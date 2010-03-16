Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.16

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony finished with 45 points, 3 threes, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 turnover. He shot 51 percent (18-35) from the field and 86 percent (6-7) from the free throw line. He’s lost some of the luster he had earlier in the season but is still having a much-improved season.
Noteworthy Lines:
Danilo Gallinari â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He notched 41 minutes last night and could be in for plenty of playing time for the rest of the season. That doesn’t guarantee big stats every night, but it’s a start.
Samuel Dalembert â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 11 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This broke a three-game streak without a block. He’s cooled down since his hot January but remains a solid source of rebounds and blocks.
Nene â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 5-6 FT (83%), 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was his first double-double game with at least one block since Jan. 23. Regardless, Nene always manages to piece together solid all-around lines.
Kevin Martin â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 10-13 FT (77%), 1 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Martin’s transition into Houston’s starting lineup has been very smooth, as he’s maintained the levels of production he had in Sac-Town. The good news is that he’s not negatively affecting any of the other big guns on the Rockets.
Andrew Bynum â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 7-8 FT (88%), 19 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 8 TO; Bynum’s been a mixed bag during the past month, though he’s had a solid overall season so far. His stiff cap on minutes is frustrating for his owners, especially after what they saw he can do when Pau Gasol is out of the lineup.
Stephen Curry â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 29 pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl; Where does he go in next season’s drafts? Is it crazy to talk about Curry going in the first round?
David West â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; After a slow start to the season, West has managed to pull himself up into top-10 status lately. Monitor his production when CP3 returns.
Baron Davis â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Save for the lack of threes, this was one of B-Diddy’s finest games of the season. He’s still a roller coaster ride but seems to be finding some consistency lately.
Chris Kaman â€“ 3-15 FG (20%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast; This followed a 6/3 game on Saturday. He should bounce back soon enough but Kaman might be running out of gas.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Toney Douglas â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Pick him up as soon as you can, as Douglas appears set to finish the season as the Knicks’ starting point guard.
Jrue Holiday â€“ 18 Pts, 2 3ptm, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He benefited from Lou Williams‘ absence but remains a solid player to stash on your bench.
Jason Maxiell â€“ 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; That’s four straight double-doubles.
Will Bynum â€“ 16 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; He’s a good option so long as Rodney Stuckey is out.
Shaun Livingston â€“ 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 blk, 1 TO; He started last night and if he can keep that gig, he should be considered in deep leagues.
Chris Hunter â€“ 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; The Warriors lack big men and depending on matchups, he should see decent minutes the rest of the way.
Anthony Tolliver â€“ 14 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast; He continues to produce, though a bit erratically.
DeAndre Jordan â€“ 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s inconsistent but deserves a look in deeper leagues.
Travis Outlaw â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb; That’s three straight games with 13+ points and 1+ threes.
Injuries:
Joe Johnson (Achilles): out tonight and probably Wednesday
Mike Bibby (back, flu): sat out practice on Monday, monitor his status
Paul Pierce (back): left last night’s game but returned, check his status
Luol Deng (calf): will probably miss the whole week
Brad Miller (thumb): didn’t practice Monday, could sit tonight
Jason Terry (face): will return Wednesday
Tayshaun Prince (back): day-to-day
Marc Gasol (neck): day-to-day
Devin Harris (illness): questionable tonight
Lou Williams (back): day-to-day
Leandro Barbosa (wrist): set to return tonight
Grant Hill (head): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Jamal Crawford might end up with more minutes than he can handle in New Jersey, while Keyon Dooling might step into a starting role for the Nets.
To go along with the nickname talk of some of the recent articles, when I heard one of the announcers on SportsCenter call Carmello, “The Bully”, he became my favortie player.
sup doc,
you guys get any status updates on AK47? i got him and luol deng, but im on a bye week. should i hold on to them?
someone just dropped rodney stuckey, maybe i should pick him up?
@mememememe: AK-47 will probably return Wednesday, while Deng seems a bit further away. I wouldn’t drop either for Stuckey, though he is worth a pick up in exchange for someone less valuable.
i think adjusted +/- needs to be the new all star measure.according to 82 games.com, thru mar 15/10, these are your real allstars, as their teams are all 10 or more points a game better when they are on the floor than not:
durant 16.5
lebron 16.2
Josh smith 15.2
nowitzki 14.5
horford 14.5
dwayne wade 14.2
varejao 12.6
chris andersen 12.5
kobe 11.5
marc gasol 11.4
stuckey 10.8
dwight howard 10.2
luol deng 10.0
13 players from 11 teams, centers, forwards and guards, head and shoulders better than the rest after 60 games. not sure i agree with varejao and andersen, but i can live with the rest
the worst? only 3 (20+ minutes/game)players teams are 10 or more points a game WORSE when they are on the floor:
sam young (-11.1)
troy murphy (-11.4)
monta ellis (-12.0)
so i guess they form your anti-all star team- not surprisingly, the anti-all star team list gets shorter as the year goes on, as most players this bad get way less playing time as the year goes on.
what about RJeff or artest?
i have a bye in the first round of the playoffs… do i drop al thornton for rodney stuckey?
@mememememe: I’d keep Jefferson and consider swapping out Artest.
@thenatural: That sounds good to me.
I got Wilson Chandler now. Is it worth swapping him for Toney Douglas?
Doc,
We’re in the playoffs and mercifully I earned a first round bye allowing me to wait and see on Chris Paul’s status.
I cannot trade Darren Collison under any circumstances. I have to drop him. My top targets are Channing Frye, Beno Udrih or Thaddeus Young.
Any ideas on who to target in general or what to do with Chris Paul’s inevitable return? Or should I stand pat on Collison until we get more intel on how it will play out?
Thanks,
Paul
@Jamal: If you need assists, then sure. Chandler has solid value though.
@Paul: I’d ride Collison till CP3 actually returns. Udrih seems like the most appealing of those three.