Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.16

Beast of the Night: Joe Johnson busted out of his slump in a big way last night, posting 36 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and six three-pointers. He shot 68 percent (13-19) from the field, 100 percent (4-4) from the charity stripe and had two turnovers. Johnson nearly matched his total points scored in his previous three games with last night’s line. Johnson’s fallen out of elite fantasy basketball status this season, but is still a solid guy to own in most leagues.
Lines for Discussion:
Landry Fields: 5-10 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 3 threes, 17 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; Fields has been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far. He’s averaged top-60 numbers for 2010-11 so far and has been a relatively steady source of across-the-board production for his owners. He’ll be an intriguing player to monitor heading into next year’s drafts, especially in keeper leagues.
Darren Collison: 9-13 FG (69%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 three, 24 Pts, 3 Reb, 9 Ast, 4 TO; He’s been steadily improving in his last three games, but we’ve seen this movie before from Collison this season. He’s been a frustrating tease for his owners after his did a bang-up job of filling in for Chris Paul last season. He should improve next season but the buzz about this kid has been dulled for now.
Roy Hibbert: 5-13 FG (39%), 5-6 FT (83%), 15 Pts, 12 reb, 5 Ast, 3 Blk, 3 TO; If Hibbert can find any sort of consistency next season, he’ll be a fantasy stud. In the meantime, Hibbert remains a starter who’s bound to turn in a clunker or two each week.
Tyler Hansbrough: 12-17 FG (71%), 6-8 FT (75%), 30 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 TO; This wasn’t his most dynamic line of the season, but Pyscho T is putting on quite a show to finish out the season, which is a big boon for owners who scooped him up in time for their playoff matchups. He’s worth starting in all but the shallowest of leagues right now.
JaVale McGee: 5-14 FG (36%), 1-3 FT (33%), 11 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 12 Blk, 2 TO; Apparently, this was the most blocks a player has amassed in a single game since Keon Clark had 12 blocks nearly 10 years ago on March 23, 2001. While that’s not exactly the most impressive company to be in, this was a sick line from the maddening McGee. If you started him this week, you can pretty much chalk up a victory in the blocks column.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Shawne Williams: 10 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; Williams is on a nice little roll in his last three games and is worth a look if you need threes. Just don’t expect him to be the most consistent dude on your squad.
Toney Douglas: 17 Pts, 4 threes, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Douglas continues to get a sufficient number of minutes even with Chauncey Billups back as the starting point guard for the Knicks. While he’ll struggle with stability, he’s a decent guy to round out your bench.
Jeff Foster: 3 Pts, 10 Reb; If you’re in dire need rebounds in a deep league, Foster’s worth a look.
Yi Jianlian: 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 TO; With the Wizards’ frontline falling apart, Yi could have some opportunities to produce usable lines for owners in deeper leagues.
Jordan Crawford: 27 Pts, 3 threes, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 TO; He shoots without conscience, which means he’s the second coming of Nick Young. Crawford’s worth a pickup if you don’t have to drop anyone too valuable to make room for him.
Kurt Thomas: 8 Pts, 1 three, 15 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk; Carlos Boozer‘s due back any day now and Joakim Noah sat out last night’s game with an illness, but Thomas has solid value in the meantime.
Taj Gibson: 9 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast; He benefited from the absences of Boozer and Joakim Noah, so like Thomas, Gibson has some value until both those guys return.
Keith Bogans: 17 Pts, 5 threes, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Don’t make too much of this. Bogans isn’t worth a roster spot unless you’re in an extremely deep league.
