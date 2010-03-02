Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.2

Beast of the Night: Aaron Brooks toyed with the Raptors, finishing with 28 points, 4 threes, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 turnovers. He seems to be just fine with Kevin Martin starting alongside him and should have a strong finish to a great fantasy season, thanks to a solid playoff schedule.

Noteworthy Lines:

Jameer Nelson â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 4-6 FT (67%), 2 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Nelson has really turned the ship around and though his health is always a concern, the stocky point guard seems like a great start these days.

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 5-10 FG (50%), 2-2 FT (100%), 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s better with A.I. in the lineup, but Dalembert seems to be faring just fine without him lately. Dalembert is always liable to turn in a few mild lines in any given week, but he’s a solid source of blocks and rebounds.

LeBron James â€“ 9-17 FG (53%), 3-5 FT (60%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 7 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; A pretty standard line from LBJ, who only played 31 minutes in a rout of the Knicks. His production could take a slight step up with Shaq out of the lineup, as the Cavs can now run a faster offense.

Dirk Nowitzki â€“ 12-23 FG (52%), 3-3 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Dirk’s on a tear lately, but this was his first double-double since Jan. 13.

Tyrus Thomas â€“ 7-16 FG (44%), 2-2 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Thomas is averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks in 27 minutes per game as a Bobcat.

Manu Ginobili â€“ 4-9 FG (445), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; Ginobili is continuing to assert himself as a fantasy beast, but as Tony Parker gets healthier, and as DNPs loom, it seems wise to explore selling high on Batman.

Brandon Roy â€“ 7-18 FG (39%), 9-9 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; This was a nice bounce-back game after a stinker on Saturday but bear in mind that the Blazers have a terrible fantasy playoff schedule.

Josh Smith â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 3-4 FT (75%), 17 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; This was his fourth straight double-double, and his fifth in six games. J-Smoove is really grooving right now.

Carmelo Anthony â€“ 7-21 FG (33%), 2-5 FT (40%), 1 3ptm, 17 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Icarus has lost his wings. Congratulations if you had the foresight to sell high on him earlier in the season.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Jrue Holiday â€“ 23 Pts, 5 3ptm, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He’s inconsistent but so long as he’s starting, Holiday is an option to consider in deeper leagues.

Bill Walker â€“ 21 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s getting decent run with the Knicks and this performance might solidify his place in the squad’s rotation.

Nicolas Batum â€“ 21 Pts, 4 3ptm, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s two straight big games for Batum, who should be considered in all leagues.

Taj Gibson â€“ 11 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He should be owned in nearly all leagues by now.

George Hill â€“ 23 Pts, 3 3ptm, 5 Reb , 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He plays well alongside Parker and should be owned in most leagues.

Marcus Thornton â€“ 30 Pts, 6 3ptm, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 TO; Make sure he’s not somehow still sitting on your league’s waiver wire.

Drew Gooden â€“ 19 Pts, 11 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s relevant again.

Injuries:

Paul Pierce (thumb): will start tonight

Kendrick Perkins (flu): out tonight

Joakim Noah (foot): will probably miss the next three games

Luol Deng (knee): should return Thursday

Chris Andersen (knee): day-to-day

Monta Ellis (back): day-to-day

Andris Biedrins (groin): day-to-day

Iverson (personal): will not return this season

Hedo Turkoglu (ankle): check his status

Nenad Krstic (thumb, ankle): should play tonight

Craig Smith (bicep): day-to-day

For Tonight:

C.J. Watson, Stephen Curry and Anthony Tolliver should have nice nights in Miami thanks to injuries.

