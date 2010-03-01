Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.1 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Dirk Nowitzki takes this honor after averaging 36.5 points, 1 three, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during his two games this weekend. He shot 57 percent from the field and 93 percent from the line during this span and averaged just a turnover in each game. Diggler’s as steady a fantasy beast as they come.
Noteworthy Lines:
Al Harrington (2/26) â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 8-12 FT (67%), 5 3ptm, 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He followed this up with a game of 31 points on 6 threes. Harrington has a habit of fading away following a string of strong showings, so try to sell high if you can.
Jason Kidd (2/26) â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Poor shooting, ridiculous numbers â€“ this was a vintage line from Kidd, though it was his first triple-double from the season.
Kevin Martin (2/26) â€“ 9-24 FG (38%), 14-14 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 33 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He had a 32-point game on much better shooting the next day. Martin seems back to being his old self.
David West (2/26) â€“ 16-24 FG (67%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Unfortunately, these big games have been too infrequent from West this season, but there’s no denying the power in this line.
Spencer Hawes (2/26) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His stint coach Paul Westphal‘s doghouse seems to be over, and with Jason Thompson out a while, Hawes could turn things around for the next few weeks.
Kevin Garnett (2/27) â€“ 12-16 FG (75%), 2-2 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Sure, it happened against the Nets, but he did this in just under 28 minutes of work. That said, sell high on KG if you can.
Zach Randolph (2/27) â€“ 10-24 FG (42%), 11-13 FT (85%), 31 Pts, 25 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; You think he wanted to rub it in the Knicks’ faces?
Deron Williams (2/27) â€“ 13-17 FG (77%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 3ptm, 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Williams has been incredibly generous in February, notching double-digit assists 11 times in 12 tries.
Amar’e Stoudemire (2/28) â€“ 15-28 FG (54%), 10-15 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 41 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; A block would’ve been nice from STAT, who’s been a bit of a disappointment so far this season.
Richard Jefferson (2/28) â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He seems much more comfortable coming off the bench, which is good news for his fantasy value.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Serge Ibaka â€“ had a nice weekend, usually good for blocks
George Hill â€“ struggled Sunday, but has proven his worth even with Tony Parker in the lineup
Marcus Thornton â€“ it’s inexcusable for any league that still has him on its waiver wire
Robin Lopez â€“ blocking and rebounding his way back to relevance
Carlos Delfino â€“ he’s not done yet
Nicolas Batum â€“ crazy line in limited minutes on Saturday
Anthony Tolliver â€“ shows flashes of serious productivity
C.J. Watson â€“ with Monta Ellis probably out for a bit, Watson should continue rolling
Jerry Stackhouse â€“ a true blast from the past lately
Yi Jianlian â€“ monster line on Sunday, still inconsistent
Injuries:
Luol Deng (knee): questionable tonight
Shaquille O’Neal (thumb): surgery today, done for the regular season
Andris Biedrins (groin): day-to-day
Kyle Lowry (ankle): questionable tonight
Trevor Ariza (hip): game-time decision
Al Jefferson (suspension): out two games
Courtney Lee (ankle): day-to-day
Elton Brand (calf): day-to-day
Chris Bosh (ankle): out tonight
Andrei Kirilenko (back): game-time decision tonight
Wilson Chandler (personal): out tonight
Ty Lawson (shoulder): doubtful tonight
For Tonight:
Andrea Bargnani will continue to shoulder a good deal of the Raptors’ offense with Bosh out, as his squad visits a Rockets team with a high-octane backcourt in Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
no love for mr. blatche? dude’s been killing it lately. i’ll take the turnovers anyday if he continues to produce huge lines like last night’s.
word. Andray Blatche been balling since the trades.
also, didnt darren collison and luis scola have decent wknds?
what were their stats?
Maybe something Dime would like to look into too:
In the history of the NBA/ABA there’s only one player who shot under 36% FG, took more than 16 shots/game and had 2.4 to’s.
Charles Williams during the 69/70 ABA season shot .359% from the field, had 3.1 to’s (and just 3.6 ast) while taking almost 21 shots a game.
