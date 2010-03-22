Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.22 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Monta Ellis had himself a fine weekend despite two losing efforts, as he averaged 33.5 points, 3.5 threes, 2.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 3 steals and 1.5 turnovers in two games. He shot 56 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the line during that stretch. Since returning from a back injury, Ellis has been business as usual.
Noteworthy Lines:
Danilo Gallinari (3/19) â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 11-14 FT (79%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 26-point performance on Sunday and seems to have his swagger back.
Brandon Jennings (3/19) â€“ 12-28 FG (43%), 3-4 FT (75%), 8 3ptm, 35 Pts, 5 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This was a sick line from the rookie, who has had five good games and four bad ones so far in March. He had a 9/3/4 stinker the following day, which pretty much sums up his value.
Amar’e Stoudemire (3/19) â€“ 14-16 FG (88%), 16-18 FT (89%), 44 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 5 TO; The man is playing like he’s mad about something, which is great for his fantasy owners who are in their playoff periods.
Paul Millsap (3/20) â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 8-10 FT (80%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; That’s three straight double-doubles for Millsap, who’s clearly on a roll at the perfect time for his owners.
Paul Pierce (3/20) â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 8-10 FT (80%), 1 3ptm, 29 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; In his last three games, Pierce is averaging 28 points, 2 threes and 1.7 steals. As expected, he seems to be carrying his struggling team to the finish line.
David Lee (3/21) â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 7-7 FT (100%), 27 Pts, 20 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; What knee injury? This might’ve been the sickest line of the weekend and after their two-game week, General Lee should be a playoff beast.
Beno Udrih (3/21) â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 17 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He had a great weekend, averaging 23 points, 1.5 threes, 13 assists and 3 steals in two games, and should be starting in nearly all leagues.
Tim Duncan (3/21) â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 7-9 FT (78%), 29 Pts, 13 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; This broke a two-game drought for Timmy D, though he’s still a risky play whenever the Spurs have back-to-backs.
Pau Gasol (3/21) â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 12-14 FT (86%), 28 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; The Spaniard is set to be a double-double machine while Andrew Bynum is out.
Marcus Camby (3/21) â€“ 3-6 FG (50%), 1-2 FT (50%), 7 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk; The Cambyman was sweet this weekend, as he returned to his rebounding, blocking self.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Toney Douglas â€“ averaged 24 points, 5 threes, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in his last two, should be owned in all leagues
Taj Gibson â€“ with Luol Deng out at least two more weeks, Gibson’s value remains intact
Reggie Williams â€“ signed for the rest of the season, good source of threes
Ersan Ilyasova â€“ two straight double-doubles with a three-pointer in each
C.J. Miles â€“ good for some threes and steals on any given night
James Singleton â€“ his blocking has fallen off a bit, but he remains a solid rebounding guy
Darko Milicic â€“ notched his first double-double since 32 B.C. on Friday
Marreese Speights â€“ 17/11 game on Saturday should get everyone’s attention
Terrence Williams â€“ continues to put up solid all-around numbers
Jordan Hill â€“ getting 20+ minutes of run lately, putting up decent numbers
Injuries:
Chris Paul (knee): expected to return sometime in the next week
Matt Barnes (toe): didn’t practice in contact drills Sunday, check his status
Tony Parker (hand): was part of Sunday’s shootaround, trying to return earlier than mid-April
Shane Battier (knee): day-to-day
Lou Williams (back): monitor his status
Jermaine O’Neal (ankle): questionable tonight
Andrew Bynum (Achilles): out until April
Wilson Chandler (groin): out at least seven to 10 days, maybe the rest of the season
Rudy Fernandez (quad): day-to-day
Andrei Kirilenko (calf): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Expect Duncan to see limited minutes as he rests after an overtime contest on Sunday.
There should be big-time lines in store in Oakland, as the Warriors host the Suns.
I replaced Jennings in my roto lineup with Collison, more assists and the FG% doesn’t drag me down. With Paul set to return soon what impact do you see that having on Collisons stats for the week?
Thanks for your help this year doc, I’m comfortably in the lead in my league and could probably coast to a 1st place finish.
Hey Doc in your opinion who wins this week with, stat are FGM, FG%, FT%, 3PTM, PTS, REB, AST, STLS, & BLKS
Team A(#2 Seed)
PG Deron Williams
SG Jason Richardson
G Steve Nash
SF Josh Smith
PF David Lee
F Pau Gasol
C Brook Lopez
C Andrew Bogut
Util Samuel Dalembert
Util Eric Gordon
Team B(#6 Seed)
PG Darren Collison
SG Dwyane Wade
G Brandon Jennings
SF Rashard Lewis
PF David West
F Andrea Bargnani
C Andray Blatche
C Carlos Boozer
Util Corey Maggette
Util Jason Terry
@DoubleA: Although the Hornets are seemingly set on playing Collison alongside CP3, I fully expect Collison’s stats to take a considerable hit. His scoring might remain intact, but his assists will take a big dip. Still, ride him out until he shows that he’s no longer valuable.
I’m glad I can help! Best of luck to the rest of your season.
@Mike: Though David Lee only has two games this week, I think Team A has the advantage.
Hey Doc,
Playoffs starting today, what are your thoughts on Marc Gasol? Should I drop him for Thabeet or will big Z get some value with him most likely returning to the cavs. Other C’s available: Hickson, Ibaka.
@De Jesus: I’d stick with Gasol until he gets healthy again.
is it time to dump haywood? i recently lost andrew bynum, and im low on big men now. i have okafor, haywood, noah, jamison, and maxiell now, with varejao, gibson on the waiver. should i make any moves? i also have kirilenko and jerebko as reaches on the waiver.
@kansas: Haywood had a pretty decent game tonight so hold onto him for now. Gibson is a pretty nice option though.