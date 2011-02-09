Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.9

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, one block and two three-pointers made. He shot 65 percent (15-23) from the field, 69 percent (9-13) from the line and had four turnovers. This was a nice “bounce-back” game after having two relatively quiet games after his 51/11/8 game on Feb. 3. James has been a top-five fantasy player during the past month.
Lines for Discussion:
Lou Williams: 8-13 FG (62%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 three, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Williams has been posting strong lines more often than not lately and continues to improve his numbers as the season wears on. He’s a great guy to target if you need help with points, threes and free-throw percentage.
Baron Davis: 8-16 FG (50%), 5-5 FT (100%), 4 threes, 25 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Davis carved up the Magic last night and posted one of his better lines of the season. His creaky body is always a concern, and given his strong play recently, owners who already have too many DNP risks on their roster should consider selling high.
Roy Hibbert: 8-14 FG (57%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He would’ve had an even bigger night if it weren’t for his foul trouble. Hibbert has bounced back since the coaching change for the Pacers and is a safe bet to be a steady player the rest of the way.
Serge Ibaka: 1-5 FG (20%), 4-6 FT (67%), 6 Pts, 14 Reb, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He was questionable before the game with injured ribs, which made this line extra sweet for his owners. Ibaka remains limited by his bench role and isn’t good for much more than blocks and inconsistent rebounds.
John Salmons: 7-18 FG (39%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 three, 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Salmons returned to the starting lineup last night and had his best game since returning from being sidelined with a sore hip. His return to the starting five squashes the value of Carlos Delfino.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Evan Turner: 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 TO; Turner has become a decent player to consider in deeper leagues.
J.J. Redick: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; Redick continues to be a decent option if you need threes and some points.
Ike Diogu: 18 Pts, 5 Reb; He’s been getting steadier minutes lately, though he doesn’t do much besides score and rebound every now and then. Monitor him in deeper leagues.
Josh McRoberts: 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; McRoberts doesn’t do a lot of anything, but does just enough of everything to be worth monitoring in deeper leagues.
Mario Chalmers: 16 Pts, 2 threes, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl; He recently hit a cold spell but should be worth a look if you need a point guard in a deeper league.
DeJuan Blair: 18 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If you need help at center, Blair should definitely be considered.
Greg Monroe: 14 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast; The same goes for Monroe.
Austin Daye: 10 Pts, 1 three, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Daye has been putting up decent lines every now and then in recent weeks. He’s worth monitoring.
Chuck Hayes: 10 Pts, 13 Reb, 4 Ast, 5 Stl; If you need help at center, Hayes should be on top of your short list of candidates.
Injuries:
Kwame Brown (personal): missed Tuesday’s practice but expected to play tonight
Chauncey Billups (knee): MRI revealed nothing serious; monitor his status
Nene (illness): questionable tonight
Rudy Gay (toe): was a late scratch last night; check his status
Ronny Turiaf (ankle): out tonight
Raja Bell (personal): missed Tuesday’s practice but expected to play tonight
Paul Millsap (leg): missed Tuesday’s practice but is probable tonight
Yi Jianlian (ankle): out tonight
Dominique Jones (foot): out indefinitely
Roddy Beaubois (foot): went through his first full practice of the season Tuesday, could be a week away from returning
Nick Young (knee): should be ready to go tonight
Zach Randolph (ankle): check his status
For Tonight:
Blake Griffin and the Clippers visit Timofey Mozgov and the Knicks at MSG. Griffin finished with 44/15/7 in their last meeting. Mozgov, who is slated to start, got a face-full of crotch. The world is on edge to see what will happen tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
@Doc,
finally ditched delfino for lawson… as much as Delfino puts up 3s and Stls, i found his erratic %s and lack of ast/rb too hard to take… even though lawson’s not 100%, billups is also beat up and who knows, lawson might be the starting pg by the end of the month…
looking at the rest of my players… i’m benching my cle guards gibson/mowill until they can string together some games to prove they’re worthy… turk continues to produce in rb/ast/stl in a way that i’m forced to live with his horrid shooting…
what do you think the value of bonner is for the rest of the season?? do you think duncan will be rested even more, and that bonner might be able to maintain his 1.8 3s/night and shoot at better than 40% from 3s? hindrich/flynn are also available for pick ups, but flynn’s be avging lots of TOs… kirk seems to have a good 25min+/game playing backup to wall/young? what about eddie house? do you think he can get consistent pt in miami??
thanks Doc!
@hakasan: Salmons returning to the starting five also puts a damper on Delfino’s appeal, so I think that was a good swap. Bonner will be decent for threes on most nights, but I’m thinking Splitter and Blair will benefit most from TD’s rest. Hinrich will be the steadiest of those guys. Flynn is fine now, but once Ridnour returns, it’s a timeshare at best. House will be decent for points and threes.
I agree Splitter and Blair will benefit most from TD’s rest.