Jennings right now shoots 36.9%, takes 15.6 shots a game and has 2.4 to’s a game. You could say that’s historically bad, here are his peers when you search for a player who took over 15 shots a game against a fg% of less than 38% and who have had (more than) 2.4 to’s/game:
Rk Player Season Lg G MP FGA AST TOV FG%
1 Brandon Jennings Oct-09 NBA 59 33.2 15.6 6.1 2.4 0.368
2 Charles Williams 1968-69 ABA 66 34.6 19.7 2.5 3.1 0.373
3 Jamal Mashburn 1995-96 NBA 18 37.2 21.3 2.8 3.1 0.379
4 Charles Williams 1969-70 ABA 26 35.6 20.7 3.6 3.1 0.359
If you’d lower the amount of to/game to 2.0 you could add two Chico Vaughn ABA seasons. So Brandon right now is in a select company of two ABA players and Jamal Mashburn’s 18 game season where he played his last season in Dallas on one leg.
Of course, stats don’t tell the whole story, and Jennings is part of the reason why the Bucks are in playoff contention. BUT would you consider giving a rookie of the year award to a guy who posts these type of numbers?
0.5 BLOCKS!!!!! wow great job dirk!!! You being 7ft and all!!! Keep up the GOOD work…
btw I’m not saying Jennings should be in consideration for ROY, just that some people have mentioned him.
You can stick a fork in biedrins. Wasn’t doing squat when healthy and the FT % is abismal
For I need 3s, Asts, Stls.
The best guys out there are Delfino, Beno Udrih and CJ Watson.
Would you drop Calderone or Artest for either of those guys?
Thanks,
Joe
Hey Doc,
is it time to drop Danilo Gallinari? Is it worth to wait for more production from Sergio Rodriguez, looking at h2h playoffs? Do you think Drew Good will last?
Robin Lopez, Taj Gibson and Tayshaun are on the wire, i could use blocks and rebounds…
Thanks in advance!
Varejao or Elton Brand for the remainder of the year?
Hey Doc
Monta and Boozer for Rajon Rondo and Kevin Martin is crazy?
I just dropped Noah and Flynn for Hawes and C.J Watson
what do u think? i was getting fed up with Noah, mostly injured the past month and still not on the IR list.
Also Flynn has had his mins cut for some reason and the H2H playoffs are just around the corner, i needed production now
No love for Andray Blatche? He KILLED it last night.
Doc,
I still sit in 2nd place with CP3 and Ariza out hurt. I picked up Collison while CP3 is out. Time is running out on him for CP3 is not on crutches now. Also, M. Thornton is sitting on waivers. Two questions: 1) Would you suggest picking up Thornton and dropping Ariza? 2) Suggest a 2nd best player to target a trade with Collison
I enjoy your article, great work.
Doc,
Who’s a better pick up now?
Varejao OR Blatche?
Thanks,
BG
@ShaqFu: I’d probably drop Calderon for Watson. Artest has some trade value, especially right now.
@WBE: It’s tough to drop Gallo, but his recent play makes it even harder to argue against it. He’s doing OK tonight, but if he continues to falter, swap him out. I like stashing Rodriguez, especially with playoffs in mind. Gooden seems set to start, and with Craig Smith hurt his value only gets stronger.
All of those guys are strong options, though Lopez will get you the most blocks.
@DoubleA: Varejao.
@NYDaredevil: Big-time deal, and with Monta’s recent injury, the Rondo/Martin side wins.
@danksy: Great moves.
@Bchaulz: Thornton is a better play than Ariza right now, but with the Rockets’ great playoff schedule, it’s tough to suggest that swap. If you want immediate help, sure, but I’d lean away from that move. With Collison, you can aim for guys like Rudy Gay, Amar’e Stoudemire, Rajon Rondo or Jason Terry, among others.
@Beth G: Blatche, easily.
Hey Doc,
Would you trade away Dwight for Josh smith?
Cheers,
Which is better pickup, al Thornton or drew gooden?
@BrickLayer: Probably not. The only reasons to trade away Dwight are his FT% and turnovers, and while Smith is less turnover-prone, his other stats don’t quite match up as nicely as Dwight’s, unless you’re really desperate for more assists and steals. If you benefit from Smith’s stronger categories, and given Orlando’s weak playoff schedule, this could be a nice deal.
@Jamal: I’d lean toward Gooden.