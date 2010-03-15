Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.15 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Stephen Curry went Jurassic on the Raptors on Saturday with 35 points, 5 threes, 6 rebound, 10 assists, 4 steals and 1 block. He shot 62 percent (13-21) from the floor, 100 percent (4-4) from the line and had 2 turnovers. In fantasy terms, Curry is clearly the rookie of the year.

Noteworthy Lines:

Andre Iguodala (3/12) â€“ 12-24 FG (50%), 5-9 FT (565), 1 3ptm, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He followed this up with a solid 15/6/9 performance and seems to be digging himself out of the slump he encountered earlier this month.

Mike Miller (3/13) â€“ 2-3 FG (67%), 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Despite starting and playing decent minutes, Miller seems apprehensive to shoot much and is failing to take advantage of a golden opportunity to produce in D.C. If there’s a hot free agent available in your league, it might be time to cut ties with him.

J.R. Smith (3/13) â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 3ptm, 30 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast; This balanced out his stink bomb on Friday. He should be fine going forward.

Tracy McGrady (3/13) â€“ 4-7 FG (57%), 1-1 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 11 Pts, 1 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Even T-Mac can’t deny that his legs are shot and owners who showed admirable, if not naÃ¯ve patience by holding onto him for the majority of the season are getting a major dose of reality.

Luis Scola (3/13) â€“ 20-25 FG (80%), 4-6 FT (67%), 44 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Wow. Scola clearly loves the extra touches and room to operate since Carl Landry left town and he should be a huge help for his owners during their playoffs.

George Hill (3/13) â€“ 6-8 FG (75%), 1-1 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 11 Ast, 1 Stl; He’s surprisingly steady and should remain reliable for his fortunate owners.

Jose Calderon (3/13) â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 7 3ptm, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 TO; Yes, this was against the Warriors, but the important thing to note is that he played more minutes than Jarrett Jack on this night and the next. Calderon could be making a strong case for recapturing his starting gig.

Andrew Bogut (3/14) â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 3-7 FT (43%), 17 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk; The shooting percentages remind us that he’s still human but Bogut has been incredible this season, especially during the last month. It’ll be hard to see him go anywhere after the second round next year.

Stephen Jackson (3/14) â€“ 10-20 FG (50%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 3ptm, 28 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl; Solid shooting from the field? No turnovers? Who is this?

Amar’e Stoudemire (3/14) â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 14-14 FT (100%), 36 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He only had two games last week and owners who chose to sit STAT are probably kicking themselves after he had a couple of huge games.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

James Johnson â€“ so long as Luol Deng is out, he’ll be a solid play

Jannero Pargo â€“ decent play until Derrick Rose returns

Quentin Richardson â€“ has hit at least two threes in each game this month

Terrence Williams â€“ continues to put up usable all-around numbers

Wayne Ellington â€“ averaged 16 points and 3 threes in two games this weekend

Will Bynum â€“ 20-assist outburst got everyone’s attention

Bill Walker â€“ had a great weekend, averaging 22 points and 3.5 threes in two games

Toney Douglas â€“ also had a solid weekend, starting point guard duties could be his

Jason Maxiell â€“ three straight double-doubles

Wesley Matthews â€“ continues to start, hit 6 threes on Sunday

Injuries:

Gerald Wallace (ankle): expected to miss Tuesday’s game

Deng (calf): unlikely to return before the end of the week

Chris Andersen (finger): fractured his left ring finger, check his status

Stuckey (head): out at least two more games

T.J. Ford (groin): out seven to 10 days

Matt Barnes (toe): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (calf): ditto

Ronnie Price (wrist): ditto

Mehmet Okur (back): ditto

For Tonight:

Kobe should have a big night against the Warriors.

