Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.17

Beast of the Night: LeBron James slammed down a triple-double in Detroit to the tune of 29 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 4 turnovers. He also hit a three and shot 46 percent (10-22) from the floor and 73 percent (8-11) from the line. Boom goes the dynamite.

Noteworthy Lines:

Boris Diaw â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 5-6 FT (83%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s put his owners through a good deal of stress this season but has worked himself back into their good graces. If Gerald Wallace sits out any longer, Diaw should continue to see a nice boost in production.

Al Horford â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 15 Pts, 11 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 TO; The assists were a career high for Horford, who’s as steady as they come.

Mo Williams â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 3-4 FT (75%), 5 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Ah, this is the Mo we’re used to seeing. He’s hit 13 threes in his last three games and seems over his little slump earlier this month.

Tayshaun Prince â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 5-5 FT (100%), 15 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; It was good to see him play just a day after his seemingly nasty back injury. Prince has been surprisingly great during the past month and should probably be starting in most leagues.

Richard Hamilton â€“ 7-15 FG (47%), 6-7 FT (86%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 6 Ast, 2 TO; You’ve got to hand it to Rip for putting up numbers that are nearly identical to the ones he had last season, despite the arrival of Ben Gordon and the emergence of Will Bynum.

Mike Conley â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 5-7 FT (71%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 TO; This was a nice bounce back from his 6/0/2 performance on Saturday. He’s liable to throw in a clunker or two each week but is having a fine March so far.

Andrew Bynum â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 3-3 FT (100%), 21 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s on a nice little roll right now and seems to be flying under the radar, as Kobe and Pau have their little lovers’ quarrel.

Tyreke Evans â€“ 7-19 FG (37%), 10-14 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 11 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 TO; If he hit more threes, he’d be right up with Stephen Curry as the fantasy rookie of the year.

Jason Thompson â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 4-6 FT (67%), 14 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was his first double-double since Feb. 17, but Thompson is in a groove right now. His owners might want to consider starting him next week, as the Kings play four times.

Jason Richardson â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 3-4 FT (75%), 6 3ptm, 27 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl; Pretty impressive for 29 minutes of work. After a dreadful January, J-Rich has worked himself back into form and is a must-start in all leagues.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Stephen Graham â€“ 19 Pts, 1 3ptm, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 TO; If Crash continues to sit out, Graham will maintain solid value.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 10 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; If you need boards, he’s your man.

Josh Boone â€“ 13 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This came out of nowhere but as a starter, Boone deserves a look.

Acie Law â€“ 18 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Will lose value when Kirk Hinrich returns.

Flip Murray â€“ 25 Pts, 4 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; Should maintain relevance until Derrick Rose returns.

Hakim Warrick â€“ 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl; He’s not the most dynamic fantasy player but has value so long as Luol Deng sits.

James Johnson â€“ 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Blk, 2 TO; He also benefits from Deng’s absence.

Hasheem Thabeet â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; From D-League to starter in three weeks. Thabeet will have value so long as Marc Gasol is out.

Alonzo Gee â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 10 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Besides having the coolest name in this post, Gee is creeping up into fantasy relevance.

Corey Brewer â€“ 21 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Roll with his streakiness if you’d like.

Injuries:

Joe Johnson (Achilles): out tonight

Danny Granger (face): took a hit last night and is out tonight

James Posey (illness): expected to play tonight

Lou Williams (back): game-time decision tonight

Thaddeus Young (thumb): out indefinitely

Antoine Wright (ankle): questionable tonight

Delonte West (knee): day-to-day

Andray Blatche (ankle): tweaked it last night, should be OK for Friday

For Tonight:

Dahntay Jones, Mike Dunleavy and Brandon Rush should get more touches and shots in Cleveland with Granger out.