Injuries:
Delonte West (wrist): plans to play tonight
Joakim Noah (illness): day-to-day
Carlos Boozer (ankle): should return any day now
Brendan Haywood (back): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): monitor his status
Luis Scola (knee): still being held out of practice
Marc Gasol (ankle): day-to-day
Zydrunas Ilgauskas (foot): doubtful for tonight
Andre Iguodala (knee): check his status for tonight
Channing Frye (shoulder): took about 100 mid-range shots before Monday’s game; monitor his status
Steve Nash (pelvis): expects to play tonight
Amir Johnson (ankle): out tonight
Paul Millsap (knee): game-time decision tonight
Devin Harris (hamstring): ditto
Dirk Nowitzki (shoulder): check his status
For Tonight:
Shawn Marion should keep up his hot streak as the Mavs visit the Warriors.
If Andre Iguodala misses the Sixers’ game against the Clippers, Evan Turner and Thaddeus Young could see extra minutes.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Your thoughts on Teague and Jordan Crawford? Will they be valuable two weeks from now when my avg-based points-league playoffs start? I’d drop Matthews to have either of them compete with Jrue, Budinger, JWall (might be hurt?), and Felton as my startable guards. I also have Reke on my bench, hoping he’ll get back for my playoffs.
My concern is Portland’s sched in that week: SAN, NOH, OKC, and DAL. ATL sched for that week: ORL, BOS, HOU, and Wiz sched for that week: UTA, MIA, CLE, CHA.
What ya think, Doc?
i’ve had to suffer through joakim & eric gordon being in and out these last two months really hurt me …lost number one seed and now down in the first round of the playoffs 2-6… i’m losing in fg%, ft%, reb, stl, blk, pts
could psycho t and danny buckets be the new smits and reggie??
everyone on my lineup is playing tonight, and with the exception of frye (who’s injured) i need to sit at least one more… what would you do doc?
kidd/mowill/rondo/harden/ghenderson
dirk/jrich/brand/chase/
ibaka/horford
i was debating between harden (vs. miami) or brand (playing like crap lately) but open to your wisdom!
thanks.
^ is gordon coming back this season?
ive had Mcgee for the whole season, but i dropped him b4 playoffs for Greg Monroe, boy do i feel like shit
@jryu
said he is sitting out this game so he can have a few more practices…..so im hoping he does.
@Conrad: I’d pick up Crawford before Teague, but Matthews is still putting up solid numbers, so it’s not a must-make move.
@45%: I have the same two guys in one league but was able to maintain first place. (I had a big cushion before they went down.) Now I have a bye this week, the first of our playoff period, so I’m hoping they both heal up in time for next week. I hope you make it through.
@hakasan: I’d probably sit Henderson or Harden.
@jryu: Yeah, sounds like it, though it might be another week or so.
@hollywud15: You’re not alone. Monroe’s been better, by far, lately, so it’s not too big a downer.
Doc, I have the ff lineup, last week of regular season, playoffs coming up. i think im gonna be the 5th or 6th seed out of 6.
Would you pick up Dalembeast at this stage? I need rebounds. i got wall, rondo, amare, monta, aldridge, demarcus, westbrook, budinger, monroe, udrih, dorell wright, beasley.
If i do get dalembeast and not drop udrih or demarcus (unlikely), then i got 3 kings players on my team.
What are your thoughts?
that 12 blk performance is beastly… nice counter to the 7,8 blk two games from serge ibaka… i’m hoping (for my sake, obviously) iblaka comes back with a encore tonight…
Is Andray Blatche worth dropping?
@ManilaFTW: I’d consider swapping out Beasley for Dalembert.
@hakasan: Well, here’s to Ibaka then.
@dagwaller: If there’s a suitable option floating around, sure. Don’t drop him for a middling guy though — not yet.
thanks doc, additional question – should I stash frye and tyreke Evans given that I’ve clinched my playoff spot?
doc shud i drop nick young for jordan crawford.
@ManilaFTW: Definitely on Frye, who looks like he’s ready to come back this weekend. I’d cut Evans loose if there’s a strong waiver-wire option, but if your league runs through the very end of the season, he might offer some value in the last week or so.
@hollywud15: I’d be fine with that swap. Young’s knee seems to be limiting him.