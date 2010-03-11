Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.11

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd put up 20 points, 5 threes, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, 1 block and 2 turnovers against his former team from New Jersey. He shot 46 percent (6-13) from the floor and 75 percent (3-4) from the line. Despite his age, Kidd remains a top-three fantasy point guard.

Noteworthy Lines:

Dwyane Wade â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 15-17 FT (88%), 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Every single one of his stats are down this year (including turnovers) but Wade has still managed to put up top-12 numbers for most of the season.

Rudy Gay â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 28 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He usually doesn’t hit this many threes, so that was a bonus. Gay contributes in every category and has improved his scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, turnovers and shooting this season.

Rasheed Wallace â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Stl, 3 Blk; This was a very nice line from ‘Sheed, who’s been an enormous bust this season. In the words of Forrest Gump: “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Chris Andersen â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 6-7 FT (86%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Blk; If he can stay out of foul trouble, The Birdman gives his owners bucketfuls of blocks. He’s averaging 3.25 blocks in his last four outings.

Kevin Love â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 9-10 FT (90%), 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Despite the infuriatingly limited minutes, Love is still putting up very usable numbers.

Shawn Marion â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This marks the first time this season that Marion has notched back-to-back double-doubles. It’s tough to trust him just yet but Marion might finally be finding his groove in Dallas.

Manu Ginobili â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Ginobili is thriving as a starter with Tony Parker out and if he can avoid DNPs in the final stretch of the season, he could be the MVP for his owners.

Tyreke Evans â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 5-7 FT (71%), 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 TO; Though he’s been close numerous times this season, this was Evans’ first taste of a triple-double. It’ll be interesting to see where he’ll be picked in next season’s drafts.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

D.J. Augustin â€“ 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; Augustin has now scored 10+ points in five straight games and is finally getting enough minutes to be productive.

Rasual Butler â€“ 31 Pts, 6 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He usually struggles with his shot but as a starter for the Clippers, Butler’s a nice option if you need threes.

Mario Chalmers â€“ 12 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Ast, 2 Stl; He’s been very quiet for about three weeks but deserves consideration in deep leagues.

Wesley Matthews â€“ 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO He’s on a roll right now and is a good source of threes and steals.

Kyle Korver â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; Korver’s usually not good for anything other than threes.

Serge Ibaka â€“ 12 Pts, 9 Reb; He’s a decent source of blocks on most nights.

Terrence Williams â€“ 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been very productive lately.

Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s back to the bench but should continue to be a productive sixth man.

Antonio McDyess â€“ 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Though this was nice, he’s a bit too shaky for most owners’ tastes.

Beno Udrih â€“ 24 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 TO; He’s doing well as a starter and should be owned in most leagues by now.

Injuries:

Maurice Evans (flu): out tonight

Gerald Wallace (neck): left last night’s game but returned and finished, but should be monitored

Brad Miller (thumb): expected to play tonight

Luol Deng (calf): out at least two games

Monta Ellis (back): could return tonight

Yi Jianlian (ankle): out at least another week

Chris Paul (knee): about two weeks away

Peja Stojakovic (abdomen): out at least two weeks

Taj Gibson (foot): may be out with plantar fasciitis

Michael Beasley (thigh): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Hakim Warrick should get plenty of run tonight as the Bulls visit the Magic.

