Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.15 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Stephen Curry went Jurassic on the Raptors on Saturday with 35 points, 5 threes, 6 rebound, 10 assists, 4 steals and 1 block. He shot 62 percent (13-21) from the floor, 100 percent (4-4) from the line and had 2 turnovers. In fantasy terms, Curry is clearly the rookie of the year.
Noteworthy Lines:
Andre Iguodala (3/12) â€“ 12-24 FG (50%), 5-9 FT (565), 1 3ptm, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He followed this up with a solid 15/6/9 performance and seems to be digging himself out of the slump he encountered earlier this month.
Mike Miller (3/13) â€“ 2-3 FG (67%), 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Despite starting and playing decent minutes, Miller seems apprehensive to shoot much and is failing to take advantage of a golden opportunity to produce in D.C. If there’s a hot free agent available in your league, it might be time to cut ties with him.
J.R. Smith (3/13) â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 3ptm, 30 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; This balanced out his stink bomb on Friday. He should be fine going forward.
Tracy McGrady (3/13) â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 11 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Even T-Mac can’t deny that his legs are shot and owners who showed admirable, if not naÃ¯ve patience by holding onto him for the majority of the season are getting a major dose of reality.
Luis Scola (3/13) â€“ 20-25 FG (80%), 4-6 FT (67%), 44 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Wow. Scola clearly loves the extra touches and room to operate since Carl Landry left town and he should be a huge help for his owners during their playoffs.
George Hill (3/13) â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s surprisingly steady and should remain reliable for his fortunate owners.
Jose Calderon (3/13) â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 7 3ptm, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 TO; Yes, this was against the Warriors, but the important thing to note is that he played more minutes than Jarrett Jack on this night and the next. Calderon could be making a strong case for recapturing his starting gig.
Andrew Bogut (3/14) â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 3-7 FT (43%), 17 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; The shooting percentages remind us that he’s still human but Bogut has been incredible this season, especially during the last month. It’ll be hard to see him go anywhere after the second round next year.
Stephen Jackson (3/14) â€“ 10-20 FG (50%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; Solid shooting from the field? No turnovers? Who is this?
Amar’e Stoudemire (3/14) â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 14-14 FT (100%), 36 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He only had two games last week and owners who chose to sit STAT are probably kicking themselves after he had a couple of huge games.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
James Johnson â€“ so long as Luol Deng is out, he’ll be a solid play
Jannero Pargo â€“ decent play until Derrick Rose returns
Quentin Richardson â€“ has hit at least two threes in each game this month
Terrence Williams â€“ continues to put up usable all-around numbers
Wayne Ellington â€“ averaged 16 points and 3 threes in two games this weekend
Will Bynum â€“ 20-assist outburst got everyone’s attention
Bill Walker â€“ had a great weekend, averaging 22 points and 3.5 threes in two games
Toney Douglas â€“ also had a solid weekend, starting point guard duties could be his
Jason Maxiell â€“ three straight double-doubles
Wesley Matthews â€“ continues to start, hit 6 threes on Sunday
Injuries:
Gerald Wallace (ankle): expected to miss Tuesday’s game
Deng (calf): unlikely to return before the end of the week
Chris Andersen (finger): fractured his left ring finger, check his status
Stuckey (head): out at least two more games
T.J. Ford (groin): out seven to 10 days
Matt Barnes (toe): day-to-day
Andrei Kirilenko (calf): ditto
Ronnie Price (wrist): ditto
Mehmet Okur (back): ditto
For Tonight:
Kobe should have a big night against the Warriors.
Who should i grab? I need rebounds:
McGee, Petro, Ibaka, or Ben Wallace?
I can afford to wait out Wallace’s injury since playoffs dont start for me for 2 weeks. But do you think his value will be the same, with the way Maxiel is playing?
So what do you figure the odds are on Gerald Wallace playing some this week?
I need em in my lineup this week so I don’t have to cut a guard like Eric Gordon (who’s been dinged up left and right this year) or Young Money (Jennings was great early but his FG% has him on my bench anyway).
@killa cam: I’d go with McGee or Ibaka. Petro will lose his value if K-Mart returns and Wallace’s future is bleak.
@DoubleA: I think he has a good shot at playing either Friday or Saturday.
Hey Doc,
Gordon an OK play for 3 games [will he miss any?], or should I stick to Q Rich’s tough, but assured, 3 games… Fighting madly for 3’s (and points, you should keep in mind).
Also, is Chris Andersen out for a prolonged period?
Doc,
I have Noah and Crash both on the bench and the playoffs start this week. We have three rebounding categories, so obviously this is a huge blow. I also have Hawes and Hibbert, who should I be dropping and picking up? I like either Hickson or Blair because both have 4 games, who would you drop?
@Nick: Gordon’s questionable tonight and it seems like Richardson is the safer bet.
Not sure yet about Andersen – I’m assuming he’ll return shortly.
@D.H.: At this point, I’d look to drop Hawes for Blair maybe. Blair and Hickson aren’t the most appealing options.
Should I drop Speights or wait it out, the FA roster is pretty weak best options are:
Hughes
Augustin
T Outlaw
Derozan
N Young
CJ Miles
What is my best option?