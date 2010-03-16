Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.16

Beast of the Night: Carmelo Anthony finished with 45 points, 3 threes, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 turnover. He shot 51 percent (18-35) from the field and 86 percent (6-7) from the free throw line. He’s lost some of the luster he had earlier in the season but is still having a much-improved season.

Noteworthy Lines:

Danilo Gallinari â€“ 8-15 FG (53%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He notched 41 minutes last night and could be in for plenty of playing time for the rest of the season. That doesn’t guarantee big stats every night, but it’s a start.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 4-8 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 11 Pts, 18 Reb, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This broke a three-game streak without a block. He’s cooled down since his hot January but remains a solid source of rebounds and blocks.

Nene â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 5-6 FT (83%), 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; This was his first double-double game with at least one block since Jan. 23. Regardless, Nene always manages to piece together solid all-around lines.

Kevin Martin â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 10-13 FT (77%), 1 3ptm, 29 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Martin’s transition into Houston’s starting lineup has been very smooth, as he’s maintained the levels of production he had in Sac-Town. The good news is that he’s not negatively affecting any of the other big guns on the Rockets.

Andrew Bynum â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 7-8 FT (88%), 19 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Ast, 3 Blk, 8 TO; Bynum’s been a mixed bag during the past month, though he’s had a solid overall season so far. His stiff cap on minutes is frustrating for his owners, especially after what they saw he can do when Pau Gasol is out of the lineup.

Stephen Curry â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 2-2 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 29 pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl; Where does he go in next season’s drafts? Is it crazy to talk about Curry going in the first round?

David West â€“ 11-17 FG (65%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; After a slow start to the season, West has managed to pull himself up into top-10 status lately. Monitor his production when CP3 returns.

Baron Davis â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 2-2 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 2 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Save for the lack of threes, this was one of B-Diddy’s finest games of the season. He’s still a roller coaster ride but seems to be finding some consistency lately.

Chris Kaman â€“ 3-15 FG (20%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast; This followed a 6/3 game on Saturday. He should bounce back soon enough but Kaman might be running out of gas.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Toney Douglas â€“ 20 Pts, 2 3ptm, 1 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Pick him up as soon as you can, as Douglas appears set to finish the season as the Knicks’ starting point guard.

Jrue Holiday â€“ 18 Pts, 2 3ptm, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He benefited from Lou Williams‘ absence but remains a solid player to stash on your bench.

Jason Maxiell â€“ 11 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Blk, 2 TO; That’s four straight double-doubles.

Will Bynum â€“ 16 Pts, 2 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 TO; He’s a good option so long as Rodney Stuckey is out.

Shaun Livingston â€“ 6 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 blk, 1 TO; He started last night and if he can keep that gig, he should be considered in deep leagues.

Chris Hunter â€“ 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; The Warriors lack big men and depending on matchups, he should see decent minutes the rest of the way.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 14 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast; He continues to produce, though a bit erratically.

DeAndre Jordan â€“ 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s inconsistent but deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Travis Outlaw â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb; That’s three straight games with 13+ points and 1+ threes.

Injuries:

Joe Johnson (Achilles): out tonight and probably Wednesday

Mike Bibby (back, flu): sat out practice on Monday, monitor his status

Paul Pierce (back): left last night’s game but returned, check his status

Luol Deng (calf): will probably miss the whole week

Brad Miller (thumb): didn’t practice Monday, could sit tonight

Jason Terry (face): will return Wednesday

Tayshaun Prince (back): day-to-day

Marc Gasol (neck): day-to-day

Devin Harris (illness): questionable tonight

Lou Williams (back): day-to-day

Leandro Barbosa (wrist): set to return tonight

Grant Hill (head): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Jamal Crawford might end up with more minutes than he can handle in New Jersey, while Keyon Dooling might step into a starting role for the Nets.

