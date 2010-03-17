Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.17

Beast of the Night: LeBron James slammed down a triple-double in Detroit to the tune of 29 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 4 turnovers. He also hit a three and shot 46 percent (10-22) from the floor and 73 percent (8-11) from the line. Boom goes the dynamite.
Noteworthy Lines:
Boris Diaw â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s put his owners through a good deal of stress this season but has worked himself back into their good graces. If Gerald Wallace sits out any longer, Diaw should continue to see a nice boost in production.
Al Horford â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 TO; The assists were a career high for Horford, who’s as steady as they come.
Mo Williams â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 3-4 FT (75%), 5 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Ah, this is the Mo we’re used to seeing. He’s hit 13 threes in his last three games and seems over his little slump earlier this month.
Tayshaun Prince â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 5-5 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; It was good to see him play just a day after his seemingly nasty back injury. Prince has been surprisingly great during the past month and should probably be starting in most leagues.
Richard Hamilton â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 6-7 FT (86%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 2 TO; You’ve got to hand it to Rip for putting up numbers that are nearly identical to the ones he had last season, despite the arrival of Ben Gordon and the emergence of Will Bynum.
Mike Conley â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 5-7 FT (71%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 TO; This was a nice bounce back from his 6/0/2 performance on Saturday. He’s liable to throw in a clunker or two each week but is having a fine March so far.
Andrew Bynum â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a nice little roll right now and seems to be flying under the radar, as Kobe and Pau have their little lovers’ quarrel.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 7-19 FG (37%), 10-14 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 TO; If he hit more threes, he’d be right up with Stephen Curry as the fantasy rookie of the year.
Jason Thompson â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 4-6 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first double-double since Feb. 17, but Thompson is in a groove right now. His owners might want to consider starting him next week, as the Kings play four times.
Jason Richardson â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 3-4 FT (75%), 6 3ptm, 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl; Pretty impressive for 29 minutes of work. After a dreadful January, J-Rich has worked himself back into form and is a must-start in all leagues.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Stephen Graham â€“ 19 Pts, 1 3ptm, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; If Crash continues to sit out, Graham will maintain solid value.
Udonis Haslem â€“ 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If you need boards, he’s your man.
Josh Boone â€“ 13 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This came out of nowhere but as a starter, Boone deserves a look.
Acie Law â€“ 18 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Will lose value when Kirk Hinrich returns.
Flip Murray â€“ 25 Pts, 4 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Should maintain relevance until Derrick Rose returns.
Hakim Warrick â€“ 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl; He’s not the most dynamic fantasy player but has value so long as Luol Deng sits.
James Johnson â€“ 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; He also benefits from Deng’s absence.
Hasheem Thabeet â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; From D-League to starter in three weeks. Thabeet will have value so long as Marc Gasol is out.
Alonzo Gee â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Besides having the coolest name in this post, Gee is creeping up into fantasy relevance.
Corey Brewer â€“ 21 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Roll with his streakiness if you’d like.
Injuries:
Joe Johnson (Achilles): out tonight
Danny Granger (face): took a hit last night and is out tonight
James Posey (illness): expected to play tonight
Lou Williams (back): game-time decision tonight
Thaddeus Young (thumb): out indefinitely
Antoine Wright (ankle): questionable tonight
Delonte West (knee): day-to-day
Andray Blatche (ankle): tweaked it last night, should be OK for Friday
For Tonight:
Dahntay Jones, Mike Dunleavy and Brandon Rush should get more touches and shots in Cleveland with Granger out.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hey Doc,
Do you think its time to drop Taj? His injury problems are concerning me but I need his fg, reb, blk
Notable FA’s currently are: Brad Miller, Spencer Hawes, Dejuan Blair, Stephen Graham, Josh Boone, Wesley Matthews, Thabeet and Mbah A Moute
I’m concerned about Taj Gibson…I might be forced to start him next week with Wilson Chandler coming up lame last night. My waiver wire options (by dropping Taj) are Maxiell, Jerebko, Haslem, Jianlian, and Battier. What ya think about my predicament? Thanks as always!
@The Other Aj: Great line, but we don’t just mention the best lines of the night, just the ones that deserve some conversation. That’s a pretty typical line from ‘Melo, which isn’t saying anything bad about the dude.
@Kevin.H: If you can spare the dead roster spot, hold onto him. But foot issues have ruined Joakim Noah, so Gibson might be falling down the same path.
If you can’t wait, give Miller, Hawes and Blair a look.
@Conrad: I’d consider swapping him out for Maxiell, Jerebko or Haslem.
HELP! I just got offered CP3 for Bosh or CP3 for Amare. I kinda wanna pull the trigger, but I dont know which buy guy to trade away.
I’m In a h2h league, plus my team doesnt stand out in any one category. At least if I have CP3 I can team him up with Rondo (& my other pg’s) and win assists and steals. HELP – the playoffs start next week and I need to defend my title. I need a change as I dont think my team can make it out of the first round, please tell me what to do. Thanks
Proud owner of Curry and Evans (two different leagues). Haven’t played the Freak in two games, despite his triple double numbers, because I’m in last place for FG% – please check his %s and you will see who the FRotY really is!
@Antouan: If you’d be receiving CP3, I’d strongly consider dealing Amar’e (Toronto has a superior playoff schedule). He’s closer and closer to returning and should finish the season strong.
Tyreke is the real deal!
Thanks then I will do it. Plus I have Darren Collison so I can drop him and get a big to replace the Amare’s rebounds.
Also any news if Marc Gasol will be playing tonight?
@Antouan: Haven’t heard anything yet.
How bad will Collison’s value be hit with CP3 back?
I’ve been getting hit with injuries hard (Crash, Beasley, M Gasol, Lou Williams). Stuckey is on waivers right now, what are your thoughts doc?
@De Jesus: Collison will be as valuable as he was when CP3 was playing, which means he won’t be that valuable. Stuckey is a good pickup and if you’re in a weekly league and are bearish on Collison, it might be a savvy swap.
sup doc,
some question as the guy above me(15).
im in a 10 man league, bye week for me. only 1 guy im scared of, who picked up cp3 and mo williams recently.
What do you think of Granger from a fantasy perspective? I know he’s probably going to be a first round pick again next year, but would you feel good about drafting him there? Dude is way too injury prone and he can single handledly kill a teams FG%. What are your thoughts?
@thenatural: Yeah, Flynn seems like your weakest link. See if Toney Douglas or Bill Walker are available. They should get plenty of run the rest of the way.
@mememememe: Pretty solid roster. Deng seems like he might be your weak link, but see how he returns from his injury.
@buckles: He was a lock for a top-8 pick this year, but given his injury-proneness and his penchant for launching threes (which leads to his low FG%), yeah, he’ll probably go lower next year. In standard 12-team leagues, he should still probably go late in the first round, but whoever drafts him should do their best to trade him away early in the season.