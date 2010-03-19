Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.19

#Vince Carter #Dwyane Wade #Carmelo Anthony
03.19.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

Beast of the Night: Dwyane Wade put up 36 points, 3 threes, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 turnover against the other team in Florida. Despite lower all-around numbers this year, Wade has managed to remain a top-10 fantasy player, which says a lot.

Noteworthy Lines:
Rashard Lewis â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 24 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Now this is more like it. This was Lewis’ second consecutive game with 4 threes and 20+ points. His owners can’t expect this every game but he might be finally finding his groove.

Vince Carter â€“ 9-21 FG (43%), 6-7 FT (86%), 3 3ptm, 27 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; VC’s hit 2+ threes in eight straight games now and is having himself a great March so far. It’s nice to see that he and Lewis can co-exist quite nicely, as both players have hit 20+ points in the last two games.

David West â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 5 TO; All good things must come to an end. This doesn’t really change his value, but it serves as a nice reminder of how unsustainably high he’s been flying lately.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 12-25 FG (48%), 2-2 FT (100%), 26 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; That’s three consecutive double-doubles for ‘Melo, and his fourth in five games. He’s playing like a man on a mission (to win the scoring title?) and should be very nice for his owners during fantasy playoffs.

Nene â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4-7 FT (57%), 20 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Stl, 3 Blk, 2 TO; Though Nene’s stats are usually less than eye-popping, this one certainly bucks the trend.

Waiver Wire Appeal:
Matt Barnes â€“ 13 Pts, 1 3ptm, 9 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 TO; He’ll get plenty of minutes with Mickael Pietrus out.

Darius Songaila â€“ 13 Pts, 9 Reb, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s usually never this productive, so steer clear unless you’re incredibly desperate in a deep league.

Injuries:
Joe Johnson (Achilles): questionable tonight

DeSagana Diop (dizziness): could return tonight

Gerald Wallace (ankle): will return tonight

Luol Deng (calf): out tonight

Rodney Stuckey (head): should return tonight

Ben Wallace (knee): ditto

Danny Granger (face): out indefinitely

Pau Gasol (tonsillitis): check his status

Derek Fisher (hip, groin): ditto

Marc Gasol (neck): probably out through the weekend

Deron Williams (ankle, shoulder): game-time decision tonight

Andray Blatche (ankle): check his status

Eddie House (Achilles): out at least a week

For Tonight:
Toney Douglas and Bill Walker should get things going against the Sixers.

For Next Week:
4 games: ATL, BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, GS, HOU, IND, MIA, MIL, MIN, NJ, OKC, ORL, SAC, SA, TOR, UTA, WAS
3 games: CHA, CLE, DET, LAC, LAL, MEM, NO, PHI, PHO, POR
2 games: NY

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Dwyane Wade#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDAVID WESTDimeMagDWYANE WADEFantasy DoctorNeneRASHARD LEWISVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP