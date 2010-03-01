Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.1 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Dirk Nowitzki takes this honor after averaging 36.5 points, 1 three, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1 steal and 0.5 blocks per game during his two games this weekend. He shot 57 percent from the field and 93 percent from the line during this span and averaged just a turnover in each game. Diggler’s as steady a fantasy beast as they come.

Noteworthy Lines:

Al Harrington (2/26) â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 8-12 FT (67%), 5 3ptm, 37 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He followed this up with a game of 31 points on 6 threes. Harrington has a habit of fading away following a string of strong showings, so try to sell high if you can.

Jason Kidd (2/26) â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 19 Pts, 16 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Poor shooting, ridiculous numbers â€“ this was a vintage line from Kidd, though it was his first triple-double from the season.

Kevin Martin (2/26) â€“ 9-24 FG (38%), 14-14 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 33 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He had a 32-point game on much better shooting the next day. Martin seems back to being his old self.

David West (2/26) â€“ 16-24 FG (67%), 7-8 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 40 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Unfortunately, these big games have been too infrequent from West this season, but there’s no denying the power in this line.

Spencer Hawes (2/26) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 1 3ptm, 15 Pts, 12 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; His stint coach Paul Westphal‘s doghouse seems to be over, and with Jason Thompson out a while, Hawes could turn things around for the next few weeks.

Kevin Garnett (2/27) â€“ 12-16 FG (75%), 2-2 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Sure, it happened against the Nets, but he did this in just under 28 minutes of work. That said, sell high on KG if you can.

Zach Randolph (2/27) â€“ 10-24 FG (42%), 11-13 FT (85%), 31 Pts, 25 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; You think he wanted to rub it in the Knicks’ faces?

Deron Williams (2/27) â€“ 13-17 FG (77%), 5-6 FT (83%), 4 3ptm, 35 Pts, 7 Reb, 13 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Williams has been incredibly generous in February, notching double-digit assists 11 times in 12 tries.

Amar’e Stoudemire (2/28) â€“ 15-28 FG (54%), 10-15 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 41 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; A block would’ve been nice from STAT, who’s been a bit of a disappointment so far this season.

Richard Jefferson (2/28) â€“ 7-11 FG (64%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He seems much more comfortable coming off the bench, which is good news for his fantasy value.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Serge Ibaka â€“ had a nice weekend, usually good for blocks

George Hill â€“ struggled Sunday, but has proven his worth even with Tony Parker in the lineup

Marcus Thornton â€“ it’s inexcusable for any league that still has him on its waiver wire

Robin Lopez â€“ blocking and rebounding his way back to relevance

Carlos Delfino â€“ he’s not done yet

Nicolas Batum â€“ crazy line in limited minutes on Saturday

Anthony Tolliver â€“ shows flashes of serious productivity

C.J. Watson â€“ with Monta Ellis probably out for a bit, Watson should continue rolling

Jerry Stackhouse â€“ a true blast from the past lately

Yi Jianlian â€“ monster line on Sunday, still inconsistent

Injuries:

Luol Deng (knee): questionable tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (thumb): surgery today, done for the regular season

Andris Biedrins (groin): day-to-day

Kyle Lowry (ankle): questionable tonight

Trevor Ariza (hip): game-time decision

Al Jefferson (suspension): out two games

Courtney Lee (ankle): day-to-day

Elton Brand (calf): day-to-day

Chris Bosh (ankle): out tonight

Andrei Kirilenko (back): game-time decision tonight

Wilson Chandler (personal): out tonight

Ty Lawson (shoulder): doubtful tonight

For Tonight:

Andrea Bargnani will continue to shoulder a good deal of the Raptors’ offense with Bosh out, as his squad visits a Rockets team with a high-octane backcourt in Aaron Brooks and Kevin Martin.

