hip): monitor his status
Emeka Okafor (hip): “a ways off” from returning, according to coach Monty Williams; he remains day-to-day
Dante Cunningham (face): monitor his status
Leandro Barbosa (hamstring): could return tonight
Reggie Evans (foot): coach Jay Triano expects him to return just before the All-Star break
Yi Jianlian (ankle): day-to-day
Nick Young (knee): day-to-day
Semih Erden (thigh): day-to-day
For Tonight:
See how much (if at all) post-suspension Aaron Brooks plays tonight as the Rockets host the Timberwolves.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
rondo and al jefferson for felton and granger?
Sup doc?
I’ve been very pleased with my team lately on winning 3 straight weeks now, and I’ve been winning in a dominant way,but as usual I’m still looking to shore up my roster. Someone in our league dropped Brandon Roy when he got injured, upon hearing the news that he will be back this week, i wondered if its a good idea to pickup Roy and drop Carlos Delfino? Or is it too risky for now? who else do think is droppable from my team for Roy?
This is my lineup in a h2h 10 team league:
Jennings/Calderon/Augustin/Conley
Kobe/Delfino/Beasley/Odom
Love/Big AL/MarcGasol/Frye
Thanks doc!
Hey Doc!
My current roster in a 10-team head-to-head is:
Joe Johnson
Rajon Rondo
Tyreke Evans
Stephen Jackson
Carlos Boozer
Joakim Noah
Landry Fields
Amar’e Stoudemire
Ersan Ilyasova
Tayshaun Prince
Luis Scola
Roy Hibbert
Brandon Roy (just picked him up and dropped Delfino)
My team is decent on paper but I’m 5th in my league (sacrificed games to pick up Noah early). I’m being offered Rudy Gay, B. Lopez and Ray Felton for Amar’e, Jax and Rondo. I don’t like giving up Amar’e but picking up Gay and Felton seems like quite an upgrade. What’s your take on this?
Thanks!
@Doc,
what to make of this broy situation!?
is anyone on my team droppable for the speculation??
kidd/rondo/mowill/gibson/delfino
j.rich/dirk/turk/horford/brand
frye/ibaka
Yooo doc wuts goin on? I got dirk and I’m looking to possibly move him in a package deal for less of an injury headache..any suggestions of who I should target or do u think I should just stick with him cuz he can only go up from here? Thanks as always
@hollywud15: I’d rather have Rondo/Jefferson.
@The Mamba King: I’d make the Delfino/Roy swap, especially since John Salmons is close to reclaiming his starting job.
@Clownfish: I’d turn it down. Felton’s best days are behind him and Lopez is just lackluster this season.
@hakasan: He sounds like he’s healthier than he was at the beginning of the year. I’d consider swapping out Delfino for him.
@Green machine: I’d lean toward holding onto Diggler. He’s gotten nicked up a but this season, but he’s a trooper. He should return to form soon enough.
@ Doc,
Which player is better to have overall, Roy or Dunleavy?
boo… missed the roy lottery…
next injured player to monitor is whether reggie williams will regain his 12rb 1+st form… he takes so few shots/ft that i think those % can be ignored… and i’m pretty sure i’m going to have to punt points….
ty lawson is available on the wire and stuckey has been pretty average while playing..and t-mac has been solid in his absence…what do you think?
i meant to ask if i should drop stuckey for lawson…
@Rob: I’d go with Dunleavy.
@hakasan: If you mean Reggie Evans, yes, he holds some intrigue. But the way Amir Johnson has come on, it’ll be tough for him to get significant run.
@BL: Yep, Lawson should be owned in most leagues right now, though it looks like Billups won’t miss too much time. Make the swap.
Beidrins 2 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl; Thats a strong line???
@Doc,
Yep, my bad… i guess i was hoping there would be someone to give me 2x 3s plus 12 rebounds and a steal and not named kevin love :P
Doc,
Should I trade Jason Kidd for Darren Collison for rest of the season? Would that be a wise move?
Doc, who to start tomorrow?
Ryan Anderson vs Phi,
or
Anthony Morrow vs NOR?
I think I’m going to drop Morrow for Ty Lawson. Should I start Ty tomorrow over Anderson?
@Ant: I’ve said it a million times — That section is titled, “Lines for Discussion” and not “The Best Lines of the Night” for a reason. It’s just meant to highlight *some* of the lines that are worth discussing. It’s never been a place where only the best lines are highlighted.
@hakasan: He is a rebounding machine, but we’ll have to hold back our enthusiasm until we see him get enough minutes.
@Twiz: You can do better.
@Duck: We’ll know about Lawson/Billups closer to game time. If Lawson starts, he’s the guy to roll with. Otherwise, go with Anderson.
doc, can you rank oj mayo, jr smith, ariza, and kaman?
I’m trying to decide who I should drop delfino for..for the long term and short term this year.
@jimmy: Ariza, Mayo, Smith and Kaman, though this is all quite uncertain until after the trade deadline.