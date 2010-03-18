Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.18

Beast of the Night: LeBron James followed up his triple-double in Detroit with 32 points, 2 threes, 9 boards, 9 dimes, 3 steals, 2 blocks and 6 turnovers. He shot 46 percent (11-24) from the field and 80 percent (8-10) from the line. Nobody does it better.

Noteworthy Lines:

Mike Bibby â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 1-1 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 17 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He probably benefited from Joe Johnson‘s absence and should continue to see more minutes and touches so long as he’s out.

Jose Calderon â€“ 3-8 FG (38%), 2-4 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 9 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl; He started but only played 28 minutes and finished with a mediocre line. He could end up being a start-worthy fantasy point guard again before the season’s up.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 4-6 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 22 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s been up-and-down all month but this was a nice sign after two consecutive 11-point outings.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 0-2 FT (0%), 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 1 TO; The last time he had this many blocks was in mid-January. Keep on playing him if you need boards and blocks.

David Lee â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 9-9 FT (100%), 29 Pts, 9 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Lee was the only bright spot for the Knicks last night in Boston and has been the only consistent fantasy stud for the squad all season.

Rashard Lewis â€“ 7-10 FG (70%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; The way he’s been playing lately, it’s plausible that he was on his many of his owners’ benches this week. This was his best game in a while and broke a three-game streak of single-point games.

Aaron Brooks â€“ 11-14 FG (79%), 2-2 FT (100%), 7 3ptm, 31 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 5 TO; On St. Patty’s Day, Brooks was the “Leprechaun of the Night.” The little dude was on kill-mode last night and continues to play like a monster. Kudos to his owners who didn’t panic and sell him off when Kevin Martin arrived in Houston.

David West â€“ 14-26 FG (54%), 8-8 FT (100%), 36 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He’s been playing quite well lately and is making up for his early-season struggles.

Darren Collison â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 4-5 FT (80%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 14 Ast, 1 Stl, 8 TO; With CP3 very close to returning, Collison’s owners are about to see a big hit in the rookie’s studly production, which is a shame.

Brandon Jennings â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; His double-nickel game seems so far away now but Jennings has managed to stay relevant in most fantasy leagues. He had a terrible February but four of his seven games so far in March have been decent.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Brandon Rush â€“ 13 Pts, 2 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 4 TO; He’s having a solid month by his standards and should be given consideration if you need threes and steals.

Terrence Williams â€“ 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s starting now and should be given a look in deeper leagues.

Chris Douglas-Roberts â€“ 23 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He hasn’t been consistent in a while but if he gets things together, he’ll definitely be usable in most leagues.

Jrue Holiday â€“ 19 Pts, 1 3ptm, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He should be owned in most leagues.

Bill Walker â€“ 8 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Along with Toney Douglas, Walker is now a starter for the stat-friendly Knicks and should be closely monitored, if now picked up.

Acie Law â€“ 22 Pts, 1 3ptm, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; It’s tough to trust him, but it’s also tough to ignore his past two games.

Hasheem Thabeet â€“ 8 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; Roll with him until Marc Gasol returns if you need blocks.

Kyle Korver â€“ 20 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; He’s usually a good source of threes.

Anthony Tolliver â€“ 30 Pts, 4 3ptm, 6 Reb, 3 Ast, 4 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He had one of the best lines of the night and should be owned in most leagues.

Reggie Williams – 22 Pts, 4 3ptm, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s been mostly solid lately and deserves a look if you need threes along with solid shooting percentages.

Injuries:

Kyle Lowry (ankle): tweaked his ankle again last night, day-to-day

Mike Dunleavy (ribs): check his status

Devin Harris (upper respiratory infection): day-to-day

Wilson Chandler (groin): could be done for the season

Andrei Kirilenko (calf): aggravated his calf injury, day-to-day

Carlos Delfino (ankle): day-to-day

Mickael Pietrus (ankle): day-to-day

Stephen Curry (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Matt Barnes should get some extra run in Miami if Pietrus can’t go.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.