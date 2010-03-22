Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.22 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Monta Ellis had himself a fine weekend despite two losing efforts, as he averaged 33.5 points, 3.5 threes, 2.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 3 steals and 1.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 56 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the line during that stretch. Since returning from a back injury, Ellis has been business as usual.

Noteworthy Lines:

Danilo Gallinari (3/19) â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 11-14 FT (79%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 26-point performance on Sunday and seems to have his swagger back.

Brandon Jennings (3/19) â€“ 12-28 FG (43%), 3-4 FT (75%), 8 3ptm, 35 Pts, 5 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This was a sick line from the rookie, who has had five good games and four bad ones so far in March. He had a 9/3/4 stinker the following day, which pretty much sums up his value.

Amar’e Stoudemire (3/19) â€“ 14-16 FG (88%), 16-18 FT (89%), 44 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; The man is playing like he’s mad about something, which is great for his fantasy owners who are in their playoff periods.

Paul Millsap (3/20) â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 8-10 FT (80%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; That’s three straight double-doubles for Millsap, who’s clearly on a roll at the perfect time for his owners.

Paul Pierce (3/20) â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 3ptm, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; In his last three games, Pierce is averaging 28 points, 2 threes and 1.7 steals. As expected, he seems to be carrying his struggling team to the finish line.

David Lee (3/21) â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 7-7 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 20 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; What knee injury? This might’ve been the sickest line of the weekend and after their two-game week, General Lee should be a playoff beast.

Beno Udrih (3/21) â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He had a great weekend, averaging 23 points, 1.5 threes, 13 assists and 3 steals in two games, and should be starting in nearly all leagues.

Tim Duncan (3/21) â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 7-9 FT (78%), 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; This broke a two-game drought for Timmy D, though he’s still a risky play whenever the Spurs have back-to-backs.

Pau Gasol (3/21) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 12-14 FT (86%), 28 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; The Spaniard is set to be a double-double machine while Andrew Bynum is out.

Marcus Camby (3/21) â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk; The Cambyman was sweet this weekend, as he returned to his rebounding, blocking self.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Toney Douglas â€“ averaged 24 points, 5 threes, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in his last two, should be owned in all leagues

Taj Gibson â€“ with Luol Deng out at least two more weeks, Gibson’s value remains intact

Reggie Williams â€“ signed for the rest of the season, good source of threes

Ersan Ilyasova â€“ two straight double-doubles with a three-pointer in each

C.J. Miles â€“ good for some threes and steals on any given night

James Singleton â€“ his blocking has fallen off a bit, but he remains a solid rebounding guy

Darko Milicic â€“ notched his first double-double since 32 B.C. on Friday

Marreese Speights â€“ 17/11 game on Saturday should get everyone’s attention

Terrence Williams â€“ continues to put up solid all-around numbers

Jordan Hill â€“ getting 20+ minutes of run lately, putting up decent numbers

Injuries:

Chris Paul (knee): expected to return sometime in the next week

Matt Barnes (toe): didn’t practice in contact drills Sunday, check his status

Tony Parker (hand): was part of Sunday’s shootaround, trying to return earlier than mid-April

Shane Battier (knee): day-to-day

Lou Williams (back): monitor his status

Jermaine O’Neal (ankle): questionable tonight

Andrew Bynum (Achilles): out until April

Wilson Chandler (groin): out at least seven to 10 days, maybe the rest of the season

Rudy Fernandez (quad): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (calf): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Expect Duncan to see limited minutes as he rests after an overtime contest on Sunday.

There should be big-time lines in store in Oakland, as the Warriors host the Suns.

