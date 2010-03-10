Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.10

Beast of the Night: Andrew Bogut busted up the Celtics with 25 points, 17 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 4 blocks. The Aussie shot 56 percent (10-18) from the field, 100 percent (5-5) from the line, had 2 turnovers and dunkfaced Glen Davis in the process. He’s been healthy this season and has been a top-10 fantasy force during the past month.

Noteworthy Lines:

Drew Gooden â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; It’s a good thing he didn’t seek a buyout. Gooden is averaging a nice double-double to the tune of 15/10 since coming to the Clips. Congratulations if you were quick enough to scoop him up.

Dwight Howard â€“ 9-12 FG (75%), 4-4 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 4 TO; In the past month, Howard has justified owners who drafted him in the second round of their drafts. But with the Magic’s dreadful fantasy playoff schedule and the likelihood that he’ll get some rest down the stretch, owners in leagues that haven’t had their trade deadlines pass yet should see what they can lure with the beast.

Luis Scola â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 7-8 FT (88%), 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 7 TO; He’s been a beast during the past four games, though he’s also turning the ball over like it’s his job. With Houston’s strong playoff schedule, Scola’s owners should reap huge rewards.

Trevor Ariza â€“ 4-13 FG (31%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 13 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He finally returned after a hip injury kept him sidelined for seven games. This was a fine line but he was only a borderline starter before the injury.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 2-2 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Blk, 2 TO; This was a nice bounce back from a poor showing on Sunday, when he came off the bench for disciplinary reasons. Dalembert has been inconsistent but his strong rebounds and blocks keep him relevant in most leagues.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; A very nice all-around line from Hibbert, who’s on a mini-roll right now. He always tosses in at least one stinker a week, so weigh your options before excitedly inserting him in your starting lineups.

Ray Allen â€“ 0-3 FG (0%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl; Brian Scalabrine could’ve done more with 34 minutes. This was Allen’s second three-point performance in four games and he’s clearly struggling with Paul Pierce back in the lineup. Congrats if you sold high on him a couple weeks ago.

Deron Williams â€“ 11-15 FG (73%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 28 Pts, 1 Reb, 17 Ast, 1 TO; D-Will (who needs a better nickname, by the way) put on a clinic in Chicago and even had an epic dunk of his own on Derrick Rose.

Jarrett Jack â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 8-8 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 18 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk; Jack has been great during the past couple weeks and is turning out to be one of the best waiver-wire pickups of the season.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 11-20 FG (55%), 10-11 FT (91%), 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Another night, another game-winner. If you want to get nitpicky, a three would’ve been nice, but it’s good to see Kobe shoot at a high clip again.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Matt Barnes â€“ 10 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; Barnes is on a nice little streak right now and deserves consideration in deeper leagues.

Jordan Hill â€“ 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast; He had 12/8 on Sunday and could be finding his niche in Houston.

James Singleton â€“ 12 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; If you need blocks on a regular basis, Singleton’s your man.

Jrue Holiday â€“ 21 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was his second straight 21-point game, though inconsistency is always in the cards for the rookie.

Brandon Rush â€“ 24 Pts, 4 3ptm, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He benefited from Danny Granger‘s absence last night, but is having a fine March so far.

Dahntay Jones â€“ 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He’ll likely fall back to earth when Granger returns.

Carlos Delfino â€“ 19 Pts, 5 3ptm, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s still relevant.

C.J. Miles â€“ 26 Pts, 6 3ptm, 1 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Give him a look if you need threes and steals.

Brad Miller â€“ 20 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s hitting a good number of threes, though he doesn’t give you many blocks.

Hakim Warrick â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He could have a nice boost in value if Luol Deng’s injury is serious.

Injuries:

Antawn Jamison (knee): MRI was fine, so he should play Friday

Brendan Haywood (back): could return tonight

Ty Lawson (shoulder): out another week

Rodney Stuckey (head): out at least another game

Jerry Stackhouse (hamstring): day-to-day

Deng (calf): MRI scheduled today

For Tonight:

See if Al Jefferson keeps on flying or plummets back to earth against the Nuggets.

