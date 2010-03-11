Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.11

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd put up 20 points, 5 threes, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 4 steals, 1 block and 2 turnovers against his former team from New Jersey. He shot 46 percent (6-13) from the floor and 75 percent (3-4) from the line. Despite his age, Kidd remains a top-three fantasy point guard.
Noteworthy Lines:
Dwyane Wade â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 15-17 FT (88%), 27 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Every single one of his stats are down this year (including turnovers) but Wade has still managed to put up top-12 numbers for most of the season.
Rudy Gay â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 28 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He usually doesn’t hit this many threes, so that was a bonus. Gay contributes in every category and has improved his scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks, turnovers and shooting this season.
Rasheed Wallace â€“ 3-7 FG (43%), 4-5 FT (80%), 1 3ptm, 11 Pts, 2 Reb, 6 Stl, 3 Blk; This was a very nice line from ‘Sheed, who’s been an enormous bust this season. In the words of Forrest Gump: “That’s all I have to say about that.”
Chris Andersen â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 6-7 FT (86%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 3 Blk; If he can stay out of foul trouble, The Birdman gives his owners bucketfuls of blocks. He’s averaging 3.25 blocks in his last four outings.
Kevin Love â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 9-10 FT (90%), 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; Despite the infuriatingly limited minutes, Love is still putting up very usable numbers.
Shawn Marion â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 4-4 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; This marks the first time this season that Marion has notched back-to-back double-doubles. It’s tough to trust him just yet but Marion might finally be finding his groove in Dallas.
Manu Ginobili â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 6-8 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Ginobili is thriving as a starter with Tony Parker out and if he can avoid DNPs in the final stretch of the season, he could be the MVP for his owners.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 5-7 FT (71%), 19 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 TO; Though he’s been close numerous times this season, this was Evans’ first taste of a triple-double. It’ll be interesting to see where he’ll be picked in next season’s drafts.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
D.J. Augustin â€“ 10 Pts, 2 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 TO; Augustin has now scored 10+ points in five straight games and is finally getting enough minutes to be productive.
Rasual Butler â€“ 31 Pts, 6 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl; He usually struggles with his shot but as a starter for the Clippers, Butler’s a nice option if you need threes.
Mario Chalmers â€“ 12 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Ast, 2 Stl; He’s been very quiet for about three weeks but deserves consideration in deep leagues.
Wesley Matthews â€“ 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO He’s on a roll right now and is a good source of threes and steals.
Kyle Korver â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; Korver’s usually not good for anything other than threes.
Serge Ibaka â€“ 12 Pts, 9 Reb; He’s a decent source of blocks on most nights.
Terrence Williams â€“ 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been very productive lately.
Rodrigue Beaubois â€“ 16 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’s back to the bench but should continue to be a productive sixth man.
Antonio McDyess â€“ 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Though this was nice, he’s a bit too shaky for most owners’ tastes.
Beno Udrih â€“ 24 Pts, 2 3ptm, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 TO; He’s doing well as a starter and should be owned in most leagues by now.
Injuries:
Maurice Evans (flu): out tonight
Gerald Wallace (neck): left last night’s game but returned and finished, but should be monitored
Brad Miller (thumb): expected to play tonight
Luol Deng (calf): out at least two games
Monta Ellis (back): could return tonight
Yi Jianlian (ankle): out at least another week
Chris Paul (knee): about two weeks away
Peja Stojakovic (abdomen): out at least two weeks
Taj Gibson (foot): may be out with plantar fasciitis
Michael Beasley (thigh): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Hakim Warrick should get plenty of run tonight as the Bulls visit the Magic.
Hey Doc,
Would you recommend dropping hinrich for terrence williams or jrue holiday?
Do you think that holiday can continue his a production of 15 ppg 3.5 rebounds and 6 assists, coupled with 1.5 steals and decent fg %?
Thanks
@nok73: Holiday gives you stats that are more similar to Hinrich’s so if you’re looking to make a swap, he could be a better option.
Doc,
Playoffs start next week. I should have a bye the first week. Is it time to drop CP3? I can grab George Hill right now and roll the dice on him for the 2nd and championship rounds. What you think?
Thanks man!
@Bchaulz: It’s really tough to recommend dropping CP3 until we know for sure whether or not he’ll play again this season, especially if you’ve held onto him for this long. George Hill is certainly worthy of a roster spot in most leagues, and if you’re really pessimistic about Paul, make the swap. I’m just too afraid to recommend that at this point.
Ok Doc, I’ll hold on to CP3
What about making a move for George Hill and putting Mo Williams or Jamal Crawford on the waivers. Is that an upgrade? I’m not hurting, but I don’t want to miss the boat to get better down the stretch.
Thanks for your input
@Bchaulz: Tough call. Williams is definitely frustrating right now, he could find his way again soon. Crawford’s too valuable to just drop. If you don’t want to wait on Williams, he’d be the one to swap out for Hill.
just traded marcus camby and charlie villanueva for shawn marion, john salmons, and tyson chandler..good deal??
@Stu: Decent, only if Marion keeps it up.