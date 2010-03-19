Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.19

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade put up 36 points, 3 threes, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 turnover against the other team in Florida. Despite lower all-around numbers this year, Wade has managed to remain a top-10 fantasy player, which says a lot.

Noteworthy Lines:

Rashard Lewis â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Now this is more like it. This was Lewis’ second consecutive game with 4 threes and 20+ points. His owners can’t expect this every game but he might be finally finding his groove.

Vince Carter â€“ 9-21 FG (43%), 6-7 FT (86%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; VC’s hit 2+ threes in eight straight games now and is having himself a great March so far. It’s nice to see that he and Lewis can co-exist quite nicely, as both players have hit 20+ points in the last two games.

David West â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 TO; All good things must come to an end. This doesn’t really change his value, but it serves as a nice reminder of how unsustainably high he’s been flying lately.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 12-25 FG (48%), 2-2 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; That’s three consecutive double-doubles for ‘Melo, and his fourth in five games. He’s playing like a man on a mission (to win the scoring title?) and should be very nice for his owners during fantasy playoffs.

Nene â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4-7 FT (57%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Though Nene’s stats are usually less than eye-popping, this one certainly bucks the trend.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Matt Barnes â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’ll get plenty of minutes with Mickael Pietrus out.

Darius Songaila â€“ 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s usually never this productive, so steer clear unless you’re incredibly desperate in a deep league.

Injuries:

Joe Johnson (Achilles): questionable tonight

DeSagana Diop (dizziness): could return tonight

Gerald Wallace (ankle): will return tonight

Luol Deng (calf): out tonight

Rodney Stuckey (head): should return tonight

Ben Wallace (knee): ditto

Danny Granger (face): out indefinitely

Pau Gasol (tonsillitis): check his status

Derek Fisher (hip, groin): ditto

Marc Gasol (neck): probably out through the weekend

Deron Williams (ankle, shoulder): game-time decision tonight

Andray Blatche (ankle): check his status

Eddie House (Achilles): out at least a week

For Tonight:

Toney Douglas and Bill Walker should get things going against the Sixers.

For Next Week:

4 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, IND, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, OKC, ORL, SAC, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 games: CHA, CLE, DET, LAC, LAL, MEM, NO, PHI, PHO, POR

2 games: NY

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